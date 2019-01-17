Best A3 Photo Printers | Top 5 of 2019 Reviewed

A3 printers are a very useful and important addition to the workstations of students and professionals alike. A3 photo printers, however, are a completely different story than regular A3 printers – they’re more expensive, have more comprehensive printing systems and consistently deliver stunning print quality.

They’re also more suited to regular printing tasks.

However, the harder part is to decide on which printer to get. Hence, we present to you a review of the five best A3 photo printers of 2018, followed up by a small guide on what you need to take care of when deciding on your A3 printer.

Without further ado, let’s get ahead and start with reviewing.

Best A3 Photo Printer Reviewed

For those of you who need to take prints on the go but don’t want to compromise on quality, this is the printer for you. This printer comes with a number of features, including extended ink tank support, a 6 ink printing system with special grey color, app based printing support as well as support for all the latest wireless printing tech to print from your phones and computers.

Experience

Canon PIXMA series has been consistently one of the best overall printer series, and the iP8750 A3 photo printer does not disappoint. The resolution goes up to a staggering 9600 dpi, and comes with the ability to handle borderless printing. The grey ink gives you great prints in both color and monochrome. It also comes with a pigment based high-end black ink.

Connectivity options are in spades, with Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and Wireless PictBridge for printing directly from your cameras – no more fuss to print photos! Further, it gives you access to CREATIVE PARK PREMIUM’s quality creative content. Your photos are likely to outlast any with genuine Canon inks delivering up to 100+ years of tested durability.

Pros Feature set is rich, printing capabilities are near the top of the line

Pigment based black ink is straight from the highest end of printers

Connectivity options leave you wanting for nothing Cons User interface could have been a little better and more refined

If you’re on the hunt for the best in the business, Canon has another option on this list. Slightly pricier than the iP8750, it features the fastest photo printing capabilities of any model tested. It comes with a high-end 8 ink system with Chromalife 100 promising many years of use to your prints. The connectivity options on this printer are also top-notch.

Experience

This printer, although one of the pricier A3 printers, delivers performance which is par excellence. The quality and speed of prints with the 8-ink system is nothing short of brilliant. Also, the ability to integrate this printer into your workflows with such versatility makes it one of the best all round printers the market has to offer in this particular segment.

Although a bit heavy, it supports larger ink tanks than the one it comes with. You can connect this printer to the internet and allow remote printing via access to 5 different services which allow cloud prints. You can print from your iPad, your camera, and your phone in a multitude of ways. This printer can also work without ink present in all the tanks.

Pros Feature set is chock full of useful additions

Print quality is one of the best on the market as of date

Speed of prints is unfathomable if you’re a seasoned user, much faster than competition Cons Pricey, and a little heavier than other A3 printers

This is one of the more left-of-field offerings as far as photo printers are concerned, because it is actually an all-in-one. Still, it gives you the best bang for your buck as it comes with all the trappings of an allrounder and good quality printing to boot. It comes with automatic print feed, a handy feature to have when dealing with large quantities of print.

Experience

While very different in nature as compared to the two printers above – them being fully focussed printers instead of the all-in-one solution this printer is, this delivers very well. The print quality and support for photo printing is good, even though it’s not the high end beast the PRO 100 S is. This is a more budget oriented offering for occasional printing uses.

The 4 ink system delivers well, and the scanner and copier are fast enough for daily use. The support for print sizes goes all the way from small postcards to a full A3 print. It delivers a respectable 4800×1200 dpi print resolution at best. It comes with the best of connectivity tech, however: Mopria, AirPrint, Cloud Print, Wi-Fi Direct as well as Brother’s own printing app.

Pros Relatively inexpensive and high print quality for the price

Comes with the latest of 2018’s connectivity tech

More useful for occasional photo printers Cons Other printers listed deliver a much more enhanced photo printing experience

The Epson Expression XP-960 is a photo printer with a difference. Coming with the latest and best tech on the market, it’s actually an all-in-one and a photo printer, which makes it a killer product on the whole. The XP-960 comes with a 6 ink system for handling colors and blacks with equal ease, and mobile connectivity options galore – a true all rounder.

