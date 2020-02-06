13 Best Steak Knives Right Now | Buyer’s Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If there is steak on the menu (or any other cut of meat), then the dinner table is incomplete without an uber-efficient steak knife!

And adding a touch of steakhouse-style to your stunning collection of kitchen knives helps to strike the right balance between the meat and the rub flavors.

Nowadays, a steak knife is one of the main cutlery items that is truly sharp enough for cutting through steaks, roasts, chicken, pizza, crunchy vegetables, burgers, and so much more.

But finding a good knife set can get tricky with a range of knife handles and blades. Now, to make it simpler for you, we‘ve picked out some of the best steak knives available.

Top 13 Steak Knives

With this set from Cangshan, you’ll be getting eight pieces of high-quality knives that come with a classy handcrafted storage block. The sleek design and comfortable handle make it suitable for every dining space, thanks to the stunning ergonomics. And the best part, you don’t need to break the bank to purchase this classy steak knife set.

Our experience

Just like every other household that requires a good set of knives, we were also in the lookout for the same. What impressed us about this model is its entire construction starting from the walnut wood storage block to the German high alloy stainless steel knives. By looking at the set itself, we could say that it has an excellent built and it’s going to last for a long time.

The edges of all the eight knives are well sharpened, which helps us cut through the meat very smoothly. Also, each knife has a five-inch edge that can retain the sharpness for extended periods without the need to be sharpened frequently.

When it comes to the knife handles, it offers a secure and comfortable grip. The fine blade balance makes it easy to work with the knife. Whether we want to make quick, precise cuts or large slices of meat, the stability and sharpness are always on point.

The design is very fashionable, which also represents the quality of the brand. But the only drawback that we noticed after using this set for a few months is that the knives tend to get scratched rather easily. Nevertheless, we think these knives are pretty functional, and its construction makes it worth the price tag.

Pros Weighted and balanced



Ergonomic handle



Limited lifetime warranty



Limited lifetime warranty

Cons Needs to be dried quickly to prevent rusting



This knife set by DALSTRONG has been a favorite for many barbecue enthusiasts because of its non-slip wooden handle that is impervious to salt, oil, and liquids. The blades are thoughtfully designed for better flexibility, hardness, and minimal slicing resistance. Let’s check it out in detail to see whether it lives up to the hype or not…

Our experience

We wanted a new knife set, and our love for BBQ pushed us to purchase one of the best products. The presentation of this knife set looks pretty good, and it’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor dining. It comes in a gorgeous box with a classy black sheath. When it comes to the knives, their quality is brilliant; no wonder this set has bagged many awards for its craftsmanship!

The blades are designed with high carbonated German originated steel and razor-sharp technology. Also, it features 18 degrees hand-polished edges on either side. We can use this knife continuously without any feeling of discomfort. This is mainly because the handle has a triple-riveted grip, and it’s made using pakkawood, which provides excellent ergonomics.

We did take a good amount of time to get better at using this knife. The blade is deeper than most other knives that we had purchased earlier, which makes it ideal for any chopping, slicing, or dicing work.

Best of all, the knife is easy to hold and it doesn’t slip out of the hand. It slices the meat with precision and doesn’t remove its juice, which makes it less messy. The polish and satin finish gives it a clean look. Also, knife quality is such that it allows us to be more efficient, precise, and creative in the kitchen.

Pros Resistant to rust, corrosion, and stains



Most budget-friendly series



Full tang construction for balance and enhanced strength



Made with quality German steel

Cons May be too light for harder cutting



Looking for steak knives that are beyond the basic models? If so, you should consider the AmazonBasics Premium 8-piece set. It not only delivers a great performance but also comes with a reasonable price tag and looks good enough. This makes for a great starter set, which is designed to last. Let’s find out more about this product in the following section.

Our experience

The first thing that caught our eye about this knife set is its minimalism, there isn’t too much focus on the design, and it perfectly suited our budget. It has been manufactured with stain-resistant steel and looks more like a high-end steak knife set.

Each knife in this eight-piece steak set has a long, micro-serrated blade, which extends deep down to the base of the handle. This offers balance and enhanced comfort while using the knife. Also, the blade edges are designed in a way that doesn’t require any additional sharpening that ensures reliable, long-lasting performance and effortless slicing.

