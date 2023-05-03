Tired of your car’s same old appearance? All you need to do is paint it with vibrant colors to give it a brand-new look.

For this, you will have to purchase a top-quality paint gun in order to comfortably paint your car without much hassle.

That being said, choosing a top-grade gun that is convenient to use, affordable, and provides smooth finishes is easier said than done. Since there are a lot of options out there, choosing the best one can often be very challenging.

You must be busy selecting the colors anyway. So, we decided to help you a little by reviewing the top 13 paint gun options currently available on the market.

After rigorously testing all the products, we have provided detailed reviews for each of them. Also, we strongly recommend you to stick to the end for the buyer’s guide, as it will undoubtedly help accelerate your decision-making.

So, let’s get started!

Best Automotive Paint Guns

Here is the list of the 13 best automotive paint guns that you can use to give your car a fresh, vibrant look.

Fuji Spray is one of the leading manufacturers of spray equipment; it has been delivering some of the world’s best automotive paint gun options since 1986. On that note, the 2203G paint gun from the brand exceeds our expectations with its lightweight build and portability.

Why Did We Like It?

As a piece of spraying equipment from a brand that has been in the business for over 35 years, the Fuji 2203G does a fairly decent job. It features a built-in fan pattern control, allowing you to adjust the pattern between 1-inch circular and 12-inch oval. This delivers precise results with minimum waste.

Furthermore, it is very easy to disassemble, which comes in handy for maintenance and clean-up. The 25 feet long hose features an air control valve, which ensures minimum bounce back and overspray. Plus, the handle is ergonomically built, enabling you to use it for long hours at a stretch.

Apart from this, it comes with multiple air cap sizes for spraying on a wide range of surfaces. The fluid passages are made of stainless steel to prevent the tip from wearing down, also making it suitable for solvent-based and waterborne coatings.

Overall, the Fuji 2203G is an ideal choice for DIY-ers who are interested in painting cars, doors, ceilings, furniture pieces, etc.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Without a doubt, the Fuji 2203G is an exceptional option when it comes to spray painting, but it is not for those who are on a tight budget. However, once you make the investment, it’s certainly worth your buck. Apart from its expensive price tag, we did not come across any significant drawbacks.

Pros Features adjustable pattern

Easy to disassemble

Comes with an ergonomic design

Can be used on a wide range of surfaces Cons Tad bit expensive

Dimensions: 16 x 9.5 x 12.5 inches | Weight: 25.1 pounds | Material: Metal | Tank Capacity: 946.35 milliliters | Power Source: AC

Next up, we bring you another fantastic spray gun by NEIKO, a renowned brand specializing in manufacturing top-grade and technologically advanced spraying equipment. And the 31215A paint gun from the brand is one of its innovative products that will make spraying an effortless job.

Why Did We Like It?

To be fair, we were thoroughly impressed with what NEIKO 31215A had to bring to the table. For starters, we really liked its build quality; it features a one-piece stainless steel body, a top-quality brass cap, and rust-resistant nozzles. All these heavy-duty materials ensure long-lasting performance and durability.

Furthermore, it features three control valves, allowing you to get the perfect spray as per your needs. It comes with a regulator to help keep track of the air pressure. Plus, the aluminum fluid cup is capable of holding up to 600 cc, and it comes with a lid to avoid spills.

Apart from this, the 1.77 mm nozzle is ideal for a wide range of automotive painting projects. All these exceptional features are coupled with a reasonable price tag, making NEIKO 31215A one of the top-rated paint guns on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The NEIKO 31215A paint gun is a noteworthy mention on this list, given its exceptional features. However, while testing this product, our experts found that the nozzle tends to clog after several uses. So, make sure that you clean it from time to time. Apart from the clogging issue, we did not have much to complain about.

