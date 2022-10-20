Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The Luxe Bidet Neo 120 is available in three color options which helps in enhancing the look of most toilets, making it our top pick. On the other hand, SlimEdge Simple Bidet is quite affordable but offers lesser features.

The best bidet converter kit, albeit not a necessity, can upgrade your bathroom, and even change the entire look of the space. They also help maintain hygiene, with some units offering air dryers, thereby reducing the use of toilet paper. As a result, you will be saving up significantly in the long run, so even if you purchase an expensive attachable bidet, it will pay for itself over time.

That said, let’s check out the best attachable bidets for toilets.

Top 10 Attachable Bidets For Toilets

This mechanical bidet by Luxe is the best option on the market with its premium and comfortable design. Besides this, it has an easy installation process, so you don’t have to worry about setting it up. Interestingly, the nozzle has a retracting design which allows it to hide when it is not in use.

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, we were impressed with this bidet since it comes with a hygienic nozzle guard gate. This design prevents the nozzle from unwanted splashes and provides the ultimate sanitary experience to the user. Once you use the nozzle, it will automatically retract behind the guard gate until you use it the next time.

Another thing that we liked about this product is that it has one of the easiest installation processes. All the parts and tools required for the installation come along with the model, and the instructions are simple to follow. Just attach the bidet to the two-piece toilet and add all the necessary screws to secure it in place.

Since the bidet has an adjustable rear angle nozzle, you can save money and get rid of toilet paper as you may not need them anymore. In fact, the bidet does all the cleaning without being too harsh on your skin. Hence, this model is quite a sustainable option as it will help reduce the wastage of toilet paper.

Furthermore, it comes with 18 months of warranty, so you can always seek instant service if you face any problem within the said period. Users are also allowed to extend the warranty period by visiting the website.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being a premium and well-designed product, the absence of a separate frontal wash feature for female users was quite a bummer. As such, female users might not gain the full benefit of this model and may still require toilet paper for a thorough clean.

Moreover, we felt the brand could have offered other features such as heated seats, air dryers, and temperature settings to offer a better experience to the user. Apart from this, it takes some time for the users to get the hang of the retractable nozzle feature.

Pros Sleek design and sturdy construction

Easy to install

Hygienic nozzle guard gate

Backed by an impressive warranty

Environmentally friendly Cons No frontal wash option

The SlimEdge Simple Bidet comes equipped with a single easy-to-grip knob which allows the users to control the water pressure according to their preference. It also has a rear and feminine wash, making it more versatile than the previous bidet option. Notably, the sleek construction of the unit makes it 50% thinner than competing products.

Why Did We Like It?

The SlimEdge Simple Bidet has a reinforced and slim design, making it a compact attachable bidet for your toilet. As such, the bidet is built to last for a long time without compromising on style. Apart from this, you can take full advantage of the bidet by using the tilted control panel. This panel allows the users to adjust the preferred spray pressure, thanks to its PSPC technology.

Another interesting feature of this product is the dual nozzle spray which can be used by both genders. Not only does it offer a rear wash but also a frontal wash feature, making it suitable for women. Simply adjust the bidet spray through the responsive water pressure control and it will get the job done.

In addition, the bidet comes with a quality design brass valve and inlet pipes to ensure that you get uninterrupted water supply.

The model has a simple DIY Installation process; hence, there is no need to worry if you lack any technical knowledge. You can refer to the instruction manual and assemble it yourself.

Lastly, the brand offers a one-year warranty for the model; therefore, you can get the entire bidet changed within the period if any part is defective.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the SlimEdge Bidet has one of the most durable and sleekest designs, it falls short on the budget factor. At this price range, some brands offer smart features like temperature control, heated dryers, etc., which this bidet lacks.

Additionally, this model doesn’t have a retractable nozzle; hence, there is no way of protecting it from unwanted splash. As such, you will have to clean it often if you want to maintain hygienic conditions at all times. Not doing so may create sanitary problems and make your bathroom an ideal breeding ground for germs and bacteria.

Pros Dual nozzle spray option

Water pressure control

DIY installation

Comfortable grip control knob Cons Expensive

The Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet is equipped with a wand-like attachment, making it easy to use and clean. In fact, you can switch between the rear and front options by simply twisting the attachment. For a rear wash, you will need to twist it once to the left side and for a feminine wash, simply turn the dial to the right.

Why Did We Like It?