The knives are equipped with ergonomically designed handles that helps ensure a comfortable grip. Moreover, it also comes with full bolsters that, when paired with a long handle, keep fingers away from the serrated blades. It provides incredible durability and strength, making it easy to slice tough meats.

When it comes to maintenance, we have to wash it with mild detergent and warm water to get rid of all the oil and food particles. All in all, we find this to be a complete package for our cooking needs, and the price tag makes it a great bargain.

Pros Full bolster that keeps the fingers at a safe distance



Trip-riveted handles



Features micro-serrated blades



Top-notch quality

Cons Serrated blade edges can get quickly blunt



This Laguiole Steak Knife Set from Flying Colors includes eight versatile pieces. It makes an ideal choice for casual steak dinners or special occasions with the family. It comes in a beautiful packaging, which makes for a perfect gift.

The price tag is also well suited for the performance and design of this knife set. Let’s delve a little closer to check out the features in the next sections.

Our experience

When we were looking for a value for money product, we found a range of options. But this unit managed to stand out amongst the other models. This is mainly because of its rivered Laguiole design, which is adapted from the shape of a unique pocket knife shape that had originated from the French town called Laguiole.

The knife looks as though it would suit any professional setting, and it’s a great steal without the high style price tag. Each knife measures about 9-inches for both handle and blade that is good enough for all types of settings.

When it comes to the blade, it has excellent stainless steel construction, and it’s sleek enough at 1.5mm. Plus, the serrated edges are sharp, and it can be used for cutting different types of meat. If the steak is well cooked, then this knife slices through it like butter.

For better balance and strength, the knives come with three riveted, hollow handles that are considerably lightweight and sits comfortably in our hand. Even though this knife set can be washed in the dishwasher, we prefer washing it with hands for better safety. All in all, this knife set makes a good investment considering its durable construction and great performance.

Pros Lightweight and simple design



Reasonably priced



Blades don’t need sharpening



High-quality stainless steel blades that are designed to last

Cons May get unbalanced due to its lightweight construction



This knife set was initially designed for one of the leading North American culinary schools, so it gives a hint that quality is up to the mark. The price and performance of this knife set is nothing less than impressive. Besides looking great, it works equally well like the high-end models, but it’s sold for a fraction of the rate.

Our experience

We ordered the Messermeister Avanta 4-piece knife for its high-level of workmanship and has been designed with materials that are used for luxury cutlery sets. After having used a range of expensive models, we can say that this unit surpasses the quality of the other knives.

It comes with a five-inch, full tang blade that is seriously sharp and allows us to cut through the toughest of meats with ease. The upswept boning edge helps to seamlessly separate the T-bone from the steak, while the fine edge works to slice through all meats and joints neatly.

Besides that, the knives are made with high-quality carbon stainless steel, and it’s rust-resistant, which helps to showcase its durability. The lightweight straight blades require regular upkeep, but a quality knife sharpener is sufficient to bring it into shape when needed.

And the best part, the edges can hold its retention pretty well, which helps deliver an excellent performance. The handle is constructed using Pakkawood, which is known for its durability and water-resistant properties. Overall, we are satisfied with our purchase and the master knife maker, Messermeister also provides a lifetime guarantee against any manufacturing defects.

Pros Full tang blades



Rust resistant



High-quality materials



Comfortable to hold

Cons Needs to be washed by hand



The wood handles should be dried well for better durability



Whether you’re purchasing a steak knife for your home or to gift someone, the J.A. Henckels makes for a suitable choice. The blades are not only incredibly sharp but also comes in a great packaging that makes it look way beyond the real price tag. It has a high quality, aesthetically pleasing design that is embellished with the brands’ name and logo.

Our experience

We received this knife set in a gorgeous rosewood box that has a deep-auburn, mahogany finish which looks nothing less than a piece of luxury. It holds the box with a brass clasp and has the Zwilling logo engraved on the box as well as the blades.

The eight sleek metal knives are carefully placed inside the box, and each of them measures about nine inches. We have been using these knives for quite some time now, and we must say that the sharp serrated blade edges with streamline design can effortlessly cut through all meat types. Moreover, the sharp edges also last for a long time without the need for sharpening.