Pros It comes at a reasonable price

Highly durable

Can be used widely

Features adjustable valve knobs Cons Nozzle tends to clog after several uses

Dimensions: 6 x 5 x 9 inches | Weight: 2.78 pounds | Material: Aluminum, stainless steel, metal | Tank Capacity: 600 milliliters | Power Source: Air-powered

AOBEN delivers high-grade products that you can depend on for a lifetime. For this reason, we bring its paint sprayer to help you achieve superior and smooth finishes on your automobile, thanks to its high-powered motor. Keep reading to know more about this special product.

Why Did We Like It?

There are quite a few things we liked about this fantastic product. Firstly, it features a potent 750W motor, capable of delivering precise spray patterns, thereby ensuring a smooth and top-notch finish. It comes with 4 nozzle sizes ranging between 1.5mm and 2.6mm, and the 3 spray patterns help meet most spraying requirements, circular, horizontal, or vertical.

Furthermore, the control valve knob allows you to adjust the thickness of the coating according to your needs. Also, it is super easy to clean, thanks to the cleaning brushes and the clogging needle that comes along. What’s more? Well, it is very easy to use as well.

The AOBEN Paint Sprayer works perfectly on cars, tables, fences, interior walls, etc. Plus, we were quite happy to find out that the manufacturer did not skimp on the warranty; in fact, it comes with a 12-month warranty service.

What Could’ve Been Better?

In our opinion, the AOBEN paint sprayer did an outstanding job for most parts. However, while testing it, we found out that it tends to get extremely hot around the 20-minute mark. So, ensure you take frequent breaks in between painting. Apart from this minor issue of heating, it is an incredible option for DIYer.

Pros Features a very powerful motor

Comes with different nozzle sizes

Very easy to clean

Backed by 12 months of warranty Cons Tends to get very hot

Dimensions: 11.61 x 9.45 x 5.71 inches | Weight: 3.5 pounds | Material: Plastic | Tank Capacity: 1000 milliliters | Power Source: Corded electric

For over 40 years, Astro Pneumatic Tools has committed itself to manufacturing technologically advanced power tools that one can rely on for a lifetime. And the 4008 spray gun from the brand is the perfect example of an innovative and dependable option that can make any painting job look simple.

Why Did We Like It?

For us, the main highlight of this product is its fully adjustable fan pattern; you can set it as per your requirements to make the most out of it. It features a dripless container capable of holding paint up to 1 quart.

Coming to its design, it sports a two-piece construction consisting of the spray gun and the air valve. Furthermore, the 1.88 mm nozzle is decent enough to work with a lot of coats like primers, paints, and glues. In fact, the nozzle plays a great part in increasing productivity and reducing waste to a bare minimum.

Apart from this, this product can be used on a wide variety of surfaces such as cars, woods, cabinet shops, etc. Also, It is backed by a year of warranty and comes at a budget-friendly price.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Astro Pneumatic Tool 4008 is undoubtedly a spectacular paint gun option. However, it may not be the right choice for those looking for a heavy-duty spray gun capable of handling large-scale painting jobs. Having said that, it is a very good option for occasional DIYers.

Pros Comes at an affordable price

Features a year of warranty

Highly productive

Can be used widely Cons Not meant for professional purposes

Dimensions: 12 x 7.25 x 4.25 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds | Material: Aluminum | Tank Capacity: 946.35 milliliters | Power Source: Air-powered

Neu Master is a brand that deals in the manufacture of a wide variety of power tools such as spray equipment, electric nail guns, electric heat guns, etc. Having said that, the N3140 paint gun from the brand features a very strong motor to ensure magnificent painting results on a wide range of surfaces.

Why Did We Like It?

What caught our attention right from the very start was its 3-spray pattern feature, which can be adjusted to achieve circular, vertical, and horizontal patterns. Also, it comes with 2 different nozzle sizes, measuring 2.5 mm and 3.0 mm, allowing it to be compatible with most painting projects.

The adjustable flow knob ensures there is minimum overspray, making the paint gun spray paint efficient. Furthermore, the mighty 600W motor and the turbofans help in delivering clean and better results.

