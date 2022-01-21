11 Best Bidet Converter Kit | Reviews & Buyer’s Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you want to replace your regular toilet paper with a more hygienic alternative, bidets can be a good option.

In modern times, we have become more aware of the importance of maintaining personal cleanliness. So, bidet converters can be a perfect option to improve your bathroom hygiene. And we’re here to help you choose just the right product.

After going through this list, you will get a clear idea about the best bidet converter kits that are currently available on the market. Not only can you make a great choice from the products that are listed in this product review, but we’ve also covered the key features of each product for your convenience.

So, without any more dilly-dally, let’s begin!

Best Bidet Converter Kits

Document

This bidet attachment comes with a simple non-electric dual nozzle spray that relies on water pressure for its function. It has a sleek and sturdy design that can fit perfectly into any bathroom. It is also known for its great performance with minimal effort that ensures ultimate comfort for its users.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, the product is super easy to install without much hassle. It provides two different wash options because of its dual nozzle spray. The posterior nozzle provides a very comfortable clean, while the feminine nozzle is more suited for a softer spray.

Moreover, it comes with a pressure control dial, which makes it easier to control the water pressure while using it. The dial also has a very comfortable grip and thus can be very easy to operate. What’s more, the easy-grip attachment of the product fits on toilets of any size.

Furthermore, to ensure a perfect fit, it comes with optional toilet seat bumpers that can adjust the gap between the seat and the toilet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product doesn’t have the option to control water temperature, which is a significant drawback. As it lacks the temperature control feature, the water in the spray is cold. Also, you need to clean the spray manually as it is not self cleaning.

Pros Budget-friendly

Easy to install

Comfortable grip on the pressure control dial

Multiple spray types Cons No temperature control

This product is a piece of high-quality toilet equipment and comes with the feature of adjustable spray. As it is ultra-thin, it fits perfectly into the toilet seat without leaving any gap between the base and the toilet seat. So, if you go for this product, you won’t be needing any toilet seat bumpers.

Why Did We Like It?

The product offers a perfect ambient water temperature cleansing experience that is very refreshing. The temperature and pressure control options are helpful in relieving and reducing any haemorrhoidal issues. It is also suitable for children, adults, and seniors.

Furthermore, the non-electric feature ensures user safety and facilitates easy installation. We also like how the product is suitable for both rear and feminine cleaning as it comes with a pressure adjustable spray. You can easily control the twisting dial to switch from feminine wash to rear cleaning and vice-versa.

It also comes with a self-cleaning spray, which saves you the trouble of manually cleaning the nozzle from time to time. It even includes all the hardware attachments that are required for its easy installation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The most significant downside is that product does not fit with all toilets. For instance, if you have a French Curve Toilet, it is most likely that it will not fit with your toilet. Moreover, if you are running on a tight budget, this product might not be your best option.

Pros Self-cleaning nozzle

Separate nozzles for feminine and rear cleaning

Easy installation

Slimline design Cons Very expensive

The Luxe Bidet product has been designed to ensure personal hygiene, and the nozzle is covered by a nozzle guard gate to enhance your sanitary experience. It also has a built-in self-cleaning feature that helps in cleaning the nozzle automatically. Furthermore, the turn-in dial makes it easy to control water pressure owing to its straightforward adjustments.

Why Did We Like It?

The retractable nozzle feature makes the product easier to use. When the nozzle is not being used, it retracts back behind the guard gate, which ensures the cleanliness of the nozzle and offers a better sanitary experience.

Since the nozzle also comes with a self-cleaning mode, it is very easy to keep the bidet attachment clean by just running fresh water over it. Furthermore, the turn-dial of the product comes with very simple and straightforward instructions, thus making it pretty easy to use.

It also has a sleek design and comes with high-quality parts that can spruce up the look of your bathroom. Moreover, the installation process is quick and easy and can be done without any hassle.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product only comes with a single nozzle for posterior wash. So, it does not offer the option of feminine cleaning and doesn’t even have the feature of temperature control. This means you won’t be getting any warm water.

