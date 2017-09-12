Super Simple Warning Signs That Point To A Malfunctioning HVAC Unit

Almost every home in the United States has a heating and air conditioning unit. While these units are not prone to malfunctions, there always comes a time when you have to deal with repairs. It is always in the homeowner’s best interest to have the HVAC unit maintained to prevent such occurrences, but the best you can do a malfunction is not always preventable. Below, you will discover several warning signs of a malfunctioning HVAC unit.

Aging Unit

Aging is something that humans do not look forward, because they know that their cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems, as well as the memory will eventually fail them. Well, the same goes for a heating and air conditioning unit. As it ages, it will be more prone to malfunctions, because its interior components will wear out and become unusable. Many homeowners will decide to replace their unit once it reaches 15 years old to save them the grief of dealing with it later on down the road.

While maintenance may save you some time, you will no doubt have to replace the unit at some point. If you want to avoid a total malfunction, you should go ahead and replace the HVAC unit when it begins to show its age.

Increased Energy Bill

Does your A/C need to be repaired? Well, if you are unfamiliar with HVAC units, you will probably not know when repairs are needed. This is why you should turn to a licensed heating and air conditioning service provider to assess and maintenance the unit routinely. One thing is for sure, if your energy bill begins to surge upwards and you have not added any new electric devices or appliances in your home, your HVAC unit may be the underlying cause.

An increased energy bill could be telling you that the unit is working longer and harder to meet the demand. To determine if this is the case, just contact your local HVAC Company. The technician will come out to your home and assess the unit for free, providing you with a diagnosis and solution.

Blowing Cold Air In The Winter And Hot Air In The Summer

When it comes to troubleshooting HVAC systems, any good technician will tell you that 90 percent of the time the problem is going to be either electrical or refrigerant-related. The main purpose of the HVAC system is to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. If you start to notice that your HVAC system is not putting out the heat or cooling that it did in the previous years, there is a good chance that you could be dealing with a Freon leak. However, this might not always be the case, as poor filtration and clogged coils can cause these symptoms as well.

Unusual Sounds

As a homeowner, you probably already know that heating and cooling systems can make a wide range of noises. In fact, if you have a heat pump, there might be times when the system sounds like a cow mooing. Due to the fact that there are so many different moving parts in the system, it can be hard for most homeowners to tell when the system in malfunctioning. With that being said, there are two sounds that you should never hear out of your system, and those two sounds are grinding and squealing. Both of those sounds are a good indication that there is a problem with either the compressor, blower motor, or condenser fan motor.

Water Leaks

If you haven’t noticed, an HVAC system produces an enormous amount of condensation in the summertime. In fact, there are even some higher efficiency furnaces that produce condensation in the wintertime. If you ever notice large amounts of condensation building up around the unit, there is a good chance that you are dealing with some kind of drainage, clog or backup somewhere. If you have a split system, which consists of an indoor and outdoor unit, this problem will be much easier to spot right away.

A Weird Odor

Nobody likes having a musty odor in their home. This will probably turn your stomach and it could also be a sign that something is wrong with your HVAC system. Remember that it is generally normally for your HVAC unit to smell funny when you switch the heat on for the first time during winner. However, the smell should not occur at any other time and it should not linger for too long. If you notice a burning smell that sticks around for too long, there is a possibility that something is wrong. Shut off the system and make contact with a professional immediately.

You may also begin to notice a gas smell. If this happens, you need to contact the authorities immediately. Mold and mildew can also create a musty odor. Pay close attention to the smell of your home to detect the early signs of a problematic HVAC system as early as possible.

Not Shutting Off

As you should realize, your HVAC system is not designed to run 24-hours a day. Instead, the unit is supposed to switch on and off throughout the day. When the preferred temperature in the home is reached, the unit should switch off. With this in mind, you must realize that something is likely wrong if your HVAC system is running all day and night. A continuously running HVAC system will decrease the life of your system, while simultaneously sending your energy bill higher.

There is a possibility that something is wrong with the thermostat. Your home may also be lacking a sufficient amount of insulation. There is also the chance that your duct-work is leaking or your unit is running low on refrigerant. Again, get in touch with a professional to find out exactly what has gone wrong.

What`s your experience with your HVAC Unit ? How is it on maintenance? We would love to hear from you in the comment section below !