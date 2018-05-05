Every artist has a certain tool that is vital in helping them create their art. For painters, it is their paintbrush. Each artist has a unique approach that is in line with their personality and that is what makes art so special. As for painters, they must have a kit of their own. One that consists of brushes, a canvas, a set of paints, and drawing paper.

They must know exactly what kind of tools they need to bring out their style and persona in their paintings.

However, in the modern market, it can get pretty confusing for any artist because of the sheer choice that is made available to them. If you want to get into acrylic painting, you’ll need certain kinds of brushes.

They’re not all the same and buying any random paintbrush will not really help. This guide will help you decide choose the best brushes for acrylic painting. So, read along to find out!

7 of the Best Brushes for Acrylic Painting

If you’re a beginner to acrylic painting and you’re looking for a set of paint brushes, then look no further than Komina’s set of 15. This is a set that has a good number of brushes. It contains different kinds of brushes and different sizes as well.So, that should have you covered.

If you’re on a budget and need a set of paint brushes for acrylic painting that will cover all your needs, then you can go for Dainayw’s set of 12 Brushes. It is quite a bit cheaper than Komina’s set of 15 at $7, and it does offer almost all the types of brushes you would need. But bear in mind that these aren’t as durable or comfortable to use as the Komina set.

If you’re serious about acrylic painting and want every type of brush you could possibly find in the market as part of a single set, then Artbrush Tower has just the right product for you. Their 24-piece Acrylic Paint Brush set is quite well priced for what it offersand you’re guaranteed to be happy with your purchase.

If you’re a pro and you need something that has got the quality, the convenience, and the variety, then this is the set of paintbrushes you’re looking for! D’Artisan is a brand that every professional painter would recognize for their durable and excellent quality paint brushes, and you’re going to love them regardless of whether you need them as a professional or a hobbyist.

Another alternative for painters that are on a tight budget is Adi’s Art Pro set of 10. This is an excellent set that will match all your needs effortlessly and they’re made of brilliant quality material as well. These brushes provide exceptional quality and durability for the price but are a little short on choice with just 10 of them in the set.

This here is a set that is perfect for beginners. If you’re looking to experiment with or start learning acrylic painting, then you’re going to need a kit that is easy on your wallet and at the same time has every single thing you’d need for the task. Decospark’s Acrylic Painting set is exactly that. A full kit for acrylic painting.

From paints to a palette, to brushes. However, we’re only going to be talking about the brushes. And we must say, they’re actually quite good for such an inexpensive set.

If you’re more of a filbert brush specialist looking for options in size as well as number, then this is the perfect set for you. Bear in mind that it is fairly expensive for a set that has only one type of paintbrush, but it is an excellent choice for someone who is more of a specialty artist and is looking for a specific kind of brush. It also comes with a few mini-palettes which can be quite handy.

Only one type of brush in the entire set