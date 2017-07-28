How to Use Quartz Worktops and Why They Dominate Today’s Market

About Quartz Worktops

Quartz worktops are a perfect option for making a beautiful and functional kitchen. The main reason behind some much popularity of this worktop is their high level of endurance. Quartz is a natural material available on the earth like granite and marble. But while making Quartz worktops, quartz constitutes about 97% and remaining 3% is pigments and resin.

Nowadays, the worktops are heated and compacted, which are especially named as engineered stone, most sample go through this process. These worktops are available in variety of textures and colours, thus providing various options to the customers while purchasing. They are very attractive due to their natural shining thus making your kitchen looking marvellous.

Quartz worktops are heat resistant as well as stain resistant. The stain of food items like tea, coffee, etc. also doesn’t last on quartz worktops. If someone chop vegetables directly on the quartz worktop, the knife may get damaged but there would not be any scratches on the worktop. Moreover, the quartz worktops are very easy to clean as compared to granite, marbles, etc. The maintenance of the quartz worktop is also easy and simple, quartz worktops well maintained, can last for several decades.



Credit: caesarstone.co.uk, the leading manufacturer of premium quartz worktops UK

Features and Benefits

Over last few years, the Quartz Worktops has gain much popularity. This is due to features stated below;

Quartz is one of the toughest and hardest material on the earth, thus making the worktops very durable.

Quartz is highly shock resistant due to its hardness and toughness.

The antibacterial protection feature is inbuilt in quartz worktops.

It doesn’t get affected by the effects of household acids.

The water absorption capacity of quartz worktops is very less.

It is very hard to get the quartz worktops cracked as they are strong.

Quartz is highly heat resistant material.

It can be easily cleaned using any cleaning liquids or simple wiping.

It is very difficult to put any strain on the quartz worktop.

Quartz are naturally shining and thus doesn’t require polishing.

Quartz worktops are chip or scratch resistant.

It is available in variety of textures and colours, providing attractive look to the kitchen.

Disadvantages of Quartz Worktops

Quartz Worktops have very few disadvantages which are as under;

Quartz Worktops are very expensive to purchase.

The look of the Quartz Worktops is contemporary.

It is less resistant to heat as compared to other materials like glass worktops, granite, worktops, marble worktops, etc.

Credit: houzz.com

How to use Quartz worktops

Quartz worktops can last for decades if proper care is taken. One should ensure that it doesn’t lose its lustre. Some of the ways in which the quartz worktops can be maintained are as under.

For routine cleaning, use a soft cloth and warm water. It is advisable to frequently clean the worktop to remove common sign of use such as fingerprints, etc.

In order to remove dried dirt or spills, use blunt plastic scraper. Use of blunt plastic material will remove the dried dirt such as gum, paint, etc. without scratching the quartz worktops.

If there is a stain of grease on the worktop, use the degreasing cleaner which does not contain bleach. Bleach may affect the shining of the quartz worktop.

Quartz worktops should not be cleaned regularly with glass cleaners as glass cleaners contain chemicals which if left over may destroy the fade of the quartz.

It is advisable to remove stains as quickly as possible, otherwise there are chances of the stains getting settled on the worktops as quartz provide resistance towards certain stains for short period of time.

In order to protect the worktop from the extreme temperature, one should use mats while putting hot pans, skillets, dishes, etc. on the worktops. Though quartz has a good thermal resistance but beyond certain limit it is subject to damage due to thermal shock.

It is advisable to use cutting boards or dish while cutting vegetables using knives, as there are chances of worktops being damaged due to use of sharp objects. Also, the sharpness of the knife can also get damaged on direct contact with quartz.

Quartz worktops should be cleaned with mild detergents. One should not use harsh acidic cleaners as these cleaners tend to damage the lustre of the worktop.

One should not drop the heavy utensils on the worktop with force as there are chances of worktop getting damaged or cracked due to excess pressure.

Credit: houzz.com

Why Quartz Worktops dominate today’s market

Quartz Worktops are dominating in today’s market due to their unique features like rigidity, toughness, long lasting, heating resistant, hard to scratch and crack, stain resistant, thermal resistant, etc. They also available in variety of colours like beige, cream, off-white, sand, etc. Within, all the colour ranges one can choose from variety of textures available.

The cleaning and maintenance process of quartz worktops is also very simple and easy. The natural lustre of the quartz make your kitchen look attractive and beautiful.

Credit: houzz.com

Pros of Quartz Worktops

Quartz Worktops are gaining a lot of popularity because of the following advantages it has as a product-

Quartz as a material is available in an abundant form and can take any shape or form as they are man-made.

Quartz worktops are available in various shapes, sizes, and colors which the natural stones lack.

They look way attractive than any other material and come along with a variety of pattern and variation

Quartz worktops require minimal or no maintenance and are very friendly to use.

It gives your workspace a stylish and smooth look and makes the environment more conducive to work.

It is heftier than the natural stones like granite. Quartz material is a bit more flexible than granite and so it has stronger characteristics.

Quartz worktops are 100% synthetic and thereby can have many colors and forms

Quartz prevents any type of dirt, viruses and bacterias and so the worktops prove out to be spick and span and hygienic to work on.

It can also be cleaned easily without having to spend a fortune of money on cleaning agents and wiping products.

Quartz worktop can resist and handle oil, wine or any sort of liquid and prevent the worktop from getting dirty or stained.

Credit: houzz.com

Cons of Quartz Worktops

Quartz worktop does not have many cons but the few that should be kept in mind are as follows-

Quartz worktops lack the finesse of natural stones like granite and marble and can give a sort of flimsy look of a bad quality of quartz material is used to make the worktops in your office or home.

Quartz is way heavier in a man’s pocket than natural stones are. This is because it is man-made and come in various forms, shapes, sizes, and colors.

It becomes harder to hide away the seams that Quartz has because of its patterns and colors.

Quartz material is not heat resistant whereas the other stones are. Quartz worktop cannot be used in kitchens as it cannot withstand heat well as compared to the granite or marble worktops.

It can be mostly used when the environment is contemporary. Most traditional looking surroundings may not suit the look that a quartz worktop gives.

Quartz worktops are heavier as compared to the granite or marble worktops

The pricing of quartz worktops does not justify its benefits.

Reasons for dominance of Quartz worktops in the market

Quartz worktops comprise of more advantages than its disadvantages. It allows the user to have a rich looking and an attractive worktop which looks like natural stone but comes in a plethora of shapes and colors. These worktops are partially made of resin which makes them flexible and stronger as material. The worktops are generally very easy to clean as it avoids all sorts of dust, dirt, viruses, and bacteria. It also avoids greasiness of oil and other such liquids.

With its physical properties, it also ensures that the worktop looks contemporary and attractive. It gives the worktop a stylish and smooth look. It also comes at a price that is at par with the natural stones but it has more choices when it comes to colors, shapes, and sizes.

Quartz worktops are the new way of designing your worktops. Granite and marble come into the category of traditional materials and the next gen population obviously prefers to have quartz worktops over any other material. Choosing Quartz worktops would not be a decision that would go in vain as it justifies both the price and longevity of the product

Conclusion

Considering the benefits and disadvantages of the Quartz worktops, they are worth buying. Quartz worktops have many unique features which overcomes other materials like glass, marbles, granite, etc. Thus, Quartz worktops are one stop solution to make your kitchen beautiful and functional in modern market. Above all of it, one major reason for you to take care of your Quartz worktop is just to safeguard the beauty of the worktop. In fact, it will ensure that the survival period of the Quartz worktop is longer.