11 Best Bartop Epoxy Resin | Tutorial + Reviews

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Epoxy resins are used widely in DIY projects and art pieces due to their ease of use and beautiful finishes.

Applying a layer of epoxy to a bartop can make the underlying surface take on a classy sheen that preserves the color and texture of the wood. Besides elevating the look of your bar, an epoxy resin can extend the life of the bartop by forming a protective layer.

However, using just any epoxy resin for your bartops won’t cut it. We have compiled this guide to help you understand what you should be looking for in a kit. Furthermore, we suggest a few of the top kits available to give your bartop a high-quality finish.

Without further ado, let’s get into the best epoxy resins available!

Best Bartop Epoxy Resin

Document

Pro Marine’s epoxy resin is an easy kit to use with the one-to-one ratio mixing that even novices will be able to work with. The formula is designed to level itself out for an even pour every time. This epoxy is incredibly versatile, compatible with a variety of material types and surfaces.

Why Did We Like It?

What makes this epoxy so great to use is the ease of application that the formula allows. By giving a consistent performance every pour, the resin will settle flat with minimal air bubbles. What’s more, any blemishes, such as fish eyes or craters that form between coatings are eliminated.

After the resin has been allowed to cure properly, it creates a food-safe surface. This can extend the functionality further to be applied on surfaces that may come in contact with food. With a beautiful, clear finish, the underlying surface’s materials pop through and shine.

Working with the resin for a more extended period is not an uncomfortable experience. Not only is it easy to apply, but the fumes given off are minimal compared to other kits.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Once a resin is mixed, it is only a matter of time before it fully hardens and then cures. In particular, this resin has a very fast drying time which makes the working time short. To ensure the cleanest application possible make sure the surfaces are prepped to be able to apply it right away.

Pros Low odor

Water-resistant

Easy mixture

UV ray-resistant Cons Short working time

For pieces that are under regular exposure to sunlight, using resin layering can result in yellowing and cracking. However, East Coast has improved its Crystal Clear Epoxy formula to be more UV-resistant while maintaining a high-glossy sheen. With a simple application process, it is an excellent choice for outdoor uses.

Why Did We Like It?

What makes this epoxy so easy to use is the proportions that have been measured for you. As with every epoxy, the kit includes two parts to be mixed; the hardener and the epoxy resin itself. Just mixing equal parts can create the resin in the appropriate ratio.

Furthermore, there is ample time to work with it; 30-35 minutes of time to fix and touch up any gaps. What’s more, the resin is thick, so it levels itself for an even application.

If you need some assistance, the included instructions are helpful. They are straightforward and walk you through every step.

Once the resin has been set and cured, the full effect of its crystal clear sheen can be seen. For a harder surface, you can mix a tad bit more hardener into the resin. However, the one-to-one ratio layering is durable and easy to maintain.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After pouring out the required amount of resin and hardener to be mixed, it is recommended that you keep both bottles sealed tightly. There were instances where the resin would begin yellowing quickly after the bottles were left exposed. To keep your product clear, work only with the amount that you need at a time.

Pros Odorless formula

One-to-one ratio mixing

Water-resistant

Easy to follow instructions included Cons Begins yellowing quickly after opening

Another epoxy that has a crystal finish, this table and bar top epoxy resin from Incredible Solutions is a versatile, straightforward kit. It is formulated to have a better release of air bubbles, and a quick cure once poured. Overall it is a durable and easy-to-use resin for the beginner and expert alike.

Why Did We Like It?

Incredible Solution’s resin formula is top-notch in terms of its consistency. After mixing the resin and curing agent in equal ratio, the thick viscosity allowed the layers to be poured evenly and spread quickly.

Additionally, the resin has UV inhibitors which means it could be exposed to UV rays without yellowing. Of course, it is not meant to be left exposed to UV rays, but it can preserve the crystal clear finish of the resin for longer.

Moving on to the mixing of the resin and curing agent; is a reasonably straightforward process overall. Incredible Solutions has included the exact amount needed to have an ideal ratio. Simply matching a one-to-one mixture is enough to mix the resin.

