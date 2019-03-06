AIRTHINGS Wave Plus | The Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitor Surfaces

28th August 2018, BERLIN – Airthings, creators of best-selling digital Radon detectors, announces Airthings Wave Plus for the EU market. Alongside the launch of Wave Plus, Airthings announces the world’s first real-time global radon map, www.radonmap.com, based on unique sensor data and a new feature is included on your free Airthings Dashboard showing real-time outdoor air quality – to make sure you get the full overview of the air you breathe 24/7, both indoor and outdoor.

“Radon is a leading cause of lung cancer, killing approximately 20,000 people in the EU annually — six times more than carbon monoxide and house fires combined. In fact, starting in February 2018, the EU recommends monitoring Radon levels in all homes, public spaces and workplaces in the new Basic Safety Standards Directive. This is no surprise, as people spend 90 percent of their time indoors and air quality is up to five times worse inside,” said Øyvind Birkenes, CEO in Airthings. “Airthings believes that measuring Indoor Air Quality is the most important step in preventing illness, improving health, increasing productivity, and reducing energy consumption. That is why we continuously work to make it easy and understandable to have a full overview of the air that surrounds you.”

Airthings Wave Plus is now available for the European market. It is the first smart and battery operated total IAQ monitor with Radon detection. Everyone from homeowners, landlords, tenants and even employers and building managers can finally have full visibility into six indoor air components: Radon, carbon dioxide (CO2) airborne chemicals (TVOCs), humidity, temperature and air pressure. In addition to an easy-to-use and easy-to-understand app and online dashboard, users can wave in front of the device to receive a color-coded visual indicator of the overall Indoor Air Quality. Airthings Wave Plus integrates with IFTTT and Amazon Alexa making your smart home and building smarter and healthier.

“Today, www.radonmap.com is being launched. This is the first live overview of radon levels worldwide. Thanks to unique global data collected by Airthings, people around the world can see the radon risk area in which they live. We have built a huge community with thousands of smart radon detectors across the globe, making it possible to track radon levels over time across cities, regions and countries in a brand-new way,” said Øyvind Birkenes, CEO Airthings.

With the Airthings Dashboard, users have access to complete IAQ data and can compare data across all devices and received tips to reduce indoor air hazards, optimize ventilation and save energy. Monitor your bedroom, home office, children’s room and basement and track levels on all of your devices in one place. With the addition of outdoor air data, customers will gain visibility of the real-time Outdoor Air Quality Index, pollutants, pollen and more giving them the full picture of both their indoor and outdoor air.

“By adding outdoor air quality, users of Airthings devices will be able to get a full understanding of the air they are surrounded by, inside and outside. Many cities are highly polluted, and people all over the world are affected by pollen and other particles. Giving them live insight of these air quality aspects will help people be prepared for the things you can’t see”, said Øyvind Birkenes, CEO Airthings.

Airthings CEO, Øyvind Birkenes believes “it is a natural progression to move into the broader Indoor Air Quality space. We are eager to empower people with awareness and understanding of the most dangerous indoor air pollutants. We are excited to announce this easy-to-use solution for people to monitor all spaces where you spend time.”

