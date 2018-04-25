Watches are one of those accessories that add to your overall look while being functional at the same time. In fact, they have become a favorite accessory to many people as the time passed. Even today, there are millions of people who enjoy having a collection of timepieces and flaunting them off.

Any watch enthusiast worth his salt would have heard of Bauhaus style watches. They’re simple, elegant and come with a dash of the retro element. Bringing back the short-lived German art movement from the early 20th century to life again, these Bauhaus watches took the industry by storm. Right from classy designs to clean geometrical patterns, everything about them practically screams of poise and opulence. Such is their beauty blended with a tinge of minimalism.

Bauhaus school of design has not just motivated watchmakers, but also many other people that make mobiles, tablets and other electric contraptions. Even Steve Jobs couldn’t be immune to the charm and elegance of this tasteful form of architecture and industrial design. Well, if you aren’t intrigued by it yet, then stay with us as we make a list of thirteen best Bauhaus inspired watches that you can get your hands on today.

What’s so unique about Junghans is that a majority of their timepieces are created by Max Bill, who’s known to be one of Bauhaus’s protégés. Not only that, but he has also founded Ulm’s School of Design as Bauhaus’s successor.

One of the best collections that gained wide popularity for Max Bill – Junghans is their latest Max Bill collection. It is raved by the watch enthusiasts for being a proper continuation of their signature robin’s egg blue, teardrop-shaped kitchen wall clock that was designed in the 1950s.

The collection is characterized by a dome-shaped dial, a thin bezel and a crystal that you might have noticed in Max Bill’s previous designs. But he sure did take some liberty with making some improvements like adding a lume to the dial. The watch comes with two dial options – black and white. It comes in a stainless steel case and has a water resistance of 5 ATM. But other than that, there’s not a lot of new things to look out for.

Pros Clean Typography

Clean Typography Domed Dial

Domed Dial Thin Bezel Cons Not a lot of new elements in the design

In 1990, after Germany’s reunification, the craft of watchmaking had moved to a small town in Saxony called Glashütte. It was during that time that Nomos came into existence, with their classy watches that turned many heads with their elegant and minimalistic designs. Out of a handful watches that they debuted with, Tangente stole all the limelight.

At first look, Tangente reminds you of a few Bauhaus-influenced timepieces by Stowa and Lange, well-known watchmakers before the war. This is probably because they might have paid homage to these companies with their design – especially the dials acquired from Webel and Baral dial makers. So it is safe to say that Tangente is not entirely an original piece, but their tempered blue hands on the silver-plated dial are nothing short of classy.

Pros Sleek look with minimal design

Sleek look with minimal design Manually wound alpha caliber Cons Not a completely original design

Lange &Söhne and Stowa are celebrated as the earliest manufacturers of Bauhaus style watches in the 1930s. The latter came up with their first Antea design in the year 1937. Later in 2004, the timeless original was reissued to cater to the needs of the modern day man.

What’s unique about Antea Klassik 390 is that it comes in a multitude of sizes, ranging from 35.5mm to a larger 41mm. The watch comes in a stainless steel case and has a water resistance of 5ATM. It gives you two choices of winding – manual and automatic.

Pros Elegant design

Elegant design Winding choices Cons Straps could be better

At one glance, you can make out that this timepiece is inspired by the Bauhaus style. It has got all the German heritage designed right into it. The watch can be availed in two options – a quartz choice which is powered by the Swiss Rhonda and the automatic Swiss ETA movements, and an automated version that is more expensive.

The watch is 44mm in size and comes in a stainless steel case. It sports a Hesalite Crystal and has completely automated movement. The makers had deliberately given it a beige color to give it a vintage feel. This gives one an impression that the watch is used, rather than a brand new remake of a classic model. As opposed to Junkers’ other designs, 6050-5 comes with indices and lumes, which help the model stand out from the rest.

Pros Unique beige/off-white dial

Unique beige/off-white dial Quartz and automated choices available Cons Some might not find the used-look very appealing.

Ruhla has been in the watchmaking race for quite long – even before the entire occupation of Russia. They also made watches and clocks for the Soviet Union after which they got into manufacturing a wide range of timepieces from aviation clocks to wrist watches. These were sold within the country and were sent abroad before the company became obsolete.

The brand is now revived and is back to manufacturing watches again. Their 91234M is an excellent choice if you want to go for a Bauhaus inspired watch that doesn’t quite burn a hole in your pocket. The timepiece also comes with an additional sub-second hand which is quite a surprise.

91234M has a diameter of 42mm and comes in a case that’s made of stainless steel. The watch has 5ATM resistance and is powered by a Swiss technology quartz movement. Not to forget the domed crystal and a couple of choices for the dial, which makes it an interesting design to consider.

