A’ Design Awards & Competition | Call for Entries

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The A’ Design Award is the leading international award today for designers, innovators, and architects of all fields. It aims to be a platform for them to showcase their talent through their work, and it caters to a global audience. The award was “born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products.” Designers wishing to submit their entries this year can click here.

Although there are several design awards, none come close to the A’ Design Award in terms of its scale. After all, it is nothing short of spectacular that it has more than 100 design categories for you to compete in. And that allows it to go beyond the conventional categories for Building, Structure Design, and Architecture.

For those of you who are in the diverse world of architecture, it has categories like Good Product Design, Good Architecture Design, Good Industrial Design, Good Communication Design, and Good Fashion Design. But that’s not all; click here to see all the categories on their official website.

If you win the A’ Design Award, you get much more than just a trophy. It comes with a plethora of benefits, such as inclusion in a yearbook publication, an exhibition, and the world design rankings. Moreover, you also get a certificate, winners’ badges, an exclusive interview, feedback notes from the jury, and an invite to a gala night.

The interview is featured on the official website of the A’ Design Awards and gala night is an excellent avenue for networking. But that’s not all; you also get to participate in an extensive PR campaign. If you want to know the full list of benefits, click here.

Hundreds of experts from all over the world, including media members, professionals, and scholars, make up the jury of the A’ Design Award. Each of these jury members has to sign an agreement and strictly follow a code of conduct. And employees of any participating companies are not eligible to be jurors, which avoids possible conflicts of interest.

You can rest assured that each entry is judged in the most unbiased and fair manner, leading to an overall equitable awards process. After all, none of the jurors can exercise undue influence to tamper with the results of the awards. If you want to learn more about the jury and evaluation process, click here.

If you want to submit your entry for the A’ Design Award, you need to do it before the deadline of February 28th. Click here if you wish to access information about the awards in multiple languages. And you can submit your designs by clicking here.

The winners will be announced on April 15th, and selected architecture-related winners would be featured in an Architecture Lab post. You can view a list of the winners from previous years below.

Sakai5 Private House

The Beacon Serviced Apartment and Retail

KAP House Residential Home

Changde YouArt Centre Exhibition Space

Casa de la Flora Hotel

Sleeve House Single Family Residence

Efjord Cabin

Kushi Dango Apartment House

The Residence in Township Architecture Design