43 Modern and Cheap Shipping Container Homes to Consider

In recent times, the growing environmental concerns have lead to a spurt in demand for shipping container homes. Now, you might be wondering how exactly are shipping containers going to reduce our carbon footprint?

Well, it is the use of recyclable and reusable building materials that will help us build a sustainable future and reusing old shipping containers to construct homes is a great way to do so. More importantly, shipping containers are modular and can be easily transported to any part of the world. On top of that, they take a few weeks to fabricate and can be easily installed within a day.

There are many more benefits to building shipping container homes as you will soon find out in the following list. So read along to discover some incredible shipping container residences and get inspired to build a smarter home for your family.

1. The Adriance House by Adam Kalkin

Take a look at the illustration below. This stunning shipping container home was built by Architect Adam Kalkin, who specializes in modern shipping container home architecture.

The Adriance House, located in Northern Maine, was built using 12 shipping containers. It has an estimated interior area of 4000 square feet (371 square meters) which is quite generous in our opinion.

In case you are wondering about the huge glass walls, they make this shipping container home seem even more spacious from the inside and make you feel more connected with nature. Moreover, there is no need to worry about your privacy as the giant black curtains can cover the entire glass wall. Although, we must admit that the huge size of those curtains will definitely make it a pain to wash when they are dirty.

via CNN Money

2. The PV-14 House

This spectacular shipping container home belongs to Matt Mooney, who is a principal at Corgan based in Texas. This incredibly modern design was brought to life using 14 shipping containers. While the PV-14 House is not as spacious as the Adrian House despite having more shipping containers, it still has a rather large 3700 square feet (343 square meters) of interior space.

That translates to three spacious bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool, three full-size bathrooms along with a half bath, and more! That is enough space for a family of four and then some!

In a chat with Container Home Plans, Matt states that he had always wanted to construct a shipping container for almost 25 years. He even spent a lot of time studying about the entire building process. If you want to check out more pictures of this wonderful project, and we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the image.

via arch daily

3. The Taj Malodge by Larry Wade from Sea Container Cabin

Although the Taj Malodge may not look as fancy as the 1st two shipping container homes featured on our list, it is quite cozy, and more importantly, it is situated in a beautiful environment. This shipping container home was built by Larry Wade from Sea Container Cabin, who finished the work back in 2010 for an overall cost of $ 35,000.

For this project, Larry used two 40 foot long shipping containers and also installed solar panels on top which provide electricity for interior lights and the water heating system. In an interview with Container Home Plans, Larry states that he did not have any experience building a shipping container home. As a result of that, he faced more than a few hiccups along the road. Thankfully in the end, everything turned out to be quite peachy. If you would like to know more about Larry’s ventures, then follow the link mentioned above.

via Popular Mechanics

4. Taynr’s Stunning Shipping Container Studio with Rooftop Deck

Just take a look at this stunning shipping container home. Impressive, isn’t it? We love the glass walls, which not only makes this shipping container home seem roomier from the inside, but it also makes it look incredibly modern. If you were impressed by the glass walls and the interior of this beautiful shipping container home, then take a look at the incredible rooftop deck area.

In case you were wondering build this magnificent shipping container home, then that honor would go to Taynr. In an interview with dwell, Taynr stated that they believe shipping container homes to be hallmarks of architectural innovation. Since shipping containers are modular in design and can be transported easily, they are extremely practical for harsh weather conditions. If you would like to know more about Taynr, then we suggest you follow the link to their website.

via Taynr

5. The Manifesto House by James & Mau

Although this quirky looking building looks nothing like it was made out of shipping containers, it actually is. In fact, if you take a look at the interior, you will notice the shipping container walls. The unique design of the Manifesto House has made it incredibly popular across the world. Don’t believe us? Well, just google “The Manifesto House”, and you will end up with numerous search results.

