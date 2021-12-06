Best carbon steel pan

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you want to make a switch from cast iron cookware to carbon steel ones, we’d say go for it!

Cast iron pans and skillets can end up being too cumbersome for everyday use. The natural, lighter alternative is the popular carbon steel pan which can make the same recipes easily. Being lighter is not the only benefit of using carbon steel pans.

They are also non-stick once you season them correctly with vegetable oil. If you are not familiar with the options out there, go through this list to see the number of brands available. Let’s begin with the reviews!

Top Carbon Steel Pans

Document

Our undeniable favorite was the carbon steel pan by the brand Misen. It is one of the most versatile options we came across when searching for the best carbon steel pans. This option is far easier to use than a cast iron pan, and it develops a non-stick surface through seasoning.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, we reviewed a total of 13 different pans and had to make the choice of placing one as the overall best. And, we are glad to say that the Misen carbon steel pan was our unanimous choice. From cooking meats and curries to pancakes and fried eggs, this is one pan that can do it all.

With an adequate layer of seasoning, they become as impeccably non-stick as you would expect from a non-stick pan. To add to that, they have a high level of toughness that cast iron is traditionally famous for.

Did we mention that you can cook all three meals in this pan? This is possible because the makers have created a product that is perfect to use on stovetops and ovens alike. Furthermore, this product is light and easy to use, with 42% less weight than cast iron. This makes it easier to move around the stove without needing to use muscle power.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, after reviewing all 13 options, we thought that if there is one pan that we’d recommend, it would be this option by Misen. There weren’t any significant downsides to this option. However, if we had to point out something, this pan takes a long time to heat.

Pros Lifetime guarantee

Free return

60-day test drive

Budget-friendly Cons Takes longer to heat

Another stellar pan we came across was the 5610.32 model by De Buyer. This was a pretty popular option online, so we decided to check it out, and it didn’t disappoint. The pan weighs less than 6 pounds and originated from France. It also comes in various size options ranging from 7.9-inch to 14.2-inch pans.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing we liked about this carbon steel cookware is that it is made of 99% iron and 1% carbon which gives a better sear. Also, it is slippery without any synthetic coating. In fact, they are layered with signature beeswax, which protects against oxidization. And, the rivets attached match the quality of the pan and do not loosen over time.

Also known as De Buyer Mineral B, this handcrafted French pan has a thickness of 3mm, which is also induction-ready and warp-resistant. Additionally, we’d like to mention that it is perfectly flat bottomed, which allows for constant and even heat distribution.

Moreover, this pre-seasoned carbon steel pan has a signature handle with an ergonomic grip for better handling and balance on stovetops. Its French curve is ideal for sautéing, stirring, and flipping. The non-stick feature is good enough to be compared to a Teflon frying pan. Whether you cook meats, fish, veggies, or sticky desserts, nothing sticks to the pan if seasoned correctly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this pre-seasoned pan performs pretty well for all cuisines, it has a few downsides. The handle has an epoxy coating that does not handle oven heat for more than 15 or 20 minutes. Also, some users discovered rust development over a few weeks of usage.

Pros Perfectly flat bottom

100% natural beeswax finish

Warp resistant

Induction ready

Long-lasting Cons Slight rusting after a couple of weeks

Limited oven use

Next up on our list, we have a carbon steel wok with a wooden handle. This sturdy model is built in the same traditional design as original Chinese woks. The round bottom of the wok is perfect for using atop gas stoves, burners, and cooktops.

Sale Craft Wok Traditional Hand Hammered Carbon Steel Pow Wok with Wooden... Round Bottom Heavy 14 Inch 15 gauge (1.8mm) carbon...

Not suitable for flat electric or flat induction...

Why Did We Like It?

Who doesn’t enjoy a fresh piping hot plate of veggie stir-fry? If you are anything like us, cooking healthy home-style recipes or even comfort food like fried rice is a daily indulgence. This 14-inch wide and 4.6-pound heavy round-bottom is incredibly sturdy and built using commercial grade materials.

