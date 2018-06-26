9 Best Stylus Pens For Drawing Today

In this age of ever-growing technological innovation, it has become a must for smartphones and tablets to have a big screen.

Best Stylus Pens For Drawing

In case you are like many people who are victims of OCD, then you too might be a germaphobe.

Hence, touching your device screen or accessing the public ATM with grimy fingers can turn out to be a gruesome task indeed.

This is where Digiroot’s Universal Stylus comes in handy. From typing on touch screens to capturing the beautiful world around in digitised sketch, the transparent disc of the stylus tip will allow you to see exactly where the mark is pointing, thereby providing you with great accuracy.

Lynktec puts their customers before anything else, and that is why they have come up with the microfiber knit tip for their stylus pens.

This patented conductive fiber tip glides smoothly along any surface, making it ideal for writing, drawing, texting and gaming.The pocket clip attached to the pen makes it easier for you to carry the stylus around.

Additionally, the fiber tip will not stick or skip like the ordinary rubber tips, and they last longer than the rubber tips also.

If you are looking for a way to digitize your art in your iPad, then Heiyo has just the right stylus for you.

Their Amber iPad active stylus feels as smooth and comfortable as any ink pen. It comes with a USB cable and supports a 30 day standby time and 40 hours playing time with a 4 hour charge.

The fine point stylus comes with 3 rubber tips which makes it easily replaceable when damaged and saves you from damaging your iPad screen.

The heavier stylus in the best of times can feel clunky and ineffective, even in the most experienced hands. And more often than not, the usual marketed digital pens tend to be on the heavier side.

But Evach have created a solution to that problem with their active stylus pens. The barrel supported by the stylus is very light, thus allowing you to have a firm grip. The 1.5 mm tip provides you with the much needed accuracy if you are attempting to digitize intricate patterns.

The long lasting battery life lets you keep working indefinitely; you won’t be needing to worry about frequent charging anymore.

The Ormosia brand of Stylus works optimally with all capacitive touch screens, making it one of the best stylus for your smartphones and tablets.

If you are into calligraphy, then the precision disc tip installed into the pen will indeed bring a smile to your face. It lets you see exactly where your mark will be made, helping you achieve that smooth digital stroke on any illustration.

Unlike most rubber tips which tend to be fat and stiff, the flexibility of Ormosia’s precise point lets you freely draw from any angle.

What most substandard Styli miss out on, is giving the user a smooth writing experience one has when using a simple pen and paper.

E-SDS, with their range of active stylus, have aptly addressed that problem. With a 1.45 mm durable thermoplastic tip, E-SDS promises their customers the classic feel of writing with a pen on paper.

The Active Sensing technology lets you put the pen to use whenever and wherever, without the help of any additional receivers or a Bluetooth device. Just touch the tip to the screen and you are good to go.

The aluminum barrel and sleekness of Meko’s stylus pens will make you feel confident among your office peers.

The addition, clings on well and gives out an overall luxurious feel as you smartly take it out for use during board meetings and presentations.

The curved design of the rubber paint groove and the fiber disc tip help you get the right amount of accuracy to seamlessly draw out your pie charts and statistical graphs.

The upgraded 2nd gen disc is thinner than the previous versions, thus allowing you to see where exactly you are pointing giving you a more precise drawing experience.

What is unique to Zedspeed and their stylus pens alone is the use of a double tip. A 1.45 mm point tip at its head and a blunt tip at the bottom.

The blunt tip is an ingeniously designed magnetic closure cap which protects the USB port from damage and dirt.

As the fine tip is copper based, the magnetic cap on the other hand is comprised of fiber mesh with a rubber tip.

Active stylus technology reduces the offset and lag times between motion and digital trace.

The two-in-one Sensu is both a digital brush and a stylus, which seamlessly works on any capacitive device.

With a patented pending technology, Sensu gives their pens let’s this brush function like a real artist’s brush on your device. If you pull at the nib of the fine tip end, the protective cap gets removed, thus revealing the brush.

This dual feature will no doubt give you the most authentic painting experience on any digital platform and help you create even the hardest of digital illustrations with the most complicated color contrasts.

