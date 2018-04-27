Ideasforward wants to give young creative people from around the world the opportunity to express their views of the future of societies through their innovative and visionary proposals. We are an experimental platform seeking progressive ideas that reflect on emerging themes. The eco design, sustainable architecture, new materials, concepts and technologies are compelling issues in the societies of the future and the involvement of the whole community is imperative. In an era of globalization where communication was dominated by the technological revolution, there is the need to rethink the cities and how Man can relate in a global World as well as rethink the economic, social and cultural patterns of contemporary societies. The young creatives and thinkers are a precious commodity that we value a lot. We want to give them a voice.

AIM OF THE COMPETITION – 24H

A space where the time limit is used to stimulate your creativity.

The aim of this competition is to present answers in 24h to social problems, visionary ideas, humanitarian causes and sociologic problems of the contemporary societies.

Commitment, perseverance, inspiration and hard work are all the necessary bases to develop a proposal that meets the premises that will be released regularly in the brief of the competition.

We challenge you to prove your talent in 24 hours!

There is a period of registration on the competition, when it ends, starts the 24H competition!

You have 24H to develop a proposal that responds to the program contained on the brief that will only be available on the same day the competition starts.

Take the risk!

FRAMEWORK

humanity

Are we the holders of civilizational powers?

Are we responsible for the humanitarian safeguard? Are we responsible for the genocide? Are we responsible for war crimes?

Are we responsible for wars? And for peacemaking ages? And by false morals? And by the values? And by the rules? And by the bulletproof countries?

For children, women, man, animals, air, ocean, rivers, plants, trees, jungles? Yes we are.

beginning of the registration period: April 9th

Promotional registration period from April 9th to April 15th at 23:59 – Fee € 20

Regular registration period from April 16th to May 15th at 23:59 – Fee € 25

Late period of registration from May 16th to May 26th at 11:59 – Fee € 30

After the competition start – Fee € 50

Publication of winners and honorable mentions at www.if-ideasforward.com on July 6th

the competition date

// May 26th to May 27th //

The competition begins at May 26th 12:00 noon and ends at May 27th 12:00 noon (London GMT + 0:00)

AWARDS

1st Place – € 500 + publication in website, social networks and media partners + 24H trophy

+ 5 sketchbooks Emílio Braga + 24H registration fee

2nd Place – € 150 + publication in website, social networks and media partners + 24H trophy

+ 5 sketchbooks Emílio Braga + 24H registration fee

3rd Place – € 50 + publication in website, social networks and media partners + 24H trophy

+ 5 sketchbooks Emílio Braga + 24H registration fee

7 Honorable Mentions – publication in website, social networks and media partners

This is a competition in 24 hours so you only have access to the brief on the contest day

Download on May 27th 12:00pm (noon) (London GMT+0:00).

CONDITIONS FOR PARTICIPATING

Participation can be individual or as a group. Participants must be over 18 years old.

In the case of groups, the leader must be over 18 years old.

By participating in an ideasforward contest the participant accepts all the terms and conditions published on our website that define the rules for use of the company website, as well as the rules of participation therein.