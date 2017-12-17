Benetti Classic 120 Yachts – Sleek Design meets Long-Range Capacity

For yachters who are fond of clean, spare exterior lines, lavish interiors that make intuitive sense and engine power with the capacity to take you far and wide – you will probably be instinctively drawn to the Benetti Classic series of superyachts. Produced by the legendary Italian shipyard, Benetti, members of the Classic series boast many elements that are bound to be attractive to those in the market for luxury yachts for sale that can take them anywhere on the high seas in sublime comfort.

Benetti – renowned yacht builders

The impressive track record of Benetti yachts began over 140 years ago in Viarreggio Italy, when patriarch Lorenzo Benetti opened the doors to his shipyard in 1873. Originally known for their solidly constructed wooden ships, mainly used for commercial purposes, the Benetti name became associated with yachting in 1914. That was the year in which Benetti heirs, Gino and Emilio, sons of founder Lorenzo, started constructing yachts, though still primarily in wood. The company’s more modern, steel-based boats only appeared in 1963. Over the years the Benetti name has been associated with some truly impressive and, in some cases, famous yachts.

For example, they produced the 85.65-metre (281-foot) Nabila, in 1980, for Saudi arms dealer, Adnan Khashoggi. This megayacht went on to have several prominent owners, such as current US president Donald Trump. It currently sails the seas as Kingdom 5KR under the ownership of a Saudi Prince.

Benetti’s specific niche has been the production of both massive steel custom megayachts, as well as semicustom, composite yachts. After taking over and rebuilding an idle shipyard in Livorno, in 2003, in order to handle the creation of its bespoke superyachts, the original yard in Viareggio is now exclusively devoted to producing composite yachts, such as the famed Benetti Classic line.

Benetti Classic yachts

Benetti’s beloved Classic yacht series first surfaced in 1998 in the form of the 35-metre (115-foot) Stella Fiera. Since launching this initial, semicustom, Classic composite model, almost 20 years ago, Benetti has not looked back. These motoryachts are celebrated for their elegant styling and design, which characterise them as contemporary, yet timeless, without giving in to needless trendiness.

Additionally, Benetti Classic yachts are expressly engineered for long-range cruising. As such, they provide features, such as displacement hulls for maximum fuel economy and Caterpillar C32 diesel engines that allow them to comfortably travel for up to 3,300 miles at cruising speeds of at least 11 knots.

ANDIAMO – a truly outstanding Benetti yacht

One prime example of a Benetti Classic vessel can be found in the superb ANDIAMO yacht, which is currently offered for sale. Originally launched in 2007, the 36.6-metre (118.11-foot) ANDIAMO just underwent an extensive refit in 2016. The refitting improvements include new LED lighting throughout, a hull repaint, all new soft furnishings, new windlasses, new exhausts, a new audio-visual system and new TVs.

As with many of the yachts in the highly successful Benetti Classic series, ANDIAMO displays a graceful, yet streamlined look. There are no wasted flourishes or unnecessary touches – just smooth, sleek contours.

ANDIAMO can comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests. The full-beam main deck master suite showcases a private study, walk-in wardrobe and forward-facing windows with panoramic views. In addition, an extra four guest cabins are located on the lower deck.

The exterior highlights an abundance of spaces for entertainment and relaxation. Have your crew serve you meals al fresco on the upper deck aft. Savour barbecued fish on the spacious sundeck. Take in splendid, 180° views from the on-deck Jacuzzi. Explore the limits of the seas or island hop in the Caribbean, Mediterranean or Aegean, onboard the luxurious Benetti Classic ANDIAMO yacht.

How do you see this sea master piece? We would love to hear from you ?