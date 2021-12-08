7 of Best Ceramic Scissors for Your Office

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Whether you’re a household, small business, industrial space, or more, a pair of scissors is an essential piece of equipment.

And while we’ve always been using metal blade scissors, maybe it’s time to switch to another kind. Scissors with ceramic blades would classify as ceramic scissors and are available in various styles.

But why ceramic scissors? Because not only are they rust-proof and easy to clean, but they’re lightweight and can be used to cut more than one material.

Moreover, there are different uses for it, so we went looking for the ideal product and created this list for you. From finger-friendly blades to comfortably soft finger grips, this article has it all. And if you’re still unsure about what to look for, we have a buyer’s guide that will help you pick the best option.

With so many options available, we’re hoping this list helps narrow it down for you.

Best Ceramic Scissors

How sharp is the scissor, and is it comfortable to use? These are usually some of the first concerns you have every time you think of purchasing one. Well, the Slice proprietary safety blades not only cut materials successfully, but are also extremely comfortable to use.

Why Did We Like It?

Ceramic scissors are known to be sturdy and comfortable to use, but most of the time, a large number of scissors aren’t the easiest to use if you’re left-handed. But the 10545’s ambidextrous design makes this pair accessible to everyone and is extremely comfortable due to its hand-sharpened safety grind.

What’s more, they are easy to clean and maintain, and the blades wouldn’t rust at all. So, if you manage to spill or use it on anything sticky, you wouldn’t have to worry about getting it out.

With the slice ceramic scissors’ soft ring lining, using these scissors feels like a breeze, especially when using it to cut cardboard, fishing wires, and other tougher materials. The proprietary safety blades cut through these materials like butter.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The first thing that came to our mind upon looking at the 10545 was that it would be easy to use. However, upon receiving them, it didn’t seem as light as advertised. Even though the weight of the scissor wasn’t an issue initially, the longer we used the pair, the more strain it caused on us.

Pros Ambidextrous design

Easy to clean

Rust-proof

Proprietary safety blades cut through every material Cons Not as lightweight as advertised

A good pair of scissors is always difficult to come across, especially when you want it to be pocket size. But they often end up being too flimsy or aren’t sharp enough. That said, the 10544 is a pair of lightweight, sharp safety scissors that you can use for a variety of materials.

Why Did We Like It?

Smaller scissors are often uncomfortable to use due to how flimsy and compact they are. But these slice ceramic scissors have tough, glass-filled nylon handles and are very comfortable to use due to their soft-touch finger grips.

It’s a common misconception that smaller scissors wouldn’t be the best choice for tougher materials due to their size and fragile frame. But not only does the 10544 cut through materials effectively, but you can also use the pair in an educational, industrial, or institutional setting with ease.

Most often, when metal scissors are prone to rust, maintenance and lubricating become your priority. But these scissors have non-sparking and chemically inert ceramic blades. So, not only would they be rust-free, but you wouldn’t need any oil or lubricant to keep them working; they’re maintenance-free.

And while the edges stay sharper 11x longer than any metal, they’re finger-friendly, which means they resist cutting skin.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While these cut through materials incredibly well, and are comfortable to use for long hours, the pair of scissors is a little smaller than advertised. The product is said to be 8 inches long, but upon receiving it, we realized that it could possibly be less than 6 inches.

Pros Glass-filled nylon handles

Soft-touch finger grips

Maintenance-free

Cuts through every material effectively Cons Not ambidextrous as advertised

You can utilize all scissors for various purposes, but some scissors, like this one, are crafted for specific objectives. If you’re looking for a scissor for factors like pet-care, kitchen utilities, crafts and sewing, then this multi-purpose ceramic scissor is ideal for you.

Why Did We Like It?

Most scissors aren’t sharp enough to handle a variety of materials and activities. However, these multi-purpose ceramic blade scissors cut materials effectively and worked well for various purposes like gardening, crafts, and kitchen utilities all on the same day.

The blades are serrated and extremely sharp. However, most blades lose their sharpness the more you use them, especially when it’s for a wide range of things. That said, due to being crafted from premium zirconium oxide, the blades stay sharper up to 15 times longer.