After the resin dries and fully cures, it is food-safe (if applied correctly). As it can come into contact with food, there are more use cases of the resin on projects.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Fast-drying times can be an advantage when applying the resin to small areas. However, it can be a hindrance for larger projects as areas that need extra resin or touch-ups can go amiss. The Incredible Solutions resin dried quickly after it was mixed and poured, not an ideal formula for large areas.

Pros Low odor

Water-resistant

Food-safe

Easy to use and mix Cons Dries quickly; low working time

MAS offers a quality resin and hardener kit that gives a beautiful, clear finish designed especially for tables and bar tops. There are some features to this resin that make the application process easier. For example, the resin’s viscosity or the included instruments that help you have an even application.

Why Did We Like It?

To have a high-quality resin finish, the layers of resin poured should be as even as possible, so there are no air pockets formed. Using the included four-inch brush and spreader definitely helped the application process overall.

After mixing both the half-gallon jugs of resin and hardener together, the resin is ready to be applied. The thick consistency made the mixture spread smoothly and evenly. There were little to no uneven surfaces, and overall the resin was level.

Furthermore, the resin had a beautiful glossy finish that was see-through with no milkiness or clouding. The gloss was not shiny but reflective enough to give off a slight sheen to the surface. As it is meant for tables and bar tops, the resin adds a high-quality finish to the surface, bringing out the underlying colors.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Due to the fast drying time, this resin must be worked with quickly after mixing. As it is designed to be used on a larger surface, the resin begins hardening quickly once the hardener is added to it. If working on small areas, it is a good idea to mix small batches at a time.

Pros Durable and holds up over time

Low VOCs

Easy application

High-gloss, clear finish Cons Short working time

Where the TotalBoat epoxy resin stands out from the rest is its penetrating formula that holds to the underlying surface well. It has a simple mix and application process that makes working with it a breeze. No VOCs in this resin’s formula is another feature that makes it comfortable to use extensively.

Why Did We Like It?

Applying a full resin coat on a large surface can create a large amount of fumes that are potentially harmful. In the case of the TotalBoat epoxy resin, the smell was bearable and could be worked on comfortably.

Additionally, once mixed, the formula could be spread with ease thanks to the thick consistency. It had little to no uneven layers; the resin leveled itself out once poured onto the surface.

One particularly useful feature is the ability to add another coating within four to eight hours after the prior coat. This is useful if you need to make another batch of resin or for any touch-ups, you may have missed.

Whether it is for a DIY project or a professional countertop project, this resin is able to provide a glossy, clear finish. With an equal parts mix ratio, the overall application process has been made as simple as possible.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Air bubbles are an unavoidable occurrence when working with resins. However, in the case of the TotalBoat resin, the air bubbles are considerably larger and more numerous than expected. Due to the thick viscosity of the formula removing these bubbles can be difficult and time-consuming.

Pros Resists scratches and yellowing

The BPA-free formula has no VOCs

One gallon covers 12 square feet

One-to-one ratio mixture Cons Thick consistency can make removing bubbles challenging

Achieving a glass-like texture using resin can be difficult, especially with the inevitable air bubbles that rise up here and there. The Janchun epoxy resin kit has a unique formula that cuts down on the air bubbles formed while pouring. With a thinner viscosity than other resins, the air pockets are filled efficiently.

Why Did We Like It?

Janchun markets their resin as having a crystal clear finish and cutting down on the number of air bubbles formed. It is safe to say that the air bubbles that did come up were few and dealt with easily.

As for the resin’s finish itself, it dried with a tough surface that was glossy and see-through. A helpful feature, especially for surfaces with high contact, is the anti-smudge finish. Fingerprints and reflections are not as evident on the resin’s surface once dried.

Additionally, when mixing the resin and hardener, there are little to no fumes produced in the process. Working with such a formula, with the minimal air bubbles produced, makes complex applications possible.

Janchun designed this resin to be used on art pieces, so adding color to the resin gives excellent results. Dyeing the resin adds a unique twist to a piece, while clear finishes bring out colors more.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Janchun is able to have a resin with minimal air bubbles due to the thin consistency of the formula. As a thinner viscous resin, multiple layers may be required to build up the resin. Additionally, it may take more time and effort to spread evenly compared to a thicker resin.