It can be used to paint automobiles, walls, cabinets, and ceilings, making it a DIYer’s best friend. Also, the 6-feet long hose and the 6.6-feet power cord allow for a longer reach while painting.

Apart from this, it is super easy to use, thanks to its user-friendly design. Overall, all the variable features make the NEU MASTER N3140 among the most sought-after paint guns by DIYers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the NEU MASTER N3140 does a decent job for the most parts, there is one aspect that needs improvement. While checking this product, we noticed that it tends to clog very often. This was quite disappointing, considering all the excellent features it comes with.

Pros Does not make much noise

Can handle various painting jobs

Very user-friendly

Minimizes over-spray Cons Tends to clog too often

Dimensions: 11 x 10 x 9 inches | Weight: 6.16 pounds | Material: Reinforced PP | Tank Capacity: 901.99 milliliters | Power Source: AC 120V

For those who don’t know, PNTGREEN is a very popular customer-oriented brand known for supplying high-grade products that are in line with our requirements. On that note, allow us to introduce you to the H827 paint spray gun, which is one of the best-selling products of this brand.

Why Did We Like It?

For us, the PNTGREEN H827 is not just any random paint gun. This is because of its variable fan pattern, which lets you adjust it according to your requirements. Furthermore, it also comes with fluid control technology, ensuring superior finishes and that too on a wide variety of surfaces.

Plus, the cup can hold up to 20 oz of paint, which we thought was quite decent. Impressive, right? Well, there is a lot more. The nozzle is 1.4 mm big, which is ideal for painting using various types of coatings.

Apart from this, the PNTGREEN H827 is one of the most affordable on this list. Also, it is a highly versatile option, thereby making it the perfect choice for hobbyists. You can definitely keep this product under consideration.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The PNTGREEN H827 is strictly meant for light-duty occasional DIY projects. It is not built to handle large-scale professional projects. Having said that, if you are a hobbyist who paints rather occasionally, this product may as well be the paint gun you had been looking for.

Pros Extremely affordable

Highly versatile

It can be used with several coatings

Delivers superior finishes Cons Not meant for professional projects

Dimensions: 8.86 x 4.92 x 4.92 inches | Weight: 1.46 Pounds | Material: Aluminum 5205 | Tank Capacity: 600 milliliters | Power Source: Air-powered

HomeRight is a renowned American brand that specializes in manufacturing advanced paint applicators. And the 2412331 paint sprayer from the brand is just as popular as the brand itself. Backed by a year of warranty, this unit offers more efficiency and control than any other average paint gun.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we really loved its adjustable settings; you can just turn the cap to spray round, vertical, or horizontal. Furthermore, you can also increase or decrease the material output based on the coating needs. Also, it is super easy to change the color and clean up, thanks to its lock-n-go technology.

HomeRight 2412331 is an ideal choice for people who are spray painting for the first time, as it is very easy to clean. Just clean it with spirits for oil-based paints and with water for water-based paints. It doesn’t stop there.

Coming to its design, it’s ergonomic and lightweight, allowing you to use it for a long period of time at a stretch. Apart from this, it is backed by a year of warranty and has very responsive customer service.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being such a popular choice on the market, the HomeRight 2412331 has its fair share of drawbacks. Firstly, it has the problem of clogging, so make sure you use thinned coatings with this product. Also, it is not meant for heavy-duty painting projects, which is another disappointment.

Pros Comes with a year of warranty

Material flow can be adjusted

Features an ergonomic build quality

Super easy to use Cons Not meant for professional painting projects

Dimensions: 11.06 x 6.44 x 10.63 inches | Weight: 3.54 pounds | Material: Plastic | Tank Capacity: 798.48 milliliters | Power Source: AC/DC

Founded in 1928 in the USA, SPRAYIT is among the world’s largest producers of spraying equipment. On that note, allow us to introduce you to one of the most popular products from this brand, the SP-352 spray gun. Featuring a sturdy design, this product is efficient enough to deliver clean, precise finishes.

