Baccarat Residences Miami – Live, Play And Work With Luxury

Miami – it is where the serene beauty of the seaside meets the happening city life. Who wouldn’t want to call it home?

And that’s why the Baccarat Residences are coming to Brickell, Miami. This architectural gem will pamper its distinguished residents with its strategic location and first-class amenities.

Developed by Related Group, in collaboration with Arquitectonica, here’s everything you need to know about the Baccarat Building, where life forever sparkles.

Baccarat Residences, Miami – Location

The magnificent Baccarat Tower, Miami, stands on the glittering waterfront, where the residents can enjoy life in the heart of the city, overlooking the radiant river. So, while you spend the day in the bustling city, you can end it on a relaxing note with a stroll by the riverside.

Coming to details, Baccarat Condos, Miami, is located in Brickell, close to the city’s hotspots like Bayfront Park, PAMM, FTX Arena, Museum Park, and Brickell City Centre. Additionally, the distinguished residents of Baccarat Residences can enjoy the best of the financial district of Miami with high-end shopping malls, vibrant clubs, and popular restaurants.

It is no surprise that this side of the city is known as the Manhattan of the South, thanks to its all-day, all-night lifestyle!

Baccarat Condos, Brickell – Building

Baccarat Building, Miami, boasts a three-tower glass construction featuring 40-story, 75-story, and 85-story towers. The contemporary ascending design is reminiscent of the soothing waves of the Miami River beside it.

Designed by Arquitectonica, an architectural firm known for its lavish creations, Baccarat’s multi-use residential complex is like no other. Complete with hotel, office and retail components, the building boasts a collection of 324 tower residences, 28 riverfront flats and duplexes, and eight penthouses.

Besides the panoramic views of the city, the elite residents of Baccarat Condos, Brickell, can enjoy some leisure time at the lushly landscaped marina and waterfront promenade.

Baccarat Residences, Brickell – Interiors

The interiors of Baccarat Apartments, Miami, are designed by Meyer Davis Studio, an NYC-based design boutique. Living up to its global reputation, the interior designers of the firm have left no stone unturned in ensuring top-notch luxury and comfort to the residents of Baccarat.

Moving on, the three towers include 324 flow-through units featuring 1-4 bedrooms. The condos boast 10-foot ceilings and are secured by sturdy and stylish wooden doors, luxurious master bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets, laundry rooms, etc. Residents will get full access to private key elevators, ItalKraft cabinets, a Sub-Zero fridge and wine storage, Wolf induction ovens, and more.

Notably, the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and windows not only offer a gorgeous view of the Miami skyline but are also impact-resistant and energy-efficient. Speaking of views, each residence is accompanied by an expansive private terrace with glass railings. So, if you wish to enjoy a solitary moment by the balcony, simply people-watching in peace, Baccarat Residences is for you!

Baccarat Apartments, Miami – Amenities

What’s a luxury condominium without some stylish amenities? After all, Miami living is all about pampering yourself with the finer things in life! So, here are some amenities the distinguished residents of Baccarat Condos, Brickell will appreciate:

1. Valet And Security

With the option of self-parking and 24/7 valet parking service, you will never have to worry about parking space. On top of that, you get 24/7 security services with trained staff using the latest security equipment.

2. Fitness Room

Curated by Altitude Fitness, the state-of-the-art fitness room is where the residents can break into a sweat with the latest workout equipment. If you’re not big on cardio, you can simply relax at the Hammam spa or check out the treatment rooms dedicated to various activities like yoga and meditation.

Interestingly, each of the rooms overlooks the pool deck resort area, making for the perfect view as you work out.

3. Resort Pools

Adding to the serene and stylish amenities, the 12th level of the Baccarat Apartments, Miami, features a saline swimming pool. The dramatic zero-entry heated resort pool is ideal for the residents to enjoy a dip all year long.

Also, the pool is accompanied by an outdoor spa, complete with cozy cabanas, a sun terrace, and a summer kitchen area. Not to forget, the infinity pool offers unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami River.