Pros Easy installation

Self-cleaning nozzle

Nozzle with a guard gate

Long warranty period Cons Only posterior cleaning nozzle present

The ultra-slim design of this product offers a better fit for your toilet seat and avoids the risk of water splashing out of the gap between the base and the toilet seat. It provides a gentler and more hygienic option as compared to toilet paper, and comes with a dual nozzle.

Why Did We Like It?

This product has a brass water inlet, which makes it more durable as well as flexible. The inlet also provides better compatibility with stainless steel hoses and prevents water leakage; not to mention the fact that the brass make prolongs its longevity.

Moreover, the dual nozzle feature ensures that the bidet attachment is suitable for both rear and feminine cleaning. You also need not worry about toilet seat bumpers as the ultra-slim design of the product helps it to fit perfectly beneath the toilet seat without leaving any gap.

Furthermore, it is very easy to install and comes with all the necessary hardware attachments that are required for its quick and hassle-free installation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The water pressure control of the product is a bit problematic as it does not come with any additional turn-in dial for adjusting the water pressure. Furthermore, it does not have a self-cleaning mode for the nozzle. So, you need to clean the nozzle manually from time to time.

Pros Fits perfectly with any toilet seat

Slimline design

Easy to install

Convenient control dial Cons No additional dial for water pressure control

This is different from any regular bidet attachments, as it’s a portable travel bidet and can be carried along while traveling. It also has convenient nozzle storage and comes with a discreet travel bag that makes it easy to carry.

Why Did We Like It?

The portability of the product makes it very easy to carry and maintain personal hygiene even while on the road. The nozzle storage makes it highly convenient and mess-free, while the large capacity of the reservoir ensures that you’ll never run out of water while using the product.

It also has an angled spray design, which makes it easier to target just the right spot. The product even comes with a metal airlock at the bottom that allows air to enter the reservoir bottle and provide a consistent spray with better water pressure control.

Furthermore, it comes with a travel bag, which makes it easier to carry. So, it ensures discreet transportation and is extremely affordable and pocket-friendly at the same time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product is more suitable for front cleaning and feminine cleaning as compared to rear cleaning. Angling the nozzle spray for effective rear cleaning can be tricky and cumbersome. Moreover, the reservoir does not allow you to store water beforehand. So, you have to fill it with water before each use.

Pros Easily portable

Convenient and mess-free nozzle storage

Large reservoir capacity

Allows discreet transportation Cons Not very suitable for rear cleaning

This Greenco product has been specially designed to optimize your personal hygiene. It is a high-quality and durable toilet seat attachment bidet made from high-quality plastic. The control dial helps in maintaining water pressure, making it a true value-for-money device.

Why Did We Like It?

The product is durable and of high quality, which enhances its value in our opinion. Furthermore, it is easy to install, so you won’t need any extra tools for setting it up. It also has a retractable nozzle that enhances sanitation.

Moreover, the nozzle spray is adjustable, so you can angle it to hit the right spot to get the best cleansing experience. At the same time, the control dial is easy to access for adjusting the pressure as per your needs.

It is not only refreshing and hygienic but also environmentally friendly. It is also non-electric, which ensures the safety of its users. Additionally, the nozzle is made from durable and high-quality plastic to avoid rusting. Overall, the product can offer you great value for money.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We think that the manufacturer could’ve done a better job with the adjustable pressure of the product. Even at the third level of the control dial, the pressure of the water spray is too high. So, it is not very suitable for a gentle spray.

Pros Comes in six different water pressures

Easy access control-dial

Easy to install

Adjustable and retractable nozzle spray Cons Water pressure is very high

The Bio Bidet product is one of the most expensive bidets available on the market. It comes with different wash modes as it has two nozzles that are suitable for both posterior and feminine wash. It also comes with easy temperate control of the water spray. Furthermore, it has adjustable heated seats and a warm air dryer.

Why Did We Like It?