Sale SPRAYIT SP-352 Spray Gun One-piece lightweight aluminum gun body with 13.5...

Separate and Adjustable fluid , fan pattern and...

Why Did We Like It?

Made using aluminum, this lightweight spray gun can be used for a wide range of applications such as automotive, woodworking, marine, and industrial. You can adjust this product’s fan pattern based on the project requirements. Not only that, but you can also set the air control for getting precise results.

Furthermore, you can rotate the spray gun for spraying on places that are hard to reach, thanks to its aluminum swivel cup for making it possible. Also, the nozzle and the fluid needle of this unit are made of stainless steel, making it corrosion-resistant.

Apart from this, it is the most affordable paint gun option on this list, and the red color gives SPRAYIT SP-352 a very sleek and trendy look.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The SPRAYIT SP-352 performs pretty decently, but it is not at all durable. While testing it, we noticed that it’s cheap build quality. Having said that, it would be absurd to complain, given the fact that it is the most affordable paint gun option on the list.

Pros Very affordable

Extremely lightweight

Features corrosion-resistant nozzles

Can be widely used Cons Cheaply built

Dimensions: 6 x 4.5 x 11 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Material: Stainless, aluminum | Tank Capacity: 13.49 milliliters | Power Source: Air-powered

Let us introduce you to another highly productive paint gun from a well-established brand called YaeTek. The HVLP Gravity Feed Air Spray Gun from this brand is the perfect choice for those who want to stick to the essential features without compromising on the quality. On that note, this particular unit ensures minimum overspray and softer results.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing to pique our interest was its stainless steel body, which makes it durable and ensures it is corrosion-resistant. It can be used to paint a wide variety of surfaces, including automotive and furniture.

Furthermore, it comes with 3 nozzle sizes, ranging between 1.4mm and 2mm, which comes in handy while working on precision projects. The best part about this paint gun is that it is compatible with almost all types of paint, including high-viscosity coatings.

Apart from this, the cup is able to hold 600 cc, which is decent for most projects. The YaeTek HVLP gravity feed air spray gun comes with all the ideal features for a hobbyist; it also has a very reasonable price tag.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The YaeTek HVLP Gravity Feed Air Spray Gun enables you to make the most of paint for a fun spray painting experience. So, it could be the ideal choice for you if you are looking for a highly productive sprayer gun for automotive purposes. Having said that, while testing this product, we noticed that the lid on the fluid cup doesn’t close properly.

Pros It is compatible with a wide range of coatings

Comes with a reasonable price tag

Nozzle sizes are changeable

Delivers precise finishes Cons The container lid doesn’t close properly

Dimensions: 8.62 x 5.39 x 5 inches | Weight: 2.25 pounds | Material: N/A | Tank Capacity: 600 milliliters | Power Source: Air-powered

TCP Global is a US-based company that has been manufacturing high-quality automotive paints and paint equipment since 1974. On that note, we bring you the G6600-13 paint gun. This product utilizes a 1.3mm fluid tip which can help you provide polished finishes to your automobile without breaking a sweat.

Why Did We Like It?

Featuring a 1.3 mm fluid tip, this paint gun from TCP Global can be used with a vast range of materials such as clear coats, base coats, and other viscosity materials. You can even adjust the fluid control, air pressure, and spray pattern on this spray gun, thanks to the handy control knobs.

Furthermore, the full baffle head of the spray gun helps in delivering fully atomized sprays in a consistent pattern to achieve a clean, professional look. The fluid cup is made of cast aluminum and is capable of holding up to 1 liter of various coatings such as primers, latex, paints, and more.