This set is made in Spain with a unique stainless steel formula that makes it pleasantly shiny and highly durable. The knives come with a one-piece design with handles that seamlessly connects with the blades. This helps to improve the sturdiness of the items and offers hassle-free maintenance.

We find it easier to clean the knives because we don’t have to worry about the wood getting damaged. And it’s considered to be safe even for washing it in the dishwasher. After upgrading our cutlery set from casual knives to these high-end models, we can enjoy our meal without having to struggle while cutting the meat.

Pros Highly durable product



Safe in dishwasher



Razor-sharp, serrated knives



Clean design

Cons Hard to sharpen



This is another knife set that makes for a perfect dining experience, and the case is designed in a way that would be suitable as a gift for your steak loving friends. The high-carbon stainless steel construction with classy wooden handles is famous for its design and brilliant performance. Let’s move to the following sections to see whether it meets the expectations or not.

Our experience

We have a wide range of modern steak knife collection, and this unit has been a recent addition to it. Especially for its performance and construction. It’s a sophisticated-looking six-piece set that comes with a beechwood presentation box, which makes it easy to store the knives.

These knives hit the mark with its high-carbon German stainless steel blades that help to deliver superior performance. But it comes in at about five inches, which is one of the smallest steak knives that we have used. The advantage of using a small knife is that we can hold it easily for a long time, and the grip is also well secured.

Additionally, the edges on the blades are very fine and sharp, which is mainly because of the high carbon content. The design of the blade makes it ideal for carving and slicing the steak in whichever size we want. And the blades are long enough to get strong clean cuts of meat, which makes it effortless to enjoy the meal.

The blades are also micro-serrated, which means that we don’t need to sharpen them like the other straight blade knives. For extra strength and durability, it has a full tang construction. We love the color of the solid pakkawood that gives it a classy vibe, and it’s ergonomically crafted that allows us to use the knife with ease.

Pros Micro-serrated blades



Sculptured grip



Beechwood storage case



Full-tang construction

Cons All might not prefer wooden handles



If you’re looking for knives with a unique design that will make a statement at your dinner party, then you should consider this unit by BRIIEC. This knife set comes with a stunning matte black coating that not only stands out for its design but also its durability. Let’s move to the following paragraphs to get a clearer picture of its overall features.

Our experience

We had seen this eight-piece set in one of our friend’s BBQ party, and the design is such that it grabs the attention pretty quick. So, we went ahead and ordered the same. The knives have a stainless steel construction, which is known for its quality and durability.

The serrated edges help to cut through the toughest of meat smoothly. We have also been using it to chop fruits and vegetables. And the black titanium coating gives it a contemporary look, which is different when compared to the other cutlery sets. It’s sturdy and well-balanced that makes it suitable for professionals and regular kitchen use.

It’s also resistant to rust and stains, which is an added advantage considering the damage that regular usage can leave behind. But we generally try to wash it using liquid detergent, and it needs to be completely dry before storing it back.

However, there is one drawback that is worth mentioning is that the edges tend to lose its sharpness after a few months. And these knives cannot be sharpened, so we have started using it only for extremely well-cooked meat. Overall, the shape of the handle is convenient to hold for long durations because it fits securely in hand.

Pros Titanium coated for better surface hardness



Dishwasher safe



Made with rust-free, durable stainless steel



Equal weight distribution between the handle and blades

Cons Edges cannot be sharpened separately



When technology is paired with quality, the results are always on the positive end. One such creation is this set of 4 steak knives by BOKASHI STEEL. The knives have been designed using traditional Japanese methods. You’ll be bringing top chef precision to your dining space with these razor-sharp blades. So, let’s find out more about this knife set.

Our experience

The KASAI knife series has been designed by curating several thousand forging techniques. It not only reflects brilliant craftsmanship but also ensures that each product is designed to perfection. These knives also have full tang construction that provides great balance and stability.

What impressed us about its construction is the ergonomics that plays a vital role in this knife design. The blades are constructed with high-carbon vanadium steel taken from Germany. And the best part about using this material for making the blades is that it allows the blades to stay sharper for a longer duration than the other average items.

