How to Best Integrate a Wet Room Into Your House

For most of us, the term “Wet Room” could be something new. Well, it is essentially the bathroom space that comes with tiled floor and attached contemporary design schemes for extra convenience to the owners. Now, that you are a little more eased out; let’s explore how wet room ideas can be integrated into your household.

First of things, can anyone go for a wet room?

Theoretically, yes! Wet rooms; as already hinted, are nothing but the shower room/bathroom with some very specific layout changes. In a wet room, you don’t have elements like the shower screen or the tray. Instead, it’s a fully tiled surface with glass doors separating it from the rest of the space. If you have a smaller bathroom space, you will however need to allow for a shower screen to restrict the sprays. However, it is not what would ideally define the concept of a Wet Room.

Some important points to consider for your Wet Room

Water drainage

A wet room design is best done in consultation with a professional. Engineering requires that a gradient is created such that the water sprayed channels into a drain. Also, with wet rooms, the floors, ceiling and other space that you don’t want the water to get stuck at, need to be waterproofed/tanked.

The popular way of creating a wet room gradient is installing sub-flooring made out of WBP Plywood, which sits tilted over. The other option is to create a readymade sloping shower, just like a giant shower tray. This too needs to sit tilted over.

The last and the most extravagant method is to install a giant preformed tray, also referred to as the Hi-Macs System, which is designed to slope down to a drain. Hi-Macs are fitted over a large space and are like a big Jacuzzi with the need for floor tiling.

Waterproofing

Wet room waterproofing requires priming the floor, the wall area around the shower and the lower sections of the whole room. Ideally, it is layered with a syrupy membrane after which the tiles are put into place.

With wet rooms, it is also necessary that the door threshold is raised above the normal level (about 5mm from the usual depth), to suit situations where water would fill the flooring. This would happen if the drain gets clogged or one intentionally puts a towel to cove the shower drain and have a small pool of water! Containing pooled water is not unusual with wet rooms but the doors should be rightly prepared for the fun!

The advantages of having a wet room

It is reasonable to ask why and when should one go for a wet room, instead of the traditional bathroom/shower space design. Well, wet rooms offer the following advantages:

They are super stylish, fun and a great way to come up with a contemporary bathroom space

Wet rooms are ideal as a second bathroom space

They are great for secondary bathrooms that have small room space. It is since removing the usual load will create more space and you have something unique

Wt rooms are always easier to clean and maintain. There is no toilet sink or shower screen to worry about

Properly done, wet rooms floors are more protected than standard bathroom floors

Lastly, who, doesn’t want to spend some time in a pool of water! They are perfect for kids, pets and even young couples!

The disadvantages?

While, all of this sounds to be fun, wet rooms do come with their unique set of disadvantages that you should be aware of.

Since they are small spaces, you will find it inconvenient to keep your towels and the loo roll from getting wet

Wet rooms always need professional technicians, be it about installing it for the first time or for the repairs. Any leaks can be disastrous

Wet rooms needs tiling all across, be it the floor or the high ceiling. This is expensive and also hard work, when you are going through the repairs

Wet rooms cannot act as the main bathroom of your home. They are more of a recreational bathroom space.

Lastly, if you have elderly people at home, wet room floors can be risky

What does a wet room cost to install?

Across the United Kingdom, installing a wet room would cost you between £5000 and £10,000. Ideally, you should be hiring a company to do the complete project, including the suite, shower and floor-ceiling tiles. There are several ideas that you can get from the internet but an interior designer is the best person to recommend a practical solution for your space.

The kinds of materials to be used

While tiling is the best option or the flooring or the wall covering, you can also go for sheet vinyl, especially for the floors. Even Corian could work well to create a non-porous, seamless ad low-maintenance wet room. On the other hand, tadelakt, a special but expensive concrete from Morocco, can help create a rough luxe look.

For those working with tiles, choose something non-porous, like porcelain or ceramic. Limestone, marble and slate aren’t good options and will need to be replaced every often. You will also need t consider the texture of the tiles such that the flooring isn’t too slippery either.

What about under the floor heating?

That would be a great idea, not just because it will help you get a feel of sauna but will also help the floor to get dry faster. Check out the various types of under the floor filters available in the market.

Decorating a wet room

Lastly, how about coming up with a unique look for your wet room? It will of course be a recreational area more than an essential space. From the shower fittings, to shelving and ceiling lights, there’s a lot you can experiment with. Rainwater shower heads can be a good pick for the wet room design. There are a lot many products that add to the styling.

