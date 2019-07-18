The Legendary A’ Design Awards & Competition – Standard Call for Entries

Have you ever wondered how great it would be if you could one day turn your passionately created doodle designs into a winning layout for a top brand?

You are now a couple of clicks away!

Architecture Lab welcomes the call for entries for the A’ Design Awards & Competition; a competition that is all set to open its portals in the year 2020 providing all the incredibly talented designers to pursue the incredible!

The A’ Design Awards & Competition is a globally recognized and acclaimed design competition and award ceremony that provides the benefits of global exposure through extensive publicity and notability to all of its winning designers.

Since the endeavor itself was “born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products” it leaves no room to doubt its status as an extraordinary endeavor, one certainly shadowing average marketing competitions around the world.

Heritage Collection Planter and Tables by Alexis Cogul

The A’ Design Awards & Competition fundamentally seeks to extend an ethical and fair competitive platform for every aspiring or professional designer and innovator from any design spectrum, regardless of the level of experience, to compete and showcase the fruit of their imagination to a global audience, thus increasing their chances of getting noticed by top prestigious firms.

The competition judges for over 100 Design Competition Categories in various sorts of designs, amongst which some notable ones are:

However, there list does not end here, cast a glance over the entire list of categories right here. And if you want to know why the competition has so many categories then do visit this link here for additional information.

Cohen Chapel by Joaquim Portela

With such an extensive support for so many different slots in design, The A’ Design Awards & Competition does provide you with numerous benefits other than just the award winners’ kit that includes the award trophy, the printed certificate in metal frame, the annual yearbook as well as a free gala-night invitation, makes sense right?

The winners will enjoy free participation and space allocation in the winners’ exhibition, free utilization of DesignMediator services, free sales listing at SaloneDelDesigner, inclusion in BuySellDesign Network, free listing at DesignMegaStore along with guaranteed publication through IDNN and DXGN Networks to more than 100 magazines including Design Interviews & DM Design Magazine!

Apart from these, all winners would enjoy widespread press and media coverage which will bring along all the prestige, fame, credibility and recognition that one could ever dream of!

All submissions would be judged by an international jury panel that will consist of some of the most esteemed and leading professionals in the design industry, media partners, entrepreneurs, and scholars. If you do wish to check out their methodology for deciding the winner that they have painstakingly developed over a span of 5 years to ensure a transparent and efficient procedure, you can go through that right here.

MOLT Armchair by TAYLOR CHENG

If you’re ready to apply, then you can now register with your best works before the early submissions close on the 30th of September. The winners of the competition will be announced by Architecture Lab on the 15th of April 2020.

Also, to know more about the competition, designers could visit here or click on this link.

And finally, it would be only fair to provide you with a glimpse of the previous winners of the competition for the years 2018 and 2019 along with their winning designs, a couple have been sprinkled through the article but we have also curated a legendary designs below and we invite you to cast a glance!

You can alternatively see all winners in this link or by visiting here . However the press packs list is better as it is category-based!

Placid Chair by Wei Jingye, Zhang Ruiqi and Li Gangchi

Axis Stool Stool by Gaku Takasu

Round Home Decorative Objects by Patapian Studio Co. Ltd.

BRUK Armchair Armchair by Andrei Reshetin – Black Owl

Flow Chair by Alexander Diaz Andersson

System Table by DAZINGFEELSGOOD

Mountain Bench Chair by Yi Feng

Nurim Circuit Elevated Boardwalk by Design+Architecture & RRC

Revitalization of Abandoned Village Hot Spring by Hanxiao Liu, Luís Ricardo

Navigator Sales Center Sales Center by Kris Lin

Campinarana House by Laurent Troost

ECO360 Residential House by Joseph Cory