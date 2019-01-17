The Best A1 Printer Plotters of 2019 | Best 24” Printers Reviewed

So you’ve made up your mind, after a lot of thought. You want to get a A1 printer, a big gun!

However, the decision to buy a good plotter requires a lot of care and consideration.

It’s a major purchase for both first time buyers as well as seasoned experts of photo printing – and hence this decision needs a fair amount of thought.

Today, after looking at a number of models, we’ve shortened our list to just three best A1 printers.

We’ll be reviewing all three, and then giving you some tips on what you should keep in mind before laying down the money, you know how much work goes into your projects, it would be only natural to bring them to life with the right printer right?

Without more delay, let’s kick off the product reviews!

3 Best A1 Printer Plotters Reviewed

The Canon imagePROGRAF series has been established as having some of the best photographic printers money can buy, and this printer is no different. It comes with an industry leading 12-ink system, which features no switching times between photo black and matte black inks. Further, it comes with a 320GB hard drive and an L-COA image processing chip in built.

Experience

This printer comes with the best and latest in printer tech, and delivers a consistently wonderful photo printing experience. The ease of use via the 3.5 inch touchscreen and a 320GB on board hard drive is unbeatable by any machine in this segment. Also useful is the 3-LED detector with a condenser lens, which helps you to adjust color reproduction on the go.

The L-COA processor can handle large image files, multiple jobs without a server and switch between ink tanks on the fly without a computer. It can also print via a USB port. It can print up to an impressive resolution of 2400 x 1200 dpi. The print head comes with over 18,000 nozzles and is carefully monitored by 27 sensors at all times. The print basket is very versatile too.

Pros L-COA processor delivers truly awe-inspiring performance

Inbuilt 3 LED color densitometer is a wonderful addition and saves a lot of time

320GB hard drive and USB port as well as WiFi make it very easy to use Cons Borderless printing will definitely be a challenge with this printer

This printer comes with a number of features which make it a highly recommendable photo printer. This 24” printer comes with UltraChrome HD ® inks, which have new pigments, improved black density, and highly improved print permanence. The print head is versatile. The printer can be had with an internal print server and a spectrophotometer as options.

Epson Surecolor P6000 Designer Edition Printer Full Product Specifications: Click to view

Number of Colors: 8

Experience

The feature set is rich, and the print quality leaves nothing to be desired. The 700mL maximum ink cartridge size is one of the largest on the market, which means you can save on having to replace inks all the time. The print head can have a resolution up to 2880 x 1440 dpi, which is truly impressive for high quality prints. The ink droplets can be as small as 3.5 picolitres!

It can perform borderless printing on a wide variety of paper lengths, from 8” to 24”. It also features a built-in roll cutter thus saving the time spent in loading separate sheets. The optional print server can hold up to 200 jobs at once from multiple Windows or Mac computers, and the spectrophotometer supports all standard UV and UV-cut measurement requirements.

Pros Rich feature set, comes with a whole host of practicality enhancing tools

Print quality is incredible, blacks are perfectly rendered

Comes with its own stand and ink maintenance tanks Cons Comes only with a 110 mL tank for all nine colors, as shipped

This printer is a slightly upmarket version of the P6000 reviewed above, and comes with a number of new features at a higher price. The 9-ink system is swapped for an UltraChrome HDX set of ten inks which feature up to 99 percent PANTONE FORMULA GUIDE color accuracy. It features black reproduction that has been improved radically over previous generations of photo printers.

Experience

While one would think that a single addition wouldn’t make much of a difference, there’s a significant difference in the color reproduction of both printers – the P7000 takes the cake here. It also features automatic roll tracking, which decides when to stop printing due to low quantity of print media remaining and scans barcodes to track and report remaining media length.

The optional server can be controlled using the printer and a remote web based interface to control and manage various print jobs from multiple sources – up to 200 jobs can be scheduled at once. The roll media adapters can handle 2” and 3” rolls with equal ease. It features a straight-through media path so that delicate prints do not get damaged.

Pros Comes with a 10 ink set for highly accurate print quality

T he print server and spectrophotometer options can radically improve your user experience

T The feature set as a whole works well and is user friendly enough to not require professional help to understand and use Cons Needs some work with color profiles to truly get to the best of its capabilities

Now that we’re done with reviews, let’s get on with factors you need to consider before getting a printer which satisfies your requirements the best. There are a few parameters which are especially crucial in making sure you get the printer that meets up with your expectations and can handle all the printing jobs that you expect it to deliver.

Cost

This is definitely one of the most important factors. Printers at this end of the scale tend to be expensive, but they come chock full of features and equipment otherwise not found. The print quality is also beyond reproach in most cases. Hence, before going in for an expensive photo printer, make sure your input costs are justified by revenue.

If not, you’re better off printing your sheets at professional studios which give you better per-print costs than you can get with your own printer, with maintenance and ink costs considered. If you need to print at odd hours in the day, or need a printer 24*7, getting a printer is worth it.

Ink systems

While 9 inks, 10 inks or 12 inks might all seem the same, it is definitely not the case. The extra number of inks can have a radical impact on print quality, with extra colors or a wider range of blacks on offer improving print quality by a country mile. Hence, make sure the printer of your choice meets your color reproduction requirements beforehand.

Media Width

This point comes in when you consider which sizes of prints you deal with most commonly. This review only considered A1 (24”) printers, but depending on your requirement, you might need to have a larger printer – bear in mind, however, they are not proportionately expensive compared to 24” printers. The initial cost may or may not be justified by frequency of larger prints.

Connectivity

With the world radically adopting better methods of inter-device communications, you shouldn’t stay behind the curve by any means and hence, should get you the best and latest in connectivity tech. WiFi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB are all options which can make your life much easier in the long run, even though printers with these options might come at a higher cost.

Final Thoughts

There are several other factors which might influence your choice of printer, but the factors above are the most helpful in determining which printer you should go in for.

At the higher end, these printers deliver more or less impeccable image quality, but knowing which set of options benefits you the most can help you get the most bang for your buck.

You’re all set to get the A1 printer you need now, you have the best A1 plotters, you are ready to materialize your artwork.

Happy printing!

