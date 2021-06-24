9 Best Bandsaws For Resawing Of 2021 [Reviewed]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you having difficulty managing your power tools?

We’ve got just the product to help you deliver more efficiency at work. Today, we’ll be reviewing bandsaws, which are quite unique in the way they operate.

Compared to other saws, bandsaw blades remain fixed, but that doesn’t mean it compromises on maneuverability. It has a sturdy table on which you can place the wood or metal pieces, cutting them at the desired angle. Moreover, this table tilts up to 45 degrees, making it incredibly user-friendly.

Some other features include a quick blade-change mechanism, helping to replace worn-out components. What’s more, many units have a work-light, allowing you to work in dim conditions.

But choosing the right unit is easier said than done; that’s why we’ve narrowed down nine top-notch products for your benefit. Without further ado, let’s look at our first product review.

Top Bandsaws For Resawing

This is one of the very few models to include a work-light, and understandably there’s growing interest in the product. It permits you to make a wide range of cuts and is one of the top choices for working with wood.

Why Did We Like It?

The Wen 3962 looks like a knitting machine rather than a power tool but make no mistake about its performance. It has a 3.5-amp motor, allowing you to cut 6 inches into the wood along with a throat capacity of 9-¾ inches. Unsurprisingly, it’s one of the more powerful models going around, cutting through blocks of wood with ease.

To make precise cuts, you can use the adjustable fence and the sliding miter gauge. These components are part of its fantastic selection of features, ensuring that you can work in different conditions.

Moving on, the band saw has a work-light suitable for dim environments to keep you safe. It also allows two-speed operation so that you can alter the speed of the blades. The minimum speed is 1,520 feet per minute, while the maximum speed is 2,620 feet per minute.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We recommend that you refrain from using thin blades to avoid performance issues. After all, thin blades vibrate more, making it challenging to make clean cuts. Other than that, it takes time to assemble the unit, but the instructions are easy to understand, so you don’t need to worry.

Pros 72-inch blades

Beveled cuts

Dual-speed mode

3.5 amp motor

Worklight Cons Doesn’t work with thin blades

Assembly takes time

The Rikon 10-3061 has a powerful motor, but its cutting capacity may not be as high as other products. That said, it guarantees a smooth experience with its superior viewing window and blade tracking mechanism, delivering quality performance. We assure you that it will be worth the investment.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re a professional craftsman, you’ll love the ultramodern design of this machine. It can cut through metal, wood, and other materials with ease, thanks to its robust 6TPI bandsaw blade. Moreover, you can adjust the blade output by changing the toggle speed, depending on the type of task.

Now, it derives power from its 5.5 amp motor, having 1/2HP and producing 1,720RPM to cut through different materials quickly. And at increased speed, it’s possible to tilt the table up to 45 degrees for precision performance on your projects. Plus, it has a blade-tracking knob, ensuring that you don’t deflect away from the cutting line.

In terms of safety, the designers have added a viewing window to protect you from debris. You’ll also find a safety paddle on/off switch, preventing accidental start-up.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Users have reported that the screws may come off, meaning regular maintenance is vital. So, you need to check all its components and tighten the nuts and bolts, ensuring that everything is working smoothly. Also, the blades get stuck when cutting thick pieces.

Pros Viewing window

Safety paddle switch

Tilting table

Adjustable speed

6TPI blade Cons Bogging issues

Screws come off

This model has a spacious table, delivering greater maneuverability for cutting numerous wood blocks with ease. It doesn’t have a powerful motor, but its 62-inch blades feature bevel cutting, allowing you to work from precise angles. Not surprisingly, it has received a positive response from buyers.

WEN 3939T 2.8-Amp 9-Inch Benchtop Band Saw 2.8 amp motor rotates the blade up to 2460 feet...

Create cuts up to 3-5/8 inches deep and 9 inches...

Why Did We Like It?

Our next recommendation is another product from the WEN, so let’s discuss how it’s different from our earlier products. The motor has slightly less power for starters, valued at 2.8 amp, but it helps you cut 2,460 feet per minute. It cuts fast and deep, with the horizontal cuts measuring 9 inches wide while the vertical cuts have a depth of 3-⅝ inches.

Another interesting addition is the adjustable work table which is spacious and tilts to 45 degrees for precision output. Users can place thick blocks of wood and slice through them in quick time. Also, with more room to maneuver, we assure you that the chances of injury go down.

What’s more, the size of the machine varies from 9 inches to 14 inches, while the blades range from ⅛ to ⅜ inches. In fact, you can also purchase a disc sander with the model, making it stand out among other brands.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the issues with this unit is that the work light needs repositioning. We feel that changing the location of the light will deliver more brightness which it currently lacks. Another point of concern is that you’ll need to make certain alterations to the machine during installation.

