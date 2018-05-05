Architects are among the most kitted out professionals in the industry and are generally people who tend to carry a lot of equipment. There’s a bunch of things they need with them, each for their own purpose. They have meetings, site visits, and construction supervision days. They’re supposed to carry specific equipment for drawing boards and mapping purposes as well as laptops or tablets like most proffesionals.

Of course, carrying all that kit around means you need to have a bag that can make it easy to haul everything without breaking your back. You need bags that will be practical as well as comfortable and capable of holding different kinds of equipment.

Read along and find out the best bags for architects.

8 of the Best Bags for Architects Today

This Duffle bag is everything an architect would be looking for in a bag. It is large and spacious, and it is designed for traveling as well as everyday use. Fat Felt’s products always stand out and so does this one. The material is exquisite, and you feel classy and professional just carrying it around.

It feels durable and capable of withstanding the elements without any issues.The zipper feels smooth and easy to use. The handles are soft and make it easy to carry. You could also use this bag for your weekend getaways. Only thing is, the price is quite high but there’s a lot of quality on offer for that price.

The price is pretty steep
There is no specific storage option for devices such as tablets or laptops

This product is not just another duffle bag, but one that is specifically designed with architects in mind. Well, the brand’s name itself has architect in it. Leather Architect is known to make some of the best leather products out there and this Duffle bag is no exception.

It’s got plenty of pockets for people who prefer better organization and compartmentalization. The leather quality feels substantial and pretty durable. Moreover, the price is quite reasonable too. It looks very sleek too and comes in two colors.

Seems like a pretty straightforward formula, right? Well, it is one. This is a product that aims to impress, and it definitely achieves what it has set out to do.

When brand new, the material tends to emit a weird odour but this doesn't last long
The color seems to fade out pretty quickly

This one’s a bit different from the duffle bags we’ve been talking about. It’s more like a leather briefcase or a combination of a satchel and a briefcase. It’s got a comfortable strap which makes it a great bag for carrying around on your shoulder.

You cannot haul around as much equipment as you normally would with a duffle bag but that isn’t the point. This one has got excellent storage options for your laptop, stationery equipment and things like files, folders, small equipment, etc. And can be used if you’re not travelling far off or for office meetings where you won’t be too involved in the legwork.

The leather quality is excellent, and it’s protected by a waxed canvas that is waterproof so durability is not a concern at all.

Excellent for short visits or important meetings
Comfortable shoulder sling for carrying with ease
Cons
Not enough storage for holding bigger equipment

We’re going from large and fancy to small and simple. CafePress’s Canvas Tote bag is perfect for people who prioritize portability over everything else. It is very much like a regular cloth bag, except much more durable and capable of holding more than just your usual groceries.

Don’t go thinking you can carry your tools and equipment in this easily. This bag isn’t meant for that, but it is definitely a great choice if you need something to carry your essentials on a casual work day. Probably a routine trip to the office or for a meeting with clients.

Although this is one of the heaviest tote bags you’ll find out there, it’s not that hard to carry. The handle feels comfortable and soft and you can carry it around your shoulder pretty easily.

The best thing about this bag is that it is quite affordable. So, if you’re on a budget, and need something to carry some stationary, a laptop and a few files and papers then this bag is the perfect choice. It’s portable, comfortable and inexpensive.

Good choice for the casual weekend work day
Comes in multiple sizes for those looking for something more flexible
Cons
Very simplistic, not necessarily a bag designed to carry all sorts of equipment

Another tote bag we think that should make this list is Fat Felt’s Wax Cotton Canvas Tote bag. It’s a small shoulder design with plenty of quality on offer. Much more so than the usual tote bag at the very least. You get some options for better organization with a functional zipper and a few pockets on the inside.

It’s quite durable and is made of excellent quality material, especially for a Tote Bag. It is also protected by a waxed canvas which means it can withstand wet conditions with relative ease. The small shoulder means it can get a little uncomfortable to carry over longer distances if you’re someone who likes to stuff your bag with a lot of stuff.

In terms of storage, it does leave youwanting for more but then again, there’s plenty for someone who’ll not be using it for carrying their heavier equipment. The price is a bit steep too. The best part though is that it feels premium and looks really classy.

Not the most comfortable bag to carry around
The price is quite steep

We’re cheating a bit here but then again, what’s in a name. Just because Fat Felt says this bag is meant for Shaving and Toiletry kits, doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t use it as an architect’s bag. This product has everything you need to carry your kit long distances.

It’s got plenty of compartments, a really good, durable zipper that does its job incredibly well, and a handle that is really comfortable to hang around your shoulder and has a nice weather proof design. It looks amazing too. So, you’re going to carry everything you need and look like a thorough professional in doing so as well.

Comfortable to carry around, does not add too much strain or weight on the shoulder
Very well priced for the quality it offers
Cons
Could have some more storage space for equipment

Leather Architect is an amazing brand and we really love them. Their bags are pretty amazing and the quality of the leather they use is phenomenal. Not only that, they look nothing short of spectacular because the leather finish tends to stand out quite well. And this Cross Over Messenger bag is the embodiment of all these qualities.

There’s plenty of space for a laptop, notebook, some pens, and usual stationery that an architect would carry around. There’s also space for drawings, documents, files and folders. The buckle-based design feels quite vintage but is functional at the same time. It’s also got an excellent sleeve inside for your laptop.

The material of the leather is absolutely phenomenal
The black leather finish looks classy and stands out in a crowd full of suits and ties
Cons
Buckle based design not to everyone's tastes

Buckle based design not to everyone's tastes
A bit expensive for what it offers

Well here’s a brand we haven’t covered. Estalon does not have many products we think are good for architects but this one definitely stood out for us. What we loved most about this bag is the sheer number of options you get. You can order it with different finishes and colors and there’s also an optional zipper model. All across a $10 price difference from $55 and $70.

Basically, you get to decide what version of this bag you want. The more features you need, the more you pay.But at the end of the day, this is an excellent bag to carry to work. You can fit all your drawing board equipment, your laptop, your stationery and everything else in it. It feels very comfortable to carry and looks fabulous too.

Attractive and upmarket look and feel
Affordable price range
Cons
Top option feels a bit too expensive and zipper should be standard across all options

Top option feels a bit too expensive and zipper should be standard across all options
No wireless

All in all, as an architect you’d want a bag that lets you carry all the equipment, stationary and essentials you need. You’d also want it to look neat and classy.It must also be durable and capable of surviving in more rugged and volatile environments because as an architect, you’re going to be around plenty of construction sites too. Take your pick!