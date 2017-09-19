Learn How to Select the Best Rug for a Room Today

Rugs are excellent added luxuries for rooms in houses which are not generally very hot or are ventilated sufficiently. If you plan on introducing a rug in your living room or the bedroom, you will need to be aware of the simple concept entitled rug sizing, which is pretty self-explanatory.

Buying a rug is not as simple as getting one based on estimates and trying to fit it where it goes; you need to take care of the following considerations before you go rug hunting, color and pattern are hard to choose too.

via thewishingtrees.com

Check Your Needs

Every room has a separate need as far as placing a rug inside it is concerned. You can either go for a fully covered floor of rugs, introduce one or two underneath the furniture in the room, or simply place a few where there is free space.

Whatever direction you go for, it is very important to be aware of what exactly you need. If it is a full covering one you are looking for, contact the supplier you wish to go to and ask them to send someone to take measures, this will ensure that no accuracy related issues arise later on but keep in mind that very few designs can be scaled and even fewer can fit a certain area perfectly as their edge will not change.

Regardless, getting measures is actually a great step whether you scale or not, simply make sure not to ignore it before buying a rug.

via instagram

Size with Color Coordination

The entire point of you getting a rug is not simply to make your room warmer most of the times; it is to make it more appealing. And no chamber is more appealing that one which has most of its components in good,beautifully balanced, complementing on another or on the contrary, a bold statement of design with contrasting colors.

If your furniture is mostly white or of a light cream color, then you should opt for darker blackish options here and there which can make the brighter colors feel a lot more vibrant, they should make these stand out. You can get the number of rugs according to the size of your room, and keep your furniture on it, making each bit coordinate well with the rug underneath.

via essenziale-hd.com

The Pattern Possibility

In interior design in general pattern plays a big role and more often then one would think this immense role falls on the shoulders of the textiles within the room.

A carpet can accommodate a herringbone pattern with thus adding dinamicity in the interior design in the same manner it can add a checkered one for stability and grounding. Needless to say that once chosen the pattern can be further personalized through the colors contain thus having the possibility of accentuating through complementary or contrast an interior design.

via frommoontomoon.blogspot.fr

Consider Permanent Furniture

Once you purchase a cupboard or get a massive bookshelf, chances of you leaving those out of the measure of size in your room is a definite possibility. This results in the rug you decide not accounting for the empty spaces, and your room will tend to look quite untidy.

When you are looking for a rug size, take into consideration every portion of the floor that is not visible to you thanks to some piece of furniture placed invariably there. Only then you can get an accurate enough estimate for your room.

via blog.rugs-direct.com

Consider Damaging Items

If you decide to keep a water dispenser which was already in your room atop the new rug you plan on getting, there is a chance that the water that sprouts down might make the rug go bad early in the future. If you have such items around the room, either move them somewhere else or make the rug’s size smaller so that these items do not have to be accommodated.

via instagram.com

via thoughtsfromalice.com

via thewishingtrees.com

via Pinterest