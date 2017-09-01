The Flatiron Building, completed in 1902, was one of the tallest buildings in the city at 20 floors high and one of only two skyscrapers north of 14th Street. Designed by architect Daniel Burnham, one of the most recognized building in New York city, was a prime architectural design at the advent of steel skyscraper construction in the United States. First called the Fuller Building, the Flatiron Building was inspired by architect George A. Fuller, who was called “the father of the skyscraper.” Though originally from Chicago, Fuller opened an office in New York City in 1895, four years after New York City altered its building code to allow for skeleton construction and curtain walls. Here, Fuller built The New York Times Building in Times Square in 1898. Chicago architects Daniel Burnham and his designer Frederick P. Dinkelberg employed a technique like that, developed by Fuller, for the Flatiron Building, and the building served as the offices of The Fuller Company until 1929. The name would not stick around though, as locals nicknamed it The Flatiron and the name stuck.

Source: Wallup.net

Located at 175 Fifth Avenue in the borough of Manhattan, New York City, the building site was first bought by Amos Eno in 1857 who developed the location firstly building the Fifth Avenue Hotel on it.

Shortly after Eno built a seven-story apartment building, the Cumberland and built four three-story buildings for commercial use on the remainder of the lot. This left the northern face of the Cumberland exposed which Eno rented out to advertisers, including The New York Times and The New York Tribune. Both Times and Tribune began using the screens for news bulletin which even resulted in gathering of tens of thousands of people in the Madison square for election nights. The free lot became known as “Eno’s flatiron”

After Enos death the site was liquidated and was bought from the city by William Eno, one of Enos sons, for $690,000 – the elder Eno had bought the property for around $30,000 forty years earlier. Soon after he sold the lot to Samuel and Mott Newhouse for $801,000 who intended to put a twelve-story building on it but ended selling it two years later to Cumberland Realty Company, an investment partnership created by Harry S. Black, CEO of the Fuller Company. The lot was bought with the intention of building the new headquarters building despite the deterioration of the surrounding neighborhood.

Black hired Chicago architect Daniel Burnham to design his first skyscraper in New York.

Source: Wikipedia

One of the most interesting aspects of the Flatiron Building is that its design accentuates the triangular site, which is due to its acute angle at 5th and Broadway that creates the cornered condition with the northern vertex of the building only 6.5 feet wide resulting with an interesting spatial configuration within the building. The Flatiron is a representative of the Chicago school conception unlike earlier New York skyscrapers which took the form of towers arising from a lower, blockier mass, such as the contemporary Singer Building (built 1902–08). The designer, Daniel Burnham, gave it a form similar to a classical Greek column, its façade is divided in to a base, shaft and capitol with limestone at the bottom changing to glazed terra-cotta as the floors rise.

Source: Flickr – User: stijn

Once construction began it developed in a very fast pace with the floors going up at one floor per a week rate, after the foundation was set. And once the steel frame was done, it only took four months to finish the building. However, during construction New Yorkers doubted its stability as they were quite unfamiliar with steel cage construction when the Flatiron was built and doubted it could withstand the strong winds Manhattan faced. The thinness of the building also added to the public’s trepidation, and there was a fear that the building could topple over. Upon competition the building received a lot of criticism with the most know being called the “Burnham’s Folly”. The criticism was mostly based on the claim that the combination of the triangular base and height would cause the building to fall. Critics believed that the building created a dangerous wind-tunnel at the intersection of the two streets, and that it could possibly knock the building down. Despite their initial conceptions, the buildings structure was design to accommodate four times the typical wind loads in order to stabilize and retain the buildings iconic triangular shape.

Source: Library of Congress – From The Times on-line store

The Beaux-Art style building with an architectural precedent found Europe at the time received a rough criticism upon competition but some saw it differently. Futurist H. G. Wells wrote in his 1906 book The Future in America: A Search After Realities:

” I found myself agape, admiring a sky-scraper the prow of the Flat-iron Building, to be particular, ploughing up through the traffic of Broadway and Fifth Avenue in the afternoon light ”

The Flatiron was to attract the attention of numerous artists. There are regular installations in the glass Flatiron Prow Art Space once known as the “cowcatcher”. In fact, the entire building was referred to as the cowcatcher. Author of The New York Landmark and the Incomparable City That Arose with It, Alice Sparberg Alexiou, wrote that it may have been due to the shape of the lot which “recalled the metal piece attached to the front of locomotives to prevent derailment from livestock unwittingly cross the tracks. Although some said that cowcatcher referred to the fact that cows from once nearby farms often wandered into it to avoid the increasing traffic on the street.”

Source: Whitney Museum Facebook Page, Photograph by Filip Wolak

For over 100 years, the Flatiron Building has been an architectural icon and an international tourist attraction so popular that even Seeing New York operated its open-air New York City tours from the building every hour. The building is a popular spot for tourist photographs and is possibly one of the most photographed buildings in the world, even though, it is still a private office building that stirs upon amazement upon seeing it the first time.

Since its construction The Flatiron Building was designated a New York City landmark in 1966, added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1989.

Though never one of the tallest buildings in the city, it was nonetheless revolutionary in its own way due to its construction method.

Architect : Daniel Burnham

Location : Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States

What do you think about the Flatiron Building ? We would love to hear from you in the comment section below !

Featured image via cestlavieannie.files.wordpress.com