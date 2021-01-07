2A Continental Architectural Awards | Paying Accolades to Innovative Architecture

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The 2A Continental Architectural Awards was established to honour and celebrate the achievements in architecture and Urban Design. Founded by Ahmad Zohadi and organised by 2A magazine and 2A Academy of Innovative Ideas in Architecture, the 2ACAA 2021 endorses the appreciation of architecture, far and wide, all over the world. Despite the young age of the Award, we have rapidly established ourselves as one of the most significant award programs through our creative, innovative, and pioneering list of winners and distinguished panel of judges. The 2ACAA has been a significant organization dedicated to identifying and acknowledging innovative and future-sensitive designs globally.

Been a year of pandemic Covid-19 we strived and managed the awards successfully. This year, our ambition, yet again, to recognize and reward the impressive architectural works conducted by the world’s most innovative, creative, ingenious, and devoted designers and architects. We received 131 projects from different continents for various categories under the theme Innovative Contextual Architecture in the Continents.

Our distinguished panel of judges have ensured through an automated online system that the most dedicated, imaginative, creative, and splendid architects and designers qualifies for the awards. The independent jury of experts of 2ACAA 2021 comprises esteemed members who are recognized and expert mavens in their fields of architecture, design, business, art, and culture. The jury member team included of Dr. Behram Shirdel, Donald Bates, Silja Tillner, Antoine Guiraud and Asako Yamamoto. The winners of the 2ACAA 2021 are innovative answers to contemporary architectural and design needs.

Asia

Public

First place: BIT Sports Center, Beijing, China by Atelier Alter Architects

Second place: SANG-E-SIAH BOUTIQUE HOTEL, Shiraz, Iran by Stak Office

Third place: Vira Office Building, Tehran, Iran by alidoost and partners

Residential

First place: The Red Roof, Quang Ngai, Vietnam by TAA Design

Second place: Villa 12, Noor, Iran by NOIRoffice

Commercial

First place: WuliEpoch Culture Center, Beijing, China by Atelier Alter Architects

Second place: Sharif Office Building, Tehran, Iran by Hooba design

Third place: STONEX INDIA, Rajasthan, India by URBANSCAPE ARCHITECTS

Old & New

First place: SE-BÆR Art Residency, Isfahan, Iran by SE-BÆR Art Residency

Second place: Houmehr Jewelry Shop, Yazd, Iran by Dalan Architecture Office

Interior Architecture

First place: Yingliang Stone Natural History Museum, Xiamen, China by Atelier Alter Architects

Second place: Buffer(Waffle Structure), Khorramabad, Iran by Aleshtar Architectural Office

Urban projects

First place: Bagh e behesht, Tehran, Iran by Narvan Design & Development

Second place: Cafe Muguet, Karaj, Iran by Omid Nikookar/ Lena Bahari

Third place: Commercial sidewalk, Shiraz, Iran by Shiraz municipality, Point Architecture Group

Future

First place: Damavand villa, Damavand, Iran by ARC- Ashkan Rafiey CoOp

Second place: Life Bridge, Shiraz, Iran by AmirHossein Ashari

Third place: Bookan, Tehran, Iran by Studio Saheb

Third place: Nowhere (In Search Of A Spece, A space for the presence of a place to cross), Hyrcanian Forest, Iran by Saffar Studio

Third place: Dali Transformer Factory Theatrical District, Dali, China by Atelier Alter Architects

Europe

Public

First place: Canine & Feline Hotel, Vila do Conde, Portugal by Raulino Silva Arquitecto

Second place: Day Care Center for People with Alzheimer’s Disease, Benavente, Spain by studioVRA

Residential

First place: Residenza Carlo Erba, MIlan, Italy by Degli Esposti Architetti s.r.l.

Second place: Touguinhó III House, Vila do Conde, Portugal by Raulino Silva Arquitecto

Third place: residential complex “ZILART”, Moscow by Mezonproekt

Third place: A24 Reconstruction, Belgrade, Serbia by Architectural Studio Ivana Lukovic

Interior Architecture

First place: It’s Just a Matter of Time / ARCOmadrid 2020, Madrid, Spain by Estudio Angela Juarranz

Second place: Port of cultures, Mariupol, Ukraine by Swap office

South & Central America

Public

First place: Vertical Campus – Universidad Central, Bogotá, Colombia by TALLER Architects + TAB/Taller de Arquitectura de Bogotá

Residential

First place: Endless Horizon House, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil by Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

All images courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Awards

> via 2A Continental Architectural Awards