Many scissors are difficult to handle over time. Due to their hard texture and finger feel, the longer you use the scissors, the more uncomfortable they get. But these ceramic scissors have a marbleized resin handle that feels comfortable and makes them very easy to use, regardless of how long it has been.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While it is easier to cut through most textures with ease, the blades aren’t serrated enough to cut through fishing lines without fraying much either. The more we kept cutting, the more the blades would loosen up. Nonetheless, these would be great as household or office scissors.

Pros Sharp ceramic blades

Blades stay sharper 15x longer

Works well on various materials

Comfortable marbleized resin handle Cons Not durable enough

Ceramic scissors are non-conductive, rust proof, and easy to clean. And these ceramic scissors cut materials effectively, achieving straight, clean cuts. This helps keep your food and herbs fresh longer and avoids the browning of food. These ceramic scissors work best in moisture-prone environments like gardens or kitchens.

Why Did We Like It?

Most scissors are meant for long time use, but these blades often tend to get rusty just as quickly. But ceramic scissor blades are easier to clean, maintenance-free and rust proof. And due to being chemically inert, it ensures that metal ions don’t transfer to foods.

The ceramic material is close in hardness to diamond, which results in extremely sharp and durable blades. Due to being non-magnetic, static-free, and non-corrosive, not only do these sharp blades work well in moisture-prone areas, but they’re also the ideal choice for everyday use. However, you should avoid these on metal wires or steel. But you can use these to score wire coating for commercial applications.

You would expect these multi-purpose ceramic scissors to be extremely heavy, but they are lightweight and easy to use. It also feels comfortable for long-term use, especially if you use them for home improvement or gardening purposes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

These ultra sharp ceramic blades are durable. However, the frames don’t feel as strong as the blades do. You would expect the frames to hold up, seeing how these ceramic scissors are for multi-purpose uses. But as soon as we used it to cut herbs, the frame just gave away.

Pros Rust proof and maintenance-free

Easy to clean

Lightweight

Chemically inert sharp blades Cons The frames would easily break

Ceramic blades tend to be a lot more durable and harder compared to metal blades. And not only does that ensure clean, sharp edges, but you can also go a long time without replacing these scissors because they last 10x longer. You also wouldn’t risk your safety because ceramic blades seldom need to be replaced.

Why Did We Like It?

These slice ceramic scissors give you the perfect blend of their original slice products – the comfort grip lining and the finger-friendly blade. However, the difference between the two is wide finger loops for larger hands and a pointed tip.

Slice’s ceramic scissor blades are a far better alternative compared to pocket knives. While it may seem like an over-exaggeration, these serrated blades last 11x longer than metal blades. They’re easy to clean, non-conductive, and don’t catch rust. Due to the serrated blades being chemically inert, you can use these exclusively for kitchen use like, cutting fresh herbs or preparing baby food without worrying about any chemical transfer.

These slice ceramic scissors are also compact and lightweight. Due to this, these scissors are ideal for working on small intricate projects like sewing or crafting. Not only are these easy to use, and cut clean, sharp edges, but they also don’t cause fatigue.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The description keeps mentioning how sharp the blades are on the slice ceramic scissors. They mention how easily you could cut through tougher materials. However, it doesn’t cut through in clean lines, and leaves frayed edges. They say slice’s ceramic scissor blades are finger-friendly, but the pointed tips could easily puncture through the skin.

Pros Comfort grip lining

Easy to clean

Chemically inert and don’t rust

Compact and lightweight Cons Sharp ceramic blades aren’t as sharp

If you’re specifically looking for ceramic scissors to use for kitchen utility, then these Mojo home scissors would be ideal for you. While they aren’t the best for cutting carrots or cardboard boxes, you can use these in the office and classroom as well.

Great for use in the kitchen, office, or...

Why Did We Like It?

Most metal scissors transfer an odd metallic taste to your food, but they also have a very tinted effect on your plants. But these scissors will avoid any of that from happening. The white zirconium blade is ultra sharp and is ideal for cutting fruits and vegetables or preparing baby food.

If you’re using shears or scissors in the kitchen as often as we’ve mentioned above, there are high chances that most scissors will soon get dirtier or start rusting over. But when it comes to these scissors, you can wash the ceramic material blades as much as you want. But they’re easy to clean, and they don’t get rusty at all.

