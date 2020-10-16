9 Best Camp Sink of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Camps are all fun and games till you have to find a place to wash your hands and dishes. Caught in a fix, are you?

Well, usually we have to carry several bottles of water, and honestly, it’s a whole lot of hassle. But you could avoid all the mess and get an outdoor sink instead. These are easy to set up and far more convenient and portable.

However, buying a random one is not advisable as you’d want your unit to last for several outings. That’s why we have compiled a list of the 9 best camp sinks of 2020, so you can find the ideal pick from our lot.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

The SereneLife Portable Camping Sink is the perfect appliance for social events, family gatherings, boating, and other outdoor activities. This portable faucet station allows you to keep your hands clean wherever required. Also, it’s a cinch to transport and assemble, so you can set it up in no time.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, this camping sink looks like a smaller version of a residential model, offering sufficient washing and cleaning space. It includes a built-in handle and rolling wheels, enabling easy transportation and setup.

What impressed us the most is its hands-free operation, which keeps the sink clean even after multiple uses. You can start the water flow by accessing the foot pump and use the dispenser for hand sanitizer or liquid soap.

Other than that, this mobile basin comes with an integrated water tank, providing a storage capacity of 19 liters, which is enough for a large group of travelers or campers. Besides, this unit features a flexible drainage hose, enabling users to siphon away the waste water.

Since it’s made of HDPE plastic, it’s rugged yet non-toxic and food-safe. Lastly, the sink includes a stainless steel towel holder, enabling high hygiene maintenance and convenience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are very pleased with the ergonomic design and the handy features of this basin. However, we would’ve liked it more if the manufacturers incorporated a sturdy base to support this top-heavy model. As a freestanding unit, it may wobble if placed on a slightly uneven surface.

Pros Waterflow can be accessed with the help of a foot pump

Includes a soap dispenser and a stainless steel towel holder

Integrated water tank with a capacity of 19 liters

Comes with built-in handles and rolling wheels Cons Wobbles on slightly uneven ground

The Freegrace Premium Collapsible Bucket is an affordable option for camping and outdoor enthusiasts looking for a convenient washing implement. While you could carry water bottles or clean your hands at the nearby lake or river, this unit will help avoid a mess or contamination.

Why Did We Like It?

When you’re camping in a remote area and need a steady water source for washing, cleaning, and other chores, the Freegrace Collapsible Bucket is the most reliable option. This lightweight and compact receptacle can be set down without any support.

Furthermore, It’s travel-friendly, portable, and easy to store. The best part is that you can alternatively use it for your gardening and laundry requirements. Therefore, this multi-purpose option is a modern-day sink, ensuring high utility and flexibility.

Despite its unassuming appearance, this bucket is quite durable, made with 500D tarpaulin. Meanwhile, the double-stitched, sealed seam prevents leakages and design defects that affect performance.

Besides, it’s rated BPA and toxin-free, so you can let farm animals directly drink from the bucket. Overall, it’s a useful product that can fulfill multiple needs inside and outside the house.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As mentioned, this sink is collapsible, but cannot be folded in half or rolled. While this is not a deal-breaker per se, we would have liked it better if it allowed more storage options. Regardless, it’s pretty easy to use and handle.

Pros Lightweight and compact; easy to set down

Made of durable 500D tarpaulin for leakage-free use

Suitable for laundry, gardening, and farming needs

Travel-friendly and easy to store collapsible model Cons Cannot be folded or rolled

The UST FlexWare Collapsible Sink is one of our top choices, primarily for its unique design and sturdy construction. So, if you plan to go on a hiking, camping, or fishing trip and need a dedicated sink that can withstand the outdoor environment, we recommend buying this one.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, the FlexWare model boasts a BPA free, thermoplastic rubber (TPR) construction, providing high durability from the get-go. Therefore, it’s the ideal sink for washing dishes and cleaning up while camping.

Furthermore, we’re very impressed with this vessel’s versatility, as you can also use it to carry fishing gear, wood, and other small equipment. Plus, it’s collapsible and weighs only 19.7 ounces, so it’s conveniently portable as well as space-saving.

Other than that, we like the sturdy plastic rim and base, ensuring stability at the campsite. Also, the dual carrying handles simplify transport, allowing you to move the sink around hassle-free. All in all, it’s an excellent budget-friendly option that does the job without fail.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are very pleased with the quality of this product, but we couldn’t help but notice this one drawback. While washing soot-stained utensils used for campfire cooking, the black residue marks the surface and gets difficult to scrub off. So, even if you’re washing such cookware, don’t let the water sit for long.

Pros Features BPA-free, thermoplastic rubber (TPR) construction

Suitable for carrying wood, camping, and fishing equipment

Sturdy rim and base lends additional stability at the campsite

Dual carrying handles simplify transport and portability Cons Soot-stained utensils mark up the surface

Sometimes, a small portable basin is not enough for a bigger group of campers. In that case, if you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor sink, we suggest investing in the Coldcreek Outfitters Outdoor Washing Table. It’s one of those items on our list that combines style and utility, offering the best deal at an affordable price.

