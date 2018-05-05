If you’re into creative arts, you’ll know exactly how hard it is to select the right kit to meet your needs. There are a lot of factors that people take into consideration when they’re shopping for stationary and art items. It is as much of a personal choice as it is, a technical one.

The market doesn’t make it any easier by offering so many different kinds of products suited for the task. Painters, however have a massive headache when it comes to this. There are just so many different types of painting and equipment out there that selecting which one is best suited to their capabilities and preferences can be quite the task.

But don’t worry, we’re here to make that task easier. Starting with best brushes for oil painting. So, read this guide and you’ll find out exactly what you need for your art.

Virtuoso’s paintbrush set of 15 pieces is an absolute steal and will serve its purpose well. These brushes hold out against the test of time without really showing signs of wear and perform really well too.

The handles are large enough and comfortable to use and the brush strokes come out brilliantly. The price tag is attractive too and it comes with a nice, handy pouch to hold the entire set in.

Pros A set of 15 brushes that offers various choices not only in size but type as well

A set of 15 brushes that offers various choices not only in size but type as well Brilliantly priced and can be afforded by most aspiring artists

Brilliantly priced and can be afforded by most aspiring artists Comes with a pouch that is quite handy and of good quality

Comes with a pouch that is quite handy and of good quality Handle size is apt, and the brushes feel grippy and comfortable to use Cons None of note

Another excellent set of paintbrushes for oil painting is Mont Marte’s set of 15. These brushes will cost more or less the same as Virtuoso’s set and also come with 15 brushes. All representing different sizes and types of brushes. Like with Virtuoso’s set, it’s hard to go wrong with this set of brushes because they meet all the expectations one would have of them as a painter.

Pros 15 different sizes and types of brushes makes for excellent variety

15 different sizes and types of brushes makes for excellent variety Pouch is useful and long lasting, quite easy to carry around too

Pouch is useful and long lasting, quite easy to carry around too Priced competitively, albeit slightly more expensive than other brands

Priced competitively, albeit slightly more expensive than other brands Easy to wash and the bristles remain soft for a long time if maintained properly Cons A few signs of the bristles falling off early, can be a problem to some

A few signs of the bristles falling off early, can be a problem to some Not professional grade brushes so they’re better for beginners and hobbyists

This set of brushes comes from a brand that is known to be every artist’s favorite. The quality of these brushes and the brand value in itself is phenomenal and there is little to complain about the way they perform.

They’re packaged to perfection and perform to perfection. They’re built to last and cater to professional artists who are serious about their work. Of course, all that excellence will come at a hefty price.

Pros Absolutely no signs of shedding or bristle damage even after extensive use

Absolutely no signs of shedding or bristle damage even after extensive use Excellent packaging with durable and practical travel case

Excellent packaging with durable and practical travel case Made of natural hog hair which makes these the best choice for oil painting

Made of natural hog hair which makes these the best choice for oil painting Very easy to clean after a painting session Cons They’re professional grade thus a tad more expensive

Now we’ll be honest here. For the price you’re paying for this set, you will find a few drawbacks and have a thing or two to complain about. They’re excellent for oil painting. And like the D’Artisan set, they do not compromise on the quality of brushes.

Pros Excellent quality of brushes with pure hog bristles tailormade for oil painting

Excellent quality of brushes with pure hog bristles tailormade for oil painting The wooden handles feel expensive and of premium build, excellent longevity and comfort

The wooden handles feel expensive and of premium build, excellent longevity and comfort No noticeable shedding or hardening of bristles

No noticeable shedding or hardening of bristles Professional grade brushes that will not let you down Cons Plastic carrier box feels cheap at this price. Brush sets that cost half the price offer better pouches

Plastic carrier box feels cheap at this price. Brush sets that cost half the price offer better pouches They’re a bit too expensive for the kind of quality they offer

There’s a lot to talk about this set of paintbrushes. To begin with they’re quite well priced for professional paint brushes. And they come with a good set of accessories to go along with as well. What makes them stand out though, is their design. The bristles are very minute and are capable of bringing out extremely fine details in your paintings.

The handles are uniquely shaped and are supremely comfortable to use. You’ll love this set if attention to detail is one of the most important aspects of your art.

Pros Well priced for a professional paint brush set

Well priced for a professional paint brush set Comes with a lot of accessories including a carrier pouch and a cylindrical container for ease of access

Comes with a lot of accessories including a carrier pouch and a cylindrical container for ease of access Minute and fine bristles make for excellent level of detail in output

Minute and fine bristles make for excellent level of detail in output Uniquely shaped handle feels amazing to use and hold Cons Nothing much to note here, an excellent set of paintbrushes for all painters

One type of paint brush that is extensively used in oil painting is Fan Brushes. And that is what makes this set an amazing choice if you’re going to be doing a lot of oil painting. Priced at a mere $11, you’re getting plenty for what you’re paying. This kit contains a number of fan brushes, each of a different size making it perfect for those who use them extensively.

Pros Affordable and very good quality for the price

Affordable and very good quality for the price Fan brushes are used a lot in oil painting and this set has some of the best ones out there

Fan brushes are used a lot in oil painting and this set has some of the best ones out there Hog bristle brushes don’t shed which is rare at this price range Cons Certainly not the first choice if you’re considering long term, washing these brushes can be a pain and is quite likely to damage them

The final one on our list is Santa Fe’s kit of paint brushes. These claim to be professional grade paint brushes and are definitely priced at that level. What you get though is an excellent range of large tipped brushes. While this set consists of plenty of different sizes and types of brushes, it’s the large tipped ones that really perform well and are also especially good for oil painting.

Bear in mind that the quality of these brushes is not professional grade though.

Pros Excellent range of large tipped brushes

Excellent range of large tipped brushes Plenty of accessories including a pouch and a stand

Plenty of accessories including a pouch and a stand Plenty of variety on offer, more so than a lot of other 15-brush sets in the same price

Plenty of variety on offer, more so than a lot of other 15-brush sets in the same price The handles are really good and feel premium Cons For the price, the quality of the brushes is quite inadequate, there’s noticeable shedding and washing the brushes is not as easy as one would like

So, if you’re reading this you’ve probably read the list and have already made your choice. If you still haven’t, then go through the list again. It features brushes from all price ranges and brands and you’re definitely going to get some good work out of all these brushes listed here!