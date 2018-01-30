17 Best Bean Bag Chairs of 2018 to Consider for Your Living Room

Over the past few years, bean bags have really become comfortable pieces of furniture to use. They are incredibly cozy, can be moved around really easily, and can be used at homes, cafes and sometimes, even at workplaces.

Their portability, versatility to be able to be manufactured in different styles and sizes, and the relaxing nature had put them on the preference list when it came to buying furniture.

In case you’re looking for one to adorn your living room as well as have something comforting to sit on, then these are 17 best bean bag chairs you can consider.

Best Bean Bag Chairs of 2018 to Consider for Your Living Room

If you are looking for something snug, but don’t want it to eat up too much of the space in your living room, then you might want to go for this blue beanbag and ottoman set by Cielo. It is made from a faux linen fabric, which gives it a classy look; and the hand-stitched seams and a rope handle at the back help this one stand out from the rest of the bean bags.

With only about 200 liters of beans for the bag and 60 for the ottoman, this pretty chair can be easily set up and ready to be seated on. Also, it’s reasonably easy to clean as the covers of the bag is machine washable, while the inner liners can be separated.

With the availability of five different colors like charcoal grey, ivory, red, brown and sky blue, this elegant bean bag can be used. As a lounge chair, with or without the ottoman. It will be enjoyed by anyone, irrespective of their age and weight. All you need is the love of a good furniture. So, just get one today, sit back and relax!

There are not a lot of bean bags out there that are made from the cotton fabric. But this pear-shaped cotton bean bag is everything you can ask for if you want to own something chic, cozy and easily washable.

You can choose the right bean bag from 9 vibrant colors, so they could comfortably fit in with the décor of any color scheme. The product comes with a sturdy diagonal stitch, which keeps it durable. The beans can be quickly filled, and the YKK heavy duty childproof zipper keeps you free of all the worry and mess of the beans coming out of the bag.

The bean bag also has a convenient washing bag; into which you can empty all your beans before tossing in your bag into the machine for cleaning. You can also wash it by hand if you didn’t want to take a risk with the machine wash.

What’s more, you can even customize the whole thing to your desire by just embroidering on the bean bag, painting patterns with fabric paint, or just by getting an image printed digitally.

Sometimes, you might just want to take your bean bag out to the pool, and chill out in the pleasant sun, as the pool chairs can come off as a little uncomfortable sometimes. In such cases, this amazing marine quality acrylic bag can come to your rescue.

This subtle blue colored chair and an ottoman are not only perfect for the indoors, but also for the outdoor seating purposes. The product is made from an acrylic fabric, which is dyed with a premium quality solution and has a big guarantee period of five whole years. The fabric feels so smooth against your skin but is strong enough to withstand the harsh outdoor conditions.

The bag is easy to clean and comes in a variety of colors to match with your indoor and pool décor without much thought. Also, the seat is huge and gives your torso an extra comfort, while the high ottoman lets you keep your feet up with utmost ease.

If you’re upping the game of your living room furniture and go all trendy, then this bean bag made out of lamb’s wool will be a perfect addition to your collection. Also, who wouldn’t just love to sink into the softness of a plush bean bag after a long hard day?

Made with pure Australian lamb’s wool, this super snug beanbag will not only add aestheticism to your house but also will give you great warmth during a cold day, especially when you place it near the fireplace.

The product has a leather base and a separate inner lining that helps easy cleaning. You are also given a choice to choose between teal blue, steel grey, and ivory white, so you can choose carefully with whatever goes best with the rest of your furniture.

Looking for bean bags that you could throw in your pool, lie down, and relax while it floats on the water? Then these pool beanbags are the ones you must give a try.

These gorgeous heavy-duty pool bean bags come in different colors and are perfect for floating around on a lazy day. And since they are huge, there’s no chance that you will slip into the water or get wet with the splashing.

Also, these bags can be dried quickly, need no inflation, and are large enough for two people to chill out. Super cool, right?

Made with a solid, stain and water resistant Smart Max fabric, this Big Joe bean bag makes a comfortable seating companion for you, at any given time.

Be it your study, bedroom, living room, or even office space; you can just take around this functional product and sit down comfortably. Moreover, it has these little pockets to keep in your books, water bottles, remotes, and several other small things that might come in handy.

You don’t have to worry about the quality and durability of the product as they are double stitched while two safety locker zippers keep the beans intact. Also, you can easily clean the bag by just wiping it with a wet cloth.

What could be even more satisfying to you is that the beans filled in the bag are made of 80% recycled materials, which enables you to play a small yet essential role in saving the planet.

What’s more fun than sitting on a giant bean bag with your BFF and whiling your spare time away having endless conversations over a cup of coffee?