Why Did We Like It?

This model from Coldcreek Outfitters is an impressive option for camping, backpacking, and fishing enthusiasts, looking to create a dedicated washing station. It’s chock full of unique features, instantly making it reliable and user-friendly.

For starters, it features 2 sinks measuring 1.5 inches and 4.5 inches deep, respectively. Therefore, you’ll have plenty of space to wash hands, dishes, gear, fish, or game. Apart from that, it includes a spot for trash, allowing you to keep things clean and organized.

Furthermore, since it also doubles as a table, you can utilize this space to cut, chop, and prepare food. In fact, the table side has ruled markings, helping users to measure fishes before cutting into fillets.

If you’re worried about its practicality, let’s just say that its foldable design ensures convenient transportation and storage. Besides, it’s a cinch to set up and take down, so you won’t be struggling to handle this.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’re satisfied with the overall performance of this unit and do not have any complaints about its design. However, the faucet connector does not have the same threads as the standard garden hose. You need to buy the ¾ tapered pipe fitting aftermarket if you decide on using this model.

Pros Suitable for washing hands, dishes, gear, fish, and game

The table is available for cutting, chopping, and prepping food

Foldable design ensures convenient transportation and storage

Includes dual sinks with a spot for trash collection Cons Faucet connector is incompatible with a standard garden hose

We’re halfway through our recommendations, and now is a good time to introduce the Coleman Folding Double Wash Basin. That said, if you want a no-frills sink for basic washing and cleaning chores, we suggest buying this handy option. Not all of us need an elaborate setup for our camping trips, so if you’re thinking along the same lines, this should work fine.

Coleman Folding Double Wash Basin Portable camping sink ideal for washing dishes...

Two 10 x 10 inch pvc basins provide separate...

Why Did We Like It?

First off, this unit sports a clear plastic design featuring two basins of the same size. This model is ideal for washing a heavy load as you can use the individual compartments for washing and rinsing.

Made of high-quality PVC material, this 10 x 10-inch double sink is suitable for warm water use. Furthermore, the entire construction is supported by more than a dozen rods, that further lends stability on the ground surface.

You might think that this won’t fit inside your car, but you’ll be surprised to find out that it folds up smaller than a briefcase. Therefore, compact storage is another of its many advantages. Lastly, we like that it includes attached handles, not just on the sides but also in the middle, thereby facilitating easy transport.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Obviously, we do not expect it to do anything above and beyond simple washing tasks. However, it’s a tad difficult to clean once the plastic body gets all wrinkly. Nevertheless, given the price tag, you don’t need to bother about maintenance when you can cheaply replace it.

Pros Includes a pair of PVC-made 10 x 10-inch sinks

Firm rods provide stability and support on the ground

Folds up to ensure compact storage

Consists of 3 handles for easy transport Cons Sink is a tad difficult to clean once it gets wrinkled

Whether you’re hosting a garden party or going on a fishing trip, the Goplus Portable Folding Table is the ideal companion, providing comfort and functionality. So, if you need a separate workstation to wash, cut, and prepare the catch or game, this unit will let you do it all without falling short on space.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to durability and stability, this Goplus model is second to none. For starters, we’re very impressed with the HDPE tabletop, rated toxic and odor-free, thereby perfectly meeting your hygiene requirements.

Furthermore, the tabletop is supported by plastic-sprayed steel pipes that do not rust when in contact with water. The whole apparatus provides a load-bearing capacity of 440 lbs, good enough for your heavy-duty needs.

As far as the sink goes, it’s conveniently positioned on the side, allowing users to access water while prepping the food. Besides, the sink bowl is adequately deep and comes with an adjustable hose, ensuring convenience and ease of use. Lastly, the table legs and the faucet sink can be neatly folded to facilitate hassle-free storage and transportation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This unit more or less works as advertised, and hence we do not have a lot of negatives to point out. However, the only downside is that it does not come with leg clips, meaning if you’re putting it in your car trunk, the legs open unless you bind them with a cord.

Pros Toxic and odor-free HDPE tabletop

Provides a load-bearing capacity of 440 lbs

Deep sink bowl comes with an adjustable hose

Table legs and the faucet sink can be neatly folded Cons Legs open up unless held in place with a cord

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call the Giantex Portable Camping Sink an outdoor delight. If you miss your home unit every time you need to wash, clean up, or rinse, while on a picnic or camping, we’re sure this model will not disappoint.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, we’re very impressed with the lightweight HDPE design, facilitating portability and comfortable use. So, if you’re looking for a freestanding washbasin that can hold up in the outdoor environment, you can rely on this Giantex model.

It includes a generous water tank, with a capacity of 19 l, sufficient for a large group of people. Furthermore, it’s operated using a foot pump, which dispenses 180 ml of water with each application. Therefore, you can get at least 100 washes with a full tank.