As soon as we tried this product, we were impressed with the two spraying modes since the nozzle can cater to both genders. All you need to do is simply turn the dial to the left if you want to access the posterior wash and vice versa. Also, this bidet is extremely gentle on your skin and covers all sanitary requirements.

The chrome-plated control dial is designed to allow the users to adjust the water pressure and spray according to their preference. Hence, it is ideal for all skin types since you can tone down the pressure according to your skin’s sensitivity. Moreover, people with disabilities and mobility restrictions can benefit from this product since the design doesn’t need them to move too much.

Unlike most brands that offer plastic inlets for their toilet bidets, this brand uses high-quality brass inlets. Plastic inlets are known for wearing out easily, increasing the chances of leakage, but brass inlets are more durable and long-lasting. Furthermore, the bidet comes with other accessories, such as stainless steel braided hose, three toilet bumpers, a brass T-adapter, and Teflon Tape for a smooth installation process.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the few things we didn’t like about the Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet is the installation process. Although the parts are quite simple to arrange, the instruction manual doesn’t provide clear instructions. Hence, people who lack any technical knowledge might require a longer time to install the bidet by themselves.

Another feature that we wished this bidet had is a retractable nozzle since the current design doesn’t protect the nozzle from unwanted splash. As such, germs can build up on the toilet if you don’t clean it regularly.

Pros Two spraying modes

Adjustable water pressure

Durable design

Ideal for people with mobility restriction Cons Complicated installation process

The BioBidet Ultimate BB-600 is by far a premium and luxury product since it has electronic components that make it smart and efficient. Besides this, this model offers both rear and front wash, which is ideal for all genders. Plus, the unit has a built-in massage option if you want it to be gentler for the kids.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, we were impressed with the overall design of this bidet since it offers a premium and luxurious experience to the user. In fact, users are given a variety of comfort features that enhance the whole washing experience. One such feature is the dual nozzle design which is suitable for an entire family. Also, you can adjust the water temperature and pressure according to your liking.

Another unique feature that caught our attention is the heated bidet toilet seats which help to keep your body warm during winter and cold seasons. It also has an intelligent body sensor that automatically detects if a person is seated. As such, the seat heats up to provide a nice and warm cleaning experience. Moreover, users are given an option to adjust the temperature of the seat manually based on the sensitivity of their skin.

This unit also comes with a built-in warm air dryer; hence, there is no need to use toilet paper to wipe your skin. Simply set the dryer according to your temperature preference, and it will dry your skin in no time. In this way, you can save paper and prevent trees from getting cut.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Without a doubt, this model is one of the most expensive bidets you can install for your toilet; hence, we will not recommend this if you have a tight budget. Installing this bidet might add to the overall expenses since it uses electronic components; therefore, you will require to connect the unit to a power outlet in the bathroom.

Similarly, the installation process isn’t simple since the components require some tools and technical knowledge to attach efficiently. As such, you will need to contact a professional to get the job done. If you try to install it yourself, there is a high chance that it can get damaged.

Pros Adjustable heated seat

Dual nozzle sprayer

Posterior and feminine wash

Easily activate functions Cons Very Expensive

The Tushy Classic 2.0 Bidet is a budget-friendly unit that comes equipped with all the necessary features to clean your bum. In addition, it is easy to install since it doesn’t require any technical knowledge, and you can complete the entire setup within ten minutes.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the most impressive features of this product is the tailored control options. This allows the users to adjust the water pressure according to their preference by simply using the pressure control knob. In fact, users are given the option to adjust the angle of the nozzle so that it cleans a larger area.

Similarly, we were impressed with the installation process since it barely took ten minutes to set up the bidet to the two-piece toilet. The instructions are clear and simple to follow since it doesn’t require any technical knowledge to understand. In addition, you don’t require any electrical hook-up or attachments since it does run on electricity. As such, it is safer to install compared to an electric bidet.

Another thing that we liked about this product is that it delivers fresh and clean water while cleaning. Also, it doesn’t leave any sort of marks on the body, such as dingleberries, skid marks, or infections which usually occur with paper. Moreover, it encourages the users to save the environment since you don’t require to use paper to clean the skin. The brand also collects funds to build toilets in rural areas to promote a healthy sanitary experience for everyone.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the Tushy Classic 2.0 offers all the basic features you will need for cleaning, we were disappointed since it didn’t have a feminine wash. As such, female users will have difficulty adjusting to the unit. This problem can be avoided if the brand adds a built-in feminine wash to cater to all genders.