The product can add ultimate luxury to your bathroom. It comes with the feature of two nozzles that offer a multi-function bidet sprayer for toilets. So, it is suitable for both rear and feminine wash. It can be a great cleaning solution for you.

Furthermore, it has adjustable warm air dryers that ensure years of comfort. It also has adjustable heated seats along with a water heating reservoir. So, it helps in avoiding any cold water shocks. Moreover, the product comes with an easy-to-access side panel for better control.

It also has adjustable nozzles whose positions can be easily controlled with the touch of a button. Additionally, the feature of bubble infusion ensures the flow of air to create a gentle stream.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As it is a fully electronic bidet, you will need the help of professional experts for its proper installation. Furthermore, you will also need an electrical outlet near the toilet to install this product. Thus, it can create certain safety issues if it is not handled carefully.

Pros Dual nozzle

Adjustable heated seat and water

Adjustable warm air dryer

Environmentally friendly Cons Not pocket-friendly

This product is different from other bidets as it is a hand-held bidet sprayer and not a bidet toilet seat attachment. It has an angular sprayer, which makes it easier to aim at the right spot. Furthermore, the pressure of the water spray can be easily controlled by your thumb.

GenieBidet (SPRAYER HAND-HELD) ✅ UNIQUE ERGONOMIC Design With Precision Rinsing...

✅ EXCLUSIVE HIGH Quality Spiral Hose Pressure...

Why Did We Like It?

The product comes with a stainless steel hose that makes it resistant to rusting and highly durable. Moreover, you can shut off the water supply to save water. It also has a brass and ceramic valve that ensures high performance, along with a metal water hose.

It also has strong PVC inner tubes, so it will not burst or inflate under high pressure. Furthermore, the thumb control helps you to adjust the pressure of the stream. You can partially press the lever to get a gentle stream.

The product is an ideal replacement for toilet paper if you don’t want to install bidet seats in your toilet. You can simply install the hand-held sprayer as an attachment and improve personal hygiene. You can also use it for both front and rear wash.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The installation of the product can reduce the toilet opening that can cause sanitation issues, especially for males. Moreover, you do not get the option of temperature control as this is a non-electric mechanical hand-held spray without any battery.

Pros Easy to control

Adjustable pressure

Easy cleaning

Better non-electric option Cons Only cold water spray

The product is a mechanical bidet seat that can be easily attached to your wallet. It is non-electric and battery-free with a quick-close lid and seat. You can also adjust the spray position and pressure by manually adjusting the control panel on its side. It is also self-cleaning.

Why Did We Like It?

This bidet seat is elongated, which increases the toilet opening. It has a manual control panel that is very easy to access for adjusting the pressure and angle of the stream to ensure targeted spray. It also comes with a quick-close lid and seat. Furthermore, the single wand provides ambient water cleansing. It also comes with a self-cleaning mode and thus automatically rinses after each use.

Additionally, as the bidet seat is operated manually, it doesn’t require any batteries or electrical outlets for its operation. Moreover, it can be easily removed from the toilet to ensure convenient cleaning. It also comes with quick attach hardware and thus is very easy to install without needing any professional help. It also works well with your existing toilet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The bidet seat doesn’t have a temperature control option, so that you won’t be getting any warm water. There are no multiple spray options for separate front and rear wash. Thus, the limited spray options also limit its functionality to maintain personal hygiene in the toilet.

Pros Adjustable water spray position and pressure

Ambient water cleansing

Easy removal of seat from the toilet

Quick attach hardware for easy installation Cons No warm water

As a travel bidet, this product provides easy portability. It is ergonomically designed, which makes it super-easy to handle. Moreover, it is made especially for new moms and thus is extremely safe and free of any toxins. It is also an ideal bidet for feminine wash and maintaining personal hygiene.

Why Did We Like It?

This travel bidet is very suitable for perineal cleansing, especially for new moms. It can help in relieving and soothing the problem in sensitive areas through a refreshing cleansing. Furthermore, the product is completely free of toxins, unlike many other hygiene products. It also has an angular nozzle, which makes it extremely easy to hit the right spot by a targeted spray.

