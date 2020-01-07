A’ Design Awards Sponsors World Design Rankings

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The A’ Design Award is the leading international award in the design field, renown to provide an unparalleled competitive platform to innovators, designers, and architects across the globe.

Featured Image @ Xiangshawan Desert Lotus Hotel

Irrespective of the type of design or architecture, creatives get to hone their skills and showcase their work.

The design world is full of accolades, but the A’ Design Award boasts of the broadest scale. It is no ordinary feat to have one hundred different categories of awards and thus it should come as no surprise that over 1,000 designs received these awards in 2019. What sets it apart from the others is the fact that it recognizes and rewards nearly all design fields.

But that’s not all; the A’ Design Award also sponsors the World Design Rankings (WDR). The WDR ranks countries based on the number of times their designers have received this award in the period from 2010 to 2019.

Designers look at the WDR just as athletes look at the Olympics – both of these are the apex recognition in their respective fields, and they are incredibly influential and competitive. The WDR also offers additional data and reliable insights to economists and journalists regarding the new developments in the design industry.

The ultimate goal of the WDR is to provide substantial contributions to the global design culture and industry. And the way it plans to do it is by highlighting and advocating excellent designs.

To cut a long story short, it offers an unbiased snapshot of the design potentials, creative strengths, and existing opportunities in all the countries. For instance, its top three ranks are held by the United States with 584 awards, China with 554 awards, and Japan with 215 awards.