Apart from this, we felt like the bidet was made from low-quality plastic; hence, it can easily get worn out if you use it for a long time. Additionally, at this price point, the brand should have added a retractable nozzle design since it prevents the nozzle from getting dirty.

Pros Easy installation

Nozzle adjuster

Pressure control knob

Environmental friendly Cons It doesn’t have a feminine wash feature

The Toto Washlet K300 is an electric unit that comes with a high-quality and sturdy design to provide users with the ultimate comfort experience. Besides this, the brand offers top torch customer service whenever the bidet gives a problem, so you can always rely on the expert to fix the issue.

Why Did We Like It?

Right out of the bat, we were impressed with the modern and smart design of this unit since it offers users a sophisticated cleaning experience in the bathroom. This unit comes with an air-in wonder wave that provides instant warm water whenever you need it. Since air is infused into each water droplet, it enhances the whole experience and cleans the skin better.

In addition, the nozzle offers dual functionality when it comes to delivering water. You can either opt for the pulsating option or the oscillating function to cover a wider area. Another feature that caught our attention was the SoftClose heated bidet seats which instantly make the seat warm as soon as you take a seat. Hence, you don’t have to worry about feeling cold during winter or on a cold breezy day.

Similarly, the air deodorizer is a nice addition to this model since it helps to eliminate odor from the bathroom by filtering air through the air filters. As such, the bathroom remains fresh even if you use it frequently. Plus, you don’t need to rely on toilet paper since it has an adjustable warm air dryer feature that allows the user to dry their skin after washing.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being one of the best electronic bidets on the list, we were slightly disappointed with this unit since it is expensive. Therefore, if you are running on a low budget, we will not recommend this option since it can put a hole in your wallet.

Apart from this, we didn’t like the installation process since it is a bit more complicated than a regular bidet. Normal bidets don’t require any electronic attachment or power outlets to work efficiently, but this isn’t the case with this model. Without a reliable power supply and proper electric connection, it fails to demonstrate its full potential. You might notice this problem occurring during a power outbreak.

Pros SoftClose heated bidet seat

Adjustable warm air dryer

Oscillating and pulsating function

Convenient remote controls Cons Extremely expensive

BossBidet is a brand that focuses on making luxurious and premium bidets that offer a reliable cleaning experience to the user. Each unit is easy to install since the entire setup can be completed within 15 minutes, and it doesn’t require any technical knowledge. Plus, you will always get the right water pressure and angle each time you use it.

Why Did We Like It?

The BossBidet Luxury Bidet is extremely efficient and easy to use since the functions are relatively easy to master. For instance, you can adjust the water pressure according to your preference by simply turning the dial till it reaches the right pressure. Apart from this, the bidet comes with three cleaning modes to provide a better experience to the user.

The three cleaning modes allow the users to clean the front and rear without any compromise. Also, you can take full advantage of the self-cleaning mode that helps to keep the nozzle clean and free from germs. However, we do recommend you use this feature before and after you have washed your bum and private parts. Since the bidet has a universal design, your entire family can use it.

When it comes to the installation process, the bidet takes around 15 minutes to be completely set up in your toilet. In fact, it doesn’t require any plumbing experience or knowledge to install this unit. Simply follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer, and you should be good to go. The bidet comes along with a T-adaptor and a high-quality PVC hose which ensures that the unit works efficiently after the installation is done.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the BossBidet Luxury Bidet is a well-designed product, it does fall short in some areas. One of the major drawbacks of this model is that it doesn’t fit all toilet seats; hence, you will need to be very careful. We highly recommend you check the model and make sure it matches the dimension of your toilet seat.

Besides this, it doesn’t come with a retractable nozzle; therefore, you will need to clean the nozzle regularly since it can get dirty easily. Moreover, it is a bit expensive compared to other models on the market since they offer more features to the users.

Pros Three cleaning mode

Quick installation

High-quality PVC hose

Self-cleaning function Cons May not fit all toilet seats properly

Despite being 0.2 inches thin, this slim bidet can clean the skin like a pro. In addition, it doesn’t leave any gap between the toilet seats since it has a slim profile. Hence, you don’t have to worry about potential seat cracking or annoying noises while using the toilet. Plus, the smooth pressure-adjustment systems allow the users to control the intensity of the water through the nozzle.

Why Did We Like It?