It provides great support for cutting meat, vegetables, and fruits. The handles are also designed in a way that gives the wrist more stability, which makes it suitable for carving and cutting. Plus, the handles are made from pakkawood, and each knife has a distinct scorched finish. This type of wood gives off the mahogany vibe, and the handles are shaped accurately to fit the hand.

The weight of each knife is also spot on, with the right balance that is spread throughout the body, which delivers precision meat slicing action. All in all, these high-quality blades are worth the money, and it makes an excellent investment for we steak lovers.

Pros Full-tang blades



Traditional Japanese forging



Wide blade design for better stability



Lifetime warranty

Cons More expensive compared to other similar quality knives



If you’re looking for a knife set that will be a conversation starter in your next BBQ party, then look no further because the Enso knives are going to be your new favorite. The Enso HD series is one of the most reputed knife sets with blades that have unique patterned designs. They also call for a good amount of investment with six high-quality steak knives in a reasonable price range.

Our experience

When we were looking for steak knives with unique designs, this was the first item that was suggested to us. It’s a complete heavyweight steak knife both in terms of design and reputation.

The blade is made with Damascus 37-layer stainless steel. It also comes with an interesting hammered print, intricate tsuchime finish, and the Enso logo, which indicates the Japanese symbol for harmony.

By looking at the knife itself, we could say that it’s a work of art. The knives are handcrafted in Seki City, Japan. It has been designed to have a stunning cutting core that allows for a smooth cutting action. We can cut through the steak without having to apply too much effort.

The materials that have been used to make this unit showcases the strength, silence, and durability of these blades. Plus, the handles have been handcrafted in a unique style. And it’s made with high-grade black canvas micarta material that displays a classy wood-like texture.

Another standout feature of this unit is that the knives have double bevel edges, so both left and right-handed people can use the knife comfortably. Finally, this product is also covered with a lifetime warranty that gives us greater confidence about the knives’ quality.

Pros Handcrafted in Japan



37 layer stainless Damascus



Tsuchime finish blades



Canvas Micarta handles



Lifetime warranty Cons Needs to be handled with care



When it comes to an affordable steak knife set, Bellemain has created one of the best units that will be suitable for all budgets. The Bellemain premium set comes with four spectacular, high-grade blade knives.

These knives are specialized for all you steak lovers, to slice through the meat effortlessly. Let’s go through the following sections to find out about this knife set in detail.

Our experience

We wanted to replace the old flatware knives, and with our limited budget, this unit was one of the best steak knife set that we could find. The knives have the finest stainless steel construction that is extremely durable and rustproof. It has a full tang built, which makes it more durable and rigid in comparison.

Another key feature of this knife set is that the blades are made to meet the surgical standards, and they are rust-resistant. They also have razor-sharp serrated edges making it seamless to slice through the steak with minimal effort. The 5-inch precision blades are treated with ice-tempering to ensure that the sharpness is maintained for a longer duration.

Since each knife is constructed with a single piece of metal, it comes with a full-tang blade that delivers more strength and durability than the average steak knife. Plus, these knives have a perfect balance, which makes the cutting action very smooth.

The handles are also ergonomically designed that allows a comfortable grip. Finally, the company also promises to refund the money if we aren’t satisfied with the product or if there are any manufacturing defects.

Pros Full tang design



Rust-free blades



Ergonomic handles



Well-balanced construction

Cons Does not include a storage/presentation box



If you’re looking for a steak knife set that has well-designed handles to cut through the steak easily, then this unit by Chicago Cutlery might be the right one for you. The design of the knives also makes it a great Christmas or wedding present for any household. Each blade has a full tang design that offers added durability and stability.

Our experience

We ordered this knife set for a special occasion, where the theme was very traditional, and this item matched the table setting correctly. It comes with vintage-styled solid walnut handles that have been triple-riveted to the full tang blades for enhanced durability.

Each of the blades also features simple re-sharpening properties, so the maintenance bit it as tricky as the other steak knives. It also comes with an exclusive paper grind edge technology that delivers optimum sharpness, edge retention, and easier sharpening. This means that we don’t have to spend much time cutting meat or even while sharpening the blades.

Moreover, the blades are made with high carbon steel and measures about 4-inches long. Since the handles are made with solid wood, so we generally hand wash the knives. And we often oil the handles to keep it in good condition.