Manifesto house was designed by James & Mau and more impressive than its design is the fact that it was made using 85% recycled or eco-friendly materials. In other words, not only is this shipping container home one of the most gorgeous structures, but it is also very eco-friendly.

If you are interested in building a shipping container home which is just as grand as this one, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned above. In our opinion, not only has James & Mau created a practical and cozy home, but also one that can be classified as modern art and that only makes it even more special.

via Container Home Plans

6. The Containers of Hope by Benjamin Garcia Saxe

While the design may not be as spectacular as the Manifesto House, the Containers of Hope is just as popular and possibly even more important than the former. This simple yet modern shipping container home was designed by Benjamin Garcia Saxe for the Peralta family.

Although the entire design looks quite sophisticated, it only cost $ 40,000 to build. The Containers of Hope project was built using two 40 foot long containers, and it offers over 600 sq ft of living space. If you are interested in learning more about the Containers of Hope project, then we suggest you follow this link. We are quite confident that you will be pleasantly surprised by the beautiful interior of this shipping container home.

Unfortunately, not everything turned out to be quite as peachy for the Peralta family, as their lovely home was sometimes troubled by strong gusts of wind. To overcome that problem, they are now planting vegetation to reduce the effect of the wind.

via Container Homes

7. Beautiful Shipping Container Home on Stilts by Giant Containers

Take a look at this stunning shipping container home built by Giant Containers. Not only is the design incredibly modern, but it is also located in one of the most serene environments. Since this shipping container home is built on stilts, it will be well protected against flooding and judging by the look of the sky; there is a high possibility of that happening.

If you are interested in building a shipping container home similar to this one, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the image to check out more of the work that Giant Containers do. They specialize in building low-cost custom shipping container homes which are eco-friendly as well. So, we are confident that they will be worth your time.

via Giant Container Sales

8. Kam Kasravi and Connie Dewitt’s Shipping Container Home designed by Modulus

This rather unassuming shipping container home was designed by Modulus for Kam Kasravi and Connie Dewitt. It was built off-site using four High Cube shipping containers. Once the building process was complete, these containers were shipped and assembled in the hills of Felton, Santa Cruz, CA, where Kasravi and Dewitt own a 10.8 acres plot.

Although the exterior looks quite understated, the interior of this shipping container home is an entirely different story. It is quite spacious and filled with many luxurious touches. Now, everything seems like a dream, doesn’t it? Well, that is not entirely the case as this project has one huge downside – the cost. It set back the owners by over $ 408,000! Surprisingly, it is not the modern interior that is responsible for the high cost. Instead, it is the intense fire protection measures that had to be taken because of the location.

If you would like to know more about this shipping container home, then we suggest you follow this link.

via Container Home Plans

9. The Ostentatious Shipping Container Home designed by Andrew Anderson

This stunning shipping container home is not only ostentatious in its design, but it is also located in the Hamptons, which is one of the most expensive areas of New York. This impressive project was brought to fruition by Andrew Anderson using shipping containers purchased from SG Blocks.

The ground-level containers houses four bedrooms, while the kitchen, dining room and living room are situated on the second floor. Moreover, this shipping container home also features a 1300 sq ft exterior deck along with a pool.

In case you are curious about the cost of this project, then prepare to have your mind blown! This opulent shipping container home was sold for a mind-boggling $1,395,000! Yes, you read that right! If you are interested in learning more about this incredible shipping container home, then we suggest you follow this link.

Andrew Anderson is far from done creating these luxurious shipping container homes. In fact, he is currently working on a project valued at north of $ 4 million!

via inhabitat

10. The Casa Incubo by Maria José Trejos

Ostentatious, opulent, extravagant, grand are some of the words that can be used to describe this incredible shipping container home. The Casa Incubo, located in Costa Rica, was designed by architect Maria José Trejos using eight 40 foot high cube containers.

This spectacular shipping container home has a clerestory roof which lets a lot of natural light into the interior. In the morning, the living area is enlightened by the natural light, and that creates an increased sense of space.

