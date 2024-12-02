Bamboo Forest on the Roof / V STUDIO

Architects: V STUDIO

Area: 220 m²

Year: 2017

Photographs: Weiqi Jin

Structure Design: Alatengchang

Construction: Beijing Luoqi Decoration Co.Ltd

Soft Decoration: Fatai Decoration Design Organization

Designer: Hu Quanchun

Design Team: Zhang Fei, Xiang Yu, Wang Songliang, Li Longjie

City: Beijing

Country: China

Bamboo Forest on the Roof, designed by V STUDIO, is a serene retreat atop a busy shopping mall in the CBD, contrasting sharply with its noisy surroundings. The 320 m² project features a U-shaped layout with a cuboid structure, privacy wall, and surrounding courtyards filled with bamboo, creating the illusion of a building hidden in a bamboo forest. Interior spaces are clearly divided into private, service, and public areas, with natural light streaming through skylights, patios, and courtyards, blurring the indoor-outdoor boundary. Clear light, pure white, and green bamboo dominate the design, creating a tranquil, abstract atmosphere where visitors feel relaxed and immersed in nature.

The project is uniquely located on the roof of a large shopping mall. The client intended to create a small building on this site for recreation and hosting friends. Situated in the CBD of the city, the shopping mall is expansive and hosts diverse businesses, including retail, dining, and entertainment, catering to a wide range of consumers from various social classes. The mall is a bustling, vibrant hub filled with attractions and activities.

The design is inspired by the unique conditions of the site, aiming to create a space that contrasts sharply with the noisy surroundings. The goal is for visitors to transition from the bustling, busy streets to the roof and find themselves in a serene, pure environment that stands in stark contrast to the surrounding urban spaces.

The project is located on the east side of the shopping mall’s roof, occupying a U-shaped space enclosed by function-specific rooms. Though relatively small, it spans a floor area of 320 square meters with a building area of 220 square meters. The construction method is straightforward, involving the insertion of a cuboid into the U-shaped space. A wall is added to the open side of the U shape to provide privacy, leaving gaps between the cuboid and the wall to create courtyards and patios.

Bamboo is planted throughout the courtyard and patio, giving the impression that the building is nestled within a bamboo forest. The interior layout is clearly defined, with functional areas distinctly organized. The private and service spaces can be considered as two separate boxes, while the area between them serves as the public space.

Clear light, pure white, and green bamboo are the key elements in the space. Courtyards, patios, and skylights surround the building, blurring the boundaries between the interior and exterior while allowing natural light to enter from all directions. The shifting light and shadow throughout the day add depth and expression to the space. The use of pure white ties together all the materials and elements inside, creating an atmosphere that is both pure and abstract.

The bamboo forest surrounding the building serves as a metaphor for nature, evoking the feeling of being immersed in a bamboo grove and enjoying the gentle breeze. The interplay of clear light, pure white, and green bamboo creates an abstract and ethereal atmosphere, allowing visitors to feel relaxed and at ease within the space.

Project Gallery

© Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi © Jin Weiqi

Project Location

Address: Beijing, China

Location is for general reference and may represent a city or country, not necessarily a precise address.