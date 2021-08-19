9 Best Air Purifier for Mold, Smoke & Dust [Reviewed]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Does the Monica Geller inside you flinch at the sight of the slightest dust?

Well, you can quickly clear the clutter from countertops, shine the tiles till your face reflects in them, but what about the air that we passively take in every second? That’s when air purifiers come into the picture.

Mold has become a typical intrusive presence in the majority of homes in the US. There’s not much you can do about it once it has entered your house except physical removal. The only option we have here is preventing it before it lays down the roots.

We understand that for sensitive groups, allergy season can be menacing. When pollen is freely floating in the air, the breath doesn’t come easy.

Lucky for you, we have put together this descriptive guide. Keep reading to select the perfect air purifier and filter out the mold, smoke, and dust from your haven.

Let’s dig in!

Mold, Smoke & Dust Air Purifier

Document

Here we have for you the AHAM verified and energy star certified GermGuardian AC4825E Air Purifier. Installed with a HEPA filter, this one is a 4-in-1 deal. Want to know what it is? Let’s take a closer look and find out!

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer,... 4 IN 1 AIR PURIFIER FOR HOME True HEPA air filter...

KILLS GERMS UV C light helps kill airborne viruses...

Why Did We Like It?

Now, let’s come back to the 4-in-1 feature. This air cleaner can capture dust and allergens, fight germs, reduce odors, and function on multiple levels of cleaning.

The HEPA filter captures 99.97% of the harmful germs, pollens, pet dander, dust, mold spores, and other allergens as minute as 0.3 microns. You’ll be glad to know its charcoal filter reduces common odors from pets and cooking and can even filter out tobacco smoke. The pre-filter traps pet hair, dust, and other large particles, extending the life of the HEPA filter.

Talking about the coverage area, it can filter the air in medium to large rooms up to 750 square feet. Additionally, you won’t have to think about replacing the filter for 6 to 8 months, making it a fantastic deal right here.

What Could’ve Been Better?

In our honest opinion, there is barely any fault in this air purifier. It offers everything that you can expect from a purifier and at a reasonable price. However, we do recommend using only genuine GermGuardian replacement parts to maintain the performance.

Pros Quiet operation ensuring a restful sleep

Large purifying area

Pre-filters to guard against wearing

Long replacement period Cons Requires genuine replacement parts

Next in line, we have another excellent air purifier from a brand we trust, LEVOIT. Not only is it efficient in purifying the air with its sleek design, but it will also blend right in with your home décor. And it is evident from the customer ratings that we are not the only ones who think that.

Why Did We Like It?

LEVOIT promises high performance with a waiting period of only 12 minutes. The Core 300 features a 360-degree intake and VortexAir technology, refreshing the air five times faster in considerably large rooms.

The UV light might be adequate for killing harmful viruses, but it has its implications. It can lead to the formation of ozone and secondary pollutants. These air purifiers avoid using UV lights to prevent ozone release. We aren’t alone in favoring environment-friendly products, right?

The Core 300 is certified by FCC and CA PROP 65. On top of that, it is listed by the ETL and complies with California Air Resources Board for safe indoors cleaning devices.

Another attractive feature is the absence of replacement restrictions. You can choose from a variety of replacement filters suiting your needs. The Toxin Absorber filter specializes in smoke and VOCs, while the Pet Allergy filter captures pet dander and hair, among several other options.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is a well-rounded device with little room for improvement. All the features are fantastic, with the added benefit of sleek design. Consequently, it comes with a steeper price tag. Further, the absence of a UV light doesn’t ensure killing viral agents. But that will be a conscious choice on your behalf, whether or not you want to go ozone-free.

Pros Has the option to turn off the display light

Most silent air cleaner

Fully certified for safe operation

No release of ozone or secondary pollutants Cons Comparatively expensive

This true-HEPA purifier from Mooka can also filter out 99.97 percent of germs in the size range of 0.3 microns to 2.5 PM. Simply designed, this purifier operates by the press of a single button. The same button controls the fan speed and toggles the light on or off simply by long press. Now that’s what we call a minimalist mindset!