It also comes with a perfectly sized water reservoir. So, you can take this feminine washlet anywhere. Moreover, you can avoid using toilet paper and switch to this product without the need to install any new bidet seat with your toilet. It also comes with a nozzle cap at the top that ensures proper nozzle sanitation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product designers can work on improving the issues of water leakage that are faced by many customers. It also does not have any airlock, and thus experiencing an ambient and gentle stream can be a problem. Moreover, handling the nozzle screw can be tricky.

Pros Good for new moms for postpartum perineal cleaning

Easy portability

Safe and toxin-free

Easy to handle Cons Possibility of water leakage

This Toto Washlet will provide you with a lavish standard of living by significantly enhancing personal hygiene. It is a high-tech electronic bidet toilet seat that offers ultimate personal comfort. It is environmentally friendly and helps you feel refreshed with every use. So, the product can help you live cleanly.

Why Did We Like It?

It has a wide-angle design that prevents backsplash on the wand and maintains sanitation. Furthermore, it performs a misting function to prevent waste from adhering to the toilet bowl. It also has a heated seat to provide a warm and cozy feeling. Additionally, the air deodorizer also helps in removing any foul bathroom odor.

Moreover, the temperate adjustable warm air dryer ensures that you will not need to use the toilet user for the drying action. It also has a convenient arm control panel. Along with an easy-to-access control panel, the oscillating motion of the stream ensures thorough and refreshing cleaning. Also, the water heating technology of the water reservoir helps you to access warm water during each use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The automatic power button makes it difficult to control the functions. You cannot turn off the bidet if you’re sitting on the toilet even though you don’t need to use it. Furthermore, this automatic power control feature can lead to unnecessary waste of electricity.

Pros Heated seat

Air deodorizer

Warm air dryer

Warm water cleansing stream Cons Difficult to install

Bidet Converter Kit Buyer’s Guide

We understand that choosing the right bidet attachment to enhance your personal hygiene can be a daunting task. After all, there are so many options and features to consider. So, we’re here to help you narrow down your decision by highlighting some important features in this buyer’s guide.

1. Toilet Type

Before purchasing the bidet seat attachment, it will be better to check whether your chosen bidet fits your existing toilet seat. We advise that you measure the toilet bowl to determine whether you need a round or elongated bidet seat. So, your bidet seat choice will greatly depend on the existing toilet type.

2. Mechanical Vs. Electric Bidet

If you don’t have any power outlet near the toilet, then a mechanical non-electric bidet will be the better option. It will also be easier for you to install a mechanical bidet seat. However, if you are looking for a lavish bathroom experience, you can go for the high-tech electronic bidet seats.

3. Affordability

Bidet seat attachments are available within various price ranges. If you are running on a tight budget, you can go for mechanical non-electric bidet seats or even hand-held bidet sprays. But, if budget is not a problem, then electric bidet seat attachments are more likely to suit your needs.

Verdict

We hope after going through our article, you have a better idea about the best bidets that currently dominate the market. It is important that you choose the right one for enhancing personal hygiene, not to mention your bathroom aesthetics.

On that note, we will suggest the Bio Bidet SlimEdge or the Luxe Bidet Neo 120 that can provide you with an ultimate cleansing experience. However, if you are looking for a budget-friendly, high-quality bidet seat, the Genie Bidet AB-2000 will be a wise choice.

And we’ll end this guide on that note. Have a happy purchase, and remember to stay clean and take care!

Related Articles

17 Most Common Plumbing Problems & How to Fix Them

11 Best Toilet Seats

10 Best Bathroom Exhaust Fans Right Now

7 Best Kohler Toilets Reviewed

7 Best Wall Mounted Toilet

7 Best Corner Toilet

5 Best Toilets For Basement

Kohler vs American Standard

Join the Sustainable Movement and Adopt a Toilet-Sink Combo Today

Niagara Stealth Toilet Review

Why Does The Shower Water Pressure Drop & What You Can Do