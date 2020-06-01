12 Interesting Kitchen Trends to Consider in 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The kitchen is like the heart of your home, which requires special attention and a personal touch, especially while designing.

That being said, with a variety of innovative designs, appliances, furniture, and storage options available, making a suitable choice that best meets your style can be challenging. In fact, it is also important to design your kitchen in a way that makes it both functional as well as aesthetically appealing.

Keeping these points in mind, we have come forth with the best kitchen trends of 2020 for every interior designer and homeowner.

So, without wasting any more time, let’s take a look.

2020 Kitchen Trends to Consider

Let’s now dive into the 12 on-trend kitchen designs and looks of 2020.

Ash Back

Wooden interiors may go out of style for a while, but they always make a remarkable comeback. That being said, always go for warm and subdued tones like ash and pale walnut or oak. Why? Well, it renders timelessness to your kitchen while enhancing its overall aesthetics.

Dual Islands

Having a home with a large kitchen area in an open-plan space is a dream come true! And with greater emphasis on bigger kitchens, double islands is a growing trend in luxury home interior markets. In fact, it also helps in bringing people together apart from creating space divisions for better organization.

Dark Drama

Black is not just a bold color; it also signifies sophistication and elegance. On that note, opting for a black accent wall with black work surfaces and cabinetries will ensure the luxurious and classy look you desire. In fact, why just restrict yourself with black? When teamed with textured woods, other bold and dark colors also add to a rustic look of your kitchen.

Stone Age

Now, coming to another timeless trend that always makes a striking return – a kitchen designed with strongly veined marble. One can never go wrong with this stunning patterned stone that ensures luxury and the ultimate style. Also, stone interiors tend to last longer than others, so it’s a win-win!

Color Pop

Those of you who think kitchens are not the best areas of your home to experiment with colors, it’s time to think again!

Well, painting a wall is indeed a commitment, but it is definitely worth it. So, instead of deciding the color based on current trends, it is better to make a selection that will make you feel great in the long run.

That being said, you don’t have to restrict yourself to neutrals. In fact, play around with bright shades and colors to make your appliances, flooring, and cabinets pop.

Larder Love

Larder cupboards or pantry cupboards, whatever you may call it, have been kitchen essentials for centuries and not just today. In fact, in recent years, modern kitchens are incomplete without them.

Being one of the most useful additions to a kitchen, larders not only offer ample storage space, but they also help in keeping food items organized. They help keep your kitchen clutter-free, as you will no longer require several wall cupboards. That being said, you can hang artwork or frames on the empty walls in order to create a trendy, yet relaxed and homely environment.

Walnut Lover

As mentioned earlier, wooden interiors are not only timeless, but they also enhance the aesthetic appeal of your kitchen. And teamed with the trend mentioned above, you will be able to achieve this ultimate style and luxury for the long term.

The smooth and natural wooden texture of the kitchen cabinets makes them stand out. On the other hand, the rich and dark walnut color offers elegance, further adding to the overall innovative design of your kitchen. Not only this, but the sleek finishing and warm tone of walnut cabinets have also increased their demand amongst interior designers and homeowners alike.

Ancillary Spaces

Having utility, pantry, and boot rooms are thoughtful trends that offer both style and functionality. This is because they provide sufficient storage space for everyday kitchen essentials and food items, keeping the main kitchen area free from the clutter. In other words, ancillary spaces help keep your kitchen neat and tidy, while organizing items for ease of access.

Broken-Plan Living Spaces

Replacing the preferred open-plan living with the latest alternative, known as broken-plan living space, is the current trend of 2020.

So, what does this mean? Well, in simple words, broken-plan living utilizes space cleverly while retaining the spacious feel of the open-plan design. This is done through zoning.

You can easily use cabinets, screens, bookshelves, house plants, and freestanding furniture in order to create partitions. Furthermore, each of these distinct zones can be utilized for various purposes, including cooking, reading, socializing, and relaxing, to just name a few.

Handleless Cabinets

Handleless kitchen cupboards and cabinets have already become one of the biggest trends of 2020. And just like the name suggests, these base and wall cabinets feature no handles, ensuring a much more streamlined look. Further, it allows you to focus more on its simplicity and detailed design.

That being said, you must be wondering about its opening and closing mechanism. Well, thanks to technological innovations, these cabinets require a simple push to open and close.

Apart from this, you may also opt for cupboards with recessed handles. Along with a sleek and elegant look, the contrasting materials and colors of these handles will make your kitchen stand out, especially when you have guests at home.

Go For Gold

Not just appliances and furniture, but the aesthetics of the sink and faucets also play a vital role in defining the style of your kitchen. And with the availability of a wide range of colors, shapes, sizes, and finishes, you can easily achieve the overall desired look.

That being said, in order to create an accentuated appeal, gold serves as the perfect color and finishing. In fact, you can also opt for kitchen accessories to create a definite stye-statement.

Curated Kitchens

Apart from the increase in sales of shelving and glazed cupboards, curated kitchens are also trending in the world of interior design. And for those of you who don’t know, curated kitchens are styled using cookery books, artworks, decorative ceramics, and other accessories. This is done to achieve a lively look and homely feel while adding personality to your kitchen.

Not only this, but these spaces also offer comfort and security, allowing you to do away from your busy digital life. Instead, you can utilize the space to socialize and dine together with your family and loved ones.

Final Words

With this, we conclude our list of the 12 best kitchen trends of 2020, which you should consider. These trendy designs will not only make your kitchen stylish, but also ensure various other advantages in terms of storage, organization, and feel.

On that note, we will now take your leave. Till next time!