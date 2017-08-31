In the center of Prague a small little intricate tea and wine bar surfaced; it serves delicious coffee too yet this is not its focus.

The concept anchors in traveling between time zones hence the derived name of Jetlag, you ought to fly throughout the world in a bar of 15 meters in lenght. Extraordinary materials and state of art execution create a really dense, powerful atmosphere that simply cannot be overlooked, you ought to feel time compressed while you`re in there, you ought to be able to fully appreciate a small part of this immense world in a simple glass of wine in just a few minutes.

Awaking in the tea and wine bar at St. George Square: The entire world is crammed in there; 24 time zones compressed into a few seconds; An utter huddle and muddle; One enters today and within a few steps now becomes yesterday. It takes six hours to get to the bar end and Additional thirteen hours to reach the last table at a window. Wine comes from Chile, tea from Ceylon; 9 hours in a 200 ml glass. Austria, China 8 hours; An hour is lost, another hour gained.

” The substance of the spatial solution to the Jetlag bar consists in the idea of „cutting its space into time zones“. The curvature of real time zones is generalised in the bar morphology. Each zone begins and terminates with a curve delimiting the space part of concern. The shaping of curves creates particular parts of the bar space – the bar itself, wine and tea shelves, light fixtures, benches. The space is intentionally unclear, as if blurred, in the same way as the time in which one travels a sufficient distance for an adequately long time and frequently enough. Stainless steel was chosen as the basic material. The bright, subtle and only suggested steel curves reflect the imaginary lines delimiting the time zones. The shiny metal associates both the fuselages with riveted sheet metals and the stainless vessels of today‘s wineries as well. “

Architect: Mimosa architekti

info@mimosa.cz mimosa.cz

Client: Martin Vorel

Project year: 2016

Realizace: 7/2017

Rozloha: 55m2

Cooperation: Lenka Pechanová

Grafické řešení: Martin Odehnal mo.cz

Fotografie: BoysPlayNice www.boysplaynice.com