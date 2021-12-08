8 Best Box Cutters Worth Having This Year

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Tired of blunting the blades of your scissors while trying to open cardboard boxes? It’s high time you check out a box cutter.

Box cutters have razor-sharp blades that easily cut through tough materials, like cardboard, cardstock, and vinyl, and they won’t become dull with use. Moreover, most box cutters come with replaceable blades, making them a more cost-effective option.

However, choosing the right box cutter can be difficult due to the myriad of options available on the market. Hence, we thought about testing some of them. And now, we present to you the eight best box cutters that we have shortlisted.

We have tried to include different styles of box cutters based on the diverse needs you might have. Not to mention how we also added a buying guide to help you make a well-informed decision.

So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Best Box Cutter

Document

Are you looking for a box cutter that’s safe for use? If yes, then this Slice box cutter will be the perfect choice for you. Apart from bringing a fresh design for enhanced utility, this box cutter also consists of durable blades.

Sale Slice 10400 Box Cutter, 3 Position Manual Button with Ceramic Blade 3-Position Manual Slider Button allows blade to...

Zirconium Oxide Ceramic Blade with Rounded Tip for...

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to box cutters, most of us remember using the rectangular variants with retractable metal blades. Slice does things differently and now offers a brand new box cutter design that is comfortable to use. What’s more, the unique handle of this tool works for both left-handed and right-handed users.

One of the key features of the Slice box cutter is its zirconium oxide ceramic blade. In comparison to metal variants, these blades last for a long time. Moreover, when a blade goes blunt, you can change it with your bare hands without worrying about cutting yourself.

Furthermore, only 0.5 inches of the blade is exposed while cutting to make the box cutter safer. The handle even has a lanyard hole for those who have a habit of losing their tools.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Undoubtedly, this is one of the best box cutters available on the market. And, even though this isn’t a deal-breaker, we would like to mention that it may take you time to get adjusted to the shape of its handle.



Pros The blade doesn’t break easily

Works well even on cardboard with multiple layers

Easy blade change

Nylon handle provides good grip Cons Users may take time getting used to the shape

If you’re searching for an affordable folding utility knife, then this product from FC is a great option. And, even though this product is compact, the usefulness of its sharp blade will definitely surprise you. So, let us check out what this knife has to offer.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, let’s talk about the design of this utility knife. We really like that you can fold its blade by pressing a single button. This makes the knife safer by minimizing the need to put your fingers close to the sharp edges of the blade.

Moreover, you don’t need to worry about the blades going blunt too soon, as the carbon steel construction retains the sharpness for a long time. And, we really like how easy it is to change the blades of this utility knife. The company is also thoughtful enough to include five spare blades along with the product.

And because the anodized aluminum body adds durability to this utility knife, it can survive multiple falls on the floor with no signs of damage. However, the best part about this folding box cutter is perhaps its small size, which allows you to place it in your pocket.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While researching this pocket utility knife, a common complaint we came across was about the slippage of its blade. Upon further inspection, we found out that the problem occurs when the lock button isn’t used properly. That said, make sure to keep your fingers away from the same button while using the knife.

Pros Easily fits in your pocket

Works well for left-handed people

The blade goes quickly through cardboard boxes

Doesn’t require frequent blade changes Cons The blade slips out occasionally

Slice is a company that rethought the idea of box cutters and presented us with premium products that feature superior ceramic blades. This box cutter comes in a tiny size, but it still contains the key components of bigger Slice products.

Why Did We Like It?

Are you looking for a tool for all kinds of cutting tasks? If so, then the Slice mini box cutter will prove to be helpful because its ceramic blade can cut through different materials. That said, this cute tool works on vinyl flooring sheets, plastic, card, and even foam.

Slice has done a great job with its compact design, making it a box cutter that can fit in your palm. It also has a textured slider so that your finger doesn’t slip while using this cutting tool.

Moreover, you can change the blades of this Slice box cutter with the push of a button. And, as this tool has an ambidextrous design, the blade can be placed facing either left or right, based on your preference.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback of this Slice mini box cutter has to be its premium price. Yes, you are getting a great product with long-lasting blades. But, the price may seem excessive to those who prefer a box cutter with a blade that cuts deeper. Alternatively, you can check out our recommendations of drywall cutting tools, which work well for slicing thicker materials.