Look no further if you are looking for an authentic wok. This product is hand-hammered by Chinese professionals from Guangzhou and used the world over by professional chefs. With this carbon steel wok, you can cook up plenty of recipes and won’t even miss your cast iron cookware and regular frying pan.

Apart from that, this wok comes with two handles; one is a long wooden one with a unique hygroscopic anti-slip surface. This makes it easy to grip and flip food in the wok to make a stir fry. And, the second steel handle can be held using a cloth for additional support. Also, you can use the handle to hang the wok for storage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Like other carbon steel pans, this wok needs care while using. If you are not careful to season it before cooking, it will damage easily. Leaving in water is a big no-no unless you want the beautiful wok to rust. Note that this is a rounded wok that can’t be used on inductions and electric stoves.

Pros Lightweight

Reasonably priced

Suitable for high heat

Tight-grip handle

Perfect utensil for stir-fry’s Cons Prone to rust

Not suitable for flat electric or induction stove

Black steel fry pans are often pretty strong and made to last. And, the 62005 model by Matfer Bourgeat is no exception. This is a non-stick option made of black carbon alloy steel, which has many uses in the kitchen. Designed in France, this model is perfect for professional as well as home cooking.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, we think that the basic requirement for any decent carbon steel cookware should be its superior non-stick properties. With this model, you can tick that box since it needs only a light coating of vegetable oil for an overall seasoning. Every new seasoning process makes the pan non-stick and wonderful to work with for cooking up scrumptious meals.

Also, this is the best frying pan when it comes to retaining heat. Although it may not have the exceptional abilities of a cast-iron skillet, it is much better than other pans. You can cook with this product on stoves, burners, and even induction cookers without fear of extreme heat damaging it.

Another noteworthy feature is the material used for making this pan. It is constructed using black carbon steel, which is a natural mineral material. This ensures that your cooking is free from harsh chemicals and coatings like PTFE and PFOA.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the first things we noticed was that, unlike other French pans, this one did not have a beeswax coating. Once you start using the pan, the outer coating needs to be removed anyway, but there’s no doubt it misses that added layer of protection.

Also, after using it continuously for a few months or so, the handle becomes a bit shaky.

Pros Exceptionally durable construction

Even heat distribution

Long-life if seasoned well

Available in 9 different sizes Cons A bit wobbly after continuous use

Buying a carbon steel pan does not have to be a burden on your pocket. This pan is different from the rest due to its relatively low cost; in fact, they are as cheap as a regular cast iron pan. The CRS12 model by the brand Lodge is made in the USA and comes in 4 different size options.

Sale Lodge Carbon Steel Skillet, Pre-Seasoned, 12-inch 14 GAUGE CARBON STEEL heats quickly and retains...

Use on gas, electric, induction stovetops, outdoor...

Why Did We Like It?

Let’s begin with what we liked the most about this carbon steel pan. This pan is built with heavy-duty 12 gauge and carbon steel which is the preferred material for professional chefs globally. It gives the perfect sear and browning and develops a better non-stick surface over many uses. Also, it doesn’t get damaged by the use of metal spatulas or spoons.

Another thing to note is that it comes at a pretty reasonable price. Now, if you are thinking- “Does low price mean lower quality too?” That’s what we wondered too, but after testing it for ourselves, we found that the quality is as par to regular pans on the market.

Now, most carbon steel skillets need seasoning each time before cooking in it, but some of them come pre-seasoned. This company pre-seasoned the pan so you can throw it on the stove directly after opening it. The obvious doesn’t need to be stated, but for future uses, you’ll have to season it yourself.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After reviewing this pan, we concluded that it is better suited to people new to cooking with carbon steel pans. This is because the surface remains rough, requiring many seasonings to develop a good non-stick finish, and this might be annoying for experienced cooks.