Pros Low-odor and non-toxic formula

Resistant to UV ray damage

BPA-free

No VOCs Cons Thin consistency can require multiple layers to be applied

For a versatile epoxy resin, the super clear coat kit from FGCI is definitely worth looking into. Thanks to its thick consistency, it is able to act as a filler to plug holes in wood with resin. With a highly reflective sheen to it, this is a resin that has a truly transparent finish to it.

Why Did We Like It?

Getting a suitable ratio of a resin and hardener can be challenging if the proper ratio is not provided by the manufacturer. Using the included plastic measuring cups, the ratio of this resin is guaranteed to stay consistent in every batch.

Mixing the resin and curing agent together makes the epoxy take on a thick consistency. Applying this resin on a large surface was simple as it spreads evenly and has a smooth texture when dried.

Moreover, the coats were able to be touched up before applying the next coating. This kept each layer of resin clear of bubbles and uneven surfaces. Once the resin dried, the resulting finish was a glossy, transparent surface.

All the underlying colors of the wood and finish are brought out in sharp clarity. There was no cloudy or milky residue throughout the application process. Overall, a quality resin to achieve a clear effect easily.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It should be noted that while this resin has a reflective, transparent surface, it is vulnerable to smudging. Fingerprints and other similar contaminants show up clearly due to the clear nature of the finish. As such, maintaining the clear effect can entail regular maintenance work in cleaning the surface.

Pros Crystal clear finish

High UV resistance

30-minute cure time between coats

Easy to work with and apply Cons High sheen is susceptible to fingerprints

Puduo has developed a versatile resin kit that can be used for coating art pieces or tables and bar tops. With a fast drying time and easy-to-mix ratio, this epoxy resin is a comfortable fit for the pro and novice alike. This resin spreads easily for a clear finish, whether it is for a small area or a large surface.

Sale Epoxy-Resin-Crystal-Clear-Art 1 Gallon Kit for Coating, Casting, Resin... PREFECT FOR ANY ARTIST’S PROJECT – PUDUO Epoxy...

UNIQUE FAST CURING RESIN - Finished casting can be...

Why Did We Like It?

Using this resin is incredibly easy to work with. The resin mixes to form a thick consistency that flows uniformly. As it spreads across the surface, it levels itself out evenly.

Additionally, there were minimal air bubbles; however, the few that did float up were removed easily with a heat gun. Once the resin dried, it was completely transparent and hardened quickly.

Overall, the drying times while using this resin were just a tad bit faster than other epoxy resin kits. There is a comfortable balance between a fast dry time and enough working time to add details or touch up the resin before it hardens.

Working on large surfaces or for extended periods is not uncomfortable with this resin kit. Thanks to the low amount of fumes created, it can be used indoors as well.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While not a guaranteed occurrence, there were still some cases where the resin gave inconsistent results. Possibly due to factors of temperature or ratio, there were some varying textures on the surface of the resin. For example, wrinkling and stretch marks formed on some pieces while giving a smooth texture on others.

Pros Quick curing

Easy to use

Low VOCs and odor

Self-leveling formula Cons Inconsistent textures; occasional wrinkling

FamoWood’s glaze coating is a high-gloss epoxy resin that can be used on a number of surfaces to create a long-lasting shiny surface. With an easy-to-use application and mixing process, creating a quality glossy coating is easy. What’s more, the heat resistance of this epoxy is considerable.

Sale FamoWood 5050110 Glaze Coat Kit - Gallon Clear Easy 1:1 mixing ratio

Versatile – use on any non waxy material

Why Did We Like It?

Before applying this resin epoxy to a large surface, it is a good idea to practice on a smaller application. The resin is quite thick and, as such, has an even pour once mixed. There is no need to continually go over the resin with a leveler as it essentially spreads itself.

What’s more, the resin is versatile to be used on a variety of textures and materials. For porous materials, it is recommended to pour a skim layer to have a sealed base to start with. Otherwise, the resin sets solidly and adheres well to the surface it is applied on.