Each of the blades is about 11/16-inch wide, which makes it easy to slice through any meat products. We have also used it for cutting vegetables, and it delivers an excellent performance each time. Overall, this is a quality product and its value for money.

Pros Fine edges



Solid walnut handles



Made with high carbon steel



Triple-riveted

Cons Wood handles are prone to warping



The isheTao knives set is considered to be a great budget pick with brilliant stainless steel construction. It’s one of the standard knives set that you’ll find in most homes and restaurants. We selected this product not only for its affordable price tag but also for durability and ergonomic design. Let’s look into the features of this product in the following paragraphs.

Our experience

We wanted a simple knife set with a minimalist design, and this unit suited our search criterion perfectly well. The knives are made with top-grade quality 420J2 carbon stainless steel that provides great durability, and it’s also comfortable to hold. It’s a one-piece construction knife with 4 ½ -inch blades and balance 18/0 handle.

The knives are designed in a way that it will never require any sharpening. And it can also resist tarnishing because of the materials that have been used for making the stainless steel materials. It also has stain-resistant properties because of its construction.

Plus, the stainless steel knife handle makes it easier to work with the knife for long hours without feeling any sense of discomfort. The blades are equipped with micro-serrated edges that work with steaks and even for cutting fruits or vegetables.

It also comes with sharp blades that are simple to clean and maintain. We can easily keep it in the dishwasher without having to worry amount damaging any parts. Even though we have been using this knife set for five months now, the finish is still maintained well. Finally, the full bolster design helps to keep the fingers within a safe distance.

Pros Micro-serrated edges



Stainless steel construction



Dishwasher safe



One-piece construction

Cons Liable to rusting if not dried properly after usage



Buyer’s guide

When you’re purchasing a steak knife, there are some essential factors that you need to consider for making the right choice. So, here’s a list of the different points to help you find the ideal option.

1. Blade type

You are generally presented with three options when it comes to types of steak knife blades, which include – serrated, straight-edge, and hollow edge.

Serrated blades – It requires more effort to cut the meat and doesn’t leave a clean edge on the meat. Nevertheless, you don’t need to sharpen them.

Straight-edge blades – They cut quickly and leaves behind a smooth edge on the meat. But it needs to be sharpened frequently.

Hollow edge blades – It comes with measured indentations along the blade edges that create tiny air pockets between the meat and the knife edge. These air pockets allow for finer slices and help prevent the meat from sticking to the knife.

2. Blade material

Steak knife blades are usually made with stainless steel or high-carbon steel.

Stainless steel is rust-resistant and makes it more convenient for better durability. However, it requires frequent sharpening.

By contrast, high-carbon steel is a top grade material. This makes it easier to sharpen and stays sharp for a longer duration. The high-carbon steel knives need to be hand-washed, and they should be dried immediately to prevent rusting.

3. Construction

The steak knife construction plays an essential role in quality, price, and durability. The blades can either be stamped or forged by hand. But forged blades tend to cost more because they are constructed manually.

Another feature that you need to consider is tang, and this refers to the blade length in proportion to the handle.

Unless you’re opting for a fully forged knife, it’s best to go for the full tang construction, which means that the metal from the blade runs down to the handle. And the metal is further secured with rivets for better stability. Besides that, full tang knives are more reliable and durable.

4. Fit

The steak knives that are designed well have a comfortable fit that means there won’t be any visible gaps between the handle and the blade. Both the components should merge seamlessly. So, if you can see any gap between the metal and wood, there are chances that you’re selecting an inferior quality knife.

5. Handle material

You’ll have three options when it comes to choosing the knife handle – plastic, wood, and metal. A traditional steak knife comes with a wood handle in most cases because it gives a more sophisticated appearance.

However, the wood handles are somewhat high maintenance as you need to preserve them from rotting quickly. So, after you’re done washing the knife, ensure to wipe the handle properly and dry it before you place it back into the storage area.

The knives that are made entirely with metal tend to have a less conventional appearance, with a hassle-free maintenance. And the same goes for the plastic handles that are easier to maintain. But you have to compromise on the design aspect.

Final words

Having the right steak knife will ensure that you and your family members can cut through the meat easily without a whole lot of frustration. And whether you’re opting for a luxury set or a value one, don’t forget to weigh out the pros and cons for making an informed decision.