The Brondell Bidet-Thinline SimpleSpa is the sleekest bidet on the market since it has a thickness of 0.2 inches. On that note, it doesn’t leave any gap between the toilet seats, giving a modern look to the toilet. It also has a freshwater spray nozzle and a guard to prevent it from getting dirty from unwanted splashes. The self-retractable nozzle has a built-in self-cleaning system which allows the users to clean the toilet easily.

We were also impressed by the smooth turning controls since they let the user adjust the water pressure easily without any hassle. Since users are given full control to customize the water pressure, it provides a better experience compared to stepping pressure systems that have preset levels.

Moving on, the bidet doesn’t require any technical knowledge to set up since it simply attaches itself to the toilet; therefore, the installation process is quick and simple. The packaging also includes a metal braided hose, t-valve, and SafeCore internal valve to ensure a smooth setup process. In fact, we barely needed any professional tools since this bidet doesn’t run on electric power.

Simply follow the instructions given by the manufacturer, and you are good to go. If you face any doubt, you can always contact customer service since they are very responsive.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the major drawbacks of this product is that it doesn’t have a universal design. As such, female users might find it troublesome to use since it doesn’t come with a feminine wash. In case you have a large family, we recommend going for other brands that offer bidets for all gender categories.

Another thing we didn’t like about this model is that it doesn’t come with angle control. Most brands at this price allow the users to control the angle of the nozzle. Had there been an angle adjustment feature, this product would feel more premium and well-balanced.

Pros Retractable nozzle

No power needed

True pressure control

Easy to install Cons Doesn’t have a universal design

The Clear Rear Bidet Attachment is one of the few models on the market that comes with two nozzles instead of one. This provides a better cleaning experience since it offers the users both frontal and rear cleaning. Besides this, it encourages users to save trees by reducing the need for toilet paper.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we were impressed by the dual nozzle design since most brands at this price only offer one nozzle per bidet. As such, this design allows the users to get a thorough and deep clean while using the front and rear wash. You can access the different cleansing modes by turning the dial according to the instruction manual given by the brand, and it is very simple to learn.

Moreover, the bidet comes along with an adjustable water pressure control so that the users can set the desired water pressure according to their preference. People with sensitive skin can opt for the pleasant light mist option, while others can try out the strong jet option for a deeper cleanse.

Similarly, the built-in nozzles have a self-cleaning system that helps keep the toilet clean and healthy. If you want to clean the nozzles, you just need to set the controls, and the system will automatically clean them and retract them for further use. The retractable design also protects the nozzles from any unwanted damage and splash.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After spending some time with this product, we felt like the brand could have improved the build quality by using better materials. Due to its slim and sleek design, you need to be very careful while using it since the controls can break from rough usage.

Apart from this, we were disappointed with the installation process since it took more time than expected. In fact, some people might require plumbing assistance since users need to connect the main water supply to the bidet. Those who lack basic plumbing knowledge might end up causing more damage to the toilet instead of improving it.

Pros Dual nozzle design

Adjustable water pressure controls

Self-cleaning nozzles

Sustainable and eco-friendly Cons Low-quality build

Next on our list is an ultra-slim bidet by Samodra, which is extremely affordable and easy to use. It has both frontal and rear wash, which makes it ideal for both genders; hence, your entire family can benefit from this single attachment. Due to its ultra-slim design, it doesn’t leave a large gap between the toilet seat, and this prevents water from splashing out.

Why Did We Like It?

The Samodra Ultra-Slim Bidet is a well-designed product since it offers a comfortable experience and a sleek-looking design. Its nozzle supports a dual cleaning mode feature which allows the users to switch between posterior mode and feminine mode. Hence, it is ideal for men, women, and children. Besides, it uses simple rotary switches instead of a complex button plate.

Therefore, you can simply turn the dial to the right to access the posterior mode and the left for the feminine mode. Another feature we liked about this product is the nozzle protection design which prevents the nozzle from getting dirty. This design prevents the nozzle from breaking if you apply excess force on the pedestal ring.

Similarly, the Samodra bidet is made from environmentally friendly ABS material since the brand believes in conserving nature. This makes the product more sustainable for long-term use since it doesn’t harm the environment as it can be easily recycled.

