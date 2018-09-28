Not many of us pay attention to how we write.

Doctors often scribble on their pads, although for genuine reasons, and similarly, others who don’t have the time to practice neat writing.

But there are always enthusiasts in every field.

The modern day hand lettering is a subtle and beautiful art indeed.

And just like a car or a bike enthusiast, who goes through all of the options before settling for one, we’re sure you have done the same.

In the process, you might have come across several different hand lettering brush pens to choose from. But deciding which, and why, is something of a dilemma almost always.

So don’t worry, we have extensively gone through the 6 brush pens, which, in our opinion, are the best of the lot.

All you need to do, is sit back, relax, and just read our guide to select the best brush pens for hand lettering for yourself.

Shall we?

Best Brush Pens for Hand Lettering & Caligraphy

Coming from the well known Tombow, this Marker set consists of 12 brush pens of different colors.

The best part about this product is that the markers are double sided. That means, you have two top choices. One really fine and thin line, and the other, a broad bullet tip, for bold lines and drawings.

Often we’ve seen that, most brushes will lose their form after several uses. But we’re glad to see Tombow going with fiber tip brushes.

This ensures rigidity and maintains their form factor even after prolonged use.

The ink used is a water based ink, and it doesn’t bleed through your typical paper canvas or sheet.

But for every yin, there is a yan.

The tips, we felt, we’re sometimes too strong for the paper, particularly the thicker end. Also, the colors provided don’t form a wide spectrum.

Pros Durable tips

Two side operation

Water based ink Cons Too tough on the paper

Not a wide color gamut

Coming from Lilbot, who often have the experience to create amazing products, are the Watercolor Brush Marker Pens.

We liked the fact that they’ve provided 20 different colored pens to choose from and draw. There is also one water coloring brush in the set for rich textures.

Thankfully, the brushes are made of nylon tips. These nylon tips are very soft and can easily create thin or thick lines when needed.

We tried several strokes and textures with the brushes and the tips withstood them all perfectly.

Perhaps the USP of the brush pens is their non toxic nature. It is thus extremely safe and suitable for children.

Also, the ink itself is washable, which ensures quick removal from all kinds of surfaces.

One thing we didn’t like was the build of the plastic used in pens. It brittle and can break if it gets in the hands of a child.

Pros Non toxic colors

Easily washable

Soft nylon tips Cons Brittle plastic used for pens

Sayeec has provided amazing quality of brush marker pens. The pens from them, just like Tombow that we reviewed, offer a dual tip approach.

Finer tip of around 0.8mm on one side, and the thicker 1-2 mm on the other side. We tried combining different stroke lengths and styles for various textures and sizes, and we’re never disappointed.

The color gamut is pretty wide too. You get all the colors from the spectrum like the primary ones, red, blue and yellow, and also available are the secondary colors like violet, green and orange.

The grip of the pens is also very comfortable to the touch. We found it really painless on the fingers to draw with these pens.

Like some other products which use acid and potentially toxic chemicals, this one doesn’t have any such compounds.

However, the quality of plastic used feels cheap for the price you pay. And you may also notice some running issues of ink in finer areas of work.

Pros Dual tips for versatility

Non toxic

Good color range Cons Ink running issues with thinner tip

Although the name might sound Japanese, rest assured, this is an all American brand.

This is probably our favourite from the lot. Why? Because of the PIGMA ink.

PIGMA is a unique technology in ink design invented and patented by Sakura in 1982. This ensures that the ink is waterproof, and doesn’t smear on the paper.

The pigment based ink has huge sized molecules to prevent any leakage into the paper. These ink molecy are much as 100 times the normal dye based ink molecules.

And really, the other side of the paper was almost dry and ink free.

Also, who would like to see their creations fade away to time? We’re happy to report that, such is not the case with this ink.

Because of its complex molecular structure, the ink takes quite a while longer than standard dye based ink.

One thing didn’t like, was the amount of ink provided. It dried out quickly after few uses.

Pros Modern ink is better than standard dye ink

Doesn’t fade easily

Waterproof

Waterproof

May bleed sometimes while drawing

Artline is a famous brand when it comes to delivering art based products at great prices and quality.

Artline Stix comes with 12 assorted sets of colors. They connect like blocks of several colors in any way of orientation. We tried cross shaped, vertical, and even lateral or bundled.

Your kids, or even the kid in you, will definitely enjoy the myriad options available to choose and draw from.

It basically says so on the pack itself, build and draw!

The colors provided aren’t shy of any variety. There are 12 main colors to pick from a wide gamut.

Stix are also very safe to be around children. They are non toxic and extremely washable.

As we tried our hands at different art forms like calligraphy and hand lettering, to name a few, we’re impressed by the versatility of this product.

One issue we had, was the ‘build and color’ part. Although unique to try, the individual pieces make it easier to lose.

Pros Non toxic

Good color options Cons Can be easily lost by children

Crayola is perhaps one brand that probably we all have used in our childhood days.

And manufactured by the very same, the packet includes 40 non toxic brushes and tip markers.

The paint enclosure developed by Crayola is unique too. It delivers paint with no squeezing required whatsoever. The ink itself is washable and can easily come off of any fabric.

Unlike some other brands in the same price range, this one from Crayola doesn’t spill or leak, and that is thanks to the great design and build.

In our opinion, Crayola offered the best build of all the brush pens we tested.

And you don’t need to worry about the color either. At 40 different colors, the gamut is wide open for exploration.

However, do keep in mind, the cartridge dries quickly. And sometimes, the colors are too eager to appear on paper.

Pros Best build amongst the many

Wide color options

Good for the price Cons I nk can flow too much too quick sometimes

Cartridge dries quickly

Things to Keep in Mind While Selecting a Brush Pen

We recommend that you buy non toxic ink brush pens. For you don’t know, when you aren’t watching, your kids might just be too eager to taste the shiny and fragrant piece of plastic.

Also, always look for washable ink pens. Of course, a paper doesn’t require you to wash it, but what happens when your toddlers decide to take the wall on a colorful spin?

It is in exactly those kinds of situations, that washability comes to your aid.

Always look for pens which have a wide color gamut to choose from. A minimum of 20 is our honest recommendation.

One last thing to keep in mind, is the build quality of the pens. You wouldn’t want the pens to run out of ink when in use, or just break off at the first fall, right?

So make sure the quality is top notch. It is easy to decipher so too. Look for pens made of fibre or hard plastics.

To conclude

We hope we were of help today. These six products have been tested and verified by us rigorously. So even if you choose one over the other, the upsides outweigh the downside.

Finally, just keep our guide in mind, as to how to choose the best pens and what to consider while buying. We’re sure there is little chances of your purchase going wrong.

So pick according to your need and enjoy with your children!

Till next time.