After the resin dries, it has an incredibly reflective sheen to it. Small objects encased in the resin or surfaces having a coating have bright colors and are clear.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Once the resin is mixed with the hardener, it should be applied quickly to have a quality finish. The working time is considerably less than other kits, so touch-ups and removing air bubbles must be done promptly. If the resin sets before these issues are addressed, it can take away some clarity in the finish.

Pros High-gloss, clear finish

Minimal spreading needed

Simple application process

One gallon covers 36 square feet Cons Short working time

Truly a great starter kit for those working with resin, the Aquaseal marine epoxy kit has everything you could need. In terms of tools, there are two spatulas, cups, and stirrers besides the resin and hardener. The formula itself offers an easy mix-and-pour application that creates a durable shiny surface.

Why Did We Like It?

Where this particular resin shines is in its durability, it is designed to handle repairs on boats and marine vehicles. As such, the resin is meant to withstand UV rays, saltwater, impacts, and other elements. Using it for coating a table or bartop will ensure the resin lasts for a long time.

Furthermore, the mixing and pouring are easy thanks to the included implements. The plastic tools help measure and pour the resin accurately. What’s more, the mixture spreads and levels itself thanks to its thick viscosity.

As for the finish, it dries with a clear and glossy texture that is smooth to the touch. There are 20 minutes allowed to work with the resin before it hardens – a perfect balance of time to remove air bubbles and touch up any areas.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It should be noted that this resin is particularly sensitive to temperature. Applying it in ideal conditions if possible is recommended. However, if it is applied in less than ideal climatic conditions, you may have a different experience in terms of drying and curing times.

Pros UV-resistant

Little to no odors

Sets and cures within ten hours

Impact, smudge, and glare-resistant Cons Sensitive to temperature

RTG Supply Co. has an incredible, high-quality epoxy resin that is explicitly intended for bar and tabletops. It has a one-to-one mix ratio, so using it is simple even if you don’t have the most experience with resins. Once dried and cured, the finish is strong and has a beautiful, clear composition throughout.

Why Did We Like It?

One aspect of using this resin that was useful was the heat deflective properties it had once dried. It was rated to handle up to 125 degrees, so using it on a table or countertop that comes in contact with hot plates is possible.

Additionally, the sheen provided by the resin is lustrous and brings out the underlying wood’s colors and textures well. Applying one coat is comparable to having multiple layers of varnish. Making an already easy application process simpler is the fast drying times the resin has.

Thanks to the fast drying times, making thin layers for an art piece or layering effect is easy. With more layers applied, a higher sheen is achieved. Additionally, once dried, the layers of resin become tough and hold up against most elements like moisture and stains.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While this resin may be able to withstand hot surfaces placed on top of it, UV rays are not an element it handles well. Using this resin on a surface that sees regular exposure to sunlight can cause the finish to yellow and break down.

Pros Waterproof formula

Smooth, high-gloss finish

Tough surface

Sets quickly Cons Not ideal for pieces exposed to sunlight

Bartop Epoxy Resin Buying Guide

Before buying an epoxy resin kit, you should understand how it works to know if using it on your bartop is right for you. If you feel using epoxy is the way you want to go, you should keep in mind some important features that can give your bartop better durability and extend its lifespan.

A. Applying An Epoxy Resin

First things first, when working with any epoxy resin, the surface it is to be applied on should be thoroughly cleaned. A good precaution is to use a plastic sheet to protect cupboards and areas that you don’t want the epoxy to be on.

Mix both parts of the resin (epoxy and hardener) in accordance with the instructions provided to create the epoxy resin mixture. Before the resin hardens, you won’t have much time, so make sure ample prep work is done before mixing.

The first layer of epoxy acts as a sealing layer which will remove air pockets and bubbles on the bartop’s surface. Wait a few hours between each layer before pouring another one to allow for a proper drying time.

Removing any air bubbles as and when they come up is vital between layers. Once the resin hardens, any remaining air bubbles will become impossible to remove and can take away from the crystal clear effect.

Depending on the formula and manufacturer, resins have varying drying and curing time. To take advantage of the full benefits of the epoxy resin, allow for a full curing time before using the treated bartop.

B. Unique Features Of Epoxy Resin Kits

Some epoxy resins have extra resistance to specific elements or have a smoother application process. These unique features can change how the epoxy performs and should be considered when choosing a suitable kit for you.