Pros Quick and even heating

Lightweight design

Very reasonable price

Durable and tolerant to high temperatures Cons Rough surface

A lesser-known fact is that Lodge was one of the first companies to create pre-seasoned carbon steel cookware. This American brand is no less than the French ones when it comes to making daily-use carbon steel pans. The CRS12HH61 model comes with a silicone handle for protecting your hands from extreme heat.

Sale Lodge Manufacturing Company carbon steel skillet, Black/Orange,... Heavy-duty 12 gauge carbon steel with steel...

Seasoned for a natural, easy-release finish that...

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, what’s different about this pan compared to other Lodge carbon steel pans is its unique handle. This pan comes equipped with an orange silicone hot handle holder, which protects the hands up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. But we must mention that this handle is not meant to withstand direct flame or high oven temperatures.

Compared to a typical cast iron pan, it performs equally well in searing, sautéing, and frying. And due to its seasoning and easy-release finish, it gives you the freedom to cook without worrying about residue sticking to the pan and burning. What’s more, the finish and seasoning tend to improve with usage over time.

The 12-inch pan is big enough for multiple steaks, tossing pasta, and stir-frying. The flat surface ensures even heat distribution for the perfect sear and makes for an ideal crepe pan. Also, this pan is easier to clean, and unlike many other carbon steel pans, it is dishwasher safe.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The one thing we noticed about Lodge pans was that even though they are pre-seasoned, they take a while to get a non-stick surface. We decided to test out a recipe right after removing the pan from the packaging. The results were a bit disappointing because none of the non-stick properties were apparent.

Pros Dishwasher safe

Easy to maintain

Wide surface for crepe making

Riveted handle for support Cons Needs additional seasoning

One carbon steel pan we decided to include was the 3651.28 model by Mauviel, another French brand. Mauviel has been creating quality kitchen products for two centuries now, and this pan is evidence that they must be doing something right. If you need a long-lasting pan, this might be the option for you.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, the material used for this carbon steel pan is exceptionally sturdy. It is made of extra-thick black steel with riveted steel handles making the pan an excellent heat conductor. Not only does this pan stand the test of time, but it can also withstand extremely high temperatures for long hours.

That is why it has no trouble searing, browning, and stir-frying at a stretch for longer periods. Also, this product is compatible with all types of cooktops, including induction and electric tops. When you first remove the pan from the packaging, its surface may be slightly waxy in appearance. This means that the pan is covered with a protective beeswax coating to prevent rusting.

Often carbon steel cookware will have this extra layer that needs to be removed with hot water. Simply clean the inner surface with running hot water and remove the wax residue with a paper towel. Unlike cast iron pans, this one needs ongoing care; otherwise, it is prone to damage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

First-time users may find this carbon steel pan challenging to work with because the seasoning process is not straightforward like other pans. To get the best out of this pan, you will need to spend time with it and learn the correct way to season it.

Pros Lifetime guarantee

Compatible with all cooktops

Withstands high temperatures

Durable Cons Seasoning method is tricky

Made of stainless steel with an Italian design, this model by Ballarini is one of the more lightweight and cost-effective options out there. It comes in two sizes 9-inch, and 11-inch pan sizes and has a thick and durable make.

Why Did We Like It?

Ballarini is a top-selling brand in Italy, and we wanted to see what they had to offer. One of the first things we noticed about this frying pan was that the sleek pan design is super flat. It is always a good sign when the pan is even and flat. It means the heat will be circulated through at the same pace improving the cook time and quality.

We also liked the angled handle design, which was easy to hold and maneuver around the stove. Since the handle is not connected by rivets, there is no chance of it loosening over time. It’s versatile because it can cook on all cooking surfaces, including an induction stove.

Moreover, the sides of the pan are sloped at an angle that points slightly outwards. This allows for ease in tossing, sautéing, and turning the ingredients to get an even mix. Lastly, using this carbon steel pan in the oven is completely safe, and it can handle the highest temperature the oven goes to. If properly seasoned, this product will last a long time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since this pan comes at a relatively low cost, we think it would be perfect for beginners. This is a good option for experimenting with recipes before buying a pricier carbon steel pan. Although the product lasts long, the surface is rough and prone to rust.