Pros Additional sub-second hand

Additional sub-second hand Cheaper price range

Cheaper price range Swiss technology quartz movement

Swiss technology quartz movement Two choices of dial Cons A few users complained about the build

Unlike the other watches mentioned in the article up until now, Aristo Dessau took the creative liberty of giving the traditional Bauhaus watch an upgrade. The designers decided to get rid of all the watch basics and just stick with a date window and the numerals for the 5hours. And all the while, they stayed true to the principles of Bauhaus designs.

4H132 comes in a stainless steel case like most of the watches and has a diameter of 34.5 mm. It has a standard 5ATM water resistance and relies on Swiss ETA automation for the movement.

Pros Swiss ETA Automation

Swiss ETA Automation Freshness in the look Cons Size can be a little small if you’re used to wearing larger dials

Uniform Wares 251

One of the most basic watches on today’s list, Uniform Wares 251 is often touted as a modernist dress timepiece made in the Swiss. The whole range of watches come with little or no branding, which Uniform Wares managed to achieve by using sterile dials.

You might find the whole watch plain – be it the design or the straps, but it has everything needed to be deemed functional. It comes in 37mm and uses Swizz quartz technology for the movement. The watch also sports a stainless steel case and has 5ATM water resistance level like the rest.

Pros Simple design

Simple design Swiss quartz technology

Swiss quartz technology Stainless steel case Cons Some people might not find the design very appealing to the eye

Panzera is an Australian watch brand that boasts its ‘modern vintage’ timepieces. The whole idea behind that is to come up with the contemporary interpretations of designs that are said to be modern classics.

The Breur 44 Arctic Mesh comes at an incredible 44mm diameter, which works great if your hands are big, or if you love large-dialed watches. The watch has an automatic movement which is powered by the Japanese Miyota technology. Then, of course, the device is water resistant up to 50 meters of depth and has a crystal mineral that’s hardened. It also comes with a colorful display back and straps.

Pros Japanese Miyota Movement

Japanese Miyota Movement Colorful Strap and display back

Colorful Strap and display back Contemporary interpretations of modern classics Cons The dial can be large if your hands are small

The Swiss watchmakers have also followed the Germans and created Bauhaus inspired timepieces. It was only a matter of time before Zeno, a 19th-century watch manufacturer got back to the market after a much-needed refurbishing.

Zeno 3767Q is quite an affordable option, given its robust features, which include a stainless steel case, Swiss quartz movement, a 40mm dial and can resist water up to 3ATM. Sure it is a little large, but it perfectly suits the preferences of contemporary watch enthusiasts.

Pros Stainless steel case

Stainless steel case Affordable option

Affordable option Larger dial

Larger dial Swiss quartz movement Cons 3ATM water resistance

Arguably the cheapest option in today’s list, Braun’s BN0021 serves as an alternative to all those Bauhaus inspired watches that cost you a bomb. You might have been familiar with Braun being a manufacturer of electric shavers and household appliances. But they have been trying to make a name for themselves even in the watchmaking space.

BN0021 comes with a simple 38mm black dial which has numbers 1 to 12 engraved in a plain old fashion. The designers used yellow for the second hand to give it pleasing aesthetics without drawing too much attention. The watch makes use of Quartz movement, comes in a steel case and can handle water up to 5ATM.

A Danish brand now owned by Fossil, Skagen has always stuck to the ethics of Bauhaus designing principles. Their Super Slim Chrome & Black Watch is minimal and elegant while being completely functional.

The watch comes with a silver dial of 39mm and thin black hands. The numerals on the dial are replaced by 12 simple markings standing for the hours and smaller markings for the minutes. Its thinness also caught the attention of many enthusiasts who praise its design for being ‘very wearable.’

Like Uniform Wares, even Kent Wang’s watches come with no branding or logos on its dial. Just a simple design inspired by the Bauhaus style. It comes with a black dial with white lines or vice versa and is 42mm in size. There’s also a date window along with blue-steeled hands to give it an attractive look. The watch also features a sapphire crystal and has an automatic movement inspired by the Chinese BWAF technology.

Mens Braun BN0211 Watch BN0211BKMHG Leather Strap, Black Dial

Case Material: Black Ion-plated Steel

The BN0211 by Braun is one of the earliest models designed by the home appliance manufacturers when they dabbled in watchmaking space. The designers of the watch take pride in its minimalist white dial with an upbeat yellow-colored second hand. This gives the whole watch a quirky overall look and inevitably reminds you of Braun’s signature AW10 timepiece and their older hallmark wall clocks.

Conclusion

So, these are various Bauhaus-inspired watches that are quite popular among the watch enthusiasts today. In case you’re planning to buy one, give these a thorough look and do a little bit of research of your own before you make the final decision.