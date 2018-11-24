5 of the Best Brushes for Watercolor Right Now | Architect’s Collection

Some people believe that there is an artist in all of us. Waiting for the right moment or the right place to express itself and be set free, the best brushes for watercolor might help you set the artist free !

Even if there isn’t an artist inside you, doing something completely different from your day job can sometimes be the difference between sanity and insanity.

It is for this reason that people pick up outdoor sports and extracurricular activities. Often we discover ourselves in those acts of curiosity.

Of course, quite often we become passionate about our day job. But for others, who like their work, and need a little extra to really discover who they are, artistic or adrenaline endeavours offer them aplenty.

Today, however, we’ll be taking artistic endeavours into consideration.

So painters and non painters alike, both could benefit from the guide we’re about to illustrate.

Below we’re presenting a comprehensive guide on the best brushes for watercolor.

Let’s get started.

Best Brushes for Watercolor

There aren’t many instances when you can figure out something’s quality just based on its looks. But that is the case here indeed.

The brush are manufactured by using high end nylon hair. They have been imported from Japan. We liked these nylon hairs because they offer good water retention capacity.

While dipping in the color, and painting with various stroke angles, the water was firmly held by the hair bristles.

This also ensures that the tip is great in paint textures. The paint doesn’t leak, spread or stray on the paper.

Quite fortunately, the makers decided to go for triangle matte wood for the material chosen for the handles. This provides excellent grip and no breakage of material as well.

We didn’t notice any chips or deformities in the material handle when we unpacked the brushes. These brushes are well suited for acrylic paints and watercolor alike.

One thing we didn’t like was the sizes available in the packaging. Most brushes had little difference between each other.

Pros Good nylon bristles

Strong wood for handle Cons Little variety in sizes

We like this product from Crayola because of convenience. How do? Let’s explain.

The tip of the marker comes with three tip colors. This means, that just with a simple rotation of the tip, you can have access to two other colors.

This is really convenient as it offers the chance to experiment without much effort.

What’s more, if you just rotate your marker in between strokes, you can achieve higher color differentiation easily.

Children can easily create their art with three colors at a time.

Another benefit these colors offer is their non toxicity. So you need not worry if this will affect your children. It won’t. In fact, this is one of the only product we came across that is absolutely safe for kids.

The washability from skin and fabric is another added benefit. In fact, we tried putting it on our handkerchief and test the claims. Like we said, it’s washable, easily.

Do note, that sometimes, things can a bit messy when trying all the colors at the same time. They also finish fast.

Pros Non toxic

Washable

Three tip colors Cons Can get messy

Color runs out quick

Coming from Creativity Street, here you get 24 brushes of 6 colors each. That’s a mind-numbing total of 144 brushes. We think that is enough to never run out of different options for strokes.

The bristles, as we expected, are made of nylon. That is a good choice considering their water retention capacity and flexible build.

The handle of the brush is made of plastic. Similar brushes do offer wood design in this price range, but considering the quality of the plastic, we can’t complain much.

We liked the fact that it comes in a storage container. This ensures that the brushes aren’t lost easily, while keeping them clean during storage as well.

And finally, the brushes are non toxic. So rest assured, it is definitely safe for the kids to use.

However, not all is good here. The plastic, although hard, can be broken easily in clumsy hands. And the brushes while 144 in number, can be a headache to decide and use.

Pros Storage container provided

Nylon brushes

Non toxic Cons Hard but brittle plastic

Manufactured by US Art Supply, these brushes ensured that we had a ball while testing them. These 20 brushes come in two shapes.

A large round and a large flat brush design. The volume of the brush is pretty high. This ensures ample paint retention in the brush.

The handles are well made as well. We liked the wood build of the handles and the shiny metal like build of the ferrules.

Hog bristles, specially, hold a good amount of water and paint alike. It’s likely to be the favorite of you or your children.

Not only that, the handles are easy to grip as well. They fit well with children and adults alike.

And if you need to clean them, that’s fairly easy too. A simple soap and water solution should do the trick quite well.

Which brings us to the only qualm we have of this product, its joint at the ferrules.

We doubt if these brushes will last long.

Pros Good paint retention

Easy to clean

Easy to handle Cons Not the best joint at ferrules

These brushes from Creative Mark come with a special scrubber technology. This enables them to lift color off of a palette easily.

The brushes function is further strengthened by their string nylon fiber build.

The ferrules really stand out. In our opinion, the nickel coated ferrules stand out most amongst all the brushes that we’ve tested.

Creative Mark has provided three different tip sizes here. There is one which is really thin, and there is a medium sized brush for all medium strokes. And finally, the thick brushes offer thick strokes easily.

These brushes are suitable for watercolor, charcoal, pastel and even graphite colors.

One problem in these brushes is the lack of options. All you get is three sizes and that’s about it.

And of course, the materials used are all non toxic and easy for children to use. Just be mindful of the nickel coated ferrules, they are not sharp enough to cut, but could be an irritant.

Pros Good water retention

Excellent nylon bristles

Non toxic

Good build Cons Lack of options

Nickel coated ferrules could be irritating

Things to Keep in Mind Before Buying Brushes for Watercolor

We have a formed a list of factors that you should keep in mind while buying a paint brush for your colors.

Hair Material

When choosing a hair type or bristle type, always keep three things in mind. The performance, resilience and the cost. It is always a good idea to select a brush that has good paint retention.

The brush should also be able to distribute the the paint material evenly on the surface of the canvas or paper.

Hard brushes usually end up in spoiling the drawing material.

The best hair material is made of sable hair. It’s an animal found in the northeast region of Asia. And the best sable hair is called Kolinsky as it is savaged from a weasel in Siberia.

Due consideration can also be given to ox, squirrel and goat hair as well. Although inferior to sable hair, they provide a decent cheaper alternative.

Shape

Of course, needless to mention that you must buy what suits you the best. If you are looking for thick strokes on a huge canvas, a brush with thick bristles and draw area is a better choice.

Similarly, for something finer, go for a thin bristles.

All around ability

For the versatility, nothing beats a round brush. It can easily be used for broader strokes, and for linear and think strokes as well.

If you’ve decided on buying a sable hair, we recommend going for round bristles for the all around capabilities.

Size

Again, for large canvases a large brush is a must. It is good to put large brushes to use in areas which do not require much detail.

And selecting a finer and thinner brush is the go-to choice in case you need to put in a lot of details.