These scissors are incredibly easy and very comfortable to use regardless of which hand you prefer. They are also the ideal choice if you’re going to use this long-term, especially if you’re using them for gardening or craft purposes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

These may seem like the ideal ceramic scissors for gardening, but they aren’t as durable. While you can cut vegetables like lettuce leaves with these, these might give away or break if you try cutting anything slightly thicker, like a tomato stem. These didn’t last more than 2 uses.

Pros Ultra sharp ceramic blade

Does not catch rust

Easy to clean

Comfortable to use for long-term Cons Not as durable as advertised

Finding scissors specifically made for smaller tasks like crafting, cutting baby food, kitchen utilities, and more is not as easy as it sounds. Despite a large variety of options available on the market, most of them aren’t as well-equipped for difficult tasks. But this ceramic scissor is ideal for you.

Why Did We Like It?

It is hard to find compact ceramic scissors that are safe for baby food or meals for impatient toddlers. The blades are made from ceramic materials and can effectively cut bite-sized pieces of food. They are also safe to use and ensure that no food or odor gets transferred to the baby food.

Apart from that, these scissors are ideal for smaller projects like crafting or managing your pet’s scruffy hair. The ceramic blades are sharp, finger-friendly, and can cut through various materials with ease. Moreover, they are created from high-quality zirconium oxide, which helps keep them rust-free.

The handle consists of materials like ABS resin and is both lead and PVC-free. Due to which it is comfortable to hold, even if you’re using it for a longer period. They are also compact, super-light and very easy to clean.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While these are perfect to use for small activities like crafting, managing your pet’s scruffy mane, and more, it isn’t the most durable pair to use. We had no issues using these to cut herbs or even thin strips of paper, but when we tried cutting bite-sized pieces of food, the sides felt a bit flimsy.

Pros Compact and light-weight

Sharp zirconium oxide blades

Does not rust easily

Easy to clean Cons Not durable enough for more than a few uses

Ceramic Scissors Buying Guide

Every tool has a particular purpose, regardless of whether you’re at home, a workspace, or more. Say you’re renovating your home, and you’re thinking about changing everything from your tiles and rugs to the color of your walls, you would require certain power tools to get your job done.

And we’ve been around scissors way before we even knew what they were. We’ve seen our parents, peers, and even colleagues use them at some point in our lives, but most of us know how essential this particular equipment is.

And scissors back then were made of different materials and were used for almost everything despite not being equipped for it. So what makes ceramic scissors different?

Ceramic scissors are scissors that use a ceramic material for their blades. And while all ceramic scissors aren’t finger-friendly, a large majority of them can barely puncture your skin. This makes it accessible for people in every age group, but it also makes them incredibly easy to use.

But if you’re looking to purchase a ceramic scissor for yourself, here are a few factors you should consider.

Hand Size And Feel

Regardless of what you’re going to use the scissors for, it is essential to understand how it feels in your hands. If it feels right in your hands, or if it’s comfortable to hold, regardless of the amount of time you will be using them for.

If you have large hands, you might want to consider scissors that don’t feel too tight around your fingers and cause distress and fatigue the longer you use them. And if you have small hands, going for the smallest scissors wouldn’t be the best for you either.

You would need to look for scissors that are easy to open and close up without causing any issues for you.

Blade Sharpness

This one is obvious, but the kind of scissors you’re looking to purchase must have the right kind of sharpness you’re going for. They could be serrated or micro-serrated blades, but if they don’t cut through the material you got them for, it renders them useless.

Most ceramic scissors have finger-friendly blades, but if you’re going to work mainly around children, you want to ensure that they are just as advertised, seeing as these scissors are ideal for arts and crafts.

Sturdiness

Whenever you purchase a scissor, do you ever think about how long these particular scissors would last you?

It isn’t that odd to forget about how replaceable scissors can be. But whenever you’re looking to purchase a ceramic scissor for yourself, it is always essential to understand how long the blades last, how durable they are, if they are suitable for the type of work you do, and if they are ideal for long term use.

Easy To Use

For the longest time, it never occurred to us that left-handed people always have difficulty using the scissors most right-handed people have been so used to. It excludes a large majority of people. However, this isn’t an essential factor to consider.

