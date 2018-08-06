19 Beautiful and Peaceful River Cabins to Inspire You

If you are planning a family vacation or just a peaceful weekend getaway with your partner, we have the perfect list of the most picturesque river cabins for you. These beautiful river cabins could either be rented or be the ideal inspiration to build your riverside cabin!

Yes, you read that right! Don’t you think it will be amazing to you buy river cabins of your choice? Well, if your answer was yes, then you will love to make memories with Riverwood cabins. And that’s not all, they will also help you understand how the entire licensing process works. Depending on the location of your property, you can even personalize your river cabins!

Now, here is a list of 19 river cabins from around the world which will give you ideas for your river cabin as well as prep you up for the perfect vacation you are longing for!

19 Inspiring River Cabins

1. Country River Cabins, LLC, USA

Located in Pocahontas county, this river cabin is situated on Greenbrier river. The river trail runs through the cabin and makes accessibility easy. Choose to relax by the banks of the river or go for adventurous hikes, fishing or boating. If you are into horseback riding, there is an option of doing that too!

There is a bonus for hunters, as this area has acres of land for hunting, surrounded by National forest. This picturesque river cabin in Pocahontas County, West Virginia will make for a perfect weekend trip!

Source sites.google.com

2. Kabalebo Nature Resort River Cabins, Suriname

Located on the banks of the Kabalebo river, there are amazing bungalows which are located in this jungle, by the river bank. The river view cabins have one bedroom and a veranda. The cottage has steps which lead down to the river bed, with the Amazon jungle right in front of you!

The cabin is located about 15 minutes from the main lodge, where the food is served. There are various other provisions which you can enjoy while on the property.

Source kabalebo.com

3. Rustic River Cabins, Colorado, USA

These river cabins are located in the Big Thompson Canyon on the Big Thompson River. It is located close to the Estes Park as well as Rocky Mountain National Park. These cabins can be rented and can accommodate from 2 to 6 people. It has a very rustic feel to it and is perfect for the location.

The properties are clean and have all the modern amenities you would require along with the magnificent view of the surroundings. Whether it is for fishing, hiking or to relax, these river cabins are perfect!

Source rusticrivercabins.com

4. Shenandoah River Cabins, West Virginia

Coupled with fantastic views, comfort and the best of mother-nature, these rental river cabins are the perfect mix of luxury and nature. All the cabins have direct riverfront access. Relax by the cabin or spend leisurely time canoeing, fishing or just lazing around.

There are other activities in the property like a golf course, zip lining, horseback riding, etc. It is also located close to the Shenandoah National Park where you can hike and explore!

Source river-cabins.com

5. Asheville River Cabin, NC

One of the only river cabins available around the area to rent, these cabins are luxurious and very homely. Wake up to the panoramic view of the river listening to chirping birds! The river cabins are very peaceful and will give you the most soothing experience on your vacation!

Close to the Biltmore Park, you could visit the park if you are feeling adventurous. There are various outdoor activities you could indulge in, and return by the evening to enjoy the peace by the river!

Source ashevillerivercabins.com

6. Fall River Cabins, Estes Park

This property boasts of five different types of cabins with various features, all of which are located near Fall River. With the beautiful location, the amazing fall river, great food and peaceful accommodation, your vacation will positively be a memorable one!

Enjoy the river by just lazing around and reading a book in your cabin, or experience the hiking trails of the Fall River and many more adventurous activities in the property.

Source www.fallrivercabins.com

7. Ohio River Cabins, Indiana

Nestled by the breathtaking view of the Ohio river, the cabins around the area are amazing too! There are endless activities for the adventure loving and the option of just relaxing by the river in your cabin porch.

You could go hiking, horseback riding, boating, fishing, zip lining or even rent a pontoon! There are various options for cabins to choose from and you could make your selection according to the amenities.

Source ohiorivercabins.aiwaycent.com

8. Susitna River Lodge, USA

These cabins are situated near the banks of the Susitna River and are very close to the Talkeetna town. The cabins are fully equipped with modern facilities, a kitchen, dining room, and living room. There are arrangements for picnics, outdoor grills and fire pits too.

This location is excellent for couples and for families as well. If you are looking for a relaxing weekend by the tranquil river, this property is amazing!

Source ohiorivercabins.aiwaycent.com

9. Clearwater Crossing, Georgia, USA

Best of countryside living by the creek, this property is fantastic for the peace lovers. Located in the Georgia mountainside, this sophisticated cabin is located by a creek. The interior is very plush and decorated and is very sophisticated. Complete with all modern day amenities, you cannot complain about anything!

The creek that runs outside is clear and makes for a great location to sit by, relax with a cup of hot beverage, and just get lost in the tranquil experience.

Source www.southerncomfortcabinrentals.com

10. The Rainbow Rivers Club, Florida, USA

This property is located between the Rainbow River and Withlacoochee River. It is surrounded by trees and is very pristine. Each cabin has a front porch, picnic table, charcoal grill and rocking chairs. The interiors are plush, and complete with all kinds of amenities.

From the swimming pool to the nature trail, kayaking to fishing, the Rainbow rivers club will arrange everything for you! If you are someone who prefers to be secluded, the Rustic Cabin is perfect!

