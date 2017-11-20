22 Smart Ways to Hide The Clutter and the Usual Eyesores In Your Home

They say, “The environment we create is a reflection of our state of mind.” Hence, a cluttered room can only reflect poorly on your mental state. And with a poor state of mind, there’s no way a person can live their life to its full potential. Getting rid of things you don’t need is a great way to tidy up and free some much-needed space.

But throwing away unnecessary things is not enough to give turn your home from a hot mess to an abode of inspiration. In this article, we will explore 21 different ways you can hide all the cluttering and make your life more organized.

So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Do Not Throw Away Your Toilet Paper Rolls

It is almost hard to believe that toilet paper rolls can be used intuitively to declutter many objects lying around your home. Just take a look at the illustration below. Incredible, isn’t it? With just a few toilet paper rolls, you can not only save space but also save your precious time by not having to detangle your charging cables and wires. Moreover, it looks so much cleaner.

If you want to take this idea a step further, then we would suggest you wrap these toilet paper rolls with colorful gift wraps, washi tape or even paint them. This is surely one of the most inexpensive and solutions to declutter your home.

via onecrazyhouse

Use A Shower Rod to Hide Those Ugly TV Cords

Although you might think that mounting your shiny new Flat Screen TV on the wall will make your décor look sleeker, that might not be the case at all. In fact, the inevitable wires will certainly play spoilsport to your idea, especially if you have a light-colored wall.

Sure, you can go through the arduous process of concealing these pesky wires behind the wall, but what if your wall is made of concrete? Well, there is a much more cost-effective solution which will solve all your wire problems.

All you need is a shower rod to get started with this idea. Once you acquire a shower rod which is thick enough to accommodate all your wires, you need to paint it to the color of your wall. If the cables do not go through the shower rod, we suggest you split the rod in half to do so.

via onecrazyhouse

Create a Roll-Out Pantry

If you use a lot of spices and condiments that are always cluttering up your kitchen counter, then you surely need to check out this idea. Not only will it remove the clutter from your kitchen, but it will also make it much more convenient. You will no longer have to stretch and bend to find the spices of your choice.

Since this is a DIY project, you can customize the size of each shelf to make the arrangement even more logical. If you are interested in learning more about this project, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

via instructables

Create a Hidden Storage Area with Old Books

Take a look at this ingenious idea! Not only is it a great way to hide your clutter, but you can also choose to hide your money or valuables. Almost no one will think of searching this spot, wouldn’t you agree?

The great part of this idea is that anyone can build this storage area. And the only things you need for this project are some old book covers and cardboard. You can also make the base using a small wooden crate or box.

If you are interested in this project, we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

via sewingbarefoot.blogspot.in

Paper Towel Dispenser Which Doubles Up as a Shelf

The theme of every tiny home is to use multi-purpose objects. Sofas which double up as a bed, work-space which can be converted to a dining area and so on. While this unique Paper Towel Dispenser may not be as drastic as those ideas, it can definitely free up some valuable space in your kitchen.

Although this product is available for purchase, we believe that you can create this shelf if you are handy at woodwork. In case you choose to go down that DIY road, do share your idea with us. We would love to hear from you.

Source Unknown

Use Plastic Boxes to Create Extra Storage Space Under the Bed

If your bed has a lot of unused space underneath, then you can use plastic boxes to hide the clutter lying around your house easily. If you are storing light items like bed sheets, bath towels, then you can use the plastic boxes without making any modifications.

However, in case you plan on storing heavy items, then it would be much more usable if you can add wheels to your boxes. You can find all the instructions for this project in the link mentioned below the image. We suggest you click on it to learn more about this incredibly easy and highly practical idea.

via pinsandprocrastination.com

Intuitive Way to Hide Your Printer

While no one can question the functionality of a printer, they can be quite an eyesore, especially if you own one of the older bulky models. Moreover, the cables along with the printing paper can create an even bigger mess. And if you are suffering from the same problem, we have a brilliant DIY project for you.

Although it is not easy by any means, we believe that you can do it, albeit with a little time and effort. If you want to learn more about this project, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

via therefurbishedhome.com

Hide Your Wrapping Paper Rolls

If you have a lot of wrapping paper rolls cluttering your house, then you definitely need to check out this idea. The best part of this idea is that you do not need to put in any effort at all. In fact, all you need is a garment bag and a hanger.

Just arrange your wrapping paper rolls in the order you like, and that’s it, you are done! Not all ideas need to be complex, right?

via thechicsite.com

Build Your Very Own Foldaway Desk

No, the illustration featured below isn’t that of a product. In fact, it is a DIY project!

Foldaway desks can be incredibly useful when it comes to hiding your clutter. You do not need to keep your items organized on the shelves. Moreover, they double up as a great work-space.

The coolest part of this particular desk is that it doubles up as chalkboard once it is folded up. Needless to say, the chalkboard is optional, and you do not need to implement it in case it is not useful to you.

If you are interested in learning how to build this amazing foldaway desk for your home, then click on the link mentioned below the image.

via ryobitools.com

Hide Your Ugly Router

Unless you own a Google Wifi or an OnHub Router, the chances are that your router is an eyesore. Since you cannot get rid of this device, your best bet is to disguise it with your décor. The idea featured here is a simple and free solution to make your Router disappear without affecting the Wi-Fi.