Resistance

As epoxy resin acts as a protective layer, the more resistance it has to various elements, the more durability it brings to the bartop.

There are resins available that have a formula designed to handle UV rays specifically. Ultraviolet rays from the sun can yellow the resin, leaving it unsightly and murky. For application on surfaces that are outdoors or see a lot of sunlight, a UV-resistant resin can come in handy.

Another feature that is important in resins is a blush-resistant formula. When applying resin, the formula can dull the underlying colors into a darker shade. To avoid this, look for a kit that is blush-resistant for the most transparent, shiniest finish possible.

Probably the most essential resistance when coating a bartop is water resistance. Drinks and beverages are regularly spilled, which can damage the bartop’s wooden surface. A resin that can wipe off the water with no detrimental effects is a crucial feature to have so your bar stays bright and clean.

Scratches on your bartop are an unavoidable occurrence. No matter how carefully you maintain it, there is bound to be an eventual blemish here or there. A resin that is tough enough to withstand scratches and dents can preserve the aesthetic of the bartop for longer.

Coverage

Epoxy resins list the estimated area the included formula can cover on their packaging. Find a kit that can cover the full extent of the bartop so you won’t have to make additional purchases later.

Spreading epoxy over an area that is larger than its rated coverage can have undesirable results. For example, the epoxy’s durability is stretched thinner over a larger area, so it may not last as long or provide the protection it claims.

Matching the rated coverage to the actual area being covered is essential to take full advantage of the protection that an epoxy resin provides.

Mixing Ratio

Working with resins can seem daunting for a novice due to the exact measurements required to mix the epoxy and hardener. If you are not familiar with working with epoxy resin, it is recommended to use one that has a simple ratio.

Today most manufacturers do the measuring for you, providing the appropriate amount in the kit right off the bat. However, there are still some exceptions, so look for one that has a one-to-one ratio for the easiest possible mixing process.

Sheen

Epoxy resins typically have a shiny surface to them once they are dried. This effect is used on bar tops as it brings out the colors of the wood and laminates the surface at the same time.

A shiny surface is a classic look that is easy to attain using epoxy resin. For those looking to replicate this look in their own bar tops, an epoxy resin with a mirror or crystal clear finish can get the job done.

There are also resin options available that can be mixed with mica powders to create a dyed effect if a clear finish is not what you are looking for. Depending on the formula of the resin, different effects can be achieved that add a unique charm to any bartop as the center of attention.

Bartop Material Compatibility

Bar Tops come in various materials, so matching a compatible resin to its corresponding material is essential. Epoxy resins are compatible with a variety of materials commonly found in bar tops.

Wood, metal, concrete, ceramic, laminate, and Formica are just some common bar top surfaces that a resin is compatible with. It is even possible to have a granite or marble effect using the right type of resin.

Verdict

After going through some of the best epoxy resins available to coat your bar tops, the next step is choosing one and seeing how it goes.

Using a food-safe option like the Pro Marine Supplies table top epoxy kit can be beneficial, especially for a bartop that sees regular contact with foodstuffs.

Furthermore, if your outdoor bar needs a shiny new surface, the East Coast resin crystal clear epoxy can be helpful. The formula is designed to drastically slow down yellowing due to UV ray exposure.

Another alternative to either of these options is the Incredible Solutions tabletop epoxy kit. It is an excellent all-rounder epoxy resin with both UV and water resistance and a food-safe surface.

Add a new lease of life to your bartop with an incredibly easy-to-use and apply epoxy resin. Why wait around and pay for a crew when a professional finish is possible using any of these great kits!

Related Articles

50 Basement Bar Ideas To Rock Right Now

9 Best Bar Sink

11 Best Bar Top Epoxy

43 Super Cool Bar Top Ideas to Realize

How To Mix Epoxy 101

Sanding Epoxy Resin Guide 101

2 Best Epoxy Resin Guide

11 Best Epoxy Resin For Crafts

5 Best Epoxy Resin for Tumblers

10 Best Epoxy Resins For Wood

Totalboat Resin Epoxy 101

Sanding Epoxy Resin