The main packaging also includes some accessories, such as a braided steel cold hose and brass T-shaped adapter, to ensure there is no leakage after the installation is done. This improves the durability and cost-effectiveness of this model since the parts don’t require frequent changes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the Samodra Ultra-Slim Bidet is one the most affordable models on the market, we were still disappointed since the installation process is a bit complicated. This attachment doesn’t fit all two-piece standard toilets; therefore, if your toilet measurement doesn’t match the attachment dimension, you will have a tough time with the installation. As such, we recommend checking the toilet dimensions before purchasing this unit.

We even felt like the brand could have added an air deodorizer or a warm air dryer to provide additional comfort to the users after they are done cleaning. At this price range, there are some brands that offer a warm air dryer to dry the skin after cleaning.

Pros High-quality components

Nozzle protection design

Adjustable water pressure

Dual nozzle cleaning modes Cons Installation process is a bit complex

Attachable Bidets For Toilets Buying Guide

When it comes to selecting the best bidet for the bathroom, several factors can influence your choice. Keeping this in mind, we have listed a few factors you should consider while looking for a bidet toilet seat.

1. Water Temperature

One of the biggest features a budget offers is the ability to control the water temperature from cold to warm water. In fact, some of the most affordable options still have a water temperature control option since it has gained popularity.

For heating the water, the bidet attachment can use two different methods. In this first method, the model will draw hot water directly from a hot water line. On the other hand, some models have a built-in mini heater within the water tank holding, which helps to warm the water. Additionally, this method provides instant warm water since there is no delay in the process.

2. Electrical VS Non-Electrical

Most brands these days design two types of bidet units based on the source of power they require. A non-electrical bidet doesn’t require any electrical source; therefore, it comes equipped with a few essential features. Some of these features are a self-cleaning nozzle, a hot wire line, and a feminine wash.

On the contrary, electrical bidets offer more than just basic features, but they tend to be a bit expensive; hence, you should opt for this option if you have the required budget.

3. Feminine Wash

Another important feature you must keep a look out for is a feminine wash. This feature simply allows the nozzle to adjust its angle so that it can move from the rear position to a few inches forward. By doing so, both men and women can use it since it doesn’t exclude gender. As such, you will not require a separate toilet seat and bidet attachment if you have a female companion living over.

4. Tushy VS Bio Bidet

Choosing between Tushy vs Bio Bidet might be one of the toughest challenges; however, the key difference lies in their purpose. Tushy bidets are designed to bring awareness to people who haven’t tried bidets before. Hence, they come with lesser features, but they still provide all the comfort and utility that you might need from them.

In contrast, bio bidets are designed for people who want all types of premium features and craftsmanship from the product. Hence, it is a bit expensive compared to the Tushy product, but you gain more utility since the product has all the necessary features that you might need.

Attachable Bidets For Toilets Frequently Asked Questions ?

What Is The Difference Between A Bidet And A Bidet Attachment?

Although they have similar functions, a bidet is designed differently from a bidet attachment. Normally, a bidet is designed to replace the existing toilet seat with a new one. However, the attachment doesn’t require any sort of replacement.

You can simply place it between the bowl and toilet seat, and it will provide different functions to the users. For instance, some bidet attachments come with adjustable pressure, water spray options, temperature settings, and dryer settings. Moreover, some attachments are designed to be self-cleaning.

What Is The Best Way To Clean A Bidet Attachment?

When it comes to cleaning bidet attachment, you should avoid using a harsh cleaning agent such as bleach since it can damage the different components. On the contrary, you can use the nozzle feature to clean the attachment regularly.

The nozzle is designed to run water all over the area, which helps clean the toilet seat. However, you can use a damp cloth to clean the attachment thoroughly, but you should use a mild cleaning solution. Besides this, you can use an old toothbrush for deep cleaning the insides of the noodle hole and tough corners.

Attachable Bidets For Toilets Verdict

With that, we have reached the end of this extensive guide on the best attachable bidets for toilets. Before signing off, we want to share our top three picks and why you should choose them.

The LUXE Bidet Neo is our number one recommendation since it is environmentally friendly and encourages people to use less toilet paper. Also, it is designed to last long since the brand offers 18 months of warranty on this product.

Moving on, the SlimEdge Simple Bidet attachment is one of the most affordable options on the list despite having a sleek and stylish design. In addition, it is one of the easiest bidet kits to install since it doesn’t require any commercial tools or knowledge.

Lastly, Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet has one of the most unique and modern designs since it comes with a chrome-plated control dial. This remote control dial allows the users to adjust the water pressure according to their preferences.

That said, it’s a wrap. See you next time!