Pros Easy to change blades

Blades are sharp and durable

Good box cutter for home use

Useful for opening boxes Cons A tad expensive

Some people like to use straightforward utility tools like this number from Pacific. The Pacific Handy Cutter comes in a pack of twelve, so it’s a great option that you can hand out in a facility or workshop for light cutting needs.

Why Did We Like It?

At first, these box cutters may look a bit intimidating because of their all-metal look. But, we are sure that you will stick with this product after using it for cutting open cardboard boxes. The design is pretty simple, so there’s no learning curve for this box cutter.

Moreover, we really liked the powder finish of its metal body as it keeps the box cutter from slipping when you’re wearing rubber gloves. And, as the body is made from aluminum, it will last long enough for you to get done with multiple cutting needs. The company also sells spare blades for this box cutter.

Besides, this is a fairly affordable product, and you get twelve box cutters per set. So, if you have a store or a warehouse, this can be a good cutting tool for opening packages and flattening cardboard boxes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It’s a no-brainer that you’ll need to wear safety gloves while using an almost naked box cutter. This isn’t really a negative point about this product, but it can be a deal-breaker for those prone to silly accidents. Needless to say, always keep this box cutter blade away from children.

Pros Affordable

Easy to use

Razor-sharp blades

Durable body Cons Must be used with gloves

Do you want to gift a utility knife to someone? If yes, then this one from FANTASTICAR is a great choice as it’s available in five beautiful metallic colors. And, the company even adds a cute box with some spare blades. So, let’s have a look at all the features present in this knife.

Sale FANTASTICAR Folding Utility Knife Gift Box Cutter Lightweight Plume... [ New Version Plume Series ] New fancy plume...

[ Quick Release ] Pull out the blade with the push...

Why Did We Like It?

While checking out utility knives, our focus rests on the quality of its blade. This cutting tool comes with a blade made out of stainless steel.

Along with remaining sharp for a long time, the SK5 blades can stand heavy-duty use. In fact, it can cut through tough materials like rope, plastic, fur, and even water pipes.

Among the several utility knives we checked, this one had a superior safety lock protecting the blade from accidental exposure, which can pose a safety hazard. And, it takes only a simple push to open this knife, so using it is hassle-free.

This knife measures 4.1 inches and weighs just four ounces, making it a portable tool that can fit in your pocket or the purse.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We do think that this is one of the best utility knives that’s available on the market. But, it would have been even better if there was a rubberized grip on its metal handle for a bit more comfort. However, the added grooves on the knife’s handle, along with the non-slip coating, makes the product safer.

Pros Belt clip saves you from losing the knife

Replacing the blade is easy

Foldable design provides safe storage

Good for multi-purpose use Cons Lacks rubber grip on the handle

Home Planet is one of the most renowned utility knife brands today, and this is one of the best-selling items from the company. It’s meant for those with frequent cutting and packing needs. Among the several tools we checked, this one certainly had more features that are worth checking out.

Sale Home Planet Box Cutter Retractable Utility Knife - Heavy Duty Box... Easy for Weak Hands - Our retractable box cutter...

Slice Through Any Problem - A multi-use box cutter...

Why Did We Like It?

First, we have to talk about the special retractable blade present in this box cutter. Compared to all other models we tested, this tool has four blade-length positions. We especially like when the blade is exposed at the length of one inch as it helps to cut through thick cardboard packaging.

Other than that, we also appreciate Home Planet for adding the handle with a unique shape in this box cutter. The handle lets you hold on to the knife for long periods without any fatigue or pain.

Besides, the sharp blade on this cutter is reversible so that a single blade will last a long time. There is also an added quick-release blade storage compartment for the SK5 utility blades. Moreover, the company adds five spare units with the box cutter to save you from frequently needing to buy blades.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found out that a common problem faced by people was that the hood for the compartment of additional blades often came off. It’s usually triggered when you accidentally touch the red open/lock button. Being a little careful with it resolves this recurring issue.

Pros Lightweight design

Safe and easy to use

Rubberized grip provides a comfortable hold

Suitable for heavy-duty use Cons If not careful blade storage compartment may open

This retractable utility knife from REXBETI comes in an old design that most of us would find familiar. Hence, it’s a good choice for those who aren’t really keen on learning how to use a new knife. So, let’s have a look at what it has to offer.