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, we could see the Mooka purifier had some distinguishing features that gave it an edge over the others. It operates at a low power of 8 W, which means you can use it all day long without any significant increase in your electric bill.

This air purifier comes equipped with a 3-stage filter system, including a pre-filter, true-HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter. This set of filters is proven to be efficient and environment-friendly.

Moving on to air purification, just like the LEVOIT model, it has a 360-degree air inlet and outlet, which maximizes the circulation of fresh and healthy air. Its compact and easy-to-operate design is another thing that couldn’t escape our notice. This device is designed minimally and can be controlled by a single button.

Last but not least, the cutting-edge noise-reducing fan blade design keeps the noise in check, making it inaudible at an arm’s length.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the excellent features, we are keeping it later on the list because of a few restrictions. Firstly, you cannot toggle the night light feature on or off at your convenience. You’ll either have to keep it on at all times or get it disabled permanently. Secondly, some users have complained that the replacement parts are not that readily available.

Pros Sleek and minimalist design

An affordable option with low power ratings

Easy to operate

Noise control under 35 decibels Cons Forced night light feature

Just as trustworthy as the previously mentioned model by Levoit, this one comes with an optional night light. Compact in size, the device weighs only 6.5 pounds. Levoit gives you a choice to suit your color preferences since this one, unlike the previous one, comes in a sleek white finish. Good news for those who are picky about their home décor!

Why Did We Like It?

Let’s begin by mentioning the purifying ability. Just like others, the Levoit air purifier is an ideal option with the ability to filter out 99.97 percent of harmful microorganisms. Along with that, it is 100% ozone-free and environment friendly since it doesn’t use UV or anion light.

Moving on, designed in California with an advanced 3-stage filtration system, this device has a highly efficient activated carbon filter system. As a result, it can trap the allergens from the farthest corner of the room.

You can suit your personal needs since it can operate at three-speed settings (low, medium, and high). At the lowest level, it purifies with sound under 25 decibels, perfect for a peaceful environment.

The built-in replacement indicator is the most innovative feature of this device. So, you can stop thinking about when the replacement is due and let the air purifier remind you.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only limitation of this air purifying device is the filtering coverage. Due to its contemporary size and unique design, it functions better in small to medium-sized rooms. The Levoit air purifier is similar to GermGuardian when it comes to replacement filters. We advise using only high-quality replacement filters to maintain its high-class performance.

Pros Optional night light with two brightness settings

Operable at three-speed settings

Ideal for a restful environment

Sleek and compact design Cons Requires genuine replacement filters

For over a decade, the California-based Pure Enrichment team has been crafting elegant products accessible for everyone. All of their purification systems are meticulously made to serve the highest quality and design standards. Pure Zone purifier is a striking example of the same.

Why Did We Like It?

Installed with a 3-stage air purification system, the Pure Zone air purifier sanitizes the air from 99.97 percent of the dust, pollen, smoke, pet dander, and household odors. The first stage includes the pre-filter and activated carbon filter, and the second one consists of HEPA. The third stage being the built-in UV-C light destroys all the disease-causing microorganisms.

One distinguishing feature of this device is that despite having a UV-C light, it is 100 percent ozone-free. This implies, along with staying safe from illness-causing bacteria, you’ll also be able to keep off the lung-related disorders caused by ionizers and ozone generators.

We are happy to mention that this lightweight air purifier comes with a guaranteed 5-year warranty. The customer support team at Pure Enrichment is forthcoming and gives quality service. This type of assurance from a trustworthy brand will hopefully put your mind at ease.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The fan speed is not the most vital point when it comes to the Pure Zone air purifier. It works extremely well in smaller rooms but isn’t that effective when used in larger ones. So, if you are looking for an efficient purification system specifically for a small-sized room, this is the one for you.

Pros 3-stage filter system

Ozone-free despite having a UV-C light

Lightweight and portable

Trusted brand and caring customer support team Cons Works well only in smaller areas

Next on the list, we have another impeccable model from Germ Guardian. By now, we hope you’ve got the hang of how purifiers work and what parameters you should consider for buying a good one. We can vouch for this one to fit in all those parameters. Keep reading to find out.

