13 Tips That Will Transform Your Bathroom Into a Home Spa Right Now

If you are someone who visits a spa often, then you might want to consider converting your bathroom into a home spa. Think about it, not only is your home a more comfortable environment, but you will be saving some cash as well. Moreover, it is extremely simple.

Now that we have managed to pique your interest, let us begin with our list of 13 simple tips that will transform your bathroom into a haven of relaxing quietude.

Redesign Your Bathroom With Earthy Colors

Choosing the right colors can be a make or break moment in transforming your bathroom into a home spa. And the best colors which will do the trick are earthy colors like the ones featured in the illustration above.

None of these colors are bright or ostentatious; rather they are quite muted, and that induces a relaxing vibe. Finally, if you are choosing multiple colors, then do make sure that you do not go for highly contrasting choices.

via beautifullivingstyle.blogspot.com

Upgrade The Base Of Your Shower With Wooden Floorboards

While it may be one of the costlier upgrades, there is no denying its importance. Slatted wooden floorboards like the one featured in the illustration above, will surely complement the earthy colors. However, make sure that there is sufficient contrast between your walls and the shower floor.

The best part about using slatted wooden floorboards over standard ones is the fact that it can completely hide the ugly drainage system.

via lingoflamingo.org

Install A Shower Filter For An Enriching Experience

While most of the improvements regarding bathroom to home spa conversion are visual, some under-the-radar tweaks like installing a high-quality shower filter can make a remarkable difference in the experience.

How, you ask? Well, high-quality shower filters such as the one featured below, have a 10-stage filtration system which softens water, removes contaminants, heavy metals, bacteria, irritants and more. On top of that, it also revitalizes your skin. This will truly take your home spa experience to the next level.

Click on this link to check out one of the finest Shower Filters available on the market today, if that is not convince you, you can also consider this review for best shower filters online from the Showermeister`s perspective.

Embrace Your Spa Massage Stones

Do not keep your Spa Massage Stones hidden. Rather, embrace them. And one great way of doing so is by using fresh flowers and leaves to accentuate the stones.

However, do make sure to use small flowers and leaves like the ones featured in the illustration below. Otherwise, it might detract attention from the stones and make them feel out of place.

via vibranthealth88

Adorn Your Home Spa With A Bath Mat

An aesthetically pleasing bath mat is one of the necessities for a successful home spa conversion. Bamboo bath mats like the one featured in the illustration below are not only beautiful, but they also help preserve the natural look.

If you are upgrading your shower floor with slatted wooden floorboards, then we suggest you choose a bath mat which will complement the design.

Keep All Your Spa Goodies Inside A Beautiful Wicker Basket

You will need baskets to store all your spa goodies. And the best choice would surely be wicker baskets. Not only do they keep with the earthy vibe, butthey also look quite lovely once you store all your spa materials inside. However, if you are not into wicker baskets, then you can also use wooden baskets.

Adorn Your Home Spa With A Variety Of Towels

Towels are an intrinsic part of the spa experience. Now, if you are not limited by budget and only want the best towels for your bathroom, then we suggest you go for high-quality Egyptian cotton towels. Not only are they plush and luxurious, but they are also quite durable.

One important thing to keep in mind is that you should not focus your attention only on one type of towel. Instead, adorn your home spa with a variety of towels, like washcloths, hand towels, bath mats, bath towels, and even bath sheets if need be. Needless to say, you should only purchase white towels. No other color fits with the spa theme.

via ak1.ostkcdn.com

Elevate Your Towel Game With A Towel Warming Cabinet

If you want to take your towel game to the next level, then you surely need to consider a towel warming cabinet. Now, most of the products available in the market today have a stainless-steel finish. While that might work fine in your kitchen, it certainly will not go well with the earthy theme.

Hence, you should upgrade your towel warming cabinet with a wooden finish which will go well with your home spa design.

via clipgoo.com

Decorate Your Home Spa With Scented Candles

A spa without candles is like an elephant sans tusks. In other words, it is an integral part of an enriching spa experience. Although normal candles will do the trick, we suggest you go for scented candles instead. They will truly lull you into a state of nirvana.

Now, you might be wondering how to place your candles. Well, you could place them on a shelf without any additional embellishments. But remember to use candles of different shapes and sizes for the best effect.

You can also put your candles in wooden bowls as shown in the illustration below. They look lovely, don’t they?

via www.theschofieldhotel.com

Invest In A Versatile Wooden Bathtub Caddy For A Long Relaxing Experience

Since you are going to spend long hours relaxing in your bathtub, investing in a versatile wooden bathtub caddy is a great idea. Just take a look at the bathtub caddy featured in the illustration below. It has a slot for housing everything you need, and that includes a tablet stand, phone stand, cupholder, wine glass holder and even a storage area for your bath goodies. That is impressive to say the least.

However, if this is a bit too sophisticated for your liking, then you can always go for a simpler slatted bathtub caddy which will accentuate your shower floor.

via www.pinterest.com

Use Bath SaltsFor A Zen-Like Experience

Just like candles and towels, bath salts are a must for a home spa. The benefits of bath salts extend far beyond making your skin soft. They can also help in relieving muscle cramps, pain,and various other skin conditions. In other words, they help in elevating the sense of relaxation.

via www.freepik.com

Play Some Soothing Music

Although it might be very underrated, do not underestimate the effect of some soothing tunes in your home spa. And what better way to do so than with some excellent Bluetooth speakers. You do not have to worry about wires cluttering your clean spa look. However, we will advise you to go for a water-resistant speaker over a standard one. And finally, make sure that your speaker has a clean design and does not stick out like an eyesore.

via mbak.review

Finish Off Your Home Spa Makeover With Fresh Petals and Flowers

Finally, to complete the experience of your home spa, you need to spread some colorful and aromatic flower petals over your bathtub. These petals are mainly for improving the aesthetics. However, a nice aroma will surely help you to unwind.

via www.fengshuidana.com

We hope that these 13 tips will help transform your bathroom into your very own dream home spa. So, do not waste any time and get started with the makeover right away! And remember, there is nothing quite like spending time in nirvana land after a long day of work.