Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

While bidet water would always be cold in the past, now, you have got a choice. There is no need to “freeze your butt off” quite literally as you can get both non-electric and electric bidets that will supply warm water.

Today, warm water bidets are in high demand and rightfully so. And with the best bidet converter kit, you can get warm water that will make your experience even more luxurious.

Moving on, electric bidets heat the water using an internal heating element, while non-electric bidets rely on your home’s hot water supply. And both these can provide an unlimited supply of warm water for a luxurious bidet experience. Let’s get into the deets.

What Type Of Bidets Use Cold Water?

Before we talk about hot water bidet attachment types, let us take you through some of the popular bidets that supply cold water.

1. Handheld Sprayers

Replacing toilet paper with a handheld sprayer is a great idea. Now, we will not call cold water bidets and hand sprayers uncomfortable, as the water temperature will just be normal. And this “normal” will depend on the season and the place you live.

While you may want unlimited hot water in cold places, normal-temperature water will be a better choice for hot weather.

2. Non-Electric Bidet Attachments

Most non-electric bidet seats or attachments are more advanced than water sprays but lack “high-tech” features that are provided by electric heated seats. These are automatic, and you will be able to control the bidet water by simply turning a dial. It is placed inside the toilet bowl and will only work when turned on. The spray retreats once you are done, and you will be surprised to see how well it works.

What Type Of Bidets Use Hot Water?

1. Electric Warm Water Bidets

Electric bidets are more expensive than non-electric bidets, but they offer several advantages. First, electric bidets have an internal heating element that warms the water to your desired temperature. This means you’ll never have to worry about running out of hot water during your bidet session.

Besides, this option tends to have more features than non-electric bidets, such as adjustable water pressure and water temperature, oscillating spray, and a heated seat. If you’re looking for the ultimate in luxury, an electric hot water bidet is the way to go.

Limitations of Electric Warm Water Bidets

If you’re considering a hot water bidet, there are a few things to keep in mind.

A. Requires An Electric Connection

Since electric bidets will require an electrical outlet, you’ll have to make sure your bathroom has one available. Non-electric bidets don’t have this requirement, but they may not provide as much warm water as electric bidets.

B. Not Suitable For All

If you’re looking for a more relaxing and effective way to cleanse your genital area, hot water bidets are a great option.

However, it’s important to note that hot water bidets may not be suitable for everyone. If you have any medical conditions, such as an infection or a history of surgery affecting your anal or genital area, you should speak to a doctor before using a hot water bidet. Additionally, pregnant women and young children should avoid using hot water bidets.

C. Permanent Changes To The Toilet

If you live in a rented property, you may not be able to hook the bidet to a warm water shutoff valve. This is because the process requires drilling and then a connection to the main plumbing system, and a renter may not be allowed to make such changes without special permission.

2. Non-Electric Bidets

Non-electric hot water bidets rely on the hot water line of your home to provide warm water. This means that you may run out of hot water if you use the bidet for an extended period of time. However, non-electric bidets are usually less expensive than electric bidets and can still provide a warm water bidet experience.

If you’re considering a hot water bidet, choose one that meets your needs and budget. Electric hot water bidets offer the ultimate luxury, while non-electric hot water bidets are a more economical option. Either way, you’ll enjoy the many benefits a hot water bidet has to offer.

Limitations of Non-Electric Warm Water Bidets

Non-electric warm water bidets too, have some limitations that you should be aware of.

Firstly, they generally can’t provide as many features as electric bidets. Secondly, they often have a limited water supply, so you may need to refill them more often. And finally, non-electronic bidets may not be as comfortable in hot weather.

If you’re undecided about which type of bidet to get, consider the climate and your personal preferences. For example, if you live in a place with a hot climate or don’t like the idea of sitting on a hot seat, a cold water bidet may be a good option for you. However, if you want the most features and the best comfort, an electric bidet is probably your best bet.

Other Alternatives

1. Hybrid Water Heaters

If you’re looking for an economical way to heat water for your bidet, a hybrid water heater may be a good option. It is a type of warm water bidet which uses a less powerful heater. Hybrid water heaters come with a tank (like a small reservoir) that stores hot water so that you can always get access to it.

These are a good option for people who want the benefits of a hot water bidet but don’t want to invest in an electric bidet. They’re also a good choice for people who live in areas with high electricity costs.

Moreover, there are a variety of hybrid water heaters on the market, so you’ll need to compare features and prices to find the best one for you.

Another thing to keep in mind is the smaller tank that hybrid models use. They can provide around 45 seconds of hot water, which should be enough.

2. Standalone Bidet

Standalone bidets are like separate basins where you can wash off after using the toilet. These are generally made if you have more space in the bathroom, as you will need a mounting bracket on which the basin is placed. The water will pour horizontally or vertically, depending on the type that you select.

Most bidets (standalone) are generally non-electric options, which are connected to the same water source as the hot water taps.

Benefits Of Hot Water Bidets

For all those who are wondering, “does home depot sell bidets?” The answer is yes. You can easily purchase bidet toilets online and get them shipped quickly. However, there are more benefits to this option, which include:.

1. Soothing Warm Water Supply

One of the main benefits of hot water bidets is that they can be soothing and relaxing. The warm water can help to ease any discomfort or pain that usually occurs because of icy cold water. Additionally, the warmth can help to relax the muscles in the area and provide relief from hemorrhoids or anal fissures.

2. Better Cleansing

Another benefit of hot water bidets is that they can help to cleanse the area more effectively than cold water bidets. The warm water can help to loosen any stool that is stuck on the skin, making it easier to remove. Furthermore, a hot water bidet can help to kill any bacteria or other germs that may be present in the area.

Are Bidet Cold Frequently Asked Questions ?

Can bidets lead to an increase in the water bill?

Bidets use quite a lot of water for every wash. In fact, it can use around one-eighth of a gallon of water each time. Although this can increase the water, the hike won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

For comparison’s sake, you should know that a general toilet flush requires four gallons. Plus, toilet paper often causes blocked pipes, which means spending a large amount of money to clear the blockage. Hence, a slight increase in the water bill will be a better option in such cases.

Is bidet water clean?

Yes, the incoming water from your bidets will be clean. It is not moving out of the toilet bowl but directly from the water supply line it’s connected to. So, it is as clean as tap water and you can wash yourself safely.

This is an assuring factor for people worried about getting an UTI or other similar infections. Just ensure that the bidet is placed at the right height for every family member and the nozzles are directed properly for effective washing.

Are Bidet Cold Final Thoughts

If you’re used to traditional cold water bidets, the thought of a hot water bidet may seem strange. However, hot water bidets are becoming more popular as people discover the many benefits they offer.

Also, if you are connecting the bidets to the main hot water supply line, check the kind of system you have. You will need instant water heaters or tankless water heaters for unlimited warm water.

That said, cold water bidets can be less expensive than hot water bidets. So, if you’re on a budget, a cold water bidet may be the best option for you.

We will now be wrapping up, but you can always keep a watch on this place for more informative reads. From how to string a weed eater to information about toilet seats and bio bidet, you will find everything there is to know.

Toodles!