Moreover, the kids’ pool is located right next to the main pool, ensuring a fun yet safe environment for the little ones!

4. Children’s Playroom

Besides the pool, Baccarat houses a dedicated children’s playroom and game room for curious little minds to play and learn together. With the latest multimedia facilities, your kids will always have something to do in Baccarat Condos, Brickell.

5. Other Amenities

The grandeur of Baccarat Residences, Miami, can be witnessed from the elegant porte-cochère entrance itself, followed by the lushly landscaped riverfront arrival. Thereafter, you will be welcomed by the exquisiteness of the entrance lobby and its high ceilings, leading you to the private elevators.

On the way to your residence, you can catch a glimpse of Baccarat’s museum-quality art collection, adding to the grace of the building.

Moreover, you can hold celebrations or intimate meetings at the Grand Salon or Clubroom. Regardless of the venue, we ensure you’ll enjoy the most glamorous architecture with luxurious facilities only.

The residential tower further features a Business Center for work and conferences, a Hair Salon & Barber Station to meet your beauty and grooming requirements, a pet-friendly area, and lots more.

What Makes Miami The Best Neighborhood To Live In?

1. Near-Perfect Weather

Miami enjoys warm, tropical weather with plenty of sunshine and mild winters. Of course, some days may get extra hot and sultry, but overall, the weather is pretty neat.

For reference, the average temperature in January is 75°F, and it hardly ever goes lower than that. During peak summers, the temperature may reach 89°F, but the cool ocean breeze compensates for the heat.

Moreover, unlike the rest of Florida, hurricanes are rare in Brickell, so you need not worry in that department as well!

2. Financial Center of Miami

Possessing the city’s most stunning skyscrapers, Brickell is Miami’s financial hub. So, if you’re looking for a job in the finance sector, this is your sign to move here!

Brimming with young professionals and entrepreneurs, Brickell is the perfect place to launch your startup. Plus, with the number of luxury apartments in every nook and cranny, investing in real estate here is also a lucrative venture.

3. Top-Notch Education

If you have kids and are worried about schools after moving to Brickell, let us tell you that South Florida has some of the best schools in the country. And, of course, Brickell stays true to that reputation with popular private and public schools like Miami Country Day School, Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, etc.

4. Unmatched Entertainment

Besides students and professionals, Brickell is the place to be for party lovers, shopaholics, and foodies. With Brickell City Center, Mary Brickell Village, and Brickell Heights – there’s never a dull moment here!

5. Melting Pot Of Cultures

Brickell is home to people from all over the world, making the neighborhood a warm and welcoming place for all. As such, the city is an ideal place to make connections and even bond over delicious cuisines!

From exploring a new culture to feeling at home away from home – Brickell strikes the perfect balance between these two aspects.

6. Unrivaled Commercial And Residential Facilities

As mentioned before, Brickell is a great place to start a new business venture, with the city housing many corporate headquarters, investment firms, and banks. But apart from office buildings and commercial areas, you’ll encounter a wide variety of high-rise residential towers, too.

From single-family homes to spacious apartments – you’ll find it all in Brickell.

7. Convenient Transportation And Connectivity

When in Brickell, you’ll experience the same connectivity and walkability as in New York. The urban core of the city is well-connected to everything one may need. As such, traveling is never an issue, and if it happens to become one, you can probably just walk to your destination!

Besides, the Miami Metrorail makes commuting around Brickell a breeze, and so does the Miami Trolley, as it connects all the tourist spots.

8. Plenty Of Parks And Open Spaces

With Miami being tagged as the healthiest city in the US, it is no surprise that Brickell boasts a number of parks and open spaces. Add to that some pedestrian-friendly walking and biking trails, and you’ve got a majority of the city that exercises regularly and stays fit despite the insane party scene. Talk about balance!

Baccarat Residences Miami Final Words

Overall, Brickell is the one spot where you can live, work, and play. And in the coming years, its value as a residential city only seems to increase.