Experience

This printer has been awarded by many respectable print blogs, and that’s because it’s truly that good. The printer (all-in-one, to be precise) comes with the same printing technology you see in most photo printers that don’t offer the versatility of all in ones. It scans, copies, and prints, all in high definition! It got the best color reproduction rating among all its competitors recently.

Not just print quality, the printer shines in convenience as well. The portability is not at all an issue. It’s much lighter than other printers in its range. It connects via Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, as well as Epson’s own app. It supports SD cards, and connections via WiFi, Ethernet and the ubiquitous USB. The inks tend to be cheaper than the competition too!

Pros Only true photo-printing all in one on the market today which performs well

Color reproduction much better than the rest of the market even with 6 inks instead of the 8 on other high end printers

SD card printing makes printing from cameras a much easier task Cons Less lightweight than regular all in ones

Another solid offering from Epson, this one comes from the SURECOLOR range of high quality photographic printers. It’s priciest here by far, but also delivers an image quality second to none. The UltraChrome HD inks bring you the level best of Epson’s image printing prowess. This printer is at last only because it’s focussed solely towards photography aficionados.

Experience

This printer comes in with a number of features which make it the top choice for professionals. It supports roll media, one of the few A2 printers which can handle such media. Further, it comes with a nine-colour ink system, beating any other printer on this list in terms of image quality and longevity. The 80mL ink tanks are bound to last you longer than most inks on the market.

Also, it can easily function without the presence of a computer. It supports Cloud Print, AirPrint, Wi-Fi Direct, as well as a number of different settings configured via the 2.7 inch touchscreen. It also features small onboard memory to store your recent prints and templates which you might be needing frequently. It can also handle borderless printing with ease.

Pros Comes with 9 inks with Epson’s flagship UltraChrome HD inks

Features the best connectivity options available today

Droplets can go down to 3.5 picoliters making it one of the most precise printers on the market, regardless of size Cons Might be too expensive and specific if you only print occasionally

This wraps up our discussion on the best A3 photographic printers on the market available in 2018. All these printers bring something new to the table, but all in all, give you a comprehensive and consistently wonderful printing experience. Since all our recommendations are different, you might be confused as to how we came to choose them.

We now come to the product guide – a small walk-through on how to pick the best printer according to your particular needs and desires, making sure you don’t break the bank or end up getting a printer which can’t match up to your volume or expectations of print quality. Without much wait, we’ll list out things you need to take care of while buying a photo printer.

The total cost of the printer

The total cost here refers to the gross price of the printer as well as the running costs in terms of electricity and more importantly, ink. A printer is much different from other products in this respect – the initial cost might turn out to be a fraction of what you end up paying for it. Hence, you should choose printers based on what costs less in the long run and not just the cover price.

Resolution and image quality

This is a factor which you can only observe when seeing the printer in action. Make sure you have enough information about the printing characteristic of the product and ask for a demo if you can. The resolution is measured in dots per inch (dpi) and higher the dpi, better the crispness and precision of the print. This, however, does not mean better image quality.

Image quality is a mixture of resolution and how many different inks the printer can take care of at a time. The most expensive end of printers can have up to 12 different inks, with multiple blacks and multiple colors as well.

Frequency of usage

In case you’re someone who prints photographs as much as regular prints, you should definitely consider photo printer all-in-ones which offer the best set of features and convenience. If you’re someone who won’t settle for the median, we suggest going in for the highest end of photo printers. However, occasional printers of photos should opt in for the convenience of a deskjet.

Connectivity features

While this becomes a moot point for most high end printers, technology takes a while to trickle down to the lowest end of printers. You should be on the lookout for, at minimum, Google Cloud Print and Apple AirPrint. SD Card printing and USB printing directly from flash drives is a niche feature, but ultimately one of the most useful ones on the market.

Conclusion

This wraps up our list of the most important features to be on the lookout for while buying a printer today. Making sure you look at all these factors as well as your personal preferences means you’ll end up getting a printer which gives you the best overall experience over a long time. Your photo prints and memories will surely thank you for this! Happy hunting!