If you are interested in learning more about this fascinating shipping container project, and we suggest you click on this link. We believe that you will be blown away by the interior decor. Maria José Trejos deserves a standing ovation for her work on this project.

via Living in Container

11. The House H by Hybrid Architecture and Barcelo Homes

The House H, aptly named due to its design, was designed by Hybrid Architecture. Surprisingly, Hybrid Architecture did not end up building this project, and it was brought to fruition by Barcelo Homes.

This stunning shipping container home has four spacious bedrooms, two terraces, a large bonus room, a huge kitchen/dining area and much more! If you are interested in learning more about this shipping container home, then we suggest you click on the link mentioned below the image. You can also check out this stunning video tour of the house.

via Barcelo Homes

12. Austin’s First Shipping Container Home

This stunning shipping container home you see in the illustration below is not only a work of art, but it is also a piece of history. How, you ask? Well, this is one of Austin’s first two shipping container homes built by local architect and designer Patrice Rios.

Patrice Rios built this shipping container home using seven 40 foot long shipping containers, and that results in a spacious interior of approximately 1,400 square feet. This home is comprised of two stories with three bedrooms and three baths.

If you would like to learn more about this shipping container home, we suggest you follow the link to this news article or click on the link mentioned below the image.

via SunDog Structures

13. The Lenzner Residence by Travis Price Architects

The Lenzner Residence, located in Newark, Washington DC, is a collaborative project built by Diego Balagna and Travis Price Architects. This gorgeous shipping container home uses copper oxide glazed outer walls to go for an industrial look. The greenish tinge of the copper oxide walls mixed with the red exterior walls brings a rustic charm to the design.

As you can see in the illustration below, this shipping container home also features a pool on the rear side. All in all, this is an incredibly modern design with many opulent touches, and if you want to learn more about this project, then we suggest you follow this link.

via Balagna Architects

14. Canon City Studio built by Tomecek Studio

This gorgeous shipping container home, located in Canon City, Colorado, was built by Tomecek Studio. This project was designed as a family retreat for a client using a single 40 foot container along with six 20 foot containers. The empty space in the middle is actually a large deck which houses a few loungers so that you can stare at the serene night sky and count the stars.

While this project may not be as ostentatious as some of the other shipping container homes we have featured on this list, it is still highly desirable in our opinion because of the location. If you want to view more pictures and learn more about this project, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the image.

via Tomecek Studio

15. The Incredible Caterpillar House by Sebastián Irarrázaval

Few shipping container homes across the world can match the Caterpillar House’s grandeur. This incredible shipping container home was designed by Sebastián Irarrázaval using five 40 foot containers along with six 20 foot containers. However, that is not all, as yet another 40 foot container with an open top was used to build the swimming pool.

Although the illustration below does not highlight the complex at the of the project, this is surely one of the most sophisticated shipping container home designs we have come across. If you are interested in learning more about this project, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration. We believe that you will appreciate this project even more after viewing it from all the angles.

via arch daily

16. Nomad Living by Studio Arte

Now, let us take a step back from ostentatious shipping container homes into something more modest and understated. Nomad living, designed by Studio Arte, is a single shipping container home situated in beautiful Algarve, Portugal. The carcass structure surrounding the shipping container facilitates a large deck area with sun awnings.

As you can see in the illustration below, the final result is quite simple yet modern. If you are interested in viewing more pictures of this project, and we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

via designboom

17. The Crossbox designed by Clément Gillet Architectes

Built by French architect firm Clément Gillet Architectes using four 40 foot shipping containers, the Crossbox is a highly modern and beautiful shipping container home. The use of four large shipping containers results in an interior space of 1,120 sq ft, which is ample for a small family.