Sale GermGuardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier, UV Light Sanitizer,... 5-in-1 air purifier for home - electrostatic hepa...

PET PURE FILTER - An antimicrobial agent is added...

Why Did We Like It?

This air purifier is mostly the same as our top-most pick except for one additional feature. It comes installed with an electrostatic HEPA media air filter. If you’re wondering about the benefit of this filter, don’t worry; we’ve got you. This filter efficiently collects dust with the help of electrostatic forces and does not clog easily.

What do you say? Isn’t that a handy feature? Not just that, it also has a distinguished pet pure filter with a pre-added antimicrobial agent. This agent stops mold, mildew, and other odor-causing bacteria from growing.

The UV-C light kills off airborne disease-causing viruses like rhinovirus, influenza, staph. This light works with titanium dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds.

We’d also like to add that the pre-filter extends the lifetime of the HEPA filter by capturing pet hair, dust, and other particles. Lastly, the activated charcoal filter helps reduce unwanted odors like cooking fumes, smoke, pet stink, etc.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Germ Guardian undoubtedly offers lots of unique features; however, it has some downsides as well. Any setting other than low generates a tone equivalent to a loud fan. Additionally, some users have reported that replacing filters in this one is a tedious task. After weighing the cons against the pros, we can safely say that this air purifier is a good deal.

Pros Kills germs efficiently and traps allergens

Effectively prevents mold from growing

Purifies air in medium to large-sized room Cons Loud other than in low setting

Tedious in filter replacement

The award-winning air purifier brand Blueair designs its products in Sweden to minimize its impact on the environment. The purifiers are wholly made from recyclable materials and consume less energy than even a lightbulb. Combining electrostatic charging and mechanical filtration, Blue Air is a quiet and energy-friendly option.

Why Did We Like It?

Independently tested and certified by AHAM, this vibrant device comes with a washable pre-filter in colors inspired by Scandinavian nature. You may leave the mesh filter housing exposed if that matches the theme of your décor.

Its customizable fabric pre-filter makes Blue Pair unique. The fabric material traps the larger particles and protects the primary filter from direct contact. You can toss the fabric in the washing machine or just vacuum it whenever it needs cleaning.

Let’s move on to its ease of handling. This device has simplified operational settings with one-button control. Unlike some air purifiers with strict placement requirements, Blue Pure 211 uses a 360-degree air intake. This means you can place it in any corner of the room without compromising its performance.

Furthermore, it is well suited to work in large and spacey rooms with a filtering area of 540 square feet at sound levels equivalent to a whisper.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Without any doubt, Blue Pure 211 is an ideal choice because of its customizable washable pre-filter and huge filtering area. However, it has comparatively larger dimensions which makes it slightly heavy. So you might have to put your biceps to use while carrying it to different rooms, but overall it’s a fantastic deal.

Pros 360-degree air intake

Customizable and washable pre-filter

Extensive filtering coverage

Energetically efficient and environment friendly Cons Bigger in size and weighs 22 pounds

Very well received on the market with high customer ratings, this air purifier by Azeus is packed with all the essential features you’d want. It is the only air purifying device on the market that guarantees to filter out 99.99 percent of the airborne contaminants.

Why Did We Like It?

Azeus GL-FS32 is equipped with 7-in-1 purification systems, beating all the others in the race. Now brace up; we are going to give you a lot of in-depth information.

The 7-in-1 purification system comprises the protective pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and activated carbon. Most of the air purifiers on the market offer these, no doubt. Taking it to the next step, Azeus additionally offers a VOC absorber, a layer of formaldehyde adsorption particles, and an anti-bacterial treatment system. It is also equipped with a negative ion generator and a UV-C light.

Talking in terms of the purifying area, we can’t help admiring its international centrifugal wheel design. This design creates an airflow so strong that it can sanitize the air over an area of 1080 square feet in under 45 minutes.

