A’ Design Awards & Competition – Last Call for Entries

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The world’s most sought after international design competition, the A’ Design Award, is finally here, and the last date for entries is the 28th of February.

In search of the best innovation, art, design, and creativity from across the world, the A’ Design Awards is one of the best places to showcase talent.

The awards are peer-reviewed and judged by prestigious and talented scholars, eminent press members, and knowledgeable professionals who remain anonymous. This event will be a giant boost in one’s career as it offers A’ Design Award Laureates, prestige, publicity, and international recognition. This is achieved through the A’ Design Prize System.

The one who succeeds in winning the A’ Award will be presented with a framed international design excellence certificate, among other things. They will get a special invite to the exclusive gala-night in Italy along with an exhibition of their artwork at a renowned gallery in the same city again.

Their work will also be published online and will find a place in the pages of the award’s hardcover annual.

Kushi Dango Apartment House

Additionally, the victorious gets a trophy, international press campaign, an award winner’s design mark, publicity through design award press partners, inclusion in the World Design Rankings, and access to future marketing and PR tools. The winners of the A’ Design Award will also be featured on Architecture Lab after the announcement.

Awards are given in 100 categories, including Architectural Design, Communication Design, Industrial design, to name a few. The full list of award categories is available here.

Designers from every part of the world can enter their work here. Make sure to register before the 28th of February, and the results will be out on the 15th of April.

Do check out the award-winning projects from previous years below.