According to Clément Gillet Architectes, this project aimed to build a low-cost architects housing with a high focus on environmental issues. The use of shipping containers not only ensures that the project costs are minimal, but it also considerably reduces construction time. If you want to learn more about this project and view the interior design, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

via HOMEDSGN

18. The Hybridhouse_1 designed by EcoTechDesign

The Hybridhouse_1 from EcoTechDesign is an extremely functional and modern shipping container home situated in San Bernardino, California. In case you are wondering if the name is a typo, then no, it is not; that is the real deal.

The shipping container home is constructed from five 20 foot long recycled cargo containers that were fabricated and finished in Los Angeles before they were shipped to San Bernardino. Surprisingly, each shipping container took only 15 minutes to erect. The completed structure resembles an extraterrestrial facility, wouldn’t you agree?

Interested in learning more about this fascinating project, then click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via ecotechdesign

19. The Grillagh Water House by Patrick Bradley Architects

Although this stunning piece of modern architecture does not look like it was made from shipping containers, is indeed built using four stacked shipping containers. Patrick Bradley from Patrick Bradley Architects built the Grillagh Water House on his own farmland in Northern Ireland.

If you were blown away by the exterior design of the shipping container home, then you should definitely check out the interior. It is full of many incredibly modern and ostentatious touches, including a stunning floating bath tub. In case you want to check out the interior design along with more details about the project, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the image.

via dezeen

20. Claire Helene Drouin and Jean Marie Sanchez’s beautiful Shipping Container Home in Marseille

Next up on our list is this incredible shipping container home, located in Marseille, France. It was designed by architects Claire Helene Drouin and Jean Marie Sanchez, using 15 shipping containers.

The challenging part of this project was the location. Since the location was right beside a cliff, assembling all the 15 shipping containers was a little tricky. Nevertheless, it was completed within a short period of time. If you are interested in viewing more pictures of the building process, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

via designboom

21. The Riverside Building by Container City

This stunning shipping container building overlooking the river Thames in London, was built using 73 containers! Yes, that’s right, 73 shipping containers! However, that is not the impressive part. This entire project was erected in just eight days!

Now, you might be wondering if this is a residential building or not. Well, it is not. In fact, it is a commercial building which hosts 24 separate office spaces. More importantly, this structure is entirely modular and can be deconstructed or extended without much effort. If you are interested in reading about this project in detail, we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the image.

via Container City

22. Minimalistic and Modern Shipping Container Home by Container for Storage

This simple yet modern shipping container home found on Container for Storage was built using two 40 foot long containers aligned next to each other. The use of two large shipping containers results in ample space inside. The interior comprises of 2 bedrooms, full bath, a spacious and open living area and a kitchen with bar seating. Moreover, there are no compromises when it comes to the size of the appliances.

Since we love all things minimalistic and modern, we are absolutely smitten by this beautiful interior. If you are interested in checking out more images of this project, and we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

via Containers for Storage

23. The Liray House by ARQtainer

The Liray House in Chile is yet another brilliant example of tasteful minimalism. This L-shaped shipping container home was designed by ARQtainer using four shipping containers. The shorter section of this house hosts the kitchen, living room, dining area, and laundry. The bedrooms and bathrooms, on the other hand, are located in the long section.

Although it may not be a big talking point, we quite like the exterior color combination of orange and white. If you are interested in checking out this project in detail, then we suggest you click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via designboom

24. The Maison Container Lille by Patrick Partouche

While most shipping container homes have an understated design, the Maison Container Lille, located in Lille, France, strays far from that notion. This bright and showy design is the work of architect Patrick Partouche, who built it using eight shipping containers.

The use of multiple large shipping containers means that this house boasts a 2,238 square feet (208 sq m) interior area. If you are interested in checking out the interior of this establishment, then follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

via designboom

25. The McConkey Residence by Chris Bittner of OBR Architecture

If you are looking for ideas to get started on your very first compact shipping container home, then you definitely need to check out this project. The McConkey Residence, situated in San Diego, was built by Architect Chris Bittner of OBR Architecture using three shipping containers.

