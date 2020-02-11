2A City-Architecture Movie Awards Launched by Ahmad Zohadi

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The 2A City-Architecture Movie Awards is founded by Ahmad Zohadi – CEO and the editor in chief of the 2A Magazine to honor architecture and movies. We celebrate movies demonstrating ancient, contemporary, and modern architecture, representing a blend of talent, idea, vision, as well as commitment. The 2A City – Architecture Movie Awards provide critics, theorists, and architectural philosophers with a new median for architectural expression as well as discussion.

At the 2ACAMA, we believe that movies present a contemporary way to understand and envision space. The ultimate motive behind bringing the two Arts of Architecture and Cinema together lies in a deep standpoint. This viewpoint states that movies are a play of expressions and sequence of events. On the other hand, Architecture is a powerful and enduring identity that speaks for itself using built structures. Both share a relationship that goes a long way and is both shallow and intense.

2A City – Architecture Movie Awards – The Vision

It is not easy to imagine cinema and movies taking place in a vacuum. Architecture is the panorama of films and cinema. Landscapes, houses, and cities comprise of the frames where filmmakers take account of people, lives, thoughts, and feelings. Their relationship, and in some cases, the results of this fusion are surprising – beyond doubt.

The architecture in the movies comes out as a backdrop of the scene or as a framework of the action. But it doesn’t just serve as a background to frame a film. It plays an enormous role in setting the disposition, the story, as well as the unseen shades in the movie. Specific environments give rise to certain feelings, as well as meanings. Even though not said through words, the visual spur of space makes us visualize and examine how the people in space work and move.

As the international audience grows, and new genres come into view, the 2A City – Architecture Movie Awards take account of more than just the film’s viewing. A lot of influential programs, lectures, as well as discussions, are to be organized that may add to the rational impact of the cinema and architecture.

2ACAMA Esteemed Jury

At 2ACAMA, the board of judges comprises of the independent panel of adjudicators who are “renowned professionals” in the fields of architecture, business, film production, education, publishing, as well as culture.

Here is the list of our celebrated Jury Members.

Eva Sangiorgi

Constanze Ruhm

Golmar Kempinger-Khatibi

Elise Feiersinger

Karl-Heinz Klopf

Sum and Substance

At 2ACAMA, we believe that film controls space just as architecture persuades film. So, 2ACAMA has been designed to identify movies that make dependable and significant contributions to humankind and the built environment utilizing the art of cinema. A stunning gamut of architecture and cinema lovers from all over the world would withness the event. The venue for 2ACAMA is Belvedere 21 in Vienna, Austria, on 5 June 2020.

The film registration for the 2A City – Architecture Movie Awards 2020 begins on Feb 15th, 2020. The registration deadline for the 2ACAMA 2020 is April 1st, 2020.

Click here to register.