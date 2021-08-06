The Architect and His Career in the Social Media Era

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Millennials have earned a bad name for themselves as a generation in several aspects!

And with architecture being a more traditional profession, there’s a good chance that the employer might harbor some similar ideas.

There’s a common belief that people born between 1980 and 2000, that is, the millennials, are too eager to grab what they want without paying their dues. Many believe them to be entitled. Overall, these stereotypes end up harming the entire generation’s employability to some degree.

Now, with numerous young individuals flocking to architecture as a career option, it becomes imperative to provide a guide about how to sustain such a career in the social media era. While tact and presentability are definite qualities one should carry to an interview, we have got a more comprehensive guide of things that should be done.

Without further ado, let us get straight to it, so young and aspiring architects can see their dreams come true, despite the labels assigned to millennials.

The Architect’s Career Social Media Guide

Don’t Complain

Millennials have a bad reputation for complaining. The generation has complained about politics, the environment, and many other issues, so the topic of salary is not beyond their purview either.

One of the biggest points of contention is that architects spend a lot of money and effort in the training schools but don’t start earning as much right away. However, one needs to realize that the salary hinges on the efficiency of the employee.

The question to be asked is what value is the employee bringing to the firm. If one realizes that staying in one place feels stagnating, then a change must be made in accordance with one’s career plans. In this light, social media becomes a vital tool, helping new architects form connections and seek jobs elsewhere.

In a professional environment, it is best to remain positive about one’s prospects, and it is often the key to success.

Remain Professional at the Workplace

There are several large firms that have website blockers, preventing access to certain sites for employees. This might come across as disagreeable to some and unrequired as well. Firstly, it shows a lack of trust in the conduct of employees. But, more importantly, everyone can access these sites on their smartphones anyway.

Keeping the stance of the firms aside, the millennial workforce must show a degree of dedication that does away with distractions. Having grown up with technology and followed the evolution of social media, millennials cannot live without these sites.

However, they end up hampering the progress in a workday, and in turn, create a culture where everybody stays back late in the office to achieve goals. Honestly, an unproductive, slow fourteen-hour workday is as effective as an efficient eight-hour period.

The best way to stay focused is to not check the phone at the workplace. You might check it before work or during breaks. Furthermore, pop up notifications can be disabled, and certain measures can be taken only so emergency calls can get through.

On that note, it is advisable to keep the phones on silent in the workplace.

Never Take Advantage of the Employer

While employers are known to be exploitative now and then, it is also true that employees often expect handouts from the workplace. Firstly, in an increasingly saturated field, you should be glad to have a job that supports your family.

Therefore, in spite of access to social media, where your opinions and voices are heard, it is never alright to foul mouth the employer. At the same time, it is best not to assume company leeways. For example, one shouldn’t simply leave early for some personal errand without asking, just because they could do so at their old workplace.

Similarly, it is best not to let personal tasks affect the work schedule too much. While emergencies are a different matter altogether, you should try and plan around the circumstances which can be controlled. Say, for example, taking a pet to a dentist can be scheduled during the work lunch hours, instead of an employee taking a morning off for the same.

If you are particular about remaining dedicated and available in the office, these qualities are bound to be noticed, resulting in praises and promotions. In the event that they go unnoticed, it is advisable to consider a change of workplace where you are valued more proactively.

Don’t Stop Learning

It is always advisable to stay hungry and stay foolish. The best way to keep increasing one’s knowledge is by reading. While there is different literature for different careers, architects can benefit the most from books about software that can be used in their fields.

Architecture is moving away from hand-drawn measurements to highly accurate programs that help design the structures we see in real-life. If one wishes to be caught up with the latest developments, one has to constantly read about it.

Social media becomes an important tool in this regard since one can access a treasure trove of information, not to mention seminars or courses to better learn the use of the software.

One has to constantly ask themselves whether there are ways to improve efficiency. The goal is to become a better designer and to cement oneself as indispensable to the employer. That is how one progresses in a career to reach all the goals. The best way to go about it is to learn new programs and become adept at it.

Everybody respects knowledge, and millennials have access to an immense well of the same. It is crucial that they use the resources wisely to stay ahead of the curve.

Managing the Finances

Millennials often struggle to maintain finances. Of course, the common complaint is that student loans and school fees are much higher now than they used to be. Admittedly, this point holds water, but the problem is compounded by impulse buying as well.