This understated shipping container home has around 800 sq ft interior living space, and that should more than suffice for a small family of three. If you are interested in learning more about this project, then we suggest you click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via Obr Architecture

26. The Old Lady House by Adam Kalkin

Although it is named the Old Lady House, this beautiful shipping container home is anything but old. This rather deceptively named residence was designed and built by Adam Kalkin and is full of unique modern touches.

Since the Old Lady House has two structures, one of them can be used as a residence, while the other can be used for work. The separation in the middle houses a beautiful private garden area finished with multiple seating options.

While the exterior design of the Old Lady house might not turn any heads, the interior design is quite the opposite. In fact, you can think of this establishment as a wolf in sheep’s clothing. If you want to check out more pictures of this wonderful project, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the image.

via inhabitat

27. The Insta House by MB Architecture

The Insta House by MB Architecture started out as a container studio developed for an artist in an upscale New York locality. Now, even you can choose to get your home designed and delivered by MB Architecture in just eight weeks.

This shipping container project is built using four 40 foot long containers, of which two are stacked horizontally while the remaining two shipping containers were stacked vertically on top of them. That translates to an interior space of 950 sq ft and we believe that it will more than suffice for a small family of three. This particular floor plan comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen and living room area.

You can purchase the fully furnished Insta House for a price of $ 169,000 and while that may seem a little steep, it is the price you pay for MB Architecture’s expertise and high-quality materials. If you are interested in this project, we suggest you click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via MB Architecture

28. The Container Guest House by Poteet Architects

While this compact shipping container home may look unassuming at first sight, there is more to it than meets the eye. A lot more. In fact, it was this shipping container project that led Poteet Architects to new highs.

What makes this shipping container home special is the incredible use of eco-friendly and recyclable materials. Almost nothing used in this project goes to waste, and that also applies to the grey water from the sink and shower, which is used for the rooftop garden irrigation. If you love the environment, then this project will surely appeal to your heart, just as it did with ours.

Poteet Architects haven’t just stopped here. In fact, they have built many other impressive eco-friendly homes, and we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration to learn more about their work.

via Poteet Architects

29. The Anti Patio house by Drozdov & Partners

Located in Kharkiv, Ukraine, the Anti Patio house is a truly modern piece of architecture. It was built using three containers and boasts an impressive total area of 1,937 square feet (180 sq m). As you can observe in the illustration below, this project has a wonderful deck area with a swimming pool built into it.

This shipping container home was designed and built by Drozdov & Partners. If you are impressed by their aesthetic sense, then we are sure that you will be blown away by the interior design. The interior is filled with many luxurious modern elements, and we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration to check out some of the pictures.

via Mundo Flaneur

30. Stunning Shipping Container Home in Nederland, Colorado designed by Brad Tomecek

Situated in Nederland, Colorado, this beautiful 1500 sq ft shipping container home was designed by Brad Tomecek, from Tomecek Studio. This project came to fruition as Brad wanted to build a sustainable, eco-friendly home which would not only reduce the size of an average American home but also significantly reduce the carbon footprint.

This project was constructed using two shipping containers with a taller construction in the middle. The shipping containers house the sleeping and work areas, while the center space contains the dining, living, and even a loft. If you are interested in learning more about this project, we suggest you click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via arch daily

31. The Casa El Tiemblo by James & Mau Arquitectura

Although the Casa El Tiemblo does not look quite as modern from the exterior unlike most of the other shipping container homes we have featured on this list, its interior decor is every bit as modern, if not more.

The Casa El Tiemblo was brought to fruition by James & Mau Arquitectura, using four 40 foot long shipping containers. That translates to a sizeable total area of 2045 sq ft (190 sq m). This residence houses the guest rooms, living and dining area on the bottom floor, while the master bedroom and the full-size bath is located on the top floor.