Apart from this, it is backed by a year of warranty by the manufacturer, and also it supports 6 different nozzle sizes, which you can purchase separately.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The TCP G6600-13 is an outstanding choice for DIYers and hobbyists. However, while testing this product, we found out that it tends to clog way too often. So, we would strongly advise you to clean it after each spray painting session. Apart from this, this paint gun does a fairly satisfactory job for most parts.

Pros Supports 6 different nozzles sizes

Comes with a year of warranty

Can be used with a cast range of materials

Features adjustable spray patterns Cons Suffers from clogging

Dimensions: 9.09 x 6.02 x 5.08 inches | Weight: N/A | Material: Aluminum, stainless steel | Tank Capacity: 1000 milliliters | Power Source: Air-powered

We are almost near the end of our list, and here is an HVLP paint gun from Goplus that you may want to take into account. Featuring 3 adjustment valves, this particular unit can offer accurate and clean paint application with ease. If you are looking to paint your car, keep reading!

Why Did We Like It?

From gel coat to polyester prime, the 2.5mm nozzle of this sprayer allows you to paint the thickest of coatings. It utilizes three adjustment valves of fluid control, spray pattern, and air inlet to help in delivering precise results without much difficulty. Not only that, the in-built air gauge further helps in delivering a meticulous paint effect.

You can use this paint gun not only for painting your car but also other household items like furniture, toys, crafts, etc. Coming to its build quality, it features an ergonomic trigger that is very comfortable to hold in hand, thereby providing a satisfying experience. Plus, the corrosion-resistant stainless steel gives it durability, ensuring long-lasting performance.

What’s more? Well, the Goplus HVLP spray gun is one of the most affordable yet versatile options currently available on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite having a nozzle size of 2.5mm, we found out that the Goplus HVLP spray gun tends to leak after several uses. Also, we noticed that the adjustment gauge wasn’t able to work that well. This was quite disappointing, given all the outstanding features it boasts.

Pros Can handle various painting jobs

Features an ergonomic design

Comes with a durable build quality

Highly affordable Cons The adjustment gauge does not work that well

Dimensions: 8.9 x 6.14 x 5.94 inches | Weight: 2.27 pounds | Material: Aluminum | Tank Capacity: 1000 milliliters | Power Source: Air-powered

Next, we bring you the 288880 paint gun by Sharpe, a subsidiary of Graco. It is one of the most popular brands that manufacture top-grade spraying equipment and add-ons. Backed by a year of warranty, this paint gun offers unmatched finishes on a broad spectrum of materials.

Why Did We Like It?

As a brand that has recently merged with one of the leading names in the paint equipment industry, the Sharpe 288880 meets our expectations for most parts. Featuring a decent 1.44 mm nozzle, it works pretty decently with water-based polyurethane.

However, we feel the best thing about this product is its lightweight and compact design; it really comes in handy while painting for long hours. The spray cup has the capacity of holding up to 600 cc of various types of coatings such as base coats, primers, etc.

Apart from this, it delivers eye-catching auto-painting results, making it the ideal option for garage hobbyists. And, finally, it is backed by a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer, making this product one of the top-rated automotive sprayer guns that you can find on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Graco-Sharpe 288880 paint gun is unquestionably one of the best options for automotive painting. However, the problem lies with the replacement fluid cups, which are very hard to find on the market. Apart from this little issue, there were hardly any drawbacks with this paint gun.

Pros An ideal choice for automotive painting

Extremely lightweight

Sprays a wide variety of coatings

Backed by a year of warranty Cons Replacement cups are hard to find

Dimensions: 7.5 x 5 x 5 inches | Weight: N/A | Material: Aluminum, stainless steel, plastic | Tank Capacity: N/A | Power Source: Air-powered

Honestly, this list would remain undone without the addition of this highly efficient and affordable paint gun by KeLDE. Even though the 600W high-power paint sprayer is the last entry, it is capable of giving tough competition to most options on the list. So, let us take a close look at this product.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, we were really happy to find out that this paint gun comes with adjustable settings. The various spray patterns come in handy while applying a smooth coat on various surfaces. Plus, the volume and airflow adjustment further lets you take charge of the paint flow.

