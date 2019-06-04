Temporary architecture are the unsung superheroes of our built environment. They appear out of nowhere and vanish. They may not last too long, but they are the future of our dynamic public spaces and needs. With a rapidly developing urban environment – and the extensively fast digital media makes these impressions last forever. This has made this architecture unignorable in the architectural discourse.
Architecture on the Clock
Architecture on the Clock (Awards) – is awarding these lightspeed creations that pinch space – time – architecture through brave and radical compositions.
Timeline
AOTC Seed Registrations Now Open 15$
Early Registration Begins: January 01,2019 20$
Early Registration Closes: March 15, 2019
Public Voting Begins: March 15, 2019
Public Voting Ends: June 01, 2019
Standard Registration Begins: March 16, 2019 40$
All Awards Submission Closes: October 31, 2019
Result Announcement: December 15, 2019
Prizes
Category: Pavilion of the Year 2019 Award
1 x International AOTC Winner, 1 x Special Mention, 10 x Shortlisted Entries
Small, Medium, Large scale, People’s Choice
Category: Commercial Pop-Up of the Year 2019 Award
1 x International AOTC Winner, 1 x Special Mention, 10 x Shortlisted Entries
Small, Medium, Large scale, People’s Choice
Category: Sculptural Pop-Up of the Year 2019 Award
1 x International AOTC Winner, 1 x Special Mention, 10 x Shortlisted Entries
Small, Medium, Large scale, People’s Choice
Category: Useful Pop-Up of the Year 2019 Award
1 x International AOTC Winner, 1 x Special Mention, 10 x Shortlisted Entries
Small, Medium, Large scale, People’s Choice
Learn more on http://aotc.uni.xyz/
More competitions here: http://competitions.uni.xyz
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unidesigntogether
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uni.xyz