If you are not impressed by the exterior design of this shipping container home, we urge you to take a look at some of the interior photos by clicking on the link mentioned below the illustration. We are quite confident that you will be impressed by the interior decor.

via HOMEDSGN

32. Beautiful Country Home built by Tim Steele Design

At first glance, the building you see in the illustration below might seem like a normal country house but dig a little deeper, and you will find that it was indeed constructed out of shipping containers.

This beautiful shipping container home was designed for Robyn Volker by Tim Steele Design using two 40 foot long containers. That translates to interior living space of 800 sq ft and we believe it should more than suffice for Robyn and her partner. If you want to learn more about this project and also check out some interior photos, then we suggest you click on the link mentioned below the image.

via NY Times

33. Australia’s Biggest Shipping Container Home built by Todd Miller of ZieglerBuild

Opulent? Absolutely. Palatial? You bet! Fit for Beverly Hills? Without a doubt.

This incredible shipping container home, located in Brisbane, Australia, is made out of 31 stacked containers and it is surely one of the most luxurious homes featured on this list. It was designed by Todd Miller of ZieglerBuild and back then it was the largest shipping container residence in Australia.

This impressive building is filled with many ostentatiously luxurious elements, including a salt water pool which is fit for modern day kings. If you are interested in viewing more pictures of this grand shipping container home, then click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via inhabitat

34. The Weekend House 2+ by Jure Kotnik Arhitekt

This rather quirky looking shipping container home, known as the Weekend House 2+, was built by Jure Kotnik Arhitekt. As its name suggests, the Weekend House 2+ is made of shipping containers stacked vertically in a perpendicular manner.

While the paint scheme may not be to everyone’s liking, it was never meant to impress others. Rather, we believe that shipping container homes are a great way to express your individuality and this is exactly what it does.

If you are interested in learning more about this project, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

via Jure Kotnik

35. Classy Shipping Container Home in Royal Oak, Michigan designed by ModEco

Situated in Royal Oak, Michigan, this classy shipping container home was built by ModEco using five 40 foot and two 20 foot long containers. That translates to a rather sizable 2,250 sq ft (209 sq m) interior living space. Moreover, it has three bedrooms, two full-size baths along with a half bath and even a garage.

The interior carries forward the modern theme, and while it may not be filled with ostentatious elements, this decor can proudly fit into any modern building. If you are interested in learning more about this impressive shipping container home and also check out some interior photos, then click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via mlive

36. The NG House built by Arquitectos Anonimos

While the shipping container homes we have featured earlier were built from scratch, the NG House is quite different. In fact, this is a rather fine example of an extension. The NG House got its upgrade from Arquitectos Anonimos in 2009, and that gave the basement structure a completely modern look.

Although it is not as large as some of the other luxurious shipping container homes featured on this list, it surely has one of the most stunning modern exterior designs. If you are impressed by this stunning ultra-modern home, then you definitely need to check out some of the futuristic works of Arquitectos Anonimos.

via arch daily

37. The Upcycle House by Lendager Arkitekter

Although the Upcycle House by Lendager Arkitekter looks nothing like a traditional shipping container home, it is indeed built out of shipping containers. However, it is not the design which is the most impressive part of this project; rather it is the impressive attention to detail given to reduce the carbon footprint. In fact, there has been an 86% reduction in carbon emissions by using recycled and upcycled building materials, which is impressive to say the least.

Explaining all the nitty-gritties of this project is beyond the scope of this article, so we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration to learn more about this impressive project. It will be worth your time.

via arch daily

38. The Box Office by Distill Studio

Feast your eyes on this behemoth of a shipping container building. Impressive, isn’t it? Unlike most of the other shipping container buildings we have featured on this list, this building is not a residence. Instead, it is a commercial space which hosts twelve offices.

This humongous building, located in Providence, Rhode Island, is made of 32 shipping containers and was designed by Distill Studio in 2009 when the economic condition was poor. The smallest offices in this commercial space start at 640 sq ft, while the largest can go up to a rather sizable 2560 sq ft. These office spaces are available for lease starting at just below $12,000 per year to just above $20,000 per year.