Pros Spacious table

Disc sander included

Tilts up to 45 degrees

Beveled cutting

Cuts 2,460 feet per minute Cons Requires reinforcements

Light needs repositioning

One of the main reasons for including this product is its safety features, giving it an edge over other models. Along with substantial power, the engineers have added a double safety switch for maximum protection at all times. And this is all the more essential because of its high cutting capacity.

Why Did We Like It?

Users looking for a powerful model will love the performance of the Woodskil 3A bandsaw as it has a motor speed of 1,720RPM. This leads to a cutting capacity of 2,500 feet per minute, meaning that you can cut through woods and soft metals with ease. But despite its high power, it doesn’t produce much noise, thereby improving users-experience.

The blade measures 59-½ inches, delivering a cutting depth of 3-½ inches and a cutting width of 9 inches. What’s more, it has a 120-degree miter gauge which proves useful while cutting. It helps you get the angles right by tilting the table up to 45 degrees without deviating from the cutting line.

Additionally, the engineers have included a double safety switch; to operate the machine; you need to remove the safety lock first. Then switch on the power button to start cutting.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We noticed that it doesn’t deliver the best output while cutting thick pieces, which is honestly surprising. Despite having fantastic cutting ability, the unit tends to get stuck if you push down too hard. So, it would help to let the blades slice through the material without applying additional force.

Pros 3-½-inch cutting depth

120-degree miter gauge

Adjustable table

Safety lock

Cuts at 2,500 feet per minute Cons Trouble cutting thick pieces

Bogs down

Ryobi is synonymous with power tools, so there’s no way we could have left this product off our guide. It’s one of the more popular brands available out there, thanks to its assortment of quality tools. Unsurprisingly its latest bandsaw is super efficient and features on most people’s wishlist.

Why Did We Like It?

This may not be the most powerful model, but the machine makes up in accuracy what it lacks in power. It has a 2.5 amp motor that drives a 9-inch bandsaw, mainly suitable for woodworking tasks. And for the best results, you can use the blade tracking window to make clean cuts.

Now, thanks to its rack and pinion blade support system, you can conveniently adjust the blades depending on the kind of work. Hence, the saw table comes in handy, delivering stability so that the blade doesn’t wobble. Moreover, you can lock the table in place for more reliability, with the miter gauge helping you make the necessary adjustments.

You’ll find that there’s more than one kind of hex key, meaning there’s no need for additional purchases. All the components and an operator’s manual are available with the unit, ensuring that you know how to operate it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We noticed that the bottom of the table is slightly uneven, leading to performance issues. You can try to level it out and add reinforcements, ensuring that the material sits flush on the table. Other than that, it doesn’t have a rip fence which might impact accuracy, but it’s nothing major.

Pros Versatile hex key

Miter gauge

Blade support system

Table lock

Washer included Cons No rip fence

Uneven surface

The Delta 28-400 features several exciting additions, meaning it’s the go-to option for many people. We loved its two-speed pulley system and durable spoke wheels, ensuring that you get a reliable experience. You can bet your bottom dollar that this machine won’t disappoint, leading to increased interest from prospective buyers.

Delta 28-400 14 in. 1 HP Steel Frame Band Saw Heavy duty steel frame design reduces flexing and...

1 HP, 115V/230V, 1 phase TEFC motor with 2 speeds:...

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to heavy-duty models, this machine from Delta has the edge over other brands. While there are other durable products, very few units have a steel frame, reducing flexing and offering stability for long-lasting performance. Furthermore, the table features an aluminum trunnion construction with a stylish finish, allowing you to slice through numerous pieces.

Now, the TEFC motor has 1HP with variable speed control. You can operate the blades at a maximum speed of 3,340 feet per minute, while the minimum speed is 1,620 feet per minute. Another significant aspect is that while most units cut wood, this model is also suitable for non-ferrous metal cutting.

Users will love its pulley system, meaning it never loses its tension, complemented by rubber-coated upper and lower spoke wheels. Overall there are nine wheels, delivering precision and improved blade tracking to floor the cutting line.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You’ll notice that it doesn’t have a micrometer adjustment system, meaning it’s challenging to use it for intricate tasks. Added to that, the rear block tends to swivel when operating the machine at maximum speed.

Pros 1HP motor

Tensioning system

Aluminum trunnion construction

Cast iron table

Precise output Cons Block may swivel

Lacks micrometer adjustment

There’s nothing eye-catching about this product, but it has stuck to the basics, delivering better performance than most models. It has several functions to help users alter the cutting capacity, meaning you won’t have any problem working on intricate tasks. Hence, users have said mostly positive things about this model.

Why Did We Like It?

Grizzly’s all-new industrial bandsaw needs a 110/220V single-phase outlet to operate at maximum capacity. It has a 1HP motor that is pre-wired and helps rotate the blades at 1,725RPM to cut through most materials. Furthermore, with its quick blade tension release mechanism, you can work for extended periods without any hassle.