All you need for this project is a book cover. Needless to say, it has to be a hardcover. Slide the router inside the book cover and hide it away from plain sight. You can also place some objects over the book cover to conceal the router antennas. However, if your router has air vents on top, you are out of luck.

via apartmenttherapy.com

Brilliant Way to Hide Your Keys

This incredible DIY project will make you wonder why more people do not conceal their keys in the same fashion. Not only is this unique picture frame an intuitive way to hide your keys, but it also enhances your home’s décor.

This incredible hinged photo frame has some tiny magnets on its back so that you can pin your bills as well. It really is a brilliant organizer, wouldn’t you agree?

If you want to learn more about this incredible project, then click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via planq-studio.com

Organize Your Laundry Room with Baskets and Containers

Since you will not be doing your laundry every day, the chances are that it will be cluttered by your dirty pile of clothes. If you want to hide the filth from plain sight, then this is a great way to do so. For this idea, you will require multiple baskets. More the merrier.

You can not only pile up your clothes in separate baskets but also hide your laundry detergents and fluids. Moreover, you can organize your unused items lying around the house in the remaining baskets. To make things even more convenient, we suggest you label each basket.

via Simplicity in the South

Cover Your Cluttered Bookcase with a Roller Shade

Take a look at this beautiful bookcase. At first sight, it might seem like a normal bookcase, and it is, albeit with a genius modification. The roller shade you see on top is the brilliance behind this bookcase. This simple modification can do wonders to hide the clutter, and all you need to do is roll it up to access the items in the bookcase.

If you want to learn more about this idea, we suggest you click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via bhg.com

Simple and Cost-Effective Way to Hide Your Charging Cables

If you use a lot of electronic gadgets, then you will surely know the ugly side of technology – we are talking about the cables and wires of course! However, with this incredibly simple idea, you can now easily organize your cables and hide those atrocious charging bricks.

To get started with this DIY project, you will need a cardboard box, a pack of brushed silver oval bookplates, and a packet of metallic mini brads. The step-by-step instructions for the project are mentioned in the link below. If you are interested in this project, we suggest you give the website a visit.

via twolooseteeth.com

Use Magazine File Holders and File Boxes to Hide Your Magazines and Important Papers

If you have a lot of papers and magazines lying around the house, then you surely need to check out this idea. All you need to do is purchase some file boxes or file holders and organize all your important papers and magazine collection.

We know, we know, organizing all those papers will not be fun. However, if you do so, you will surely experience a moment of nirvana.

via 500px.com

Install Invisible Bookshelves to Store Your Extra Books

Just take a look at this amazing idea! Impressive, isn’t it? Not only will it help you reduce the clutter around your desk, but it will also catch your friends by surprise. This will surely become a topic of conversation for anyone who comes across it.

This ingenious bookshelf is available for sale at urbanoutfitters.com, and if you are interested in the product, then we suggest you click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via urbanoutfitters.com

Use A Curtain to Hide the Clutter in Your Bookcase

If you are looking for a simple and cost-effective way to conceal the clutter in your bookcase, then this should do the job. All you need is a curtain of your choice, something which goes well with your décor. Just fix the curtain in front of your bookshelf and you are done! It’s that simple!

via plumberrypie.blogspot.in

Organize Your Loose Scarves with Shower Clips and a Hanger

If you have plenty of loose scarves cluttering your closet, then this idea will work like a charm for you. All you need are some shower clips and a hanger. Once you have acquired the items, attach the shower clips to the hanger. Finally, gather up all your scarves and hang them up on the shower clips. That’s it! You are done! We bet your closet looks a lot cleaner now.

Lift Your Bed with These Incredible USB Bed Risers to Gain Extra Storage Space

You might already be familiar with bed risers. But, have you seen Bed Risers that come with two 110-volt, 15-amp grounded power outlets, along with two USB 5-volt DC outlets? Well, feast your eyes on this incredible product! Not only will it increase your under-bed storage, but you can also charge all your devices from a single bed riser! If that is not impressive, then we do not know what is!

If you are interested in this product, then we suggest you follow the link mentioned below the illustration.

Purchase these here.

Use a Skirted Tablecloth to Cover Your Coffee Table or Nightstand Clutter

This simple skirted tablecloth might just be the answer to your problems. You can use this tablecloth to hide all the clutter from your nightstand or your coffee table. The great thing about this idea is that even you can make it. Moreover, itis quite inexpensive to execute. If you are interested in this project, then click on the link mentioned below the illustration.

via ecabonline.com

Use an Over-The-Door Shoe Rack to Organize Your Shoes

An Over-The-Door Shoe Rack can be a great way to declutter your closet. You can not only use it to store your shoes but also your socks. While you can fit this shoe rack inside a cabinet, a closet door makes more sense because of the extra space.

via Pinterest

22. Hide Your AC Unit

The AC Unit inside might be easy to forget, a relatively thin white box in the corner, it is relatively acceptable even though that too can be envisioned early on to avoid a cluttered home but the problem, is outside.

One cannot live without air conditioning today. We need this device yet our homes barely support the wrong doing to their facades, we need to act, we need to wrap these units in air greenery, in wood, we need them concealed in beauty.

The following tutorial presented by Taryn is one of the greats, simple tutorials that will make the trick, follow the link and find inspiration.

via tarynwhiteaker.com

That brings our article to an end. Before we bid adieu, we hope that some of our ideas will help you in making your home clutter-free and organized. If we have helped you realize your very own idea to reduce the clutter in your home, then do share it with us. We would love to hear from you.