As an architect, you will be working with a lot of tools and other resources. First, there’s applications and software you’d need for designing. Then you’ve got to use printers to show these designs to the clients and help you turn your vision into reality.

As a matter of fact, you will need these printers on a daily basis to scan, print and reproduce your masterpieces. This is why you ought to be careful before choosing the right printer that best caters your architectural needs.

So, we are listing down the five best 11×7 printers for architects that can put your fabulous creations on paper. What are you waiting for? Just keep scrolling through.

Best 11×7 Printers for Architects

Canon is one of the premier printer brands that has been catering to both personal and professional needs alike. Their PIXMA Pro 9000 boasts pictures that can size up to 13 x 19 inches without compromising on the quality.

The box comes with an additional Adobe Photoshop elements, document kit, installation and cross-sell sheet, set up software, safety environment sheet, user guide, eight color ink tanks, power cords and warranty cards along with the PIXMA Pro9000 Mark II Inkjet Photo Printer.

The printer uses Chromalife100 printing system, which pairs up fine print head technology along with the good aspects of the Canon dye-based ink to give you excellent quality pictures. They also possess a wide gamut of color along with a glossy finish.

The Full-photolithography Inkjet Nozzle Engineering (FINE) technology, exclusive to canon, makes sure that you get pictures in high resolution of up to 4800 x 1200 maximum color dpi. The Ambient light correction works on optimizing the color with regard to the lighting conditions. On the other hand, the Auto photo fix feature ensures that the pictures are categorized into different settings for better lighting and exposure in the prints.

You can also feed the paper in both front and back, as well as print your pictures with or without border, based on your preferences.

With their ‘Imagination meets Innovation’ mantra, Epson’s Stylus Photo 1400 promises to deliver high-quality images up to 13 x 19 inches in ultra HD mode. They also take pride in their CD/DVD printing feature which enables you design and print your digital portfolios with ease.

The printer comes along with Adobe Photoshop Elements and has high definition ink for longer lasting pictures. Other elements that you can find in the box are a CD/DVD tray, cords, ink cartridges, drivers for Windows and Mac OS systems and instruction manuals.

Epson also assures that the printer corrects the lighting in the pictures so that you get flawless outputs without having to worry about digitally enhancing them. With Stylus Photo 1400, you can get large-sized borderless pictures with excellent quality in just three minutes. They are perfect for your everyday projects like brochures, posters, as well as professional assignments like design prints, floor plans, etc.

Another feature this printer by Epson takes prides in is its scratch-free, smudge-free, water-resistant pictures that don’t fade. The printer utilizes six different cartridges of Claria Ink, which you are in complete control of. The printing is done using Epson’s Advanced MicroPiezo print head technology which ensures accurate ink placement for sharp pictures and optimum usage of time.

HP has been among the top contenders in the market for a year now with printer models for professional and personal needs of the users. Their Deskjet 9800 can print images with resolutions that go up to 1200 x 1200 dpi and a color optimized up to 4800 dpi.

The speed of printing ranges around 30 ppm for black and white prints and 20 ppm for those with color. It has a duty cycle of printing about 5000 pages per month without any hassle.

With the help of this printer, you can print pictures of different sizes, ranging from index cards up to paper of about 13 x 19 inches in size. The Deskjet 9800 works well with Windows, Linux, UNIX and Mac OS devices and can be connected with the help of parallel as well as a USB cord.

HP’s K8600 Office Jet Pro is a single-function color printer which can give you high-resolution pictures at an optimal speed. It can print pictures with a resolution up to 4800 x 1200 dpi and sizes varying from A3 and smaller. It is compatible with both Mac OS and Windows devices and can be connected with the help of a USB cord.

The printer boasts of easy setup and can connect up to five users with optimum networking. The printing is uni-directional and works at a speed of 35 ppm for black and white and 15 ppm for Color Images. The model also has an option of borderless as well as two-sided printing.

Office Jet Pro K8600 uses Thermal Inkjet printing technology to ensure that the images are of high quality and sharpness. The printer comes with a sleek design and is light in weight. It can handle your day-to-day printing tasks with ease, that too with low power usage.

The printer comes along with a power cord, ink cartridges, USB Cable, a software CD, an installation guide and an instruction manual. It has a maximum print volume of about 6250 pages, which is visibly higher than the other HP printer we mentioned above.

Another interesting aspect of K8600 Office Jet Pro is its Print-on-the-go technology which enables you to print images not only from the computer but also from the mobile devices.

Another wide-format printing machine by Epson is its Stylus Photo R1800 Ink Jet Printer. It can print high quality glossy as well as matte-finish images with optimized resolution up to 5760 x 1440 dpi. This is considerably more resolution than the other printers on the list.

The speed of the printer ranges from 42 seconds to 1 minute 51 seconds based on the size of the image being printed. And like Epson’s Stylus Photo 1400 Wide-Format Printer, even R1800 can print directly onto CDs and DVDs.

The printer is delivered in a box which also includes a power cord, instruction and set up manuals, a CD insert, printer software, matte sheet support, roll paper holders, single sheet guide, CD/DVD tray and a FireWire IEEE1394 cable.

The printer boasts life-like images with accurate details that are evident on the prints, no matter what the size may be. This is achieved due to Epson’s signature Ultrachrome high-gloss ink, the droplet size and their amazing resolution. The 8-colored individual ink system which is under user’s control ensures a wide range of color for images with distinct and vivid color.

What’s unique about this printer is that the black cartridges for both matte and glossy finish are embedded into the system to give you images with dark shade on matte papers and excellent finish on glossy sheets automatically. Further, the glossy pictures’ finish looks as if they were developed in a lab, owing to the printer’s optimizing technology. And the pigment base of the colors makes sure that it stays glossy and doesn’t fade with time.

Verdict

There, you now know about the popular printers in the market, which can help you enhance the presentation of your architectural models and projects. Just give it a look, do some research of your own before you come to a decision.