Pros Compatible with all types of cooktops

Sloped sidewalls

Lightweight

Cost-effective Cons Surface is rough

Next, we have another option for you- the CC002354-001 model by BK Cookware. Since 1851, BK has been a leading company for cooking utensils, one of its notable inventions being the Dutch oven which is world-renowned. It is built with the best black steel and comes in 5 size options.

BK Black Steel Seasoned Carbon Steel Skillet, 12" Since 1851, BK is the Royal Founder of the Dutch...

Black Steel is three times denser than aluminum,...

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, the product is built with the most sturdy type of black steel, which is 3 times more dense than aluminum. Also, it is resistant to scratches, corrosion, and stains, making it look as good as new even after regular use for years.

Like most carbon steel cookware, this option came pre-seasoned with oil and coated with a layer of wax for extra protection. If you haven’t seen this coating before, it can catch you off guard because it appears waxy or greasy. But that’s nothing to worry about since it is merely beeswax, and it is non-toxic.

After a while of sautéing and stir-frying, the non-stick abilities improve, and in no time, it can be substituted for a crepe pan. Also, if you are wondering if it can live up to the cast iron pan standards, it most certainly does. It has a heat-responsive design which means you get the same even heating which you’d get in cast iron.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we liked most of the aspects of this pan, we were slightly disappointed by the handle. After a few uses, the handle started shaking from the seams, affecting the overall cooking experience. Not to mention that we could not sauté the ingredients correctly.

Pros Non-stick pan

Oven safe

Competitive price

Suitable for metals Cons Unstable handle

The 606650 carbon steel skillet by Delihom comes with an ergonomic French-style handle that can be detached. If you are looking for a reliable and oven-safe pan, then you must consider this model. You also get a choice of 4 different sizes which you can select based on everyday usage and the size of the family.

Why Did We Like It?

We’ve checked out many carbon steel skillets, and we decided to include this particular pan on our list for two main reasons. Firstly, the pan and handle are pure carbon steel, which delivers superior heat retention for cooking. The purity is absolute, making the pan completely free of harmful substances like PTFE or PFOA.

Secondly, this is one of the few pans which comes with a detachable handle. This extra-long handle has an ergonomic grip which makes it easy to toss and sauté veggies and stir-fries. The carbon steel skillet body and the handle are connected with rivets which can be detached with a screwdriver. After which, you can also place the pan in the oven.

Furthermore, this skillet needs one layer of seasoning before it becomes non-stick. It is compatible with all types of stovetops including, electric, induction, gas, ceramic, and halogen stovetops. Also, its smooth surface is perfect for searing meats and steaks.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This carbon steel skillet excels at conducting heat, and you can be assured that the materials used to construct it are safe. However, when it comes to the handle, we were a bit let down. We appreciate the benefit of unscrewing the handle, but it becomes a bit unsteady after multiple uses.

Pros Multiple uses in the kitchen

PTFE and PFOA-free

High heat resistant

Undergone nitriding treatment Cons Handle loosens over time

Another study option we decided to review was the traditional hand-hammered carbon steel wok by Mecete. A cooking utensil used since ancient times in China consists of hand-made, high-quality wrought iron constructed by skilled professionals. This wok comes with a steady handle for quick and easy stirring.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are a fan of cooking with traditional utensils, don’t miss out on this beautiful wok by Mecete. Made of iron and carbon steel, this wok, when heated above 550 degrees Fahrenheit, oxidizes to black iron oxide, leaving the surface a shiny blue-black color. This kind of surface adheres to oils quickly thus speeding up the seasoning process and preventing rust formation.

This handcrafted wok is similar to machine-made woks or cast iron cookware and can cook all your favorite recipes that need a frying pan. Yes, replacing a flat grill pan isn’t easy, but basic frying like cooking eggs is possible with this product. Coming back to the make of the pan, it is firm and uniform in density without any hollow spaces and air bubbles.