You can use this product to spray not just car parts but also a lot of household materials like furniture and kitchen cabinets. Furthermore, it can spray heavy unthinned paints quite conveniently, which is a bonus. This sprayer gun is also very easy to clean; you just need to press the unlock button to separate the gun head.

Apart from this, it is compatible with most materials out there, including stains, primers, latex materials, enamels, acrylic, etc. And lastly, it is backed by 12 months of warranty from the manufacturer and is also very budget-friendly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The KDE 600W High Power Paint Sprayer comes with a couple of drawbacks. Firstly, you cannot adjust the width of the spray, which is a major disappointment as most sprayers have this option. Apart from this, while testing it, we found that this paint gun tends to heat up significantly.

Pros A very budget-friendly option

Very easy to clean

Comes with a 12-month warranty

Compatible with various coatings Cons The width of the spray cannot be adjusted

Dimensions: 18.11 x 8.07 x 10.04 inches | Weight: 6.29 pounds | Material: Plastic | Tank Capacity: 946.35 milliliters | Power Source: Corded electric

Best Automotive Paint Gun Comparison Table

Buying Guide For The Best Automotive Paint Gun

Now that you have gone through our list of the top 13 automotive paint guns, were you able to make a decision? Well, it’s not that easy, is it?

To be honest, knowing just the brand names and a few pros and cons is hardly enough information. There are quite a few significant factors that you need to keep into account before buying the best automotive paint.

On that note, we have provided a buyer’s guide in this section, explaining the importance of some of these factors. We recommend reading this part very carefully.

Nozzle

The nozzle of a paint gun is a very important feature that you should keep a check on. It plays a very important part in guiding the spray’s direction and how the paint is delivered from the gun. Having said that, in this day and age, most guns feature different nozzle sizes.

Wide nozzle patterns help in working with precision projects, while smaller ones are more useful in creating broader results and adding efficiency while working on bigger projects.

Fluid Cup

The fluid cup is the space where the paint is stored so, always ensure that you select a paint gun that features a well-built fluid cup. In general, fluid cups are made of either aluminum or nylon.

Both these options are equally durable, corrosion-resistant, and are able to hold a wide variety of coatings. Having said that, fluid cups made using aluminum give the spray a gun a sleek look.

Compatibility

Compatibility is another important factor. Your paint gun should be compatible with the paint you will be using.

Certain guns only work with certain paints, while most of them in today’s world are compatible with a wide variety of coatings and viscosity. Having said that, always check the paint compatibility of your spray gun; this way, you will be able to make the most out of it.

Ease Of Use

Your gun should be easy to use, especially if you work for long hours at a stretch. One of the most important factors determining the ease of use is the size of the fluid cup and its positioning on the gun.

There are a few other factors, such as the weight balance of the paint gun and the grip quality as well. So, if you are a beginner, we would suggest choosing a spray gun that is easy to maneuver.

Maintenance

Last but not least, you should always keep a check on the maintenance while buying a paint gun. You will need to clean it quite frequently; otherwise, the nozzles will clog. So, always go with a model that is easy to clean.

Having said that, top-quality models are easier to clean; you can simply rotate the head and detach the spray gun from the fluid cup and clean it.

Conclusion

Applying vibrant paint to your car is a great way to take its appearance to the next level. So, if you want to experience a fun and hassle-free painting session, an automotive paint gun is a must-have!

With this, we have come to the end of our review-based guide. And we are pretty confident that this article will help you make an informed purchase based on your needs.

But before wrapping things up, we would like to take this opportunity to mention our favorite options on this list. So, let us do a little recap. Fuji 2203G is the best overall. NEIKO 31215A comes with a reasonable price tag, while AOBEN Paint Sprayer features 4 different nozzle sizes.

Till next time, happy painting!

