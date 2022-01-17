Aquabot X4 Robotic Pool Cleaner [Review & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

In the world of new technologies, robotic pool cleaners are the latest trend. And there’s nothing better than the Aquabot X4.

As a customer, you are bound to love the convenience and performance that this device puts on the table. You can use it irrespective of the shape and size of your pool. Plus, the best part is that you can put it to use on all kinds of pool surfaces.

Now if you’re here, there’s no doubt that you’re looking for a detailed review of this product. And today, we are exactly going to do that.

Aquabot X4 Robotic Cleaner Review

1. Robotic Pool Cleaner With Micro-Brushes

One of the significant features that make this unit stand out is the heavy-duty micro-brushes, which are highly effective in loosening up the dirt and debris.

We were really impressed with how clean our pool looked after the cleaning was over. Be it your pool floor, walls, or the waterline- this device doesn’t compromise on its heavy-duty scrubbing ability.

2. Anti-Tangle Feature

What makes the Aquabot X4 one of the best robotic pool cleaners that you will find on the market is its anti-tangle swivel. If you have used a pool cleaner before, you know how difficult it is to detangle the chords from the hoses. But that will no longer be a problem when you get your hands on this system, thanks to the 360-degree swivel on offer.

In fact, you will be surprised to know that it is a suction-less option and comes with a 60-foot long floating power cable. Hence, it can clean the pool floor and walls without facing the problem of the cord getting tangled.

3. Mapping Technology

The mapping system is a unique feature that this device brings to the table, as it enhances cleaning the cleaning capacity to ensure that no corner of the pool is left unattended.

This technology helps the system measure the approximate area of the pool and select the best cleaning cycle accordingly. Hence, the overall cleaning becomes more time-effective and you don’t end up cleaning the same area time and again. And you can use this device in pools of any shape or size without much trouble.

Moreover, this smart mapping technology makes sure that this device does not get stuck anywhere. Simply put, it can handle the waterline, the stairs and all other pool fixtures without any fuss.

4. Effective Filtration

When it comes to the filtration system, this device scores a perfect ten! The Aquabot X4 is well-equipped to capture more dirt than standard robotic pool cleaners available on the market. Long story short, it can take on even stubborn dirt and debris without human intervention.

Besides, you will find ultra-fine filter mesh baskets in the package, which will collect the dirt and ensure it does not escape until you take the device out of the pool. So, you can rest assured that no matter how much debris it collects, it will not escape this effective filtration system.

5. 4-Wheel Drive System

One thing that worries pool owners is if their robotic pool cleaners will be able to handle slippery areas. And the Aquabot X4 offers better peace of mind for users, as it offers great grip even in the most slippery areas of the pool. Thanks to the 4-wheel drive technology, you can easily operate it in all parts of your pool.

6. Notification System

This device includes an external timer that can be set on an auto-mode, and it also gives an indication when the control panel is overloaded. As a result, you do not need to clean the filter baskets very frequently.

Furthermore, the filter has a top-access design, which means that cleaning the device is a lot more simple and less messy affair.

7. High-Quality Filter Baskets

As we have already mentioned, the fine mesh baskets can help trap small dirt and debris particles with perfection. So, everything from leaves to sediments will get trapped.

And you will be glad to know that you don’t have to clean the basket very often, as it has a load capacity of about 190 cubic inches. The dual-filtration technology can surely come to your rescue when your pool gets extremely dirty.

8. Motor Capacity

As a customer, you must know how important the engine of a device is. Out of the many features that Aquabot X4 has to offer, its high-capacity motors are what impressed us the most.

The motors installed in its drives enhances its performance manifold and eliminates the chances of malfunctioning. This also reinforces the cleaning cycle of the device to leave your pool clean. So, users can rest assured that it will capture more dirt than any regular, single-filter robotic pool cleaner.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though 2 filter baskets may seem like a good idea as it provides a thorough cleaning cycle, note that it has a significant downside. It does capture dirt and debris effectively but keep in mind that the more the filters, the more difficulty you will have when cleaning.

Both the filters provided in the package are made of high-quality mesh, and therefore, you need to take proper care when cleaning them.

Moreover, we noticed that the device does not include a remote control. As a result, you cannot get any access to it through your mobile phone. However, the device makes up for this lack with the excellent mapping system that it includes.

Pros Includes highly-functional motor

Suitable to be used even in slippery areas

No tangling disrupting function

Timely notification about the filter status Cons Cleaning the filters is time-consuming

Does not include a remote control

Aquabot X4 Robotic Pool Cleaner Buying Guide

If you are buying a robotic pool cleaner for the first time, there are a few factors that you should keep in mind. And in this section, we will take a look at them.

1. Functionality

According to us, the perfect robotic pool cleaner is one that is highly functional. So, when choosing one, check for the kind of brushes it offers. Only when the cleaning brushes are good can you scrub the pool floors and walls equally well.

Apart from that, check for how well the wheels are. A good pair of wheels should be able to climb pool walls effortlessly and reach the nooks and corners without any trouble. And in this regard, the Aquabot X4 is a great pick because its mapping technology enables it to reach the hardest corners and ensures that none of the spots is left dirty.

Another thing to keep in mind is the level of customization a device offers. If you want to manage the cleaning cycles, it is best to go for a device that allows you to modify the settings.

The other important factor that determines functionality is the capacity of the robotic pool cleaner. For example, the Aquabot X4 is highly efficient as its filters are quite big and can capture a lot of dirt at a go. In a single pass, it can take away a big load of dirt and waste substances.

2. Surfaces

Why buy robotic pool cleaners if you have to clean the pool all by yourself. If you are purchasing a robotic pool cleaner, ensure that you choose a product that can effectively clean the entire pool surface: be it the waterline, pool floors, or walls.

It is best to go for a model that is versatile when it comes to cleaning and does not deter even when the surface is slippery.

3. Swivel Cord

Many robotic pool cleaners come with a power supply that needs to be plugged in. When you have a 60-feet cord, you can expect that it will definitely get tangled when working.

If you read the reviews of robotic cleaners, you will see that this is quite a common problem. And from the reviews, you will also be able to gather that this is a major problem particularly when you are cleaning irregularly shaped pools. In order to avoid this problem, it is best to opt for a device with a swivel cord that allows a tangle-free 90 degree or 360-degree rotation.

With this, your device will have the complete liberty to move in any direction that it needs to. You do not have to worry about it getting tied up in knots.

4. Durability

What good is a product if it does not last long? It is always advisable that you look for pool cleaners that are made of durable material and are long-lasting. The durability of the product, however, is not only determined by how well it is designed but also by how well you maintain it.

With proper maintenance, your pool cleaner should at least last for around 5 years. When buying a product, make sure that you get one that comes with a warranty. It is the warranty that covers you in case there is some malfunction.

Most reputed brands provide at least a 3-year warranty, so you can get the best value.

Verdict

By now, you must have understood that if you are looking for an affordable but effective pool cleaner, this item is an excellent bet. The performance it delivers is even better than some of the drinking water filters. Now, that’s what we call a good bargain!

It also provides great cleaning and a 3-year warranty. So, you can rest assured that it will function well, and even if it does not, you can request for an exchange.