Moreover, it has a great thermal conductivity which heats the wok faster, saving your time and gas. Cooking at high or medium heat is not a problem with this wok, and it’s great for extended periods of cooking.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We could not find much to critique about this product because it performed well in all aspects. Even the handle extends the wok, making it the steadiest we’ve seen so far. That being said, it is a bit pricey and not ideal for beginners.

Pros Traditional style wok

High heat resistant

Saves time and gas

Dissolves iron in the cooking Cons Slightly pricey

Although the CSFP-11 model by Winco is a French-style frying pan, it is a carbon steel pan made in Spain. It comes in 5 comfortable-sized options, with the most common one being the 11-inch pan and is made of porcelain. You can find this in the store or online in two colors – black and silver.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are a casual cook looking for carbon steel cookware, this option is a great place to begin. What makes it a good choice for beginners is its low price which is good for starting somewhere. Mainly, the inexperienced and experimental home cook will not have to bear a big financial loss in case this pan gets ruined during experiments.

This is one of those unseasoned carbon steel pans which is built slightly thinner than regular pans. Since the gauge metal is thinner, the pan heats up pretty quickly, and the pan is much lighter and easier to maneuver. Another benefit is that this pan doesn’t need preheating time before using and can be put directly in the oven without prior heating.

Apart from that, this model also features rivets that ensure a tight connection between the pan and the handle. They do not require frequent tightening and adjusting since they automatically wear out when the lifespan of the pan is nearing an end.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Compared to other carbon steel pans we tested so far, this model was one of the lightest and thinnest. And while there are benefits to this design, it also comes with its downfalls. The thin surface heats quickly and spreads throughout the pan, but sears and heat distribution are not even.

Also, thin carbon steel pans tend to warp over time.

Pros Budget-friendly

Lightweight

Angled handle for easy tossing

Free of harmful chemicals Cons The heating is a bit uneven

Are you looking for a paella pan in the form of a frying pan? The BelleVie might not have two handles like the traditional thing, but you can use it as a substitute for all your Spanish cooking. This pan is made of alloy steel and comes in 5 sizes ranging from 9 inches to 12 inches in diameter.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the features we liked about this carbon steel skillet was its built, which was designed to create Cajun and Spanish cuisine. These cuisines require a thin gauge for the pan body compared to other skillets, which are pretty thick and heavy. This is why it can substitute for a paella pan and act like your regular everyday fry pan.

Apart from that, this model is made with blackened carbon steel with riveted iron handle, easy handling, and flipping. Just like cast iron pans, this option too can withstand high temperatures up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit. What’s more, you can use this flat-bottom pan on just about any stovetop, including induction and an electric cooker.

Also, this pan design has higher sides which allow for setting, browning, and scrambling ingredients. And, the angle on the sides encourages the steam to evaporate faster for quick preparations.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Like any other carbon steel pan, this one, too, requires extra care while cleaning. We noticed that even if a bit of moisture remains in the pan, it begins to rust quickly. Once the pan rusts, you need to take special measures to undo it, like cleaning with specialized products and scrubbing.

Pros Thin gauge design

Limited lifetime warranty

High heat resistant

Riveted steel handle Cons Prone to rusting

Carbon Steel Pan Buying Guide

Now that you have gone through the best carbon steel pans available, here are a few things to look for while buying one-

1. Quality Of The Material

While cast iron pans and carbon steel pans are made of the same basic materials, there is a difference in the ratio of their metals. Contrary to ordinary deduction, carbon steel has fewer carbon elements than cast iron. This changes the malleability of the materials, making carbon steel pans more flexible out of the two.

For example, a carbon steel fry pan is hammered, molded, or stretched far more easily than cast iron which is brittle and breaks upon beating. Moreover, you need to determine if the cooking surface has non-stick abilities. An important thing to consider is its compatibility with stovetops, especially induction and electric cookers.

2. Construction Of The Cookware

All carbon steel cookware is made from a sheet of metal that is molded in the shape of a pan, skillet, or wok. Most pans are between 2 or 3mm thick. The thinner ones work well as frying or sautéing pan, while the thicker ones are similar to cast iron.