Source rainbowrivers.com/lodging/rustic-cabins

11. Cross River Cabins, Canada

Close to the Kootenay River, these cabins give a fantastic view of the Rocky Mountains, surrounded by pine trees and wildflowers. Relax in the large decks outside reading a book or just chill with your favorite drink. You could also enjoy the hot tub or fire pit on a cold day.

The food is guaranteed to be spectacular, and if you have an adventurous streak in you, you could opt for various fun activities like canoeing, hiking, fishing, river rafting, and more. Perfect for a family vacation as well as a getaway with your partner!

Source audleytravel

12. Ivy’s River Cabin, Georgia, USA

A picturesque little cabin located close to the peaceful Cartecay River, it is a great blend of luxury and old world charm. The cabin is well decorated and furnished lavishly from the inside, complete with a kitchen and a fireplace. Outside the cabin, the river runs extremely close-by.

Hence it is an excellent place for fishers to spend their time. There is the provision of outdoor seating and a 2-person hot tub. You could also spend your time kayaking, hiking, canoeing or even in the apple orchard. The beautiful North Georgia Mountain and the landscape completes the perfect location of the river cabin.

Source wildernessviewcabins.com

13. Utopia River Retreat, Texas, USA

From the various options of accommodation to choose from, this property is located in the Texas countryside. The entire property has giant Oak and Cypress trees giving it tranquil greenery that will calm your mind and soul. It is a great place to spend the holidays with your family and loved one or just with your partner. With the variety of options available, you will be spoilt for choice.

Close to many famous spots, the Utopia river retreat will never give you a dull moment. You could enjoy various outdoor activities if you don’t like spending time indoors and there are many touristy things to do like visiting the Lost Maples winery, the Medina Apple store and many more.

Source utopiariverretreat

14. Cherokee Mountain Cabins, USA

These mountain cabins are located in Western North Carolina’s outdoor playground, with access to ziplining, whitewater rafting, boating, fishing, golfing, biking, and more. Coming to the cabins, they lie near Nantahala Lake. You would get the facilities of luxury services like a concierge, gourmet chef, fireplace, pool table, outdoor fireplace, etc., while on this property.

From amazing trout fishing to adrenaline rushing white water rafting, the Nantahala lake is known by many. Enjoy your getaway chilling in your cabin porch or get outdoors and soak in the sun and the great activities the place has to offer.

Source cherokeemountaincabins.com

15. Toccoa River Retreat, Georgia, USA

Located close to the Toccoa River, these riverside cabins are a great combination of home and luxury. They lie very close to downtown Blue Ridge, Georgia so you can enjoy the activities of the town too. There is a scenic railway which rides you along the Toccoa and Ocoee river and various other stores and restaurants downtown.

The cabin has a front yard and a great porch where you could enjoy the serenity or even go fishing in the river if you wish too! There are many hiking trails nearby also if you are among the adventure and nature loving crowd.

Source mountainlaurelcabinrentals.com

16. Rivers Bend cabin, New Mexico

Located by the Ruidoso river, this serene property is charming and will calm all your nerves. Chill in your front porch and enjoy the facilities offered by the cabin or get out and make the most of your time in adventurous Ruidoso! From shopping, hiking, golf, to fishing, bike riding, and much more, there will never be a dull moment for anyone.

The river is located right outside your cabin and is abundant with trout. You could wake up on a lazy morning and read a book and go fishing, sipping on your favorite drink! Make the most of the place with your loved ones, and be sure to check out the hot tub in the property!

Source bestofruidoso.com

17. Mattawa river resort, Canada

Famous for its ecotourism and picturesque landscape, this river resort is the perfect blend of wildlife and nature along with luxury. The hospitality is amazing, and so is the food. The pristine waterways, woods and great wildlife makes this place thriving with life. It is ideal for family vacations as well as couple getaways and even corporate meetups!

The Cardinal restaurant takes care of all your culinary needs and gives you an unique Canadian experience. There are various outdoor activities to choose from along with wild adventures and a peaceful, serene vacation by the river.

Source mattawariverresort.com

18. Pine River Lodge, USA

Located near the Vallecito Lake, these amazing river lodges are sure to steal your heart! There is a vast list of cabins to choose from, and each of them has been designed with care and attention to detail. Each cabin accommodates up to thirteen people. Some of the cabins offer the view of the pristine lake and are all nestled in between the pine trees.

The cabin interiors are plush and fully furnished with all the modern day amenities. There is a playground for children and an indoor heated pool where you could take a dip. Each cabin has their fireplace and a front porch to enjoy the landscape.

Source pineriverlodge.com

19. Karoo River Cabin, South Africa

Located close to the Great Brak River, this comfortable river cabin is straight out of your dreams! The backdrop of the blue-grey mountains of Karoo along with blue skies and the incredible river out front, these river cabins are genuinely breathtaking. You can enjoy the scenic landscape while sitting on the front porch or get adventurous and try out some river rafting.

It is perfect for large groups or even smaller families. There are various activities and facilities offered in the property and is great for groups with children. This place will surely give you memories to cherish!

Source karooheartland.com

These are just a few examples of amazing river cabins and their backdrop and designs, and this will help you understand your requirements better. These inspiring river cabins are sure to be etched in your mind and push you further into the journey of investing in your dream river cabin someday!