If you are interested in learning more about this wonderful project, then we suggest you click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via inhabitat

39. The WFH House by Aarcgency

At first glance, the WFH House by Aarcgency looks nothing like a shipping container home. In fact, even if you dig deeper you will not find any clues to whether it was built using shipping containers or not. But, as a matter of fact, this incredible residence was built using three 40 foot long high cube shipping containers, among other things.

Since this shipping container home is located in China, a lot of bamboo was used in both the interior and exterior. The final interior decor is beautifully minimalistic, to say the least. In fact, the use of light-colored materials along with multiple windows and skylights make it seem incredibly spacious from the inside.

If you are interested in learning more about this project and view some photos of the stunning interior, then click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via arcagency

40. The Broadmeadow Shipping Container Building designed by Christian Salvati from Marengo Structures

Take a look at this gargantuan shipping container structure. Although it may not be as grand are some of the other shipping container homes we have featured on this list, this was never built for that purpose. In fact, the Broadmeadow Shipping Container Home houses six apartments with a strong focus on sustainability.

Broadmeadow building was designed by Christian Salvati from Marengo Structures using 27 shipping containers. It stands at four stories high, and all the apartments feature a modern and minimalistic interior. If you are interested in learning more about this project, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

Marengo Structures

41. Washington D.C’s First Residential Shipping Container Building designed by Travis Price Architects

What you see in the illustration below are the first residential shipping container homes in Washington D.C. this residential shipping container building was designed by Travis Price and Kelly Davies from Travis Price Architects, using eighteen 40 foot long containers.

This building focuses heavily on sustainability with most of the building materials being recycled or upcycled. This residential building can house twenty-four occupants and features a tastefully designed minimalistic interior. If you are interested in learning more about this project, then we suggest you click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via Travis Price Architects

42. The HO4 by Honomobo

Let us take a step back from these gargantuan shipping container buildings into something more compact and cozy. The beautiful shipping container home you see in the illustration below was built by Honomobo using four containers.

The HO4 has an interior living space of 640 sq ft, and for that space, you get two bedrooms, a living and dining area, a kitchen with full-size appliances, and last but not least, a full bath. If you love the design of the exterior, then you will appreciate the interior even more. It is full of modern touches and built with practicality in mind.

If the HO4 is too big for your liking, Honomobo offers many other models. Some of which are smaller than the HO4, while others like the HO4+ and HO8 are on the larger side. In case you are interested in ordering a shipping container home from Honomobo, we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

P.S. They are not exactly inexpensive, but they do offer a lot for the money.

via Honomobo

43. The G-Pod Dwell

We have featured a variety of shipping container homes on our list, some minimalistic and modern, some ostentatiously luxurious and few others being barebones yet cozy. But, none of them quite have the panache of the incredibly futuristic G-Pod Dwell.

While the illustration featured below might look unassuming at first sight, this is by far one of the most impressive shipping container homes we have come across. Why, you ask? Well, not only is the G-Pod Dwell built with a strong focus on sustainability and practicality, it is surprisingly well priced for what it offers.

In shipping mode, the G-Pod Dwell folds into a standard 20 foot long shipping container so that it can be easily transported anywhere in the world. Once the G-Pod Dwell is installed on the ideal location, its walls extend and fold out to create a deck area, among other things. This process is magical, to say the least. Don’t believe us? Then check out this incredible video of the G-Pod Dwell being deployed.

Once it is fully deployed, the G-Pod Dwell reveals a spacious deck covered by a large awning housing the solar panels. The awning also has a unique floating bench which lets you sit on your deck and relax. The interior is minimalistic and finished with beautiful modern touches.

Honestly, we can go on and on about the G-Pod Dwell, but for the sake of this article, we cannot do so. Hence, if you are interested in learning more about this stunning project, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

via G-Pod

With that, our article has come to an end. We hope that you are now inspired to build your own shipping container home. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and get started on building a sustainable tomorrow!