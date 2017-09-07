What the Chippendale Furniture is and How to Identify It

When thinking about antique furniture the name Chippendale is the first thing that comes to mind as the most well-known style. Dominant in America from about 1750 to 1780 the style was named after an 18th century cabinetmaker Thomas Chippendale whose designs reflected popular English taste of the period with elements of English, Gothic and Chinese motifs.

Although his early career still remains a mystery, Thomas Chippendale, born in 1718 at Otley in West Yorkshire, England, a son of carpenter John Chippendale and his first wife Mary, came from a family who had long been in the wood working trades and so he probably received his basic training from his father. On 19 May 1748 he married Catherine Redshaw at St George’s Chapel, in a very fashionable wedding, and they had five boys and four girls.

After renting a house in Conduit Court in 1754 Chippendale moved to 60–62 St. Martin’s Lane in London, where for the next 60 years the family business operated until 1813 when his son, Thomas Chippendale (Junior), was evicted for bankruptcy.

Thomas Chippendale had a great head for business and was a social climber and self-publicist. He realized the importance of public relations and advertising. This resulted with him publishing the Gentleman and Cabinet-Maker’s Director in 1754, a portfolio of fashionable English furniture design templates and one of the first furniture design books. In it Chippendale adapted existing design styles to the fashion of the mid-18th century. Both makers and sellers of furniture rushed to purchase it, making Chippendale a household name. And so pervasive was the influence of his book that the name of Chippendale is often indiscriminately applied to all mid-18th century furniture. After it two reprints followed, a virtual reprint in 1755 and finally a revised and enlarged edition in 1762, by which time Chippendale’s illustrated designs began to show signs of Neoclassicism

The Director was created for Chippendales wealthy clients as a catalogue of his work from where they could choose particular elements for their furniture, which would then be custom made for them in his workshop. It contained 161 plates, reflecting many elements of the Rococo, Chinese, Gothic and Neoclassical styles. However, Chippendales work didn’t end with furniture design. As a versatile man, he was willing to design and supply wallpapers, carpets, fire grates, decorative ormolu, chimney pieces, even complete room schemes. At the peak of its success the Chippendale firm acted like a modern interior designer working with other specialists and undertaking the supply of fully decorated and furnished rooms or whole houses, once the principal construction was finished. Chippendale often took on large-scale commissions from aristocratic clients. Twenty-six of these commissions have been identified.

The finest Chippendale style pieces were usually crafted from mahogany, imported from the West Indies. Walnut, cherry and maple or veneers were used occasionally on less expensive furniture, but are not typical for the Chippendale style. Instead solid wood and rich brocades, velvets, and damasks were used to accommodate the elaborate pieces. Later versions often incorporated many different types of woods, and generally have a dark finish to mimic older styles.

In Antiques 101 by Frank Farmer Loomis IV, he shares that while Chippendale “appreciated the long-established Queen Anne style, he realized that innovative designs kept sales flourishing.” Thus, he created a hybrid style by mixing extravagant Rococo style with the Gothic and Chinese styles resulting with a style that displaced the more angular Queen Anne style. Many Chippendale pieces have the Queen-Anne style cabriole leg. While there are six different basic Chippendale style legs–the lion’s paw, the ball and claw, the late Chippendale, the Marlborough, the club and the spade–he based three of them on the cabriole shape which is an elegant, serpentine style ending in a distinctive foot. These include the lion’s paw, which ends with a lion paw shaped foot, the club, which is a simple round foot and the ball and claw, often incorporated by American cabinet makers, which looks like an eagle talon holding a ball. The remaining leg styles are straight–the Marlborough being a plain, square leg, the spade a tapered round leg often with a square or trapezoid foot, and the late Chippendale having a square leg with a square foot. Chippendale’s Gothic and Chinese influenced designs had straight or tapering legs, tracery carving and fret and lattice work.

While legs and feet often provide a good start when identifying Chippendale pieces, many fine pieces of furniture have been attributed to Thomas Chippendale, but verifiable pieces are rare. Chippendale never employed a maker’s mark, so the only method of establishing his authorship is to find one of his original bills, usually preserved among estate papers, or equivalent documentation.

Even when a piece can be attributed with certainty to Chippendale’s workshop, it’s impossible to say for certain that he worked on the furniture himself. As the Chippendale firm became successful, his workmen, rather than Chippendale himself, carried out more of the work.

However, one of the distinct features of the 18th century Chippendale pieces are its irregularities. Cabinetmakers did all of the work by hand thus it can’t match the exact regularity of machine work. According to John Nye, director of the American furniture department at Sotheby’s in New York, when examining a piece of Chippendale furniture to determine its age, collectors should look at the joinery closely. Hand crafted joints will be slightly irregular and may evidence tool marks, too. Other features such as the use of the finest of fabric, top railings on chairs in yoked shapes, intricately pierced and carved arms and sides of chairs and Shell motifs carrying over from the Queen Anne period also can be features to help distinct the original Chippendale pieces.

Many reproductions of the Chippendale style were produced around 1900 during the late-Victorian period when it was practiced to purchase a finely made piece of furniture or decorative object and then have copies made at a lower price to increase its number. While these are antiques, often hand carved as well, but in comparison to the original, do not have the finely crafted details found in early Chippendale style pieces nor do they command the prices of true period furniture. In addition, reproduction pieces were constructed of younger mahogany which isn’t as dense and is grainier than the slow-growth wood used to make 18th-century pieces.

Chippendale influence is still widely found in formal furniture design and manufacturing including the use of cabriole legs and ball-and-claw feet. And even though, on more than one occasion, Thomas Chippendale had to fight for payment on his commissions, today his designs command stratospheric prices.

The Chippendale Society, founded in England in 1963, owns an important collection of furniture and documents, usually on display at Temple Newsam House, Leeds, England.