Super easy to operate, you can use it at three different speeds. Good news if you don’t want to fret over selecting a speed mode, you can conveniently set it on auto mode to maintain a comfortable environment in the room at all times. Not only that, it has an auto timer as well.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Truth be told, you cannot enjoy all these amazing features without paying a higher price. Azeus GL-FS32 might prove to be a little hefty on your wallet. Talking about hefty, it weighs around 15 pounds, which is heavier than others on the list.

Pros Guaranteed free upgrade and complete replacement

The company offers 24/7 live chat support

Displays the air quality at all times

Optional night light Cons Higher price range

Weighs 15 pounds

Last but definitely not least, we have a super handy and smart purifying system crafted by another trustworthy brand TruSens. Living up to its name, TruSens can truly sense when the air quality of your room deteriorates and take action.

Why Did We Like It?

Most traditional air purifiers cannot judge the air quality in the room, but TruSens is equipped with smart technology. It not only senses the air but also reacts to it (similar to Azeus GL-FS32). You can place the SensorPod across the room, and it will communicate with the purifier, adjusting the fan speed accordingly.

The 360-degree DuPont HEPA filtration catches allergens and pollutants from all directions. We’d like to highlight that please don’t confuse it with the airflow; it only has a bi-directional airflow system.

The air conditions in our home are subject to fluctuations. But you can be the one in control with the detailed and color-coded LED display system offered by TruSens. It is designed with simple touch controls for crucial functions like fan speed, UV mode, auto-timer, and filter replacement indicator.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Remember that we mentioned it only has a dual airflow system? That kind of restricts your placement options with this air purifier. The PureDirect proprietary technology splits the air into only two air streams, which is still 24 percent more effective than the unidirectional systems. But it’s not as impressive considering the 360-air flow technology available in other models.

Pros Lightweight and easy to operate

Smart sensing and auto control

Detailed LED display

In-built filter replacement indicator Cons Dual air-flow system

Mold, Dust & Smoke Air Purifier Buyer’s Guide

You must have gone through our mighty list of top air purifiers on the market by now. Therefore, you must also have understood that simply knowing the best options is only half of the task.

For the next step, we’ve gone ahead and assembled a brief buyer’s guide for you. This guide will help you understand what critical points you should remember for buying the air purifier ideal for you.

Filter system

Now, it’s evident that having a thorough knowledge of the filter system is the most crucial aspect while buying a purifier. We have already covered all the major filter systems that are available on the market.

3-stage filter systems are most common in which pre-filter plays a vital role in protecting the HEPA filter. UV-C light is optional; however, we recommend going for it since it’ll protect you against airborne disease-causing microorganisms.

Air Flow system

Some air cleaners offer unidirectional airflow, some bi-directional, and some are 360-degree. The latter ones are more effective and have lesser to no placement restrictions.

Filtering area

It is essential to pay attention to the maximum area which an air-purifying system can filter. Even better if you know for which room exactly you are buying it. In this way, you can better judge which one to go for, smaller or bigger.

Replacement Filters

You know well that every 6-8 months, depending on the usage, you’ll have to replace the filters for your air purifier. Some models function efficiently only on genuine replacement filters, which can sometimes be challenging to find. So make an intelligent choice accordingly.

Power Consumption

Power consumption is another significant point to remember. While saving on the medical bills by keeping off mold and allergens, you wouldn’t want to extend the electric bill. We suggest going for air purifiers that operate efficiently with less power consumption. Paying attention to the speed mode and timer will help you keep the account in check.

Verdict

In the last few years, our planet has witnessed a substantial downward leap in air quality. Pollutants, allergens, and airborne contaminants are at an all-time high. Amidst all this, if you have decided to invest in an air purifier, it is a prudent decision.

We have finally reached the end of our elaborate and review-based guide. Hoping that these insights will help you make a good choice, let’s revisit a few important points. The GermGuardian AC4825E True Hepa Filter Air Purifier is our number one pick. It’s known for its 4-in-1 efficient filter system and has the largest filtering coverage. Furthermore, the LEVOIT Core Air Purifier 300 and the LEVOIT Air Purifier LV-H132 have a sleek, compact, and portable design that might appeal more to you.

We’ll sign off with that. See you next time!