What adds to the utility is the towel rack, which also lets you keep a roll of tissue handy. Meanwhile, you can also add 3l of liquid soap to the soap dispenser for easy access.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, there’s no sugarcoating here, but it’s a nightmare to assemble. The main problem lies in attaching the top basin to the stem. We suggest getting some help while putting it all together as the base must be held firmly for proper attachment.

Pros Freestanding, lightweight HDPE washbasin

Generous water tank with a capacity of 19 l

Foot pump operation dispenses 180 ml of water

Provision to keep a towel and liquid soap handy Cons Model is a tad difficult to assemble

The LIFETIME 280560 model is an affordable option for hunting and camping enthusiasts. It seamlessly combines a fish fillet cleaning table and a sink, allowing you to work uninterrupted. So, if you need a generous set up for your next fishing expedition, get this right away.

LIFETIME 280560 4 Foot Folding Fish Fillet Cleaning Table with Sink... Washbasin with an integrated drain and plug

Attaches to a standard garden hose

Why Did We Like It?

There’s little to not like about this unit; however, let’s begin by talking about some of its unique features. For starters, the washbasin comes with an integrated drain and plug, which is something amiss in most combination models.

Furthermore, the spray nozzle with flow control replicates the operation of a residential model, providing maximum functionality and comfort. What’s more impressive is the powder-coated steel folding frame, with three adjustable height settings, adding to the user-friendly quotient.

Despite how big it may appear, the table folds into half, making it a cinch to store and transport. Also, it includes designated storage for accessories like towel, tissue roll, etc., so you further streamline things.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we are pleased with the overall performance of this camp table + sink, we couldn’t overlook the substandard faucet. Long story short, it’s quite flimsy and might break if you’re not careful. That aside, it’s still a viable option.

Pros Washbasin comes with an integrated drain and plug

Steel frame with three adjustable height settings

Table folds in half for compact storage and transportation

Includes designated storage for towel, tissue roll, etc Cons Faucet is quite flimsy and might break upon misuse

Now that we’ve reached the end of our list, we would like to finish off with the Deluxe Camp Sink. It may not be much of a looker, but what it lacks in appearance, it makes up for in performance.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we like this foot-operated model, keeping things ultra-clean and hygienic from the get-go. It has an integrated bucket, which makes it a self-contained system, allowing you to use the sink without spills and leakage issues.

Moreover, you don’t have to deal with puddles on the ground, which is a nasty issue with other similar portable sinks. Despite the bare-bones appearance, it’s quite functional with the built-in soap dispenser and the towel holder.

Therefore, if you’re looking for a reliable unit that can be used anywhere on camping grounds, construction sites, food booths, garden sheds, etc., this is the ideal pick. Lastly, given its straightforward construction, the Portable Handwashing Station is a snap to assemble and take down, so there’s hardly any guesswork involved.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’re satisfied with the quality and design features of this outdoor appliance. However, it’s a tad bit overpriced for something this basic, without any additional features. You can look for alternative options if you’re not happy with the price tag.

Pros Self-contained system prevents spills and leakages

Includes a built-in soap dispenser and towel holder

Foot-operated model ensures cleanliness and hygiene

Easy to assemble and take down Cons Item is a tad bit overpriced

Camp Sink Buyers’ Guide

Knowing all about the 9 best camp sinks of 2020 may seem enough information to go ahead and buy one. However, we want you to make the most out of your unit, and that’s why we have created this buyers’ guide to help you choose better.

So, take a look at these key factors before buying any of these options.

Ease Of Use

When we talk about ease of use, we essentially mean the practicality of a product. And that includes everything from assembly and operation to storage and transportation. Make sure that the sink simplifies things and allows you to wash and clean without much effort.

Capacity

Some sinks come with built-in water tanks, while others are simply water receptacles that you can fill up. Nevertheless, the capacity varies from model to model, based on the construction as well as the mode of operation.

If you’re going out with a big group, we recommend using a freestanding option with an integrated tank. For a small family, a self-contained water vessel should suffice.

Build Quality

This may seem like a no-brainer but the performance of a camp sink largely depends on the build quality. While the sinks attached to a table usually feature an HDPE construction, supported by a metal frame, other sinks are made of plastic or even stiff fabric.

If the budget is no constraint, the table style sink is the best option. Nevertheless, you can always look for something low on cost and maintenance.

Verdict

That’s all from us!

We hope you could find the most suitable option from our carefully curated list. Nevertheless, before picking any of these products, determine the primary use of the sink. While some users prefer to have a workstation alongside a sink, several just want an outdoor basin.

On that note, we’ve come to the end of our guide. But if you still need some help choosing, here’s a quick recap of our favorites.

The SereneLife Portable Camping Sink w/ Towel Holder is the best overall while the UST FlexWare Collapsible Sink with 2.25 Gal Wash Basin is the most versatile option. The Coldcreek Outfitters Outdoor Washing Table and Sink has the best features and the Freegrace Premium Collapsible Bucket is the best budget buy.

Till next time!