For a better grip, try to find a pan that has a single-piece construction because that is the most durable. However, it might not be possible to get this in carbon steel pans since they use two-piece construction.

Your next best option is using a riveted steel handle. The rivets are forged separately, attaching the pan and handle securely.

3. How Well Does It Heat?

Carbon steel is similar to cast iron in this aspect. Most carbon steel pans will have resistance to high temperatures without warping and bending. If you choose a thinner model, there are chances of warping over long cooking periods, so keep this in mind while buying.

Furthermore, they should be able to withstand the heat of a regular oven, which is a temperature of 700 to 900 degrees Fahrenheit. But if you are using a wok, it needs to tolerate over 1200 degrees F since woks are often used on larger fires. Another essential feature that carbon steel must have is the ability to respond to heat quickly.

4. Weight

Usually, carbon steel pans are lighter than cast iron pans. A 9 to 12-inch carbon steel pan can weigh anywhere between 4 to 6 pounds. Compare that to a cast iron of the same brand, and it is sure to be at least 3 pounds heavier. There are many variations between brands, and there isn’t a standard weight, but a pan weighing 5 pounds is just right.

Consider the weight before buying, especially if you will have trouble storing and removing the heavy pan. Ideally, a carbon steel pan should be heavy enough to stay put on the burner without sliding and slipping. Yet, it must be light enough to stir with one hand.

5. How Versatile Is It?

If you are getting a carbon steel pan, why not make the most of it? A good carbon steel pan can cook all sorts of recipes – from simple fried eggs to delicious paellas. But, it specializes in searing, stir-frying, and sautéing vegetable and meat dishes. They must also be oven safe since several recipes require cooking on stove tops and roasting in an oven as well.

While a carbon steel pan is great for cooking pasta sauces and braises for meat and poultry, using acidic ingredients isn’t a good idea. It may cause a chemical reaction that affects the seasoning and can also change the surface color.

Verdict

Out of all the carbon steel pans we reviewed, the Misen carbon steel pan stood out from the rest as the overall best pick. We liked its durability, non-stick coating, and the handle couldn’t be more comfortable. If you are looking for a user-friendly and versatile pan, Misen is your best option.

Another carbon steel pan we liked was the 5610.32 model by De Buyer. This French pan could spread heat evenly and was ideal for stirring and sautéing numerous recipes. All in all, we hope our review could help you find plenty of options to select from so you can make an informed purchase.

Until next time, happy cooking!

Related Articles

13 Safest Electric Kettles without Plastic

11 Best Portable Pizza Oven

11 Best Under Cabinet Range Hood

5 Best 24-Inch Gas Range

13 Best Truffle Oil

Vitamix 5200 vs Vitamix 5300 [All You Need to Know]

4 Best Ways To Reheat Chicken Wings [Oven, Refrying, Sauté, Microwave]

7 Best Spice Grinder

11 Best Egg Cooker

11 Best Small Crock Pot

9 Best Smokeless Fire Pit

13 Best Electric Kettles Right Now | Buyer’s Guide

10 Best Food Scales | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

15 Best Electric Smokers – Guide & Budget Picks

13 Best Kitchen Shears Right Now Reviewed

13 Best Mini Freezers for a Chilly Year

10 Best Hot Dog Rollers | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

13 Best Small & Compact Microwave | Reviews & Guide

13 Best Cappuccino Makers to Enjoy Today | Buyer’s Guide

11 Best Range Hoods to Consider

11 Best Bar Stools Today | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

11 Best Food Processors For Nut Butter

13 Best Wine Coolers Right Now

11 Best Nonstick Cookware Brands

11 Best Broiler Pan

7 Best Manual Meat Grinders

13 Best Molcajete

8 Best Apple Peeler

11 Best Zoodle Maker

12 Best Stainless Skillet to Enjoy Today

14 Best Dutch Oven for Delicious Meals