The generation as a whole is dissatisfied with the financial situation since they’re underpaid and can’t manage finances well. Understandably, being at the bottom of the employment totem pole leads to lower pay, but the mismanagement of finances comes from the desire to purchase things, compounded by the various ads one sees on social media.

It is best to invest. Since these are crucial years of one’s career, one should try to save every dollar possible. It will definitely amount to a commendable sum by the time of retirement. At the same time, it is important to invest in oneself too. Thus, architects must never feel like school is over forever.

One must sign up for online classes, seminars, and other such conferences, many of which can be found on social media sites. Greater exposure to the world of architecture is bound to work wonders for their careers.

How are Architects Using Social Media?

Now that we’ve detailed how millennial architects can improve their careers in the social media era, it is time to examine how they’re actually using social media as a tool.

A lot of architects head to social media to share thought-provoking content, be it their designs or videos of projects. While one might see some big names putting out their work and personal snapshots, the true gems are the relatively unknown young architects.

Not only do they improve awareness of projects they’re passionate about, but they also use the platform to exchange inspirations, trends, and architectural developments. It is a fantastic chance to collect research, as well. Young architects have the chance to speak of building materials while sharing details of completed projects or future building plans as well.

Over time, architects try to create a proper social media presence via channels and hashtags so as to get noticed by potential future employers.

Tips to Use Social Media Better

While architects are doing a great job at making their presence felt on social media, there are certain ways to improve the outreach as well. Let’s get to these details quickly.

Show How a Day is in the Field

Providing a behind the scenes look is bound to sit well with people, so it is advisable to post pictures of architects tackling projects.

Document Progress

Showing a step by step progress of a certain project is bound to inspire the people’s interest. Details of the design could be provided in captions to generate greater enthusiasm and engagement from the audiences when it comes to these posts.

Document Internal Competition

A little friendly rivalry always makes things more fun. Architectural firms often hinge on creating posts that highlight this competition among workers. Not only does it inspire each employee to give their best, but audiences tend to be more invested in the posts due to the element of competition.

Capture the Team with their Families

A work-oriented social media profile doesn’t have to be all professional. Including a personal touch goes a long way in creating more interest and investment in said profiles. Thus, capturing the architects with their families personalizes them more and shows how they are outside the workspace.

Display Project After Completion

One of the best ways to keep the public abreast of personal achievements is to loop them in on the projects. While showing the various stages of progress is crucial, it is even better to show a project being used after it is completed. To some extent, it inspires a degree of confidence in the architect.

Provide Industry Insights

As a young architect, the industry might seem intimidating to navigate. But, it is even more challenging for those who are considering taking it up as a career. Thus, architects could use their social media profiles to give insights about how the industry used to be and what changes have come about in recent times.

Share Details of Upcoming Projects

Viewers always want to know what is next on the slate. Thus, sharing a sneak peek into the ‘on boards’ projects creates a degree of excitement. It helps announce what’s coming next, while the architect opens up the possibility of sharing more information about aspects of the project.

Share Insights into Design

Often, aspiring architects might wonder why a certain design is done the way it is or how one goes about designing the same. Insights from industry professionals can help them grasp the situation better. Several architects tend to highlight a part of their design and share some inputs which help aspirants frame a better idea of the field.

Some architectural projects are expected to receive major press coverage. Those with social media profiles should definitely link such news articles to any upcoming updates about the project. Not only does it make the endeavor all the more relevant, but it inspires a greater degree of trust and confidence, as well as excitement.

Share Company Values

Architects who’re looking to capture the eyes of potential employers would do well to share the values of their current company. It shows how one is a good fit and willing to praise their employers at the same time. Moreover, sharing company values helps other clients reach out to said architects as well.

Final Words

It is not easy being a millennial architect. The job requires a lot of focus and hard work. While millennials are willing to put in this effort, it is often undermined by social media distractions. Instead of giving in to the problem, you could try and use it to your advantage.

Social media can be used as a tool to actively improve the architecture career. We’ve outlined some tips above about how to use these platforms better to create a brand image for yourself. At the same time, you can also provide information about the projects and the industry in general.

Of course, millennials are already judged for having certain traits, which should be done away with, in the workplace, and during the interviews. But, ultimately, social media becomes something that can be very effective for promoting oneself.

After all, we’re trying to give an edge to ourselves in the market. Following the tips about social media engagement, architects can do so easily. Nonetheless, if you run into any questions, feel free to reach out to us.

Till next time!