This incredibly huge giant furry bean bag could be a perfect replacement for your old couch or futon as it is comfortable and fits anywhere in your house. It could be used as a studying spot, a place to watch TV and relax, and even a snuggly and fuzzy place to take a nap, or for that matter, a full sleep.

This giant beanbag is about 96 x 96 x 34 inches in size, is made from a soft micro-suede fiber and can be washed in the machine. It comes in several non-fading colors and is highly durable due to the double stitches. And above it all, it is a perfect piece of furniture to spend some quality time along with family and friends.

With a bag that’s as eco-friendly as it is for the body, this bean bag is perfect for all the nature lovers out there. This stylish and comfortable suede bean bag made with Fuf foam comes in different colors and is perfect for dorms, living rooms, basements, bedrooms, game rooms, and even rec rooms.

What makes this bean bag chair different from the rest is that it is entirely recycled from the industrial foam and manufacturing every bean bag is a tedious and carefully designed process. That’s probably why the end product is amazing and worth all the wait.

These super comfortable panda bean bag covers are made of certified virgin foam that’s completely safe and are double stitched to keep everything intact and off the wear and tear. The covers are extremely tough, stain free and can be easily cleaned in the washing machine.

So, if you have a young baby girl in your house, then this polka-dotted oversized bean bag in candy pink would be something she’d love. And for those pink isn’t the go-to color, the bag is available in several other gorgeous colors.

I could never get over the comfort that a humongous bean bag can provide. And this is another such bean bag that supports my argument. I mean it could be used as anything, right from a lounge sack to an enormous sleeping bed, lounge sack and even as a large sofa.

These soft bean bag covers are ensured to be robust and sturdy with a double stitch and a triple layer hyper comfy fabric that can withstand rough conditions, and children from time to time. It can be cleaned easily and is available in a myriad of shades.

If you aren’t a huge fan of beans falling out of the beanbag and making it hard to clean the whole area up, then you could simply go for this bean bag chair as an alternative, which is only inflated, instead of being filled with beans.

The corduroy texture and the natural shade of the chair make it a perfect addition to any ambience. The inflation will take only a few minutes, and you’re good to go. But in case you need some extra space around, worry not, because it is as easy to deflate.

However, since it’s inflatable, there’s always a chance of having an air leak, which can be easily fixed patch kits, which are cheap and easily available online.

Available in an assortment of colors, these bean bags by Big Joe are simple, study and durable.

They are made with water and stain resistant Smart Max fabric and filled with UltimaX to provide you ultimate comfort; while the double stitching and security zippers keep it safe from the children.

Also, the bags are eco-friendly and can be easily cleaned with the help of a damp cloth, as opposed to machine washing.

For those who are into ultimate comfort, and want the best of both worlds, here’s a bean bag that could double up as a sofa chair. It’s got an armrest and perfect support for the back.

Like other bean bags by Big Joe, this one is also double stitched and secured with a double zipper for extra safety.

The bag is filled with UltimaX beans so that you can have a comfortable posture. It is a great fit for any living spaces and is available in multiple colors and patterns.

Going grand is not a bad thing sometimes, especially when you get to have something as big, stylish and extremely cozy as this lounger by Big Joe.

The cover of the bean bag lounger is made with a soft fabric and uses a lot of environment-friendly 100% upcycled industrial Fuf foam. It is durable and safe.

Owing to its gigantic size and style, this imperial lounger can be perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, dorms, and any spaces, for that matter.

Another comfortable alternative for the lovers of oversized furniture, this bean bag is extremely lightweight, huge, and comes in different collars and cover designs.

The product is durable and is secured with metal zippers so that the Styrofoam beans don’t come out of the bag. As for the cleaning, you could easily make the bean bag spotless by wiping it with a wet cloth. For complete cleaning, you can just remove the cover and toss it in the machine for a cold water wash.

More often than not, adapting into the bean bag is a little uncomfortable and takes time. If you experience it a lot, then you might want to consider going for this super comfy bean bag chair that adapts to your body shape and size.

Made with sturdy premium fabric and Panda Sleep’s proprietary memory foam blend, this bean bag offers all the relaxation you ever ask for.

Adding to it is the eco-friendly virgin foam, the light weighted nature which makes it easier to move the bag around, and the ability to cleaned easily, which makes it one of the best bean bag choices of the year.

Last but not the least, this chill sack is one of the most stylish and snug piece of furniture which could easily be a replacement for that old sofa chair in your basement or the living room.

It is double stitched and is made from a micro-suede fiber which can last the test of time. Furthermore, it’s safe, easy to wash and can be quickly moved around.

The product is available in several colors, so you don’t have to stick with a single option to make your living space much more beautiful and habitable.

These are a few trending options you could go for while your off browsing sites to purchase that perfect bean bag. Go through all the options once again, and choose the right one which not only makes your place better but also gives you the ultimate comfort.