Why Did We Like It?

Well, you may think that it is impossible to improve on the design of the usual utility knife, but REXBETI has been able to make it happen with this product. Along with making the knife more compact, they have made the back a tad wider to help you get a better grip. We especially liked the textured slider as it makes your fingers less prone to slippage.

One of its apparent advantages lies in its ability to cut through even the thickest of paper, cardboard, and even foam board. Besides, you can adjust the blade to the length of your preference for making deeper cuts.

Furthermore, the locking mechanism of this utility knife keeps the blade in place for added safety.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This utility knife is a great tool to open boxes quickly. However, like other knives of a similar design, the blades do get dull sooner than we like. But, it does come with a retractable blade with eight snappable points, which does help keep the blade’s sharp for a bit longer.

Pros Best for making deep cuts

Blades don’t break easily

Portable enough to fit in your pockets

Adjusting the blade is simple Cons Metal blades may dull quickly

The E-PRANCE professional box cutter comes in a compact shape, and it works like a true utility knife by giving clean and accurate cuts. Compared to other knives, the removable razor blade in this tool is sharper than ever before.

Why Did We Like It?

This isn’t just a box cutter made for opening packages. The strong and sharp blades can go through the toughest of paper and cardboard. On top of that, you can use this folding utility knife to cut carpet, drywall, vinyl flooring sheets, and even leather.

We were blown away by the thoughtful design of this knife. Non-slip texturing is present in the handle of this knife, so gripping on it is easy, especially when cutting through tougher materials. Moreover, we were impressed by the inclusion of a bottle opener as it turns this knife into a multi-purpose tool.

Additionally, this folding utility knife features some of the best safety mechanisms. The company even updated a plastic blade lock for a sturdier metal lock that keeps the blade secure and prevents it from falling out. Even the safety lock of this knife is quite impressive as it prevents accidental unfolding of the blade.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We like this box cutter a lot, but a common complaint we read about this product was the slippage issue with its blade. Before using the knife, make sure that the metal blade lock is secure to avoid this problem. And, also keep the knife folded with the safety lock on when it isn’t being used.

Pros Compact and portable design

The blades work well on leather

Easy to use

Blade changes are easy Cons Complaints of blades slipping from place

Box Cutter Buying Guide

Are you confused about which box cutter would be right for your cutting tasks? Here are some of the essential points you should know to get the best box cutter.

1. Types Of Blades

Currently, we can get different kinds of blades in utility knives. The usual choice in the past has been stainless steel because it resists corrosion and rust. But, ceramic blades have also been getting quite a bit of popularity due to their durability. However, steel blades perform better for cutting through tough materials. So, assess the kind of materials you frequently cut to get a functional knife that will be most useful to you.

2. Form Factor

When it comes to getting a box cutter, you need to pay attention to its portability. If you’re looking for a tool that you can travel with, the best option would be a pocket utility knife. You can check out our guide on utility knives to get more recommendations.

On the other hand, those who require a box cutter for cutting through thick materials may need a sturdier and bigger knife. For them, traditional box cutters would be a better option as they often come with wider blades.

Final Words

So, that’s everything we had to tell you about the best box cutters. We hope that this guide will help you find the right box cutter for your needs. Also, remember to refer to this buying guide once again if you face any difficulties while making the final decision.

Among our recommendations, the Slice Manual box cutter is certainly the best choice for those who prioritize long-lasting blades.

On the other hand, the FC 1B-UK10 folding pocket utility knife is best suited for anyone looking for a handy tool that’s useful for heavy-duty cutting. But, you need to make sure that its blade lock is always in place.

With that, we come to the end of this guide. Do let us know if you have any queries related to selecting the best box cutter. You may even check out our article on the 50 most essential architect supplies for more nifty products.

Till then, take care and goodbye!

Related Articles

50 Most Essential Architect Supplies

11 Best Seam Rippers to Consider Right Now

7 of Best Ceramic Scissors for Your Office

11 Best Precision Knife for Architecture Models and Crafts

12 Best Deburring Tools to Consider

13 Best Staple Guns

11 Best Dry Erase Boards and Whiteboards

3 Best Mat Cutters