But, if you work with a large group of individuals who will use the scissors, you should look into ceramic scissors that are accessible by both left and right-handed people.

Comfort

If you’re working on a project that requires you to use the shears constantly, then you would want to ensure that the scissors are comfortable for long-term use. While finding the right size contributes towards the comfort factor, the ceramic scissors should also have soft grips or soft-touch finger grips that don’t add strain or cause fatigue and cramps.

Blades

Depending on what you intend to use the scissors for, it is essential to pay attention to the kind of blades that you need. While they’re both sharp blades, the difference is that a serrated blade would have a better grip over harder-to-cut objects. And fine blades would be easier to use for objects like fine paper, craft utilities, and easy-to-cut vegetables.

Kitchen-friendly

While it may seem odd to use scissors for your fruits and vegetables, it makes the chopping process a lot easier. However, metal blades aren’t the best for kitchen utilities because of the taste transfer and how quickly it rusts.

There are a few kitchen tools you can turn to, like kitchen shears. But they could be a little more heavier and bulkier than the ceramic scissors.

Ceramic blades don’t transfer odor or taste to any of the food items you chop with them. If it has a serrated blade, it is a lot easier for sturdy vegetables and fruits. Ceramic scissors are also very easy to wash and do not rust at all.

Blade Length

It may not seem like it, but a blade’s length plays a pivotal role in how comfortable it feels in your hand, but it also helps maintain the right balance. While there isn’t a particular length you should go for, it does help determine whether it is an ideal fit for the activity you use it for.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do ceramic scissors break?

Ceramic blades are made from zirconium dioxide, which helps them stay sharp longer, giving them a hard edge. But while this makes them resistant to wear and durable, ceramic scissors also tend towards being incredibly fragile and make them susceptible to breaking or chipping.

Can you sharpen the ceramic material blades?

Understandably, these blades can lose their sharpness over time, but ceramic scissor blades are very brittle. Besides, the only material hard enough to sharpen ceramic is diamond. So no, you cannot sharpen your ceramic scissor blade, but you could replace it once you’re done with it.

What can you use ceramic scissors for?

Many often look at ceramic scissor blades and assume that they must be plastic, so they wouldn’t be the easiest to use on a large number of materials. But you can use ceramic scissors for papers, felt, cardstock to fishing line, and even clamshell packaging. You can use ceramic scissors for kitchen utilities, craft, and utility as well.

Are ceramic scissors safe to use?

The scissors are often equipped with ceramic blades that are safe to use. Not only are they rust-proof and durable, but they also won’t be able to penetrate your skin unless you apply an immense amount of pressure on the sharp edge. While it isn’t entirely impossible to cut yourself against the sharp edge, it’s highly unlikely it will happen.

Which scissors are better, ceramic or steel?

Stainless steel has been the standard material for scissors for the longest time now. Many even considered steel users to be the best choice since their metal composition protects them from corrosion. But most steel scissors often have to be cleaned before being used and have to be constantly oiled to make sure they don’t rust as quickly, even though it eventually happens anyway.

Ceramic scissor blades, on the other hand, tend to be a lot sharper and durable. Due to them being chemically inert, they’re safe to use in the kitchen because they won’t transfer odor or taste to your food. Ceramic material blades also tend to stay sharper for a long period. They’re rust-proof, and you won’t need to constantly oil them or clean them before use, even though these are easy to clean.

Final Verdict

Ceramic scissors are the ideal choice for home and industrial use for various reasons. Not only are they incredibly durable, rust-proof, and non-magnetic, they also would last a lot longer than most of my steel scissors have. So, it’s obvious why people prefer ceramic scissors more.

However, we have a few favorites that might help make your decision with ease. Our first choice is the Slice Ceramic Large Scissors because of the soft-touch finger grips.

Next is the Kyocera Ceramic Scissors because it is ideal for home and industrial use. And of course, the Cool Hand Multi-Purpose Scissors are comfortable because of their marbleized resin handle and the ability to cut through various materials.

Finding the ideal ceramic scissors isn’t always as easy as it seems. But we hope that this concise list helps narrow down your options to find the best for you!