As the blades cut through the wood, the T-shaped fence provides stability, holding it in place. It reduces wobbling, ensuring that you can make angled cuts for precise output. We must also mention its sturdy steel stands, allowing you to operate at a comfortable height, with a clear view of the workbench.

Additionally, it has a lockable padlock switch for safety so that the material doesn’t accidentally slip out of your hand. Having said that, you do need to wear goggles as it produces a lot of debris.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this is a fantastic unit, we feel that a wheel cleaning brush and work light would have further increased its efficiency. With a cleaning brush, it becomes easier to keep the wheels in top shape, while a work light improves visibility in dim conditions.

Pros Lockable padlock

Sturdy steel stands

Quick blade tension release

Reduces wobbling

Cast iron wheels Cons No wheel cleaning brush

No work light

Another well-known brand is Shop Fox, constantly raising the bar when it comes to developing user-friendly tools. You can quickly replace its blades thanks to its quick-release tensioning system, while the digital tachometer provides real-time updates. Overall, there’s a lot to like about this model.

SHOP FOX M1113 Wood and Metal Bandsaw Variable frequency drive speed control

Left and right table tilting control

Why Did We Like It?

There’s nothing fancy about this unit, but it has all the necessary functions for a reliable experience. For example, you’ll love its variable speed control mechanism, allowing you to alter the cutting capacity based on the type of task. You can see the readings on the tachometer to make precise adjustments without any hassle.

We found that it delivers a smooth experience, thanks to its quick-release blade tension mechanism, complete with blade guides. Plus, the rack and pinion support prevent wobbling, keeping the blades stable so that you can follow the cutting line. Significantly, the table also tilts left and right, which proves useful for angular cuts.

Apart from that, safety is a priority, so the designers have added a safety switch for protection. Unless you press the on-button, the machine won’t start, reducing the chances of an accidental start-up.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The motor takes time to get going when you start the machine, and you need to wait for ten seconds before all the components are ready. Also, it would be best to conduct daily maintenance since the motor wires may come loose and could get frayed if not properly attached.

Pros Rack and pinion support system

Digital tachometer

Aluminum wheels

Adjustable table

Rip fence Cons Issues with motor wires

Takes time to start

Immediately noticeable is its magnetic work light, making it easier for you to work in challenging conditions. But that’s just one of its many quality functions, meaning that this model is one of the top choices of customers. If you’re interested to know more, read the following section for a detailed analysis.

Why Did We Like It?

The TACKLIFE PBS01A has a 3.5 amp motor with variable speed control, ensuring that you have complete control of all your projects. The double speed adjustment allows you to alter the speeds between 2,160 feet per minute and 3,150 feet per minute. So, you can use it for ripping or cross-cutting different types of wood.

And particularly pleasing is the addition of a magnetic work light. Unlike the WEN 3962 model, you can remove this light and place it at any convenient spot to brighten the workbench for a safe operation. Speaking of the workbench, you can further extend this aluminum table to accommodate larger wooden pieces.

We loved how easy it is to change the blades, thanks to its quick-release lever. Once you replace the worn-out blades, you can cut through most materials quickly by locking the rip fence for precise performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Wobbling issues are common with this model, making it difficult to maintain the cutting line. And this is especially troublesome when working at high speeds. You can try to hold the model down with more strength to reduce wobbling, but it might cause the blades to get stuck.

Pros Quick-release lever

Aluminum table

Rip fence

User-friendly vacuum

Bevel cutting Cons Wobbles slightly

Blade gets stuck

Resawing Band Buyer’s Guide

Let’s progress to the buyer’s guide, where we’ll tell you about the indispensable attributes of bandsaws, helping you choose between two similar products. You can note these points for future reference.

Sturdiness

You must choose a durable unit, ensuring that you get the best value for money. The designers must build all the components from quality material to withstand daily use. Also, the conditions inside a workstation get hectic, and the unit must function well even in extreme temperatures.

Price

While the best units understandably cost more than their counterparts, the manufacturers should opt for affordable pricing. Having said that, you need to be flexible with your budget rather than compromising on quality by choosing a less costly unit.

Ease Of Use

Finally, it should be easy to use so that you can understand all the functions. The machine must come with clear instructions detailing how every part operates and what each switch does.

Verdict

Do you now feel confident about purchasing a bandsaw?

If not, there’s no need to worry as we’ve decided to assist you a bit more by highlighting our favorite products in different categories. So, after careful consideration, we feel that the WEN 3962 is perfect for solving most of your workplace demands, combining power with durability.

Apart from that, the Rikon 10-3061 is extremely safe and adjustable, delivering the best user experience. We think you’ve all the information regarding bandsaws, so it’s now time to bid you goodbye.

We’ll leave you with this tip: clean the machine regularly and tighten the bolts. Until next time, when we’ll be back with more exciting product reviews. Take care and see you soon!

