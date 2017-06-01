Re-Think: Share your ideas with the world

Think Brave

All humanity’s potential lies within the mind. Ideas are a testament to this fact. They change how we live, how we interact, how we feel.

Ideas are everything. So now it’s time to show us yours.

Balmond Studio’s annual Re-Think competition is back!

http://tip.balmondstudio.com/tip/re-think-2017/

Enter for a chance of having your work published on TiP, Balmond Studio’s influential, interdisciplinary ideas lab. The winner will also get a US$150 Amazon voucher plus a copy of the bestselling blockbuster informal, signed by Cecil Balmond.

The two runner up entries will each receive a US$60 Amazon Voucher, and also have their work published on TiP.

Show us how to change the world.

We can’t wait to see your ideas.

What is a Re-think?

Anything with an original idea at its core is a Re-think. To put it simply – a piece of work that challenges the norm. Something that pushes the boundaries, creating an alternate way of thinking.

What work can I enter?

There are an infinite number of possibilities. Your entry could be a standout design project, groundbreaking research, a pioneering artistic expression, a unique mathematical observation…the list goes on.

What format do I need to submit?

Submissions can be in any format – from a photo essay, written report or animation, to renders, audio files, interviews, essays or documentaries.

What are the mandatories?

To qualify for entry simply visit the TiP home page and subscribe.

http://tip.balmondstudio.com/tip/

Each entry must be submitted with the following:

-A brief introduction (no more than 500 words) stating why your work is a Re-Think.

-Your full name, age, profession, country of residence.

How do I submit?

Send your entry to submissions@t-i-p.net You can send larger files via WeTransfer, Dropbox, Google Drive or any other file sharing service. The deadline is 26th June 2017.

What are you waiting for?

Your idea could inspire the world. But there’s only one way to find out.

Enter now.

Balmond Studio Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BalmondStudio/?ref=br_rs